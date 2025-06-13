How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
How to Accept In-Person Donations Without a Card Reader (or Fees)
Nonprofit guides

How to Accept In-Person Donations Without a Card Reader (or Fees)

June 13, 2025

“We lost donations because no one had cash.”

“Our card reader stopped working at the worst time.”

“We didn’t want to buy more hardware just to collect $50.”

“It took a week to get all the checks deposited.”

Sound familiar? If you’ve ever run a fundraising event, you’ve likely faced the same headaches. People want to give. You want to collect. But actually getting those funds from one account to the other can feel unnecessarily expensive and complicated.

And when you're part of a small nonprofit, every missed donation counts.

Why Accepting In-Person Donations Is Still So Hard

Imagine this. You’ve thrown the perfect event. Your attendees are so moved that they’re lining up to fund your small nonprofit.

Great, the worst is over! Or it would be, if accepting in-person donations wasn’t such a pain. 

It’s not you. All of the tried and true methods of accepting in-person donations have their limitations.

Cash, check, or card? Pick your poison.

“We used to rely on checks, but tracking donations manually was a nightmare.”

— Deborah, Treasurer, AAUW Florida Supporting Foundation

What You Don’t Need to Accept In-Person Donations

Most small nonprofits rely on a mix of cash boxes and awkward card readers to accept in-person donations. And let’s be honest: neither one is ideal.

You don’t need…

All you really need to accept in-person donations is the one piece of tech you’re probably never without: a smartphone. If you have a tap-to-pay donation system.

What Is Tap to Pay (And Why It’s a Game-Changer for Accepting In-Person Donations)

You probably touched a contactless card or your phone to a register when you got a latte this morning. Accepting in-person donations should be just that simple. 

With the right app, tap to pay, and your smartphone will turn into a donation terminal—no card reader is required.

You donors don’t have cash or checks on hand. They do have:

And that’s all it takes. Tap to pay technology means you can accept a donation on the spot, with just your iPhone.

No reader? No problem. Here’s when tap to pay saves the day:

Imagine you are… 

No more "I'll donate when I get home." Tap to pay makes accepting in-person donations a breeze, no card reader required, and zero fees charged.

The first Tap-to-Pay system built for small nonprofits, not stores

Most point of sale systems are built for retail stores, where profit, taxes, and fees are all a normal part of the game. But that’s not who you are, and it’s not what you need. Everything a small nonprofit does is in service to its mission, and fees interfere with that good work.

Zeffy, the only zero-fee fundraising platform, has created the only tap-to-pay system built specifically for small nonprofits. 

Here’s what small nonprofits really need from an in-person donation tool:

That’s exactly what Zeffy provides.

Tap to pay means no hardware.

After helping thousands of nonprofits keep all of the money they raise, the team at Zeffy saw the problems with accepting in-person donations. To solve them, Zeffy built a tap-to-pay app that can accept in-person donations with any IOS device, any time, anywhere. No card reader necessary.

Zeffy means no fees.

Even better? With Zeffy, accepting in-person donations is completely free.

Zeffy offers an all-in-one, zero-fee fundraising platform for nonprofits that includes: 

Card payments mean automatic donor tracking.

When you accept an in-person donation with Zeffy’s tap-to-pay app, your Zeffy account keeps a detailed record. You’ll always know who gave what and when, so follow-up is effortless.

Change your fundraising game.

It was a “no-brainer” for Deborah Nelson and her small team to switch to Zeffy to accept in-person donations. 

With Zeffy on her team, Deborah can skip driving to (and waiting in line at!) the bank and post office. She sends thank-you letters and follows up with donors online, instead of reconciling handwritten lists with handwritten thank yous. 

And all that extra time? It’s well spent. Armed with just her phone (did we mention there’s no card reader required?), Deborah gets to spend more time raising more money for her students. “Zeffy provides all that, and we have more time and effort for fundraising,” Deborah says.

Still Have Questions? We Have Answers. 

💳 Do I need a card reader?

Nope! No card reader or cords to mess with. Just the phone that’s already in your pocket. 

Zeffy’s tap-to-pay app lets you use your phone to accept in-person donations from anyone with a contactless card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. 

💸 Is Zeffy really free?

It’s really free. Zeffy will never charge a platform or transaction fee, and there is no sneaky hardware to purchase.

If a donor chooses to add a tip to support Zeffy, we’ll take it. But that is never required.

🤝 Will donors trust this?

Thousands of donors trust Zeffy every day, but don’t take our word for it. 

Check out stories from nonprofits that left us a 4.9 rating on G2, or read through some of our reviews and success stories.

📋 Can I still track donations?

Yes! And with even less hassle. Every tap-to-pay transaction is recorded in your Zeffy account for easy follow-up and donor engagement. 

📶 What if we don’t have reliable wifi?

Tap to Pay works using your phone’s mobile data connection. No venue wifi needed. 

Donors don’t have great service? No problem. As long as you have service, you can accept in-person donations from their card.

Zeffy vs. Square

Curious how Zeffy’s tap-to-pay stacks up against popular commercial POS systems like Square? The two were created with completely different organizations in mind, and it shows in their features.

Feature Zeffy Square

Transaction fees

$0

2.6% + $0.10

Hardware needed

No card reader necessary

Card reader required

Designed for nonprofits

Yes

No

Fundraising tools

Built-in

Not included

Donor tracking

Automatic

Manual or external

Ready to Try Tap to Pay at Your Next Event?

Skip the clunky card readers and handwritten cash donor lists at your next event. With no fees and no hardware, Zeffy’s Tap to Pay app has made accepting in-person donations easier than ever. 

All you need is an eager donor and a smartphone, and we’d bet those will both be at your next event.

Try Zeffy for free—and then keep using it for free, as long as you’d like. No fees, no card reader, just your phone.

Written by
Shelbi Polk

Company news
The Best Point-of-Sale (POS) for Nonprofits & Detailed Comparison of Options for 2025

Looking for a nonprofit POS that fits your organization's needs? Learn more about Zeffy's Tap to Pay and why it's the best and most affordable POS system.

