How to Organize a Chinese Auction in 8 Steps

Think of an event where the suspense of a raffle meets the excitement of an auction — that's the magic of a tricky tray, Chinese auction, Chinese raffle, or penny social! This unique blend offers nonprofits a fresh way to engage donors and boost revenue.
Our guide reveals essential steps to organize a successful raffle or penny social, from setting goals to following up with guests. Learn how to procure enticing raffle items, promote action, and maximize participation for your fundraising efforts. Discover best practices to set your Chinese auction event apart and keep supporters coming back for more.
A successful Chinese auction, Chinese raffle, tricky tray, or penny social offers a unique twist on traditional fundraising events. It combines elements of both silent auctions and raffles, creating an engaging experience for participants.
This format encourages active participation and allows attendees to strategize their ticket placement. It also creates a sense of anticipation as winners are revealed, making the fundraising event fun and effective for nonprofits.
While tricky trays were initially known as Chinese auctions, they have nothing to do with Chinese culture. It stemmed from an offensive 19th-century slur equating "Chinese" with cheap.
During that era, many Chinese immigrants faced discrimination and unfair wages. The term "Chinese auctions" became a degrading slang for shoddy quality. Since these raffles involved inexpensive raffle items, the derogatory label stuck.
Organizations now opt for inoffensive alternatives to a Chinese auction, like:
Here's a breakdown of how these raffle-styled fundraisers operate:
Begin with a clear, achievable fundraising target. Consider your specific needs, required funding, and timeline. For example, you might aim to raise $20,000 for shelter renovations within three months.
Next, create a detailed budget. Account for venue costs, marketing expenses, supplies, decorations, and raffle software fees. (Unless your nonprofit organization is using Zeffy, the 100% free online raffle platform)
Penny socials require all hands on deck. Creating an auction team will ensure that no single person is overloaded with responsibilities.
While it's good to appoint only one event coordinator to lead the planning and execution process, you'll also need these key players to get things done:
The size of your auction team will ultimately depend on the organization's size, but ensure your committee has these roles defined.
Once you've decided on the date and time for your penny social, start looking for your venue. Here are some key factors to consider that will help you pick the perfect venue:
Auction items will drive people to your fundraiser and encourage them to purchase multiple event tickets. Try to procure one or more big-ticket items, like concert seats or new tech, plus several smaller items.
Here are some ways to find item donations:
Some popular items to consider selling at your penny social auction event include:
The best way to ensure maximum participation is to leverage multiple marketing channels to promote your penny socials. For the widest reach, prioritize the following channels:
Streamline your ticket sales process to boost participation, raise funds, and entice people to purchase additional tickets. Offer multiple purchase options, including online pre-sales, physical ticket booths, and at-the-door sales.
Create tiered ticket packages to cater to different budgets and preferences. You can host both an online and a physical event for supporters to bid on items.
During your auction, periodically update participants on leading bids for items. This creates a sense of urgency and encourages others to increase their bids, leading to more sales.
Provide different ticket packages in different tiers to cater to various donation preferences and financial capacities to sell as many tickets as possible. For instance, standard prizes are one ticket per entry, big prizes are five raffle tickets per entry, and mid-level prizes are around 2-4 tickets.
Consider making the tricky tray fundraisers part of a larger fundraising event, such as a gala or dinner. This approach can enhance the overall experience, attract a wider audience, and potentially increase donations by offering multiple ways for attendees to contribute.
Spend some time mingling with your guests before the penny social starts or as they browse your items. This will help you find new supporters and deepen your ties with existing donors.
Set up one or two donation boxes at the venue. Even if it’s a ticketed fundraising event, some guests can still decide to give small cash donations. Incorporate QR codes on these boxes to allow online donations as well.
The Say Hi Foundation Inc. successfully leveraged Zeffy's online raffle platform for their 2024 Tricky Tray and Bourbon Bonanza Event. This creative fundraiser combined a tricky tray with a bourbon-themed gathering, appealing to a diverse audience. They created a high-value experience for attendees by offering general admission tickets that included tricky tray baskets, catered food, an open bar, and live music.
Using Zeffy's free ticketing system, they raised an impressive $39,935 and saved $2,000 in fees. This event shows how cost-effective — and better, free — online tools can significantly boost a nonprofit's fundraising potential and community engagement.
