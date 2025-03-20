2025 GoFundMe Reviews: What Nonprofits Are Saying

GoFundMe is a popular fundraising platform. Both individual fundraisers and nonprofits can use the simple and accessible tool to raise funds, but how do you know if it's right for you?

Let's dive into GoFundMe reviews highlighting strengths, considerations, pricing, and more s you can decide if GoFundMe or another fundraising site is right for you.

What sets GoFundMe apart from other platforms?

People are drawn to GoFundMe for:

An easy way to set up a crowdfunding campaign and share a story

User-friendly features and technology

The ability to keep funds raised, even when a goal isn't met

Secure payment processing with the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee to protect donors

Fundraising without platform fees (transaction fees of 2.9% + $0.30 still apply)

GoFundMe reviews

Now, let's see exactly what organizations enjoy and dislike about GoFundMe with real and verified reviews.

GoFundMe pros

Cause awareness

“I recently started a nonprofit and am working to fundraise for my cause. Go Fund Me is a great way to reach members in the community who may or may not know about your cause. Talking about finances and raising funds can be an awkward conversation among friends and family. Go Fund me allows you to promote your nonprofit in easy, convenient ways. They give you promotional graphics to use and they provide great behind the scenes management features.” - Lauren F.

Easy set up

“Easy to set up funding campaigns for small organizations.” - Romeu P.

Personalization‍

“The best part about GoFundMe is you can pick on your particular issue that you have to let the donors know what you need help with. It gives it more humanistic feeling. I also like that they're able to see other people comment which makes it more Personal” - Brytwauna T.

What is the disadvantage of GoFundMe?

Customer support

“The robot service chat was not helpful but i went on a live chat. That person was very polite but unable/unwilling to speak to me via phone so that i could be lead through the process to access/transfer funds. Instead i had to maneuver through multiple windows online and 1 1/2 hours later no success.” - Brad

Complex payment policies

“Their payments policies are obscure, confusing, and arbitrary. They are holding our money, making random refunds, and not paying out funds on time. I will never use these guys again.” - Matt B.

Reputation

“The association between GoFundMe which is typically for individuals seeking funding for something, and nonprofits is not a positive association. The name GoFundMe Charity doesn't sound very good either. We never received one donation through them with all of our donors preferring to donate through PayPal.” - Amanda C.

Fees

“I was not a fan of the fees associated. I feel like there should be reduced charge for nonprofits using the platform to raise money for their cause.” - Meghan G.

Pricing

GoFundMe doesn't charge a platform fee for personal or nonprofit fundraisers, but processing fees for each donation are 2.9% + $0.30. Donors can leave optional tips to keep the platform free.

GoFundMe has a 4.1 /5 value for money rating on Capterra. While GoFundMe is often advertised as a free fundraising tool, platform fees are passed onto your organization and can deduct significant money from fundraising totals.

Zeffy ensures you are using a free tool, which means absolutely no hidden fees (no transaction or platform fees).

Features

GoFundMe has a 4.2 /5 features rating on Capterra.

Flexible funding: Nonprofits keep funds (minus fees) without a minimum.

Tax-deductible donations: Tax receipts for verified nonprofits.

GoFundMe Charity: Customizable pages and secure transfers for nonprofits.

Easy sharing: Share campaigns via social media, email, or direct links.

Donor insights: Access detailed donor data and insights.

Recurring donations: Supporters can set up automatic contributions.

Donor appreciation: Thank donors individually through the dashboard.

Customer support

GoFundMe has a customer service rating of 3.9/5 on Capterra.

Help center: Self-service guides, FAQs, and articles.

Email support: Direct access to the GoFundMe team for specific issues.

Trust & safety team: Personalized support for major issues via online chat.

Why this nonprofit chose to ditch GoFundMe

Loose Ends, a nonprofit helping grieving families complete unfinished textile projects, initially used GoFundMe, but when high fees hit, they decided to look elsewhere. The organization found Zeffy's free platform (no transaction or platform fees). It increased donor participation, grew operations, hired staff, expanded its volunteer network, and saved over $1,700.

The best GoFundMe alternatives

It's good to keep your options open. If GoFundMe doesn't meet your needs right now, or you need more help reaching your fundraising goal, consider these GoFundMe alternatives:

Zeffy

Zeffy stands apart in the crowded fundraising platform market with its revolutionary approach: 100% free fundraising for nonprofits. Unlike competitors that charge platform fees, transaction fees, or monthly subscriptions, Zeffy charges absolutely nothing. This means every dollar donated through Zeffy can go directly to your mission when donors opt to cover the payment processing fees.

‍

Highlight features:

100% free and designed specifically for nonprofits (more funds for your mission!)

Online donations

Custom fundraising pages with branding

Event and raffles

Sell products and services

Crowdfunding campaigns

Create peer-to-peer campaigns

Memberships

Fundraising thermometer

Recurring donations

Peer to peer fundraising tools

Auctions

Spotfund

Spotfund is an easy-to-use platform for personal fundraising campaigns, with no fees for setup or transactions.

‍

Highlight features:

Easy set up

Fundraising tracking

US bank accounts required to donate

Bonfire

Bonfire is best for product-based fundraising, offering custom apparel sales without upfront costs.

‍

Highlight features:

Great for creators and small businesses

Custom artwork uploads for apparel

Brand awareness and recognition

Zeffy, the best GoFundMe alternative

Looking for a GoFundMe alternative that puts more money toward your mission? Zeffy stands out as a completely free online fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits like yours. Unlike GoFundMe, which charges 2.9% plus $0.30 per donation, Zeffy charges absolutely zero platform or processing fees—meaning 100% of every donation can go directly to your cause when donors opt to cover the credit card fees.

Beyond the cost savings, Zeffy offers valuable features that GoFundMe doesn't provide, including free event management tools, automatic tax receipts, and easy-to-setup recurring donation options.

GoFundMe Reviews FAQs

Is GoFundMe trustworthy? Yes, GoFundMe is widely trusted and used for personal and nonprofit fundraising efforts. Some people worry about scams and brand reputation, but the Trust & Safety team is in place to protect against risk.

How much does GoFundMe take on a $100 donation? GoFundMe takes a 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee. For a $100 donation, you’d receive $96.80 after fees.

Is GoFundMe free for nonprofits? GoFundMe doesn't charge a platform fee for nonprofit organizations. However, there are payment processing fees of about 2.9% plus $0.30 per donation. This means if someone donates $100, your nonprofit will receive about $96.80 after fees.

What is the downside of GoFundMe? While GoFundMe is popular, it does have some disadvantages: Fees: GoFundMe charges payment processing fees (2.9% + $0.30 per donation), which reduces the total amount received Competition: Your campaign competes with thousands of others for attention Trust concerns: Some donors worry about scams on crowdfunding platforms Limited nonprofit features: Lacks specialized tools that nonprofit-specific platforms offer Withdrawal delays: It can take 2-5 business days to receive funds

Is there a better option than GoFundMe? Zeffy is an excellent alternative for nonprofits, offering: Zero platform fees (100% of donations can go to your cause when donors cover fees) Nonprofit-specific features like event management and automatic tax receipts Recurring donation options for sustainable funding

