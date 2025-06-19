How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
The Best Low-Fee Fundraising Sites to Collect More Donations Fast (& the Only 100% Free Option)
Nonprofit software

The Best Low-Fee Fundraising Sites to Collect More Donations Fast (& the Only 100% Free Option)

June 19, 2025

When every dollar counts, high platform fees can seriously cut into your fundraising total. Most sites take 3–8% in fees, money that could be going directly to your cause.

Whether you're raising funds for a medical emergency, school project, or community need, you need a fast, simple platform that lets you keep as much as possible.

We’ve reviewed the top fundraising websites to help you find the best option, ranked by how quickly you can launch, how easy they are to use, and how little they charge. If you want to maximize donations and minimize fees, start here.

Responsive Table
Fundraising website Fees Best for
Zeffy 100% free Grassroots nonprofits & campaigns
GoFundMe 0% + 2.9% + 30¢ Emergency personal fundraising
Fundly 0% + 2.9% + 30¢ Crowdfunding campaigns
Bonfire Up to 8% Selling custom merch
Donorbox 1.5% + up to 2.2% + 49¢, and up to $139 in monthly fees Recurring donations for nonprofits
Kickstarter 3% - 5% of total funds raised Creative projects
FundRazr 0% + 2.9% + 30¢ Personal, nonprofit, and business fundraising

What to look for in a fundraising site

Before you launch your next campaign, ask yourself:

How much of every dollar will I actually keep?

Most platforms take a cut, sometimes up to 8%, from what you raise through platform and transaction fees that won’t go to your cause. Zeffy is currently the only 100% free platform, but we’ll cover other low-fee options below so you can compare how much you keep from each donation.

Is it easy and fast to set up?

You shouldn’t need a tech degree or a whole afternoon to start fundraising. Look for platforms with simple onboarding, plug-and-play templates, and mobile-friendly donation forms so you can launch fast and make giving easy for supporters.

How fast can you get your funds?

Whether you need funds for urgent medical bills or an upcoming school event, timing matters. The best platforms offer fast transfers so you can access your funds quickly without unnecessary delays or complicated processes.

What donors really think (from Zeffy research)

According to the 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends Report by Zeffy, 40% of donors walked away because they didn’t know how their donation was used or were turned off by high fees. Another 42% worry about nonprofit executive pay, and 31% question excessive fundraising costs. To build trust:

8 best fundraising sites for nonprofits and individuals

Fundraising Website Free Fundraising Site? Who Is It For? Value for Money (Capterra) Ease of Use (Capterra)

Zeffy

Only 100% free platform, all features are free with no fees

Nonprofits

4.9/5

4.8/5

GoFundMe

Transaction fees apply

Nonprofits + individuals

4.1/5

4.2/5

Fundly

Transaction fees apply

Nonprofits + individuals

3.8/5

3.5/5

Classy

No free plan available

Nonprofits

3.9/5

4.3/5

Kickstarter

No free plan available, and transaction fees apply

Nonprofits + individuals

N/A

N/A

FundRazr

Transaction fees apply

Nonprofits + individuals

4.8/5

4.4/5

Bonfire

Transaction fees apply

Nonprofits + individuals

3.8/5

4.5/5

Donorbox

Platform fees & transaction fees apply

Nonprofits

4.7/5

4.7/5

Detailed cost breakdown

Monthly fees Platform fees Processing fees

Zeffy

100% free

100% free

100% free

GoFundMe

$0

$0

Up to 2.9% + 30¢

Fundly

$0

$0

Up to 2.9% + 30¢

Classy

Custom quote required

Custom quote required

Up to 2.5% + 30¢

Kickstarter

$0

Up to 5% of total funds raised

3% - 5%

FundRazr

$0

$0

Up to 2.9% + 30¢

Bonfire

$0

$0

Up to 8%

Donorbox

$0–$139+/month

1.5%

Up to 2.2% + 49¢

1. Zeffy: Best 100% free, zero-fee fundraising site for nonprofits

Zeffy is a free fundraising site that helps nonprofits raise money with an easy setup, fast payouts, versatile campaigns for individuals and nonprofits, and donor security reassurance, all without incurring any fees.

Zeffy also offers donor management and engagement tools to create even more impact and build relationships. That means nonprofits can create an online fundraiser, manage event registration, host raffles and lotteries, and collect donations all from one platform, without incurring any costs that take away from their fundraising totals.

