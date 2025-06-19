The Best Low-Fee Fundraising Sites to Collect More Donations Fast (& the Only 100% Free Option)

When every dollar counts, high platform fees can seriously cut into your fundraising total. Most sites take 3–8% in fees, money that could be going directly to your cause.
Whether you're raising funds for a medical emergency, school project, or community need, you need a fast, simple platform that lets you keep as much as possible.
We’ve reviewed the top fundraising websites to help you find the best option, ranked by how quickly you can launch, how easy they are to use, and how little they charge. If you want to maximize donations and minimize fees, start here.
Before you launch your next campaign, ask yourself:
Most platforms take a cut, sometimes up to 8%, from what you raise through platform and transaction fees that won’t go to your cause. Zeffy is currently the only 100% free platform, but we’ll cover other low-fee options below so you can compare how much you keep from each donation.
You shouldn’t need a tech degree or a whole afternoon to start fundraising. Look for platforms with simple onboarding, plug-and-play templates, and mobile-friendly donation forms so you can launch fast and make giving easy for supporters.
Whether you need funds for urgent medical bills or an upcoming school event, timing matters. The best platforms offer fast transfers so you can access your funds quickly without unnecessary delays or complicated processes.
According to the 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends Report by Zeffy, 40% of donors walked away because they didn’t know how their donation was used or were turned off by high fees. Another 42% worry about nonprofit executive pay, and 31% question excessive fundraising costs. To build trust:
Zeffy is a free fundraising site that helps nonprofits raise money with an easy setup, fast payouts, versatile campaigns for individuals and nonprofits, and donor security reassurance, all without incurring any fees.
Zeffy also offers donor management and engagement tools to create even more impact and build relationships. That means nonprofits can create an online fundraiser, manage event registration, host raffles and lotteries, and collect donations all from one platform, without incurring any costs that take away from their fundraising totals.
Zeffy provides nonprofits with user-friendly tools to start raising money, whether through crowdfunding campaigns, hosting community events, engaging donors with a fundraising thermometer, or utilizing a simple online donation form.
While every other donation platform deducts fees from your mission, Zeffy delivers 100% of the funds to your nonprofit. That means you can raise money and run successful campaigns all for free.
Here's how it works: When someone donates to your fundraising form, they have the option (but are never obliged) to give to Zeffy. Not everyone provides every time, and that's okay. Enough donors leave a contribution that covers overhead and fees, so nonprofits never incur any expenses.
In short, Nonprofits never have to worry about paying for a feature or transaction with Zeffy, ever. A free account with Zeffy is a free account for life.
”The forms are very easy to use and worked perfectly for our fundraising event. We are using a combination of ticketed event forms and donation forms. I love that they have options for automatic tax receipts, thank you emails, reminder emails, the ability to add and even require short answer questions with specific purchases, and options to add notes to any order. I also love the data we can export to excel - specifically the weekly payout details and all the information for each purchase.” - Jennifer T.
GoFundMe is a popular and widely recognized crowdfunding site. GoFundMe is designed to help individuals raise funds for both personal and charitable needs. With its extensive reach and social sharing tools, it has become a go-to platform for people seeking financial support during times of crisis or hardship.
While launching a fundraiser is free, donations are subject to transaction fees of up to 2.9% + $0.30.
“GoFundMe is a well-known company that aids people with raising funds for important matters. It allows people from all over the world to donate at the click of a button—no lengthy or complicated process required.” - Zoe D.
Fundly is a versatile fundraising platform that caters to both individuals and nonprofits, offering a wide range of features to support various fundraising initiatives. From customizable campaign pages to built-in social sharing tools, Fundly empowers users to create engaging and impactful fundraising campaigns with ease.
0% platform fee, 2.9% + $0.30 transaction fee
“It is very easy to set up a fundraiser and share it with a lot of people. A lot of useful tools are available on the website and the customer support is really good.” - Veronica F.
Donorbox is a user-friendly donation platform that caters specifically to nonprofits, offering a suite of tools to streamline the donation process and maximize fundraising efforts. From customizable donation forms to robust donor management features, Donorbox provides nonprofits with everything they need to raise funds online
$0–$139+/month, 1.5% platform fee, and up to 2.2% + 49¢ in processing fees
“Once we were set up, it was easy to use. We like the option to send out yearly receipts in a couple of steps. We also like to option to add offline donations.” - Jeffrey H.
