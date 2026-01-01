STEP 1
Set up your event and tickets.
Create your event page and customise ticket types, pricing, and quantities — including general admission, group, or VIP options.
STEP 2
Customise the look and feel.
Add your logo, banner image, and event details. Every ticket is professionally formatted and automatically numbered.
STEP 3
Start selling — online or in person.
Zeffy supports online payments and lets you track offline sales too. All tickets are sent by email with scannable QR codes.
STEP 4
Check in guests with ease.
At the door, use Zeffy's built-in QR scanner to check in attendees quickly — no spreadsheets or extra tools needed.
STEP 1
Set up your event and tickets.
Create your event page and customise ticket types, pricing, and quantities — including general admission, group, or VIP options.
STEP 2
Customise the look and feel.
Add your logo, banner image, and event details. Every ticket is professionally formatted and automatically numbered.
STEP 3
Start selling — online or in person.
Zeffy supports online payments and lets you track offline sales too. All tickets are sent by email with scannable QR codes.
STEP 4
Check in guests with ease.
At the door, use Zeffy's built-in QR scanner to check in attendees quickly — no spreadsheets or extra tools needed.