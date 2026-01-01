We know fundraising comes with a lot of pressure, especially when budgets are tight. That’s why we asked 1,000 donors across the U.S. what inspires them to give, what turns them off, and what keeps them coming back. This report is our way of supporting the 50,000+ nonprofits who use Zeffy by sharing real insights to help you connect with donors and raise more. We hope it helps you grow your impact.
Donors want to know what their gift made possible. But there’s a gap: only 36% say they currently have easy access to that kind of information. When donors understand the impact of their gift, they’re more likely to give again… and give more.
The data is clear: connection motivates donors to act. Emotional connection was the strongest motivational driver for increased giving this year, beating urgency, impact, and even transparency. Seek out individuals who have been personally affected by the issues you work on or who have supported similar causes in the past. They’re more likely to give, and more likely to stay.
Donors care about where their money goes—and when things feel unclear, they walk away. 42% believe nonprofit executives are overpaid, and 31% think too much is spent on marketing and fundraising fees. Even though these costs often help nonprofits grow, many donors don’t see it that way
40% of donors said they walked away because they didn’t feel their donation was used effectively, didn’t know where it went, or were turned off by high platform fees. The takeaway? Show donors exactly how you use their support. When they see you’re being smart with their money, they’ll stick with you.
The data is clear: if donating feels like a hassle, people won’t do it. Even small points of friction—too many clicks, missing payment options, or a clunky mobile page—are enough to make donors abandon their gift. A smooth, mobile-friendly donation experience isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s non-negotiable.
We created this study to help you raise more, without guessing what donors care about. We asked donors across the U.S. why they give, what turns them off, and what keeps them coming back. In just two weeks, over 1,000 people responded.
We cleaned the data by removing duplicates and incomplete answers, then looked for the patterns—what came up again and again in their responses.The study reflects everyday donors from across the U.S. They gave under $10,000 last year, supported all kinds of causes, and came from every state, age group, and gender.
Use it to shape your next campaign. Share it with your team. Or keep it handy the next time you wonder: what are my donors really thinking?
