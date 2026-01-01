FEATURE

Ready-to-use donation letter

Craft fundraising appeals that bring 100% of every gift to your cause thanks to our free donation letter template.

100% free forever.
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Start sending donation letters today

STEP 1

Create your free Zeffy account

Head to our login page and fill in your organisation's information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 2

Customise the perfect template

Select our proven donation letter template from the Contacts section. Customise your letter with compelling stories, impact statistics, and your charity's unique voice to create an emotional connection that inspires action.

Start your nonprofitSign up for free

STEP 3

Create your form in minutes and link it in your requests

Design your form and start collecting donations faster. Your form will be automatically linked in all your donation request emails for a streamlined donor experience.

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 4

Send your donation request

Send your letter via email right away or schedule it for later. Then track open rates and click-throughs to refine your approach.

Sign up for freeStart your nonprofit

STEP 1

Create your free Zeffy account

Head to our login page and fill in your organisation's information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.

STEP 2

Customise the perfect template

Select our proven donation letter template from the Contacts section. Customise your letter with compelling stories, impact statistics, and your charity's unique voice to create an emotional connection that inspires action.

STEP 3

Create your form in minutes and link it in your requests

Design your form and start collecting donations faster. Your form will be automatically linked in all your donation request emails for a streamlined donor experience.

STEP 4

Send your donation request

Send your letter via email right away or schedule it for later. Then track open rates and click-throughs to refine your approach.

100% free forever.
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Tips to send donation letters with Zeffy

Where can I find donation letter templates?

Zeffy offers free, ready-to-use email templates right in our platform. Whether you're reaching out to one donor or launching a big campaign, you'll find templates that fit your needs — all at no cost. See our full guide to drafting the ultimate donation letter: zeffy.com/blog/donation-letter

How do I send my donation letter?

Once your letter looks good, simply choose who should receive it from your Zeffy Contacts or upload a new list. Send it right away or schedule it for later — all from one place, with no extra tools needed.

How do I add my donation page link to my email?

While creating your letter, you can easily add your Zeffy donation page link with a few clicks. Most templates already include a donation button that you can link directly to your form.

Is there a cost to use Zeffy's donation letter tools?

No — Zeffy's email and donation letter tools are completely free, just like everything else we offer. No subscriptions, no hidden costs, no platform fees.

Can I track how my donation letters perform?

Yes! Zeffy lets you see open rates, click rates, and donation amounts all in one place. You can see how well your letters are working and make your next campaign even better — without switching between different tools.

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A simple, zero-fee fundraising experience for your donors.

Use our proven email template

Accept all payment methods

Customise your donation letter

Automatically send donation receipts

Send requests & collect donations all from one platform

Automate reminder emails

Optimised email templates

Add discount codes

Keep donors engaged via email

... and more + it's all 100% free!

Start fundraising - It's free forever
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Every Pound Goes to Your Mission

With Zeffy, you get more than just a donation platform. Connect with supporters, collect gifts, and track every donation — all while keeping 100% of the funds for your mission. No fees, ever.

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50,000 charities fundraise with Zeffy

Zeffy has been supporting charities for the last 7 years. Providing 100% free and user friendly fundraising tools.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
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Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
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Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
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Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
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We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
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We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
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We Are HER

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