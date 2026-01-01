Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for STEM Education Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for STEM Education Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay completely free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help programs like yours maximize every dollar raised. That's it—no catch!

Can STEM Education Programs use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! STEM Education Programs can use Zeffy to collect various types of donations, including general donations, event tickets, and recurring contributions—without paying any fees. Every penny of the donations goes directly to fuel your educational missions.

What types of fundraising campaigns can STEM Education Programs run with Zeffy?

STEM Education Programs can run a wide range of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers where your community rallies support, to ticketed events like science fairs, to setting up recurring donor programs for ongoing support, Zeffy has you covered. Our all-in-one platform simplifies each campaign at zero cost.

What’s the best fundraising platform for STEM Education Programs?

Zeffy is the best choice for STEM Education Programs because it is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Unlike others that claim to be free but add hidden fees, we don’t take a penny from your donations. This means more funds go directly into advancing STEM education, exactly where it should.