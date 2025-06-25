How to Run a Successful Phone-A-Thon for Your Nonprofit (+ Sample Script)

Have you ever hesitated, phone in hand, thinking: “Is it really okay to call donors and directly ask for money?” You’re not alone!
Small nonprofit founders often dread the awkwardness of fundraising calls, fearing rejection or imposing on supporters. But here's the good news: phone-a-thons still work, and they're far less intimidating than you might think.
These calls turn casual supporters into committed donors, creating deeper relationships through genuine conversations that emails simply can't achieve. With just a clear plan, a simple script, and a handful of volunteers (or even just you!), your next phone-a-thon can quickly and comfortably raise vital funds.
In this guide, we’ll walk you through exactly how to set up, execute, and succeed with phone-based fundraising without any large budget or staff.
A phone-a-thon is when you call your supporters to ask for donations.
If you're running a small nonprofit, this might mean you and one volunteer spending an evening calling 15-20 people from your donor list. Or it could be just you making calls during lunch breaks over a few days.
You're not cold-calling strangers. You're reaching out to people who've donated before, volunteered at your events, or signed up for your newsletter. These are people who already care about your mission, and you're simply giving them another chance to help.
The conversation is straightforward: thank them for past support, share what you're working on now, and ask if they'd like to contribute.
You need three things: your phone, a donor list, and 2-3 hours. There is no need for any event space, printing costs, or catering. Your only expense is time.
No waiting weeks for mail responses or wondering if emails got lost in spam folders. Donors say 'yes' or 'no' on the spot.
You can follow up with payment details immediately or schedule another conversation if the timing isn't right.
Half of your donor emails probably bounce back. Phone calls let you update contact information, learn about donors' current situations, and discover new ways they might want to help and all while raising money.
Generic bulk emails can feel impersonal. Phone calls let donors hear the passion in your voice. They can ask questions about your programs and share why they care about your cause. These conversations turn one-time givers into long-term supporters.
Many people avoid answering calls from unknown numbers, and even when they do pick up, some might listen briefly before hanging up. This makes it challenging to share your organization's mission and impact stories effectively.
Modern phone features like caller ID and spam filters can also prevent your calls from reaching potential donors.
Different demographic groups respond uniquely to various communication channels.
While some appreciate direct phone conversations, others find unexpected cold calls intrusive and prefer digital options like texts or emails. This is especially true for younger donors like Gen Z, who rarely engage through phone calls, and 59% prefer social media updates for supporting causes.
If you’re working with a very small team (or just yourself), schedule short calling blocks, like 30-45 minutes, to avoid burnout and stay positive.
Don't aim to raise $10,000 on your first try. Look at your donor list and be honest about what's possible.
If you have 50 past donors and plan to reach 20 of them, expect 4-6 donations. You could raise $300 to 450 if your average gift is $75. That's a win for a first phone-a-thon.
Start small, learn what works, then scale up next time.
You need current phone numbers, not the landline from 2019. Before calling anyone:
You don't need a call center. Most successful small nonprofit phone-a-thons involve 1-2 people making calls over a few evenings.
If it's just you, block out 90-120 minutes and aim for 10-20 calls. If you have a volunteer, split the list and compare notes afterward.
Keep it conversational, not robotic. Include:
Practice with a friend or family member first. The goal is to sound natural, not perfect.
Choose calling hours when donors are most likely to be home and available to talk, increasing your chances of reaching them.
The most effective calling times are usually:
Make donating seamless during your phone-a-thon by preparing these simple payment methods beforehand:
Donors often ask questions during phone-a-thons, and your response can make the difference between securing or losing a contribution.
This simple resource helps you respond confidently and increases the likelihood of securing donations by addressing questions like:
You don’t need specialized calling software or multiple disconnected tools to run an effective phone-a-thon. With Zeffy, you're already set up to keep things lean, efficient, and organized, even as a team of one.
Here’s all you really need:
If you're using Zeffy, you can send personalized follow-up emails or donation links right after each call - no extra tools needed.
Call your most loyal donors first. These conversations build your confidence for harder calls later. Plus, early successes motivate you to keep going when energy drops.
Instead of a single fixed amount, offer a few suggested options, such as $25, $50, or $100 so donors can choose what feels right. That way, you create flexibility without putting pressure on anyone.
Reach out to donors who missed your calls by sending a brief email or text with your campaign details and donation link. Include your organization's mission, current goals, and why their support matters.
Keep your message personal and concise, mentioning that you tried to reach them by phone and would still value their contribution. Give them multiple ways to respond – whether by calling back, donating online, or scheduling a convenient time to talk.
You don’t need a call centre or a big team. You just need a clear plan, a phone, and a few passionate supporters.
For small nonprofits, a phone-a-thon isn't just about raising funds. It's a powerful opportunity to reconnect, build deeper trust, and turn past donors into long-term advocates. One meaningful conversation can achieve more than a dozen generic emails.
