How to Run a Successful Phone-A-Thon for Your Nonprofit (+ Sample Script)

Have you ever hesitated, phone in hand, thinking: “Is it really okay to call donors and directly ask for money?” You’re not alone!

Small nonprofit founders often dread the awkwardness of fundraising calls, fearing rejection or imposing on supporters. But here's the good news: phone-a-thons still work, and they're far less intimidating than you might think.

These calls turn casual supporters into committed donors, creating deeper relationships through genuine conversations that emails simply can't achieve. With just a clear plan, a simple script, and a handful of volunteers (or even just you!), your next phone-a-thon can quickly and comfortably raise vital funds.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through exactly how to set up, execute, and succeed with phone-based fundraising without any large budget or staff.

‍

Table of contents:

What is a phone-a-thon or call-a-thon?

4 benefits of organizing phone-a-thon fundraisers for nonprofits

3 common challenges of phone-a-thon fundraising

How to set up a phone-a-thon fundraiser for your nonprofit

6 essential parts of your phone-a-thon script (+ sample script)

5 best practices for hosting a successful phone-a-thon

Final thoughts on running a successful phone-a-thon campaign

FAQs on the phone-a-thon

‍

What is a phone-a-thon or call-a-thon?

A phone-a-thon is when you call your supporters to ask for donations.

If you're running a small nonprofit, this might mean you and one volunteer spending an evening calling 15-20 people from your donor list. Or it could be just you making calls during lunch breaks over a few days.

You're not cold-calling strangers. You're reaching out to people who've donated before, volunteered at your events, or signed up for your newsletter. These are people who already care about your mission, and you're simply giving them another chance to help.

The conversation is straightforward: thank them for past support, share what you're working on now, and ask if they'd like to contribute.

‍

4 benefits of phone-a-thons for small nonprofits

1. Costs almost nothing

You need three things: your phone, a donor list, and 2-3 hours. There is no need for any event space, printing costs, or catering. Your only expense is time.

‍

‍

2. Gets immediate answers

No waiting weeks for mail responses or wondering if emails got lost in spam folders. Donors say 'yes' or 'no' on the spot.

You can follow up with payment details immediately or schedule another conversation if the timing isn't right.

‍

3. Updates your records while you fundraise

Half of your donor emails probably bounce back. Phone calls let you update contact information, learn about donors' current situations, and discover new ways they might want to help and all while raising money.

‍

4. Builds real relationships

Generic bulk emails can feel impersonal. Phone calls let donors hear the passion in your voice. They can ask questions about your programs and share why they care about your cause. These conversations turn one-time givers into long-term supporters.

‍

3 common challenges of hosting a phone-a-thon fundraiser

1. Difficulty in reaching donors

Many people avoid answering calls from unknown numbers, and even when they do pick up, some might listen briefly before hanging up. This makes it challenging to share your organization's mission and impact stories effectively.

Modern phone features like caller ID and spam filters can also prevent your calls from reaching potential donors.

‍

2. Doesn’t work with every donor

Different demographic groups respond uniquely to various communication channels.

While some appreciate direct phone conversations, others find unexpected cold calls intrusive and prefer digital options like texts or emails. This is especially true for younger donors like Gen Z, who rarely engage through phone calls, and 59% prefer social media updates for supporting causes.

‍

3. Causes volunteer fatigue

If you’re working with a very small team (or just yourself), schedule short calling blocks, like 30-45 minutes, to avoid burnout and stay positive.

‍

How to run your first phone-a-thon (even with no experience)

1. Set a realistic goal

Don't aim to raise $10,000 on your first try. Look at your donor list and be honest about what's possible.

If you have 50 past donors and plan to reach 20 of them, expect 4-6 donations. You could raise $300 to 450 if your average gift is $75. That's a win for a first phone-a-thon.

Start small, learn what works, then scale up next time.

