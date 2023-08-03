Your most-asked questions about the nonprofit sector’s biggest giving event, answered.

You might be thinking, it’s 2 good 2 be true. But here you have it—we’re answering all of your most-asked questions about GivingTuesday 2022 so that you can get the information you need to get a head start on your annual campaign.

All we need is two minutes or less! Okay, go!

When is GivingTuesday this year?

This year, GivingTuesday is November 29, 2022.

How does GivingTuesday work?

You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. GivingTuesday is a day dedicated to radical generosity that is held every year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving in the U.S—AKA the Tuesday after Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

On GivingTuesday, everyone is encouraged to do something good for someone else (without expecting anything in return). This makes it a great opportunity to boost your nonprofit’s outreach, recruit volunteers, sign-up new donors, and raise funds for your cause. And it works. During GivingTuesday 2021, nonprofit organizations raised over $2.7 billion in the U.S. alone! (It’s almost as if we were all feeling super guilty about spending so much on ourselves during Black Friday and Cyber Monday…)

Are there any GivingTuesday hashtags nonprofits should use and follow?

The official hashtag for the event is #GivingTuesday–and it gets billions of impressions on social media each year!

Other hashtags your nonprofit can follow:

#GivingTuesday2022

#GivingTuesdayNow

#GivingBack

#NonprofitsOfInstagram

#Giving#Giveback

#SocialGood

#MakeADifference

#TuesdayMotivation

#BlackoutTuesday

Can you share some GivingTuesday campaign examples?

Of course we can! Check out these successful GivingTuesday 2021 campaigns that were hosted on Zeffy: (And take a look at Your 2-minute guide to GivingTuesday 2022 for a few more!)

Where can I find more GivingTuesday resources?

Visit the U.S. GivingTuesday and Canada GivingTuesday websites for additional GivingTuesday ideas, tools, and information.

Do you have any other GivingTuesday ideas to share?

Absolutely! Check out our 8 Tips to Make the Most out of Giving Tuesday for more ideas on how to spread the word about your nonprofit organization’s GivingTuesday campaign.

What is the best online platform for GivingTuesday fundraising?

Zeffy! Maybe we’re biased (okay, we’re definitely biased), but our zero-fee online fundraising platform was purpose-built for nonprofits and that means your organization will enjoy a simplified donor experience and raise more money for your cause.

And don’t forget that, with a big fundraising day like GivingTuesday, you could save thousands of dollars on platform and transaction fees by using Zeffy’s 100% free software.

Psst… We are always release new features. Book a demo with one of our friendly team members to learn more.

