15+ spooktacular Halloween fundraising ideas for nonprofits

You know what they say: scaring is caring! Okay, so that’s not exactly what they say, but that doesn’t change the fact that there are plenty of scary-fun ways to fundraise for your nonprofit this Halloween.

We love a good list of fundraising ideas for nonprofits to engage communities and raise money on a whole new level. Halloween is a great excuse to host a fundraiser and switch up your campaign style.

If you’re unsure where to begin, we can help. This list of 15+ fun Halloween fundraising ideas will give donors of all ages a Halloween fundraising event to remember.

Okay, let’s get to scaring!

‍

‍

‍

The Best Halloween fundraising ideas for nonprofits



1. Ghost story night

‍

A ghost story night is a Halloween fundraiser that invites the community to pay admission (or an optional donation) to enjoy some spooky tales. Gather some volunteers to read classics like “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” or invite some local students to share.

You can approach this one in a few different ways: kid-friendly, adult-only, make it an original storytelling contest, etc. Whatever you decide, this is a great way to raise funds while entertaining donors. (You can even whip up some Halloween-themed swag or snacks to sell. Candy corn popcorn, anyone?)

‍

2. Halloween movie fundraiser

The list of great Halloween movies is pretty long, making hosting a Halloween movie night a great idea. Make it a dusk ‘til dawn affair or a multi-night outdoor event (we hear cemeteries are super welcoming this time of year).

This is a great idea when you want to include families and participants of all ages who can purchase movie tickets that support your cause. At the screening(s), you can provide popcorn, non-alcoholic drinks, and trick-or-treat bags for participants to purchase for additional donation opportunities.

‍

‍

3. A ghost-hunting tour

If you’re feeling more adventurous, why not host a ghost-hunting or haunted history tour in your town or city? You can ask for voluntary contributions to support your nonprofit’s cause and then take your donors on an eerie walk around town while you tell them about the spooky and weird histories of the houses and the people who used to live in them.

You can even sell ghost-hunting merchandise co-branded with your nonprofit’s logo or a custom map of the area’s local ghosts to raise even more with this fun Halloween fundraising idea.

‍

4. Halloween bake sale and contest to raise money for your nonprofit

‍

No tricks, just treats! Host a Halloween-themed bake sale, or turn it into a friendly competition by hosting a contest. Invite volunteers to create homemade Halloween treats to sell at your bake sale.

Donors (and everyone, really) will love enjoying something sweet while checking out all the creative ways people have decorated their baked goods. A bake sale is one of many great fall festival ideas for school fundraising, too!

5. Halloween party and costume contest

Almost everyone likes to dress up for Halloween. Why not turn it into a way to raise money for your cause? You can even host your unique spin on the usual costume contest by asking participants to make their Halloween costumes at home or follow a theme such as:

Famous duos

Decades

Animals & outdoor creatures

Movie characters

Countries

‍

It’s the perfect opportunity for donors in your network to come out and show off their costume creations, and money raised from ticket and voting ballot sales will support your nonprofit’s mission. Plus, you can ensure you’ll attract a crowd by hosting it in a local park and encouraging businesses to set up trick-or-treating booths.

Check out ‘WEEN DREAM’s costume fundraising campaign for some extra inspiration! ‘WEEN DREAM helps provide free Halloween costumes to children in need.

6. Halloween candy grams fundraiser

If you thought candy grams were only for Valentine’s Day, think again! Selling Halloween candy grams is a creative way for your nonprofit to fundraise during the spooky season.

‍

All you have to do is:

Make or buy your candy grams. (Remember to include a piece of candy!)

Set your price.

Let people know where they can buy them.

Deliver them!

‍

You could also combine this into a trunk or treat event for kids to celebrate Halloween with a safe way to give out candy and raise funds.

‍

7. Zombie fun run

The typical 5K walk/run fundraising event has met its match! In the Halloween spirit, mix things up with a zombie run! Recruit some avid runners within your organization to dress up as zombies and run with your participants on race day. Your guests will love the thrill of participating in a real-life zombie chase while supporting a good cause!

