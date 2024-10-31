15 Best Grant Writing Certification Programs for Nonprofits in 2024

Grant writing isn't just about putting words on paper – it's about turning your nonprofit's vision into fundable projects. However, competition for grants is fierce, and even great ideas can get lost in the shuffle without the right approach.

That's where grant writing certifications come in. These programs teach you to speak the language of funders, craft proposals that grab attention, and manage grants like a pro. Whether you're looking to polish your skills or start a new career, there's a certification out there for you.

We've sifted through the options to bring you 15 top grant writing certifications. From rigorous academic programs to flexible online courses, we'll help you apply for the top grants for nonprofits with these certifications.

Top 15 picks of grant writing certifications in 2024

1. Grant Professionals Certification Institute (GPCI)

The GPCI regulates the nationally recognized Grant Professional Certified (GPC) accreditation. This certification demonstrates a professional's skill in grant writing and aims to raise standards for grant professionals by showcasing their expertise in grant development, program management, and ethical practices.

To qualify, you need at least three years of full-time writing experience or a mix of education and experience.

How to apply?

To apply, you must complete a qualification survey. Eligible candidates will then be invited to register for the certification program.

Pricing

For first-time members:

GPA members: $639

$639 Non-GPA members: $875

Retake members:

GPA Members: $639 for full GPC exam, $320 for multiple choice, $320 for writing exercise

$639 for full GPC exam, $320 for multiple choice, $320 for writing exercise Non-GPA Members: $875 for the full GPC exam, $438 for multiple choice, $438 for the writing exercise

2. American Grant Writers' Association Certification

The American Grant Writers Association (AGWA) offers a certified grant writer (CGW) online series that includes:

Program Development and Proposal Writing (PDPW) online course

Certified Grant Writer Review Online

Certified Grant Writer Examination Online

Annual Individual Membership in the American Grant Writers' Association

The CGW series is ideal for nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, and native tribes, helping participants write compelling grant proposals and applications for foundation, corporate, and government grants. This certificate program does not require any previous experience in grant writing.

How to apply?

To enroll in the certification course, you can apply online or download the form and send it via email.

Pricing

$999.00 per person

3. The University of Georgia’s Grant Writing Certificate

The University of Georgia for Continuing Education provides two online grant writing courses:

Fundamentals of Grant Writing 1 : An introductory level course to build a strong foundation for writing detailed and persuasive grant applications. It covers the ins and outs of the grant writing process, right from funding research to outcomes and evaluation.

An introductory level course to build a strong foundation for writing detailed and persuasive grant applications. It covers the ins and outs of the grant writing process, right from funding research to outcomes and evaluation. Advanced Grant Writing Proposal: This course teaches many expert tips and tricks that give your proposal an edge over others. It covers what you should and should not do on your narrative cover sheet, background page, and stakeholder and third-party evaluation plan.

How to apply?

Click on the register now button found on the program page

Continue to begin the checkout

Log in or create an account

Put in your details and make the payment

After enrolling, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the course materials

Once enrolled, you can start the course at your own pace. To earn your certificate, complete the assignments and quizzes

Pricing

$159 per course

4. University of Southern California (USC) Grant Writing Course

The USC grant writing certificate course program is one of the most comprehensive grant writing certifications available. It is focused on helping you learn not just about the theoretical aspects of the grant writing process but also about practical aspects as you get to write samples that are reviewed by expert evaluators. You can take the class either online via Zoom or in person.

The program is designed as a formal training course with 30 hours of instructions, covering:

Introduction to grant writing

Intermediate grant writing

Program development and evaluation

Needs based assessment

How to apply?

Interested applicants can check the schedule on the website and register online or via mail.

‍

Pricing

$1,600

5. Coursera’s Fundraising and Development Specialization Program

Coursera’s Fundraising and Development Specialization program was developed and is taught by executive members of the award-winning development team at UC Davis. While there is a fee to earn a certificate, all course content is accessible for free.

Though not exclusively focused on grant writing, this course provides valuable insights into:

Nonprofit and fundraising lingo

How to develop a case for support

The nonprofit fundraising process

Current issues and trends in the world of fundraising

This four-module course is ideal for developing an in-depth understanding of nonprofit development and fundraising, including how grant funding fits into running your nonprofit successfully. It is best suited for people with a general grasp of grant writing who want to take their knowledge to the next level.

How to apply?

Go to Coursera and search for fundraising and development specialization

Review course details to ensure it fits your goals

Click "Enroll for Free" and decide whether to audit for free or pay for certification

Sign in or create a Coursera account

Start your learning

Pricing

Pricing starts from $50 but varies based on the time you need to complete the course.

6. Grant Writing USA Training and Certification

Grant Writing USA has maintained a stellar reputation for 25 years, offering exceptional workshops in grant writing and management. These programs are designed for both experienced and new grant professionals.

