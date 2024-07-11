Volunteer Manager Job Description: Skills, Salary, and Template

Volunteer manager jobs are pivotal in the nonprofit sector, blending leadership, coordination, and community engagement. These roles require a unique skill set, combining project management expertise with a deep understanding of volunteers.

As careers in volunteer management evolve, opportunities for volunteer project managers continue to grow. This guide explores the key responsibilities, essential skills, and salary expectations. Discover how these professionals drive organizational success by effectively managing volunteer resources and initiatives.

‍

What Does Our Volunteer Manager Guide Include?

What is the importance of the volunteer manager position?

3 main responsibilities of a volunteer manager

6 must-have skills for careers in volunteer management

How much is a volunteer manager's salary?

Sample volunteer manager job description

Concluding thoughts on volunteer manager jobs

Volunteer manager jobs FAQs

‍

What is the importance of the volunteer manager position?

A volunteer manager coordinates all volunteer-related services and activities in a nonprofit organization. These include volunteer recruitment, training, motivation, community building, and performance evaluation.

With more than 1 billion volunteers across the world, the demand for volunteer managers is constantly growing. The role can also be called volunteer coordinator, supervisor, project manager, or event manager.

‍

3 main responsibilities of a volunteer manager

1. Supervising all volunteer services

This duty involves overseeing volunteers' performances and ensuring they align with the nonprofit’s mission. To effectively oversee performances, volunteer managers must first understand the needs of the organizations they work with.

Volunteer project managers often begin by building a strategy that focuses on the organization’s mission and policies. These managers tend to consider the type of services volunteers will offer, their workload, and the time it will take them.

The supervisory duties in a volunteer manager position include the following:

Monitoring tasks and providing guidance to volunteers

Offering feedback on services performed

Ensuring volunteers adhere to organizational rules and policies

‍

2. Conflict resolution

Disputes and disagreements may arise among volunteers or between volunteers and staff. Careers in volunteer management require managers to:

Identify the root causes of conflict

Address the conflict

Act as a mediator to facilitate understanding and mutual agreement

Maintain a fair and unbiased approach

‍

3. Fostering positivity and inclusivity

Research shows that approximately one-third of volunteers don't return the following year, often due to feelings of burnout or lack of engagement. Volunteer managers must address this challenge to maintain a strong volunteer base and here’s how to achieve it:

Consciously promoting a culture of respect, recognition, and appreciation among volunteers

Fostering collaboration to build a stronger, more cohesive volunteer community

Welcoming volunteers from diverse backgrounds

Ensuring equal opportunities for all volunteers

The manager's primary aim is to maintain and promote productivity among volunteers through these inclusive and supportive practices.

‍

6 must-have skills for careers in volunteer management

1. Interpersonal skills

When looking to fill a volunteer manager position in your organization, prioritize someone with solid interpersonal skills and empathy for volunteers.

They should understand the values, experiences, mission, and views of the volunteers. A manager with great interpersonal skills will promote a positive work culture and help boost volunteer retention.

‍

2. Leadership qualities

Effective volunteer managers must possess strong leadership skills to inspire, guide, and empower their teams. They should be able to:

Set clear goals and expectations for volunteer projects

Motivate diverse groups of volunteers with varying skill levels and backgrounds

Make correct decisions while remaining flexible to changing circumstances

Delegate tasks appropriately, matching volunteers' skills with project needs

Build a positive team culture that fosters collaboration and mutual support

Lead by example, demonstrating the organization's values in their actions

A skilled volunteer manager uses these leadership abilities to create a sense of purpose and belonging among volunteers, enhancing engagement and retention. They balance authority with approachability, ensuring volunteers feel supported while maintaining the structure necessary for successful project completion.

‍

3. Active listening

A good manager must be willing to listen actively, serve, understand, and keep open lines of communication. Look for someone who can convey information effectively.

‍

4. Organizational skills

Volunteer project managers juggle multiple tasks simultaneously. This means you require someone with good organizational skills, which include coordinating multiple volunteers, scheduling activities, and overseeing logistics.

‍

5. Effective time management

Volunteer managers must excel at prioritizing tasks and optimizing resources to meet project deadlines. Key time management skills include:

Creating and adhering to realistic schedules for volunteer activities

Balancing multiple projects and volunteer groups simultaneously

Efficiently allocating resources to maximize volunteer impact

Identifying and eliminating time-wasting activities

Adapting quickly to unexpected changes or challenges

Using project management tools to track progress and deadlines

Efficient time management ensures smooth operations, prevents volunteer burnout, and increases overall productivity. It allows volunteer managers to balance immediate tasks with long-term strategic planning, ensuring both day-to-day operations and broader organizational goals are met effectively.

