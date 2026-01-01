Wondering if your ticket prices are too low or too high? We analyzed millions of ticket sales from nonprofits using Zeffy to reveal what’s typical by cause and by state.
A quick note about the data:
These numbers show average ticket amounts from thousands of nonprofits. But keep in mind, every organization is different. Things like your size, how long you’ve been around, where you're located, and who your donors are can all affect your results.
Use these benchmarks as a helpful reference, not a final grade!
For many nonprofits, fundraising happens in a vacuum. You're focused on your campaigns, your donors, your challenges—and it’s hard to know what’s “normal.”
These benchmarks offer a snapshot of what’s typical for nonprofits like yours. They can be a useful piece of information when you need to:
The numbers won’t tell you what to do. But (we hope!) they help you ask better questions. So let’s dive in…
Not sure how much to charge for event tickets? You’re not alone. Whether you're planning a gala, a community dinner, or a casual fundraiser, pricing can feel like a guessing game. That’s why we broke down the average ticket prices by cause—so you can see what similar organizations are charging and make smarter decisions for your next event.
Planning a formal gala or casual fundraiser? Use these numbers to gut-check your pricing.
Health and veteran-focused groups often hold formal events—think galas, dinners, or auctions—which usually means higher ticket prices.
Student and cultural organizations, on the other hand, tend to keep tickets more affordable so more people can join in.
How much do people typically pay for event tickets in your state? We pulled data from thousands of nonprofits across the U.S. to find the average ticket prices by state. While location isn’t everything, it can reveal how expectations and perceived value shift depending on where you’re fundraising.
Think local. Are you pricing for a high-cost urban area or a community-first event? These benchmarks help frame your expectations.
Most states fall between $120–$160 per ticket.
Ticket pricing isn’t just about covering costs. It depends on the type of event, who it’s for, and what people think it’s worth.
Location isn’t everything, but it does shape expectations. Your event format, local culture, and fundraising goals all play a role in how much people are willing to spend.
There’s no universal rulebook for pricing tickets. But knowing the range for your cause and region can help you set realistic goals, price with confidence, and better forecast attendance.
Whether you're prepping for your next board meeting, launching a campaign, or just curious how you stack up, we hope these benchmarks give you a solid starting point.
Want to see how you stack up? Use Zeffy’s free benchmarking tool to compare your ticketing data by cause and state.
Snapshot (as of May 2025):