Make a day out of it by encouraging participants to come as zombies too! They can even donate a little extra for a chance to win the best (or worst) costume on the day of the run.

‍

8. Zombie makeup booth

We’re not done with our zombie Halloween fundraiser ideas just yet. A booth where makeup artists or volunteers can transform participants into spooky creatures is always a good idea.

Collect a small donation per individual, and help your community get in the spirit. You can set this up at a fall festival, Halloween party, your zombie fun run, or wherever people gather!

‍

9. Haunted house fundraiser

A haunted house can offer a lot of entertainment over the entire fall season. Create a themed series of events inviting people to an immersive experience designed to spook them a bit each weekend throughout October.

That way, the effort you put into setting up your haunted house can extend for more fundraising potential. Participants can pay an admission fee to walk through Halloween decorations, eerie sounds, special effects, and volunteers dressed as ghosts, monsters, and other frightening characters.

‍

10. Scary poetry contest

We talked about horror stories, but what if you also hosted a competition to see who could create the best Halloween-themed poem? A horror poetry contest is a creative and engaging event in which you invite participants to write and submit their scary poems.

Participants can pay an entry fee to watch each poem read aloud. A panel can judge the entries and determine the winner(s). This type of fundraiser leverages the excitement of Halloween and the creative outlet of poetry that so many people enjoy.

11. A haunted hike

Transform an outdoor space into a spooky, haunted path where you can host a hiking event. You can get creative about decorating with Halloween-themed props and entertainment for people to enjoy at every turn.

The physical activity and festive fun can attract a wide array of participants. To raise money, you can have each participant cover their registration fees by fundraising with a peer-to-peer campaign, which can spread awareness to even more supporters.

12. Halloween obstacle race

A Halloween obstacle race fundraiser can give participants a challenging course to raise money for a nonprofit organization. Your obstacles can be based on the audience you’re trying to attract and their level of athletic ability.

For example, you can have young kids navigate a simple corn maze, have adults climb "haunted" barriers, or dodge "zombies." Participants can pay an entry fee, and you can also explore fundraising elements like selling Halloween-themed merchandise, hosting a post-race party with food and drinks, and organizing a raffle.

‍

13. Halloween decorating contest

Welcome individuals, families, or businesses to compete by decorating their homes, yards, and storefronts throughout the community with Halloween-themed decorations. You can set up an online donation page for each entry and have community members donate to vote for their favorites.

In the end, whoever raises the most money is crowned the winner, and your cause feels the impact of the fundraising totals. Adding prizes for winners, like gift certificates or admission to a local farm for fall fun, can motivate participation in this fun idea.



14. Halloween auction

A fundraising auction is a great way to raise money and host a nice event simultaneously. So, a Halloween auction is a great fall fundraiser to consider. The auction can be held in person, online, or as a hybrid event for wider participation.

‍

Auction items could include:

Halloween decorations

Costumes

Themed gift baskets

Tickets to haunted houses

Halloween events

Experiences

‍

All bids and proceeds support your cause, and you can attract a wide range of donors and supporters by choosing prizes that they’re excited about. If you want to go the extra mile, you can add Halloween-themed activities such as a costume contest, spooky music, themed refreshments, and decorations.

‍

‍

15. Pumpkin carving competition

A pumpkin carving competition is a lively and engaging event where participants create and showcase their best designs after paying an entry fee to join the fun. You can allow participants to bring their own pumpkin carving tools or provide supplies based on your resources.

From there, you can choose categories to compete in, ranging from creativity and originality to the scariest and silliest designs. Promoting the event through social media, local media, and community networks can attract participants and build awareness of your cause.

‍

16. Halloween craft night

Pumpkin carving isn't the only creative activity that makes a great foundation for Halloween parties. Try hosting a Halloween craft fundraiser where an entry fee gives families and friends a night of exploring their festive spirit and new ideas.

You only have to supply some craft materials, inspiration, and areas to work with. From there, people can make the most of the time however they’d like, with seasonal refreshments like apple cider or pumpkin donuts to add to the event.

