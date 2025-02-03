Webinar - How to Create a Donation Page that Converts

Convert more donation page visitors into donations for your cause

Did you know that 65% of donors prefer giving online, but only 17% of donation page visitors convert into donors? This is just one of the points outlined in our latest webinar about nonprofits' massive opportunity to create a donation process that converts, led by Zeffy alongside social entrepreneur and award-winning nonprofit founder Amber Melanie Smith.

When we explore ways to bridge the gap between intention and action, it all starts with your donation page. Whether you’re struggling to attract new donors, convert visitors, or retain loyal supporters, the strategies shared in this webinar can help you create a seamless and compelling donor experience that drives results.

‍

‍

In this post, we’re breaking down the top tips and actionable takeaways from the webinar to help your nonprofit elevate online fundraising with a fresh perspective. You’ll learn the strategies high-performing nonprofits use to build trust, inspire generosity, and maximize donations.

‍

Addressing modern-day giving trends

Something we know is a pain point, and our webinar audience reaffirmed this: Nonprofits feel pressured to keep up with online giving, which quickly evolves and constantly shifts. With so many donors accustomed to giving online now, organizations that don’t regularly optimize their donation pages risk missing out on crucial support.

‍

The struggle is real, as noted by the top challenges our audience expressed:

Attracting new donors

Converting visitors to donors

Determining content for donation pages

Retaining donors

Building an audience for new nonprofits

‍

That’s why this webinar is packed with practical tips to appeal to the modern donor with real examples from nonprofit campaigns that were built to succeed.

‍

Webinar highlight reel: Our favorite tips

Make your donation button impossible to miss

‍

‍

‍

Show the tangible impact of every donation

‍

‍

‍

‍Keep the text impactful yet concise

‍

‍

Showcase partners and add social proof

‍

‍

‍

Create personalized emails that inspire action

‍

‍

‍

When to post on social media to reach the widest audience

‍

‍

‍

About your hosts

Amber Melanie Smith is a dynamic speaker, social entrepreneur, and award-winning nonprofit founder known for her deep commitment to creating positive social change. As a passionate creator of social impact content, she has built a thriving online community of changemakers, offering valuable insights and strategies that empower individuals and organizations to drive social good.

Amber is joined in this webinar by Tanya Cripotos, Customer Success Manager at Zeffy and Hubert Fanneau, Product Marketing Specialist, who share their expertise in how the fundraising platform supports over 50,000 nonprofits.

‍

‍

FAQs from nonprofits like yours

Grab a quick look into some common questions from our nonprofit audience.

‍

What's the best way to approach email communication with contacts without spamming them? The key is to segment your email list and allow contacts to choose the type and frequency of communication they receive. This may include monthly updates, volunteer opportunities, or program information. Experiment with weekly vs. monthly newsletters to find what works best for your audience and measure engagement in open rates and clicks to pivot proactively.

‍

Should I list smaller or larger donation amounts first on my donation page? Listing smaller amounts first and larger ones last is generally more effective. Since donors choose the middle range, focus on the amounts you realistically hope to receive from your donor base.

‍