‍

2. Prepare your call lists

You need current phone numbers, not the landline from 2019. Before calling anyone:

Remove donors who've asked not to be contacted

Update numbers from recent event sign-ins or volunteer forms

Focus on people who've given in the last two years

Start with 15-25 names for your first attempt

‍

3. Find one helper (or go solo)

You don't need a call center. Most successful small nonprofit phone-a-thons involve 1-2 people making calls over a few evenings.

If it's just you, block out 90-120 minutes and aim for 10-20 calls. If you have a volunteer, split the list and compare notes afterward.

‍

4. Craft a simple phone-a-thon script

Keep it conversational, not robotic. Include:

A warm greeting using their name

One sentence about your current need

A specific ask amount

How they can donate

Practice with a friend or family member first. The goal is to sound natural, not perfect.

‍

Phonathon Script for Small Nonprofits Phonathon Script for Small Nonprofits Introduction: Hi, may I speak with [Donor Name] ? Hi [Donor Name], this is [Your First Name] calling from [Your Nonprofit Name] . I just wanted to personally thank you for being part of our community since [Year or past interaction, like "your support last fall"] . Is now an okay time to chat for a minute or two? Purpose of the Call: I'm reaching out because we're kicking off our [Campaign Name] , which helps us [campaign goal — e.g., "deliver more meals to local seniors"] . Last month, thanks to support like yours, we [short impact story — e.g., "served over 300 meals to families in need"] . The Ask: You generously gave [amount or description] in the past. Would you consider making a gift of [suggested amount] today to help us reach even more people? If They Say Yes: That's amazing — thank you so much! Just to make things easy:

- Is your email still [email] ?

- Would you like to receive occasional updates about how your gift is making a difference? If They Hesitate or Have Questions: Be ready to answer:

- Yes, your donation is tax-deductible and you'll get a receipt right away.

- You can give one-time or set up monthly support — whatever works for you.

- About 85% of each gift goes straight to our programs. If They Can't Give Right Now: Totally understandable — can I check back in a few weeks or months? Or would you like to stay involved in another way — like [volunteering, sharing a social post, attending an event] ? If No Pledge This Time: Thank you for your time, [Donor Name]. Would you like to stay in the loop through our newsletter or learn more about other ways to get involved? Close With Gratitude: We're so grateful for your past support. Every bit helps, and it means a lot to hear from you today. Have a great [day/evening]!

‍

5. Pick your calling windows

Choose calling hours when donors are most likely to be home and available to talk, increasing your chances of reaching them.

The most effective calling times are usually:

Weekdays (mainly Monday to Thursday) :

6 PM to 9 PM - most donors will be home from work and settled in.

: 6 PM to 9 PM - most donors will be home from work and settled in. Sundays:

2 PM to 6 PM - donors usually finish their weekend errands and can talk.

‍

6. Set up easy payment options to collect donations

Make donating seamless during your phone-a-thon by preparing these simple payment methods beforehand:

Create Zeffy’s 100% free online donation forms :

Fastest, easiest, and most secure. Accepts credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Ideal for phone-a-thons.

: Fastest, easiest, and most secure. Accepts credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay with zero fees. Ideal for phone-a-thons. Send Zeffy’s 100% free payment links via SMS or email :

Perfect for immediate follow-ups. After the call, quickly send a direct link personalized for each donor and campaign.

: Perfect for immediate follow-ups. After the call, quickly send a direct link personalized for each donor and campaign. Manually track pledges and follow-up:

For donors who verbally pledge but prefer not to donate immediately. Easily store their details or add a pledge tag in Zeffy's 100% free donor management platform.

