The Best Point-of-Sale (POS) for Nonprofits & Detailed Comparison of Options for 2025

Running a nonprofit is all about doing more with less. Whether you want to collect donations at a fundraising event, sell merchandise to raise money, or sell tickets at the door, having the right point-of-sale (POS) system can make a big difference.
While today’s supporters expect speed, flexibility, and convenience even in person, many nonprofits still rely on cash, checks, or basic online donation forms. A modern POS system makes it easy to accept spontaneous donations, sell merchandise and tickets on the spot, and provide tax-compliant receipts without creating extra admin work for your team.
In this guide, we’ll cover the top POS solutions for nonprofits, including affordable and simple options that don’t require expensive hardware. We’ll focus on tools that streamline sales and donation processing to save you time and money.
For nonprofits, every interaction is an opportunity to connect, inspire, and raise support. But without a reliable point-of-sale (POS) system, you risk clunky processes that can turn donors off and stop them from completing a donation or purchase altogether.
A Point of Sale (POS) system for nonprofits is specialized software that goes beyond being just a payment processing platform. Think of it as your organization's command center – it handles sales transactions, tracks donations, can accept multiple payment types, manages inventory, and even helps with donor relationships.
You can accept payments, but more importantly, you can collect in-person donations on the go without requiring cash or checks. All the features available with a POS help you organize donations or sales with digital receipts of every transaction, and typically offer an automatic deposit to your nonprofit’s bank account.
Unlike standard retail POS systems or credit card processors, nonprofit POS solutions are built with features that cater to the unique needs of charitable organizations:
We’ll cover how to choose the best POS system for your nonprofit, along with our top pick for nonprofits– Zeffy’s Tap to Pay.
Your POS system should do more than ring up sales. It should help capture every opportunity to give, simplify event logistics, and reduce admin time. A POS allows you to raise money quickly and efficiently while staying focused on your mission.
Here are just a few ways nonprofits use POS systems to streamline their efforts:
By simplifying transactions and eliminating extra steps, your POS system becomes an essential tool for boosting efficiency and saving your team time, both during and after an event.
Not all POS tools are built for nonprofits. You need a system that reflects the complexity of your work and makes it simpler, combining mission-driven fundraising with efficient, professional operations. Here are the must-have features:
Nonprofits often rely on both retail income and donor contributions. A nonprofit-friendly POS should process donations as easily as merchandise sales, and keep those donations separate for accurate reporting (including recurring payments). For example, at a community fundraiser, taking a donation right at the check-out table without switching apps makes capturing generosity in the moment easier.
Whether it’s a charity dinner, community clean-up day, or a museum benefit, events are a core part of nonprofit engagement. A built-in event feature saves time, reduces manual entry, and offers a seamless attendee experience. Selling event tickets on-site or online from the same dashboard can increase attendance and streamline planning for future events.
Tracking supporter history isn’t just for development directors; it’s crucial for meaningful engagement. Look for POS systems that integrate sales and donations with supporter profiles, enabling you to build long-term relationships. Knowing a guest who just bought a t-shirt also donates monthly allows your team to send a personalized thank-you note that reinforces loyalty.
When your POS is handling data and tracking for you, there’s far less admin work to tackle after an event or big sales day.
When your system can automatically generate and send IRS-compliant tax receipts, it reduces the administrative burden on your team and ensures that supporters receive the necessary paperwork promptly. For example, someone who buys a raffle ticket at a pop-up booth instantly receives their tax-deductible receipt via email.
A payment processor that accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and contactless options helps maximize donations and sales. Especially for community events or on-the-go fundraising, flexibility is key. At a mobile food stand during a park cleanup, being able to accept a tap-to-pay donation from a smartphone means never missing a contribution.
Important to note: With Zeffy's 100% free option, you can also avoid processing fees to keep all of your donations.
Many modern POS systems (like Zeffy) let you accept donations and sales directly from your smartphone—no expensive hardware or terminals required. This is a game-changer for volunteer teams at farmers markets or school events, where simplicity matters and budgets are tight.
