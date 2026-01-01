STEP 1
Create your free Zeffy account
Head to our login page and fill in your organisation's information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.
STEP 2
Customise the perfect template
Select our proven donation letter template from the Contacts section. Customise your letter with compelling stories, impact statistics, and your charity's unique voice to create an emotional connection that inspires action.
STEP 3
Create your form in minutes and link it in your requests
Design your form and start collecting donations faster. Your form will be automatically linked in all your donation request emails for a streamlined donor experience.
STEP 4
Send your donation request
Send your letter via email right away or schedule it for later. Then track open rates and click-throughs to refine your approach.
STEP 1
Create your free Zeffy account
Head to our login page and fill in your organisation's information to create your Zeffy account for free, no credit card required, ever.
STEP 2
Customise the perfect template
Select our proven donation letter template from the Contacts section. Customise your letter with compelling stories, impact statistics, and your charity's unique voice to create an emotional connection that inspires action.
STEP 3
Create your form in minutes and link it in your requests
Design your form and start collecting donations faster. Your form will be automatically linked in all your donation request emails for a streamlined donor experience.
STEP 4
Send your donation request
Send your letter via email right away or schedule it for later. Then track open rates and click-throughs to refine your approach.