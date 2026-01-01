Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Research Institutions? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for research institutions! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and no hidden costs. We maintain this model through optional tips from donors who support our goal to help research institutions keep every dollar they raise. That's truly it - no catch!

Can Research Institutions use Zeffy to collect research grants?

Absolutely! Research institutions can use Zeffy to collect research grants, manage event ticket sales, and set up recurring donations. All without paying any fees. Every dollar you receive goes directly to advancing your research initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Research Institutions run with Zeffy?

Research institutions can run a variety of fundraising campaigns using Zeffy! Whether it’s peer-to-peer fundraisers involving staff and supporters, ticketed events for research presentations, or setting up recurring donations to fund ongoing research projects, Zeffy supports it all without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Research Institutions?

Zeffy is the only genuinely 100% free fundraising platform for research institutions. While others may say they're free but charge processing fees, Zeffy does not take any portion of your donations. This means more funds for your research and complete donor trust; no fine print involved.