When selecting a POS system, look beyond payment processing. The best tools help you grow stronger relationships with your supporters, demonstrate accountability to your board and funders, and streamline every part of the donation and sales process.
Choose a system that meets you where you are: cost-effective, user-friendly, mobile-ready, and fully integrated with your existing nonprofit tools. Whether planning your next major fundraiser or just looking to avoid missing out on walk-up donations, the right POS system should move with you, not slow you down.
Zeffy, North America's first and only 100% free fundraising software for nonprofits and Certified B-Corp, launched the first point-of-sale (POS) solution for nonprofits to deliver on features without the cost. Zeffy's Tap to Pay is the first—and only—free point-of-sale (POS) and credit card processing solution that enables nonprofits in the United States to accept in-person transactions.
If that sounds too good to be true, Thibaut Jaurou—Zeffy's co-founder and CTO, says that the current payment processing systems weren't made with nonprofits in mind, so they've never really worked for nonprofits. Zeffy was created to break the mold:
“For too long, the technology offered to nonprofits was way behind that of other, for-profit industries. Zeffy was founded to reverse that paradigm.”
Able to accept all payment types right from your iPhone—including all major credit cards, debit card payments, Apple Pay, and Google Pay—Zeffy was trying to create the best POS solution for nonprofits. And, according to Daniel Stec, Y'all's President and Co-Founder, they succeeded:
“As a new nonprofit caring for our community, every penny counts. Zeffy has been an incredible partner along our journey, and now, with Tap to Pay, gives us even more freedom to be creative in that care. Tap to Pay made it so easy for us to sling those hotdogs at our event and feed the queer community in Indianapolis while raising money for our organization. We loved connecting with each person in a more personal way.”
Since day one, Zeffy has been working hard to get involved and support nonprofits while they work to make our world a better place. Developing Tap to Pay, the first donation POS system with 0% fees for nonprofit credit card processing, was a natural next step and the right thing to do. François de Kerret, co-founder and CEO, says it best:
“Zeffy's here to empower nonprofits to raise more by charging 0% in fees. We made this possible online, but nonprofits still had to purchase expensive devices and pay fees of 3% or more to accept in-person donations. Tap to Pay is a significant innovation for nonprofits that want to eliminate costs and replace in-person cash and cheque donations.”
Zeffy is the only point-of-sale (POS) system built exclusively for nonprofits that charges zero fees—no software fees, no credit card processing fees, and no fees for any transaction type. It allows nonprofits to process donations, event tickets, and merchandise sales from a single platform, all without sacrificing a percentage of their revenue.
“Zeffy has been a great partner. Constantly offering suggestions on how to best use the platform. I have tried almost all of the features. I love that it keeps coming up with new things to support nonprofits. I saw it announced being able to take tap pay from your phone. That is amazing not to have to purchase another device.” - Athenia R, Executive Director
Square is a widely used POS platform that offers a free app, easy setup, and flexible payment options. While it’s not specifically designed for nonprofits, many small to mid-sized organizations utilize it for event sales, merchandise, and occasional donations.
“I love how everything integrates into Square and when we have a feature that we would love to see Square is there to listen to us. Everything is so easy to set up and fairly easy to understand. What I love as well, is that we are able to easily pack up our POS for when we have off site events, which is very often during the summer months.” - Joseph B.
PayPal Zettle is a mobile POS solution that integrates seamlessly with PayPal accounts, making it easy for nonprofits already using PayPal to accept in-person payments. It’s free to use and straightforward, but not tailored to nonprofit needs.
“What I like most about PayPal Zettle is its seamless integration with PayPal, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for managing payments both online and offline. The user-friendly interface, quick setup, and the ability to accept a wide range of payment methods enhance the overall experience for both businesses and customers. Additionally, the detailed analytics and reporting features provide valuable insights into sales performance, which is crucial for making informed business decisions.” - Ruksana B.