‍

6. Recruitment and training abilities

Finding volunteers for your organization takes time. Zeffy’s 100% free platform for nonprofits allows you to create and receive volunteer registrations, easing the workload on the volunteer manager.

With Zeffy's platform, volunteer project managers can streamline recruitment by creating digital volunteer opportunities and receiving applications online. This efficiency allows them to dedicate more time to developing comprehensive training resources for volunteers.

‍

How much is a volunteer manager's salary?

The base pay typically ranges between $45,000 and $84,000 annually, including bonuses, tips, commissions, etc. This volunteer manager's salary depends on the roles of the manager and the number of volunteers being managed.

For instance, the average salary of a volunteer manager handling 1-50 volunteers is typically around $38,000. Those handling 51-100 volunteers earn around $43,000.

‍

Sample volunteer manager job description

Below is a sample job description for a volunteer services manager:

Volunteer Manager Job Listing Volunteer Manager Location: [Location or indicate if remote]

Job Type: Full-time/Part-time Organization Overview: Introduce your nonprofit organization, highlighting its mission, values, and the impact it aims to create. This section should be engaging and set your organization apart from others.

Job Brief: We are seeking a dynamic and experienced volunteer manager to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in volunteer coordination, excellent communication skills, and a passion for our mission. The volunteer manager will oversee recruitment, training, and management of volunteers.

Responsibilities: Develop and implement a comprehensive volunteer recruitment strategy

Conduct orientations and training sessions for new volunteers

Coordinate and schedule volunteer activities and assignments

Monitor and evaluate volunteer performance, providing feedback and support

Maintain accurate records of volunteer hours and activities

Develop and implement volunteer recognition programs

Collaborate with other departments to identify volunteer needs and opportunities

Handle volunteer inquiries, concerns, and conflicts professionally

Ensure all volunteer activities comply with organizational policies and procedures

Qualifications: Bachelor's degree in a related field or equivalent experience

Minimum of [number] years of experience in volunteer management

Strong organizational and leadership skills

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Proficiency in volunteer management software and Microsoft Office Suite

Passion for [organization's mission, e.g., "community health and well-being"]

Application Process: Interested candidates should submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their qualifications and experience to [email address] by [application deadline]. Please include "Volunteer Manager Application" in the subject line.

Why Join Us: Offer a compelling argument that outlines the unique aspects of your organization, what makes it a great place to work, and the benefits and opportunities provided to employees. Meaningful Impact: Contribute to a mission-driven organization making a real difference in the community.

Supportive Environment: Join a dedicated team that values collaboration and support.

Professional Growth: Opportunities for professional development and growth within the organization.

Flexible Work Schedule: We understand the importance of work-life balance and offer flexible working hours.

Recognition: Be part of a team that celebrates and values the contributions of its volunteers and staff. We look forward to welcoming a new volunteer manager who will help us continue to grow and support our community through volunteerism.

‍

Concluding thoughts on volunteer manager jobs

Volunteer managers are catalysts for change, transforming passionate individuals into effective teams that drive nonprofit missions forward. Their role extends beyond coordination, encompassing leadership, strategy, and community building.

As the nonprofit sector evolves, so does the importance of skilled volunteer management. When finding volunteer managers to handle your projects, remember that the ideal candidate is more than just an organizer. They must be a leader, mentor, and problem-solver.

A well-structured volunteer manager job description attracts the right candidates, strengthening your team and impact.

‍

Volunteer manager jobs FAQs

How do I find a good volunteer manager? Check for experience in volunteer services and team coordination. Post your project management volunteer opportunities on LinkedIn, Indeed, and specialized nonprofit job boards. Conduct thorough interviews and seek references from their previous clients to ensure they have a proven track record in managing volunteers effectively.

Do volunteer managers need CVs? Volunteer managers should submit compelling CVs that highlight their formal qualifications, relevant skills, and pertinent experiences when applying for roles. Some nonprofits may not require formal qualifications, but others might prefer candidates with a degree in human resources or administrative management.

What questions should you ask when hiring a volunteer manager? Consider asking the following questions: Can you describe your previous experience in managing volunteers?

What motivated you to pursue a career in volunteer management?

How do you handle conflicts or difficult situations with volunteers?

What strategies do you use to recruit and retain volunteers?

How do you ensure that volunteers align with the organization's mission and values?

What is the most challenging aspect of volunteer management? The most challenging aspect is ensuring consistent engagement and preventing burnout among volunteers. To do this, a manager needs to match volunteers' skills and interests with appropriate tasks, provide adequate training and support, and recognize their contributions.

‍

‍