‍

Some craft ideas you can plan for include:

A spider web made of strings

A haunted gingerbread house

Handprint spiders

Monster bookmarkers

Ghost lanterns

Candy corn mason jars

Gummy worm and “dirt” pudding cups

‍

BONUS: Extra fun Halloween fundraising ideas

If you’re feeling even more motivated to increase the fun with your Halloween fundraising idea, we’ve included a few more ideas that are well worth the effort. These ideas also cater to adult audiences who are up for a more in-depth experience.

‍

Peer-to-peer murder mystery party

A peer-to-peer murder mystery party is sure to attract guests from around the world. The virtual component can make this fundraising idea even more valuable in expanding your reach.

‍

Here’s how it works:

Have participants create online fundraising pages at registration and encourage donations from their networks before the event. It’s a good idea to create a fundraising minimum to hit to play or select the 10 or so participants who raise the most to join in the game.

Assign participants roles in a fictional storyline that involves some type of crime, including suspects, investigators, and other key characters. Provide the participants with scripts and story backgrounds to help them prepare.

On the night of your party, invite participants into a Zoom room, which you can optionally stream to all of your supporters. Have the story unfold as players gather clues to solve the big mystery at hand.

After the event, share the results and how much fun it was on top of the incredible value everyone’s participation will have on your cause.

‍

Witches night out dance party

Gather guests for a night out full of dancing and socializing over some delicious dinner and company. Halloween fun can take a different form for those who are looking to get out of the house and in the spirit with other adults.

You can set the vibe with a DJ, themed props, and an open invitation to dress up in the best witch costume your supporters can find. To make it a night to remember, include some good food from local businesses.

Because this fundraising idea is more elaborate, your nonprofit may be able to charge a bit more for tickets. Overall, you can offer some fun while raising more for your cause with the people who are passionate about helping out.

‍

Top benefits of hosting a Halloween fundraiser

Nonprofits can get a head start on fall fundraising by taking advantage of Halloween as a time when community interest and participation are high. Halloween is an ideal backdrop for events like fun runs, costume contests, themed parties, and any other creative ideas your team can come up with.

The excitement and creativity of Halloween can increase engagement, attendance, and donations as the year approaches. This seasonal theme creates a fun and memorable experience for participants. It offers some bonus potential for publicity and media coverage that further support the nonprofit's mission and fundraising goals.

‍

Outcomes of a well-executed Halloween fundraiser

Fundraising totals that exceed goals and fuel year-end giving objectives

Donor acquisition as new individuals take part in events and campaigns

Donor retention and re-engagement of lapsed donors with fun ways to get involved

Partnerships with local businesses and community organizations

Social media awareness as people share their experience with photogenic scenery and event themes

Relationship building to nurture ahead of Giving Tuesday

A volunteer network to tap into for the holiday season

Feedback and learning opportunities to bring into your holiday and year-end campaigns

‍



‍

Tips to make your Halloween fundraiser stand apart

Embrace your theme: Don’t be afraid to go out with Halloween decor, costumes, and bonus activities to create a memorable and immersive fundraising experience.

Be unique: Stand out from other fundraising events and even your typical campaigns with a unique Halloween twist that lets your creativity shine.

Lean on your community: Partner with local businesses, restaurants, bars, schools, or community groups for volunteer support, supplies, resources, and increased reach.

Get social: Promote your Halloween fundraiser on social media to appeal to younger generations and make it easy to get involved quickly through an event hashtag and a simple registration page.

Consider accessibility: Consider what will make your event available to the most people possible, including those with disabilities or different preferences.

Include a strong call to action: Be sure every participant leaves knowing exactly what the purpose of your fundraiser was, how they played their part, and ways they can continue to engage with your nonprofit.

Show your appreciation: After the event, send thank-you letters to attendees, sponsors, and volunteers that share the impact of funds raised and the value you place on each individual who showed up.

‍

‍

Free online ticketing for your next Halloween fundraiser with Zeffy

Need an online ticketing platform for your Halloween fundraiser? Zeffy is so good; it’s almost scary! With Zeffy’s free online ticketing system, you can create event registration forms, generate tickets, and manage your event for free. No platform fees. No transaction fees. No fees ever.

‍

‍