‍

‍

6 essential parts of your phone-a-thon script (+ sample script)

Start with their name and a warm greeting:

‍"Hi [receiver’s name], this is [Your name] from [NPO name]. How are you doing this evening?" Connect to their past support (Using Zeffy donor history):

‍"I'm calling because you donated to our food pantry last year, and your $50 gift helped us serve 200 families during the holidays." You can get this information from your dashboard. Share one urgent need:

‍"Right now, we're seeing 40% more families needing food assistance, and our pantry is running low. We need to restock before winter hits." Make a personalized ask (based on donor data):

‍"Would you consider a gift of $75 to help us buy groceries for 30 families this month?" (Base this amount on their giving history plus 25-50%.) Tailored response to donor’s answer (leveraging Zeffy’s data):

‍If yes: "Thank you so much! I can text you our donation link right now, or would you prefer to mail a check?" If no: "I completely understand. Is there another way you might want to help, like sharing our Facebook posts?" End with gratitude:

‍"Thanks for all you do for our community, [their name]. Your support really makes a difference."

Download our sample script to get started with your phone-a-thon campaign (coming soon).

‍

5 phone-a-thon tips that actually work for small nonprofits

1. Prepare for common questions

Donors often ask questions during phone-a-thons, and your response can make the difference between securing or losing a contribution.

This simple resource helps you respond confidently and increases the likelihood of securing donations by addressing questions like:

How is my donation being used?

Why should I donate to your organization instead of others?

I already donated last year. Why are you calling again?

I can't afford to give much right now - is there a minimum donation amount?

How do I know my donation makes a real difference?

‍

2. Keep it simple

You don’t need specialized calling software or multiple disconnected tools to run an effective phone-a-thon. With Zeffy, you're already set up to keep things lean, efficient, and organized, even as a team of one.

Here’s all you really need:

Your donor list - in a simple spreadsheet or directly filtered in Zeffy

A phone - no dialers or complicated tech

A concise, tested script (provided below)

Zeffy for seamless follow-ups and donations - instantly send thank-yous, donation links, and track pledges

If you're using Zeffy, you can send personalized follow-up emails or donation links right after each call - no extra tools needed.

‍

3. Start with your easiest calls

Call your most loyal donors first. These conversations build your confidence for harder calls later. Plus, early successes motivate you to keep going when energy drops.

‍

4. Create different gift levels

Instead of a single fixed amount, offer a few suggested options, such as $25, $50, or $100 so donors can choose what feels right. That way, you create flexibility without putting pressure on anyone.

‍

5. Follow up on unanswered calls

Reach out to donors who missed your calls by sending a brief email or text with your campaign details and donation link. Include your organization's mission, current goals, and why their support matters.

Keep your message personal and concise, mentioning that you tried to reach them by phone and would still value their contribution. Give them multiple ways to respond – whether by calling back, donating online, or scheduling a convenient time to talk.

‍

Final thoughts on running a successful phone-a-thon campaign

You don’t need a call centre or a big team. You just need a clear plan, a phone, and a few passionate supporters.

For small nonprofits, a phone-a-thon isn't just about raising funds. It's a powerful opportunity to reconnect, build deeper trust, and turn past donors into long-term advocates. One meaningful conversation can achieve more than a dozen generic emails.

Zeffy facilitates the effortless management of donation links, follow-ups, and donor records, ensuring everything remains simple, centralised, and completely free. Use Zeffy’s 100% free online donation form to accept donations with ease.

You already have the passion. Zeffy gives you the tools.

‍

‍

FAQs on phone-a-thon fundraising

What is a call-a-thon? A call-a-thon is a large-scale phone campaign where a group of volunteers or staff make a significant number of phone calls within a specific period. It typically lasts for a few hours or a full day to create a sense of urgency. You can use it for fundraising, awareness, volunteer recruitment, and political campaigns, while phone-a-thon is primarily used for fundraising.

‍

How can you make sure Phone-a-thon calls don't come across as spam? When making outreach calls, being professional and considerate is essential. Here's how to handle your calls effectively and respectfully: Display your organization's name on caller ID rather than an unknown number, helping recipients feel secure and more likely to answer your call.

Open with a warm, personalized greeting that shows you value them as an individual and sets a positive tone for the conversation.

Get straight to the purpose of your call quickly and clearly - this shows you understand and respect that their time is valuable.

Always offer them control over future communications by providing a clear way to opt out of receiving calls, showing that you value their comfort.

‍