The two-day workshops provide a high-impact, focused learning experience. You develop a solid understanding of how to:

Identify appropriate grant funders

Craft successful grant proposals

Manage grants for nonprofits effectively

The workshops are detailed yet concise, offering a two-day, fast-paced and value-driven learning experience. These sessions are conducted nationwide to bolster proficiency across all aspects of grant seeking.

How to apply?

Visit the Grant Writing USA website

Scroll down on the homepage and click the "Find a Workshop" button.

On the resulting page, you'll see a list of workshops organized by location, along with event details

Review the details of each program carefully

Once you find a suitable workshop, click the "Register Here" button associated with that particular event

Remember, all workshops will be in-person unless they are specifically labeled as a "Zoom webinar" with a Zoom icon.

Pricing

Depends on the specific workshop

7. Ed2Go’s Advanced Grant Proposal Writing Certification

The advanced grant proposal writing certification offered by Ed2Go is more suited for mid-level or experienced grant writers. Led by Dr. Beverly Browning, a professional grant writer with over 40 years of expertise, it offers an extensive curriculum featuirng over 12 in-depth lessons.

The course covers every facet of grant proposals, from crafting compelling cover letters to perfecting contact pages. It offers a rigorous examination of structure, format, and writing techniques.

How to apply?

Visit the Ed2Go website and search for advanced grant proposal writing

Review the course details and prerequisites

Click "Enroll Now" and select your preferred session start date

Create an account or log in to Ed2Go

Complete the registration process and payment

‍

Pricing

$190: Self-guided

$175: Instructor-moderated

8. Foundation Center's Grant Writing Boot Camp

Candid, formerly known as the Foundation Center, offers a four-week grant proposal writing boot camp that combines self-paced study and live sessions. In this interactive course, you get to connect with skilled Candid trainers and learn how to:

Develop a well-organized budget that accurately reflects project needs

Employ a logic model framework to create important proposal elements

Evaluate prospects with the Candid Directory to identify potential funding fits

Participants are encouraged to enter with a specific project in mind, as the course offers opportunities to draft a logic model and letter of inquiry tailored to their project. This hands-on approach enables learners to develop practical expertise for pursuing real-world funding opportunities while honing their grant writing skills.

How to apply?

Registration for Candid's boot camp is session-specific. After the final session, participants retain access to all training materials for one month. During this period, they can complete the requirements to earn a completion badge.

‍

Pricing

$800

‍

9. NonprofitReady Grant Seeking Essentials Certification

NonprofitReady, in collaboration with CNM, offers a free grant writing certificate program consisting of concise online video courses. The program is designed to cover the entire grant cycle, teaching participants how to

Find and evaluate the right grant for your nonprofit

Write effective grant proposals

Cultivate strong relationships with grantors

The self-paced format allows learners to progress at their own speed, with content presented in an accessible manner featuring clear explanations and informative infographics.

How to apply?

Visit the NonprofitReady website and navigate to certificates

Click on “Grant-Seeking Essentials” and create your free account

Choose a certificate program and start your course

‍

Pricing

Free of cost

10. Skillshare’s Grant Writing Basics for Beginners Certification

The Skillshare grant writing basics for beginners certification is ideal for those new to grant writing. Designed with a focus on grantmaking for schools and nonprofits, the course is taught by Teresa Huff, a successful grant-writing consultant and trainer with twenty years of experience. It consists of ten 50-minute lessons covering:

Getting started with grant writing

Essential homework before applying for grants

Strategies for finding suitable grants

Common myths and misconceptions about grants

Key components of an ideal grant application

Developing a compelling grant project

Next steps after receiving grant decisions, whether successful or not

The program includes a course workbook, practice sessions, and challenge questions to help put your learning into practice. You will also complete a course project to earn your online certificate.

How to apply?

Sign up for a Skillshare account using your email or social media

Search for "Grant Writing Basics for Beginners" in the Skillshare search bar

New users can use the free trial to take the course; otherwise, you have to purchase the course

Skillshare offers a free trial for new users, typically lasting 7 or 30 days. Take advantage of this to access your online course without any initial payment.

Pricing

Not available

11. The Grantsmanship Center’s Training Program

The Grantsmanship Center offers an intensive five-day workshop designed to provide a thorough understanding of grant writing. This in-depth program immerses participants in the nuances of the grant-seeking process, equipping them with essential knowledge to:

Use Grantsmanship Center's successful proposal model

Collaborate with others to develop a strong application

Review proposals the way grantors do so you understand what works and why

Demonstrate your organization's credibility and capacity

Propose outcomes that can be measured and evaluated

Curate a data-driven description of the problem your program will solve

Practice the ethics and arts of grantsmanship

Upon training completion, you receive more than just a certificate. Graduates are granted a six-month Grantsmanship Center Alumni membership, providing ongoing support and guidance throughout their grant application endeavors.

How to apply?