Zeffy provides nonprofits with user-friendly tools to start raising money, whether through crowdfunding campaigns, hosting community events, engaging donors with a fundraising thermometer, or utilizing a simple online donation form.‍

Why Zeffy is best for fundraising:

Pricing & fees:

While every other donation platform deducts fees from your mission, Zeffy delivers 100% of the funds to your nonprofit. That means you can raise money and run successful campaigns all for free.

Here's how it works: When someone donates to your fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone provides every time, and that's okay. Enough donors leave a contribution that covers overhead and fees, so nonprofits never incur any expenses.

In short, Nonprofits never have to worry about paying for a feature or transaction with Zeffy, ever. A free account with Zeffy is a free account for life.

User review:

”The forms are very easy to use and worked perfectly for our fundraising event. We are using a combination of ticketed event forms and donation forms. I love that they have options for automatic tax receipts, thank you emails, reminder emails, the ability to add and even require short answer questions with specific purchases, and options to add notes to any order. I also love the data we can export to excel - specifically the weekly payout details and all the information for each purchase.” - Jennifer T.

2. GoFundMe: Best for personal fundraising

GoFundMe is a popular and widely recognized crowdfunding site. GoFundMe is designed to help individuals raise funds for both personal and charitable needs. With its extensive reach and social sharing tools, it has become a go-to platform for people seeking financial support during times of crisis or hardship.

Why choose GoFundMe for fundraising: 

Pricing & fees:

While launching a fundraiser is free, donations are subject to transaction fees of up to 2.9% + $0.30.

User review: 

“GoFundMe is a well-known company that aids people with raising funds for important matters. It allows people from all over the world to donate at the click of a button—no lengthy or complicated process required.” - Zoe D.

3. Fundly: Best for crowdfunding

Fundly is a versatile fundraising platform that caters to both individuals and nonprofits, offering a wide range of features to support various fundraising initiatives. From customizable campaign pages to built-in social sharing tools, Fundly empowers users to create engaging and impactful fundraising campaigns with ease.

Why choose Fundly or fundraising: 

Pricing:

0% platform fee, 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee

User review: 

“It is very easy to set up a fundraiser and share it with a lot of people. A lot of useful tools are available on the website and the customer support is really good.” - Veronica F.‍

4. Donorbox: Best for recurring donations

Donorbox is a user-friendly donation platform that caters specifically to nonprofits, offering a suite of tools to streamline the donation process and maximize fundraising efforts. From customizable donation forms to robust donor management features, Donorbox provides nonprofits with everything they need to raise funds online

Why choose Donorbox for fundraising: 

Pricing & fees:

$0–$139+/month, 1.5% platform fee, and up to 2.2% + 49¢ in processing fees

User review: 

“Once we were set up, it was easy to use. We like the option to send out yearly receipts in a couple of steps. We also like to option to add offline donations.” - Jeffrey H.

5. Classy: Best for event fundraising

Classy is a comprehensive fundraising platform that caters exclusively to nonprofits, providing them with the tools and resources needed to drive sustainable growth and impact. From peer-to-peer fundraising to event management, Classy offers a range of features to help nonprofits raise more effectively online.

Why choose Classy for fundraising: 

Pricing:

‍Custom quote required, and up to 2.5% + $0.30 in processing fees.

User review: 

“Classy helps us run campaigns that raise funds for our organization! We setup various campaigns such as peer to peer fundraising or recurring giving and attract, manage and cultivate donors with the help of Classy's tools. It is SO easy to create and report on donor activity!” - Lauren A.

6. Kickstarter: Best for startup businesses

Kickstarter is a leading equity crowdfunding platform known for its focus on creative projects and innovative ideas. Whether you're an artist, inventor, or entrepreneur, Kickstarter provides a platform to showcase your vision and raise funds from a global community of backers who are passionate about supporting creativity and innovation.

Why choose Kickstarter for fundraising: 

Pricing & fees:

‍Up to 5% of total funds raised, plus processing fees between 3% and 5%

User review: 

“I think that when people think of crowdfunding, they often think of Kickstarter. I like using Kickstarter, since it was one of the first major crowd funding websites that became known to the main stream.” - Emery D.‍

7. FundRazr: Best for personal fundraising

FundRazr is a versatile crowdfunding platform that caters to individuals, nonprofits, and community organizations seeking to raise funds for a variety of causes. With its easy-to-use interface and robust fundraising tools, FundRazr empowers users to create impactful campaigns and mobilize support from their networks.

Why choose FundRazr for fundraising:

Pricing & fees:

‍0% platform fees plus up to 2.9% + $0.30 in processing fees

User review: 

“I liked that the campaign does not have to be all or nothing. I also like that funds raised outside the platform can be counted in the total. These are features that were not available with my previous campaigns on Kickstarter. I was very happy to have the flexibility to reach my goal through in person avenues as well as through the online campaign.” - Andrew C.

8. Bonfire: Best for apparel fundraising

Bonfire is a unique fundraising platform that enables individuals to raise funds by selling custom apparel and merchandise. Whether you're raising funds for a personal cause or supporting a charitable organization, Bonfire provides a hassle-free way to design and sell custom t-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise to your supporters.

Why choose Bonfire for fundraising: 

Pricing & fees:

Up to 8% to 3.5% in processing fees

User review: 

“Bonfire makes it super easy to create merch and sell for my nonprofit. I get the donations and they deal with the sales tax.” - Meg‍

How to find the right fundraising platform to simplify donations

Before jumping into feature comparisons, you'll first need to consider your goals and target audience when determining the right fundraising site at the right cost for you.

Identify your fundraising goals

Determine whether you're raising funds for personal needs, charitable causes, creative projects, or nonprofit initiatives.

Consider your target audience

Some platforms may have a niche audience or specialize in particular types of fundraising campaigns. Choose a platform that aligns with the interests and preferences of your potential donors or backers.

Look for the top features for fundraising success

When choosing the best fundraising software you'll want to assess features, ease of use, support, and costs.‍

Features and functionality

Why it matters: Our 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends Research Survey found that 82% of supporters are more likely to donate when a nonprofit provides clear communication about impact.

Learn how Zeffy can support you with multiple features designed to build donor engagement.

Ease of use

Support and resources

Cost and fees

Why it matters: Our 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends Research Survey also found that platform or processing fees being too high is one of the top reasons donors stop giving.

Which are the best donation platforms for simple, fast, and zero-fee fundraising?

If you wear a dozen hats and need to make the most of your resources, time, and money, you need a donation platform that’s simple to set up, fast to launch, and doesn’t drain your already-tight budget.

Many fundraising tools promise to help, but then take a cut of every donation through platform or transaction fees. That’s money you need for your programs, not processing costs.

Zeffy is the only 100%  free donation platform without hidden fees, monthly costs, or a percentage taken from your hard-earned contributions. 

Create more impact with zero-fee fundraising from Zeffy

FAQs: Best fundraising sites to save money and simplify your day

For nonprofits: Zeffy is the best choice because it's 100% free, packed with features like ticketing, donor management, and customizable forms — all with no fees.

Yes, Zeffy is a better alternative to GoFundMe for nonprofits. While GoFundMe is great for visibility, Zeffy offers a comprehensive suite of fundraising tools with no platform or processing fees, meaning more money goes directly to your cause. It’s especially beneficial for organizations that run ongoing campaigns or events.

Zeffy is currently the only fundraising platform that is 100% free — no platform fees, no processing fees. Other platforms may advertise “no platform fee” but still charge transaction or credit card fees. Zeffy covers its costs through optional donor contributions, so nonprofits never incur out-of-pocket expenses.

It depends on what you're crowdfunding for:

  • For nonprofits and community causes: Zeffy is the standout choice. It’s the only platform that’s 100% free with no hidden fees, and it includes robust tools like donor management, event ticketing, and customizable donation forms.
  • For personal or emergency campaigns: GoFundMe is well-known and trusted, making it a solid option for needy individuals.
  • For creative projects or startups: Kickstarter leads the way, offering access to a huge global backer community, especially for product launches and artistic ventures.

    • So, the best platform depends on your goals, but Zeffy wins for nonprofits looking to maximize their impact.

    Build trust and relationships first. People give to people, not just causes. The most effective fundraising campaigns are grounded in authentic connection, clear communication, and transparency.
    When donors feel emotionally connected and see the tangible impact of their gift, they are far more likely to contribute and continue contributing over time.

