2025 GoFundMe Reviews: What Nonprofits Are Saying

GoFundMe is a popular fundraising platform. Both individual fundraisers and nonprofits can use the simple and accessible tool to raise funds, but how do you know if it's right for you?
Let's dive into GoFundMe reviews highlighting strengths, considerations, pricing, and more s you can decide if GoFundMe or another fundraising site is right for you.
People are drawn to GoFundMe for:
Now, let's see exactly what organizations enjoy and dislike about GoFundMe with real and verified reviews.
“I recently started a nonprofit and am working to fundraise for my cause. Go Fund Me is a great way to reach members in the community who may or may not know about your cause. Talking about finances and raising funds can be an awkward conversation among friends and family. Go Fund me allows you to promote your nonprofit in easy, convenient ways. They give you promotional graphics to use and they provide great behind the scenes management features.” - Lauren F.
“Easy to set up funding campaigns for small organizations.” - Romeu P.
“The best part about GoFundMe is you can pick on your particular issue that you have to let the donors know what you need help with. It gives it more humanistic feeling. I also like that they're able to see other people comment which makes it more Personal” - Brytwauna T.
“The robot service chat was not helpful but i went on a live chat. That person was very polite but unable/unwilling to speak to me via phone so that i could be lead through the process to access/transfer funds. Instead i had to maneuver through multiple windows online and 1 1/2 hours later no success.” - Brad
“Their payments policies are obscure, confusing, and arbitrary. They are holding our money, making random refunds, and not paying out funds on time. I will never use these guys again.” - Matt B.
“The association between GoFundMe which is typically for individuals seeking funding for something, and nonprofits is not a positive association. The name GoFundMe Charity doesn't sound very good either. We never received one donation through them with all of our donors preferring to donate through PayPal.” - Amanda C.
“I was not a fan of the fees associated. I feel like there should be reduced charge for nonprofits using the platform to raise money for their cause.” - Meghan G.
GoFundMe doesn't charge a platform fee for personal or nonprofit fundraisers, but processing fees for each donation are 2.9% + $0.30. Donors can leave optional tips to keep the platform free.
GoFundMe has a 4.1 /5 value for money rating on Capterra. While GoFundMe is often advertised as a free fundraising tool, platform fees are passed onto your organization and can deduct significant money from fundraising totals.
GoFundMe has a 4.2 /5 features rating on Capterra.
GoFundMe has a customer service rating of 3.9/5 on Capterra.
Loose Ends, a nonprofit helping grieving families complete unfinished textile projects, initially used GoFundMe, but when high fees hit, they decided to look elsewhere. The organization found Zeffy's free platform (no transaction or platform fees). It increased donor participation, grew operations, hired staff, expanded its volunteer network, and saved over $1,700.
It's good to keep your options open. If GoFundMe doesn't meet your needs right now, or you need more help reaching your fundraising goal, consider these GoFundMe alternatives:
Zeffy stands apart in the crowded fundraising platform market with its revolutionary approach: 100% free fundraising for nonprofits. Unlike competitors that charge platform fees, transaction fees, or monthly subscriptions, Zeffy charges absolutely nothing. This means every dollar donated through Zeffy can go directly to your mission when donors opt to cover the payment processing fees.
Spotfund is an easy-to-use platform for personal fundraising campaigns, with no fees for setup or transactions.
Bonfire is best for product-based fundraising, offering custom apparel sales without upfront costs.
Looking for a GoFundMe alternative that puts more money toward your mission? Zeffy stands out as a completely free online fundraising platform designed specifically for nonprofits like yours. Unlike GoFundMe, which charges 2.9% plus $0.30 per donation, Zeffy charges absolutely zero platform or processing fees—meaning 100% of every donation can go directly to your cause when donors opt to cover the credit card fees.
Beyond the cost savings, Zeffy offers valuable features that GoFundMe doesn't provide, including free event management tools, automatic tax receipts, and easy-to-setup recurring donation options.