Visit the Grantsmanship Center's official website

Go to the training section and find the Grantsmanship training program

Click on "View Schedule & Register" to see the available dates and locations for the program

Choose a date that suits your needs, and be sure to review the program's full day-by-day schedule before finalizing your registration

‍

Pricing

$1,195

12. University of Central Florida’s (UCF) Professional Grant Writing Course

The UCF Professional Grant Writing course focuses on case statements and proposal formats used by government agencies and foundations, providing participants with hands-on experience in drafting key components of a comprehensive grant application.

Recognized by the Grant Professionals Certification Institute (GPCI) as an Accepted Education Program, this course aligns with their educational requirements for certification, helping you prepare for the Grant Professional Certified (GPC) exam.

‍

How to apply?

To register for the course, visit the Ed2Go website, click on “Enroll Now”, and purchase the course.

‍

Pricing

$3,195: Includes voucher, access to certificate exam

$2,295: No voucher

‍

13. The Grantsmanship Center Certification for Competing for Federal Grants Course

The Competing for Federal Grants course program is designed for experienced grant writers who want to learn how to create competitive applications for federal government grants. The course is headed by two trainers, AJ King and Christine K. Black, who rotate between sessions and are experienced in the federal grant application process.

The program is offered twice a year and is taught live, covering the following modules:

Federal funding overview

Finding federal opportunities

Understanding grant guidelines

Writing effective arguments

How to develop a proposal work plan

Draft concept papers

In addition to the theoretical training, you can submit a proposal to the trainer and receive feedback on how to improve it.

How to apply?

Visit The Grantsmanship Center website and navigate to ‘Training’ to find the program ‘Competing for Federal Grants’

Check the program dates available and move forward with a suitable date

Fill out the registration form and make payment online or offline

‍

Pricing

$ 1,495

14. LearnGrantWriting Org - The Global Grant Writers Collective

The Global Grant Writers Collective is a self-paced online course designed to equip participants with the skills needed to streamline their grant writing process. Structured into six phases, the program covers everything from becoming attractive to funders and researching grants to writing applications and developing a career in grant writing.

The program also includes business development strategies and ongoing education resources. You will gain access to an extensive library of training materials and coaching content.

How to apply?

Visit the LearnGrantWriting.org website and click on the Global Grant Writers Collective program.

Review the program details and choose your payment plan – annual or monthly

Create your account and complete the payment to start the program

‍

Pricing

$500 per month for 12 months

Upfront payment $6,000 per year

15. SDSU Professional Certificate in Grant Writing

The San Diego State University grant program consists of two required courses to earn the grant writing certificate:

Introduction to Grants and Funding Research: Designed for new grant writers or freelance writers to learn the ins and outs of grant writing

Designed for new grant writers or freelance writers to learn the ins and outs of grant writing Grant Proposal Development: Designed for professional grant writers looking to take their skills to the next level

This program is tailored for the nonprofit sector, including environmental organizations, clinics, food banks, and local schools. However, it is not designed for professionals aiming to build their portfolios as writers for research or business.

How to apply?

To register for this professional certificate in grant writing, complete the following steps:

Visit the SDSU website, navigate to ‘Areas of Study’, and select ‘Business’

On the resulting page, you will find the Professional Certificate in Grant Writing program

Click on ‘Register Today’ after checking the dates and timing of the session

Fill in the details and make the payment for your course

Pricing

Not available

Final words on grant writing certification

Choosing the right grant writing certification can significantly boost your nonprofit's chances of securing funding. These programs offer more than just writing skills – they provide strategic insights into funder perspectives, budget creation, and project management.

As you enhance your grant writing skills, consider how to streamline your overall fundraising efforts. Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform complements your grant-seeking strategy by simplifying fundraising.

FAQs on grant writing certification

Do grant writers need to be certified? Certification isn't mandatory for grant writers, but it can be valuable to boost credibility and showcase expertise. While many learn through experience, certifications from groups like the Grant Professionals Association (GPA) can improve skills and job prospects and strengthen client trust. If you're not a dedicated grant writer but hold a related role—such as a board member, executive director, or fundraising specialist—certification may not be essential.

How to become a grant writer? Grant writing is a well-recognized and in-demand profession in the nonprofit world. If you're interested in becoming a professional grant writer, follow these steps: Develop skills: Strong writing, research, and communication skills are vital.

Strong writing, research, and communication skills are vital. Acquire nonprofit expertise: Understand how nonprofits run and their funding needs.

Understand how nonprofits run and their funding needs. Learn grant writing basics: Take courses or attend workshops, like those offered by universities or platforms like Skillshare.

Take courses or attend workshops, like those offered by universities or platforms like Skillshare. Get hands-on experience: Volunteer or intern at a nonprofit to practice writing grant proposals.

Volunteer or intern at a nonprofit to practice writing grant proposals. Build a portfolio: Complete successful grant proposals to prove your work.

Complete successful grant proposals to prove your work. Network: Join nonprofit and grant writing communities to find opportunities.