Volunteer Manager Job Description: Skills, Salary, and Template

Volunteer manager jobs are pivotal in the nonprofit sector, blending leadership, coordination, and community engagement. These roles require a unique skill set, combining project management expertise with a deep understanding of volunteers.
As careers in volunteer management evolve, opportunities for volunteer project managers continue to grow. This guide explores the key responsibilities, essential skills, and salary expectations. Discover how these professionals drive organizational success by effectively managing volunteer resources and initiatives.
What is the importance of the volunteer manager position?
3 main responsibilities of a volunteer manager
6 must-have skills for careers in volunteer management
How much is a volunteer manager's salary?
Sample volunteer manager job description
Concluding thoughts on volunteer manager jobs
A volunteer manager coordinates all volunteer-related services and activities in a nonprofit organization. These include volunteer recruitment, training, motivation, community building, and performance evaluation.
With more than 1 billion volunteers across the world, the demand for volunteer managers is constantly growing. The role can also be called volunteer coordinator, supervisor, project manager, or event manager.
This duty involves overseeing volunteers' performances and ensuring they align with the nonprofit’s mission. To effectively oversee performances, volunteer managers must first understand the needs of the organizations they work with.
Volunteer project managers often begin by building a strategy that focuses on the organization’s mission and policies. These managers tend to consider the type of services volunteers will offer, their workload, and the time it will take them.
The supervisory duties in a volunteer manager position include the following:
Disputes and disagreements may arise among volunteers or between volunteers and staff. Careers in volunteer management require managers to:
Research shows that approximately one-third of volunteers don't return the following year, often due to feelings of burnout or lack of engagement. Volunteer managers must address this challenge to maintain a strong volunteer base and here’s how to achieve it:
The manager's primary aim is to maintain and promote productivity among volunteers through these inclusive and supportive practices.
When looking to fill a volunteer manager position in your organization, prioritize someone with solid interpersonal skills and empathy for volunteers.
They should understand the values, experiences, mission, and views of the volunteers. A manager with great interpersonal skills will promote a positive work culture and help boost volunteer retention.
Effective volunteer managers must possess strong leadership skills to inspire, guide, and empower their teams. They should be able to:
A skilled volunteer manager uses these leadership abilities to create a sense of purpose and belonging among volunteers, enhancing engagement and retention. They balance authority with approachability, ensuring volunteers feel supported while maintaining the structure necessary for successful project completion.
A good manager must be willing to listen actively, serve, understand, and keep open lines of communication. Look for someone who can convey information effectively.
Volunteer project managers juggle multiple tasks simultaneously. This means you require someone with good organizational skills, which include coordinating multiple volunteers, scheduling activities, and overseeing logistics.
Volunteer managers must excel at prioritizing tasks and optimizing resources to meet project deadlines. Key time management skills include:
Efficient time management ensures smooth operations, prevents volunteer burnout, and increases overall productivity. It allows volunteer managers to balance immediate tasks with long-term strategic planning, ensuring both day-to-day operations and broader organizational goals are met effectively.
Finding volunteers for your organization takes time. Zeffy’s 100% free platform for nonprofits allows you to create and receive volunteer registrations, easing the workload on the volunteer manager.
With Zeffy's platform, volunteer project managers can streamline recruitment by creating digital volunteer opportunities and receiving applications online. This efficiency allows them to dedicate more time to developing comprehensive training resources for volunteers.
The base pay typically ranges between $45,000 and $84,000 annually, including bonuses, tips, commissions, etc. This volunteer manager's salary depends on the roles of the manager and the number of volunteers being managed.
For instance, the average salary of a volunteer manager handling 1-50 volunteers is typically around $38,000. Those handling 51-100 volunteers earn around $43,000.
Below is a sample job description for a volunteer services manager:
Volunteer managers are catalysts for change, transforming passionate individuals into effective teams that drive nonprofit missions forward. Their role extends beyond coordination, encompassing leadership, strategy, and community building.
As the nonprofit sector evolves, so does the importance of skilled volunteer management. When finding volunteer managers to handle your projects, remember that the ideal candidate is more than just an organizer. They must be a leader, mentor, and problem-solver.
A well-structured volunteer manager job description attracts the right candidates, strengthening your team and impact.
Learn how to manage volunteers with our guide. Discover volunteer management training, best practices, and tips on how to manage volunteers for successful programs.
How to retain volunteers in a nonprofit organization. How to keep good volunteers interested, engaged, and involved.
Whether your nonprofit organization is looking to streamline its volunteer network, bring on new volunteers, or is simply weighing the pros and cons of volunteer versus paid staff, this guide will help you discover the best practices to follow when implementing a volunteer strategy.