How to Start a Church in 2024 - The Complete Guide

Churches are, first and foremost, places of worship where people gather to honor and practice their faith. They also provide a welcoming space for people of all ages to connect, grow spiritually, and find support. From joyful celebrations to quiet moments of reflection, churches often become the backdrop for significant life events and lasting memories.
This blog presents step-by-step instructions on how to start a church. Discover expert tips about establishing a 501(3)(c) nonprofit church. Find best practices for legal compliance, effective planning, and community engagement tailored for faith-based organizations.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) defines “church” as synonymous with “denomination organization” or “sect.”
For an organization to be considered a "church," it must perform sacred rites and conduct religious worship. These rites must be in accordance with the beliefs and practices of a specific religious group.
Certain characteristics are attributed to churches, including:
Amongst these characteristics, having a regular congregation is a very important criterion. A congregation is a group of individuals who gather together regularly for religious worship.
The number of people that constitute a congregation isn’t set in stone. According to the IRS, activity is more important than the size of the group.
A church startup, also known as church planting, is often confused with church revitalization, though they refer to different processes.
Church planting simply refers to building new churches from scratch. The process involves:
Church revitalization involves modifying the processes and protocols of a traditionally oriented religious organization. The purpose is to attract more members and restore ministry to an already existing church community.
Your belief statement, religious instruction, and church bylaws are just a few of the things you need to start your own church. You will also need to consider:
Secure a location for worship services, which could be a rented space, a purchased property, or a home-based setting.
Factor in the following aspects:
Define the purpose, vision, and mission of your church. What is your long-term aspiration? What impact do you want to have on the community? What are your core beliefs?
For instance, your mission statement can be:
“Our mission is to glorify God by nurturing spiritual growth, improving fellowship, serving our neighbors, and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with compassion and conviction. The church continues to commit to worship, discipleship, and outreach, with a firm purpose of helping our members live out their faith in everyday life.”
The official vision statement can be:
“To be a Christ-like congregation that reflects the love of Jesus Christ, transforms lives through faith, and positively impacts our community.”
For a local church, choose a group of committed people who share your vision and values. These people will become the leadership structure of your new church.
Your team should consist of:
Churches have a nonprofit status, meaning they are exempted from paying federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS. Despite this status, it is important to register with the appropriate government authorities.
The legal structure of a church includes:
A statement of faith is a sentence or group of sentences and phrases that outline and explain your core beliefs. A statement of faith can be sectioned into verses.
For instance, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has 13 Articles of Faith that outline its core values, practices, and beliefs.
You can create a statement of faith using the following steps:
Write out the fundamental doctrines and teachings that are central to your faith, such as the nature of God, Jesus Christ, the Holy Spirit, salvation, the Bible, the sacrament, and so on.
Look at statements of faith from other churches as references. Analyze how they structure their beliefs, what language they use, and which doctrines they emphasize.
Support your statement of faith with relevant scriptural references. This grounds your beliefs in biblical text and allows members to further study the foundations of each point.
Share the church bylaws draft with church leaders and the founding team for feedback. Encourage open discussion about the wording, content, and overall message.
You might need multiple revisions to ensure the statement accurately reflects your church's collective beliefs and values.
Once they have reviewed the statement of faith, formally approve it through your church's governance process. This may involve a vote by the leadership board or congregation, depending on your church's structure.
Make the statement of faith easily accessible to members by publishing it on your church’s website, including it in membership materials, and referencing it during Sunday school.
Starting a church requires developing a financial plan and budget. One way local churches acquire funding is through fundraising.
Other common financial practices include setting up a system for tithes and offerings, encouraging donations from your founding team and other church leaders, and requesting support from local businesses.
Here are a few things to keep in mind when developing a financial plan:
The name you choose should be reflective of your church's mission and belief. It should create a strong first impression and a sense of identity for your new church.
Consider the following when you choose a name:
There are several naming options to choose from. A few of these include:
Examples include Grace Community Church, Living Water Church, New Covenant Church, Cornerstone Fellowship, and The Vine Church
Examples include Hope Harbor Church, FaithWorks Church, Mission of Light Church, Service of Love Church, and Compassion Chapel
Examples include Riverside Church, City Center Church, Hilltop Church, and Lakeside Worship Center
Examples include New World Journey Church, Sanctuary Church, LightHouse Church, Unity Church, and Redemption Church
Examples include First Baptist Church, and Holy Trinity Church
Examples include Evergreen Church, Rock of Ages Church, Oak Ridge Fellowship, River of Life Church, and Mountain View Church
Examples include Unity in Diversity Church, Multicultural Christian Fellowship, Community of Faith Church, Neighborhood Hope Church, and Global Outreach Church
A functioning church typically has a board of directors or council members and their responsibilities include:
When recruiting your church council, consider:
The organizational and spiritual structures of a church create a balance.
When choosing your church’s business structure, consider how your church interprets the biblical teachings on governance and leadership. Ensure that the structure you choose complies with local laws and regulations governing religious and nonprofit organizations.
There are two major models of a church’s organizational structure:
A relatively common model, it refers to a hierarchical structure that explains the flow of authority from bishops or overseers down to clergy and congregations.
The purpose of this model is to outline a chain of command. It helps prevent the struggle for power among church leaders.
In this model, autonomous local churches govern themselves independently. The church’s founder selects a small group of people to govern the church.
This model allows members to have a direct say in major decisions, such as hiring pastors and approving budgets.
Corporate formation documents are legal paperwork required to start any new business. These documents also act as the foundation for legally recognizing the church's existence.
Corporate formation documents include your statement of faith, as well as:
The Articles of Incorporation are the foundational documents that legally establish a church as a nonprofit organization.
Articles of incorporation include certain details such as the church's name, location, purpose (religious activities), and registered agent (person who receives legal documents). They also include the initial board of directors and members.
Bylaws are the internal rules and procedures governing the church's operation. They contain information regarding the church's mission and vision and the procedure for membership
The bylaws also detail the frequency of meetings for both members and the governing