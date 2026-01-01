Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Where can I find donation letter templates?

Zeffy offers free, ready-to-use email templates right in our platform. Whether you're reaching out to one donor or launching a big campaign, you'll find templates that fit your needs — all at no cost. See our full guide to drafting the ultimate donation letter: zeffy.com/blog/donation-letter

How do I send my donation letter?

Once your letter looks good, simply choose who should receive it from your Zeffy Contacts or upload a new list. Send it right away or schedule it for later — all from one place, with no extra tools needed.

How do I add my donation page link to my email?

While creating your letter, you can easily add your Zeffy donation page link with a few clicks. Most templates already include a donation button that you can link directly to your form.

Is there a cost to use Zeffy's donation letter tools?

No — Zeffy's email and donation letter tools are completely free, just like everything else we offer. No subscriptions, no hidden costs, no platform fees.

Can I track how my donation letters perform?

Yes! Zeffy lets you see open rates, click rates, and donation amounts all in one place. You can see how well your letters are working and make your next campaign even better — without switching between different tools.