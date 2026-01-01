Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

What's the difference between a donation receipt and a Gift Aid declaration?

Donation receipts are the thank-you messages your donors receive right after they give. They confirm the gift and show your appreciation.

Gift Aid declarations allow your charity to claim an extra 25% from HMRC on eligible donations from UK taxpayers.

With Zeffy, you can automatically send donation receipts — helping you stay organised and keep donors informed.

How does Zeffy handle receipts for recurring donations?

Zeffy automatically sends a new receipt each time a recurring donation is processed. This gives your donors a complete record of every contribution — making record-keeping simpler and reinforcing their ongoing impact.

Are Zeffy's donation receipts compliant with UK requirements?

Yes! Each receipt includes the donor's name, donation amount, date of the gift, and your charity's information — everything needed for accurate record-keeping and peace of mind.

Can I customise my donation receipts?

Yes! You can make your receipts match your charity's unique voice and style. Add your logo, write heartfelt thank-you messages, and include other important information that connects donors to your mission.

How do receipts work for offline donations?

You can easily record cash, cheques, and other offline gifts in Zeffy. Once you enter these donations, Zeffy generates proper receipts for your offline donors too — making sure everyone gets the acknowledgment they deserve.