Classy is a comprehensive fundraising platform that caters exclusively to nonprofits, providing them with the tools and resources needed to drive sustainable growth and impact. From peer-to-peer fundraising to event management, Classy offers a range of features to help nonprofits raise more effectively online.
Custom quote required, and up to 2.5% + $0.30 in processing fees.
“Classy helps us run campaigns that raise funds for our organization! We setup various campaigns such as peer to peer fundraising or recurring giving and attract, manage and cultivate donors with the help of Classy's tools. It is SO easy to create and report on donor activity!” - Lauren A.
Kickstarter is a leading equity crowdfunding platform known for its focus on creative projects and innovative ideas. Whether you're an artist, inventor, or entrepreneur, Kickstarter provides a platform to showcase your vision and raise funds from a global community of backers who are passionate about supporting creativity and innovation.
Up to 5% of total funds raised, plus processing fees between 3% and 5%
“I think that when people think of crowdfunding, they often think of Kickstarter. I like using Kickstarter, since it was one of the first major crowd funding websites that became known to the main stream.” - Emery D.
FundRazr is a versatile crowdfunding platform that caters to individuals, nonprofits, and community organizations seeking to raise funds for a variety of causes. With its easy-to-use interface and robust fundraising tools, FundRazr empowers users to create impactful campaigns and mobilize support from their networks.
0% platform fees plus up to 2.9% + $0.30 in processing fees
“I liked that the campaign does not have to be all or nothing. I also like that funds raised outside the platform can be counted in the total. These are features that were not available with my previous campaigns on Kickstarter. I was very happy to have the flexibility to reach my goal through in person avenues as well as through the online campaign.” - Andrew C.
Bonfire is a unique fundraising platform that enables individuals to raise funds by selling custom apparel and merchandise. Whether you're raising funds for a personal cause or supporting a charitable organization, Bonfire provides a hassle-free way to design and sell custom t-shirts, hoodies, and other merchandise to your supporters.
Up to 8% to 3.5% in processing fees
“Bonfire makes it super easy to create merch and sell for my nonprofit. I get the donations and they deal with the sales tax.” - Meg
Before jumping into feature comparisons, you'll first need to consider your goals and target audience when determining the right fundraising site at the right cost for you.
Determine whether you're raising funds for personal needs, charitable causes, creative projects, or nonprofit initiatives.
Some platforms may have a niche audience or specialize in particular types of fundraising campaigns. Choose a platform that aligns with the interests and preferences of your potential donors or backers.
When choosing the best fundraising software you'll want to assess features, ease of use, support, and costs.
Why it matters: Our 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends Research Survey found that 82% of supporters are more likely to donate when a nonprofit provides clear communication about impact.
Why it matters: Our 2025 Donor Behavior & Giving Trends Research Survey also found that platform or processing fees being too high is one of the top reasons donors stop giving.
Loose Ends began as a side project founded by Jen and Masey, utilizing GoFundMe to raise funds and support from each donor who could make it happen. As their success led them to scale at a faster rate and become an established 501(c) (3), they knew it was time to look for a fundraising site that could keep pace.
The costs of staff, technology, and marketing were not feasible, as GoFundMe’s donation fees reduced the overall amount of contributions the organization received at the end of the day. That’s when they turned to Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform for a way to save big while gaining features built for nonprofits to succeed.
“Saving on fees removes barriers to donations. The fees charged by other platforms dissuade folks from donating or encourage them to donate less, in order to accommodate those fees... Removing the barriers to donations has been a game changer, and will be even more so as we embark on the upcoming fundraising season!” - Masey Kaplan, Executive Director and Co-Founder
If you wear a dozen hats and need to make the most of your resources, time, and money, you need a donation platform that’s simple to set up, fast to launch, and doesn’t drain your already-tight budget.
Many fundraising tools promise to help, but then take a cut of every donation through platform or transaction fees. That’s money you need for your programs, not processing costs.
Zeffy is the only 100% free donation platform without hidden fees, monthly costs, or a percentage taken from your hard-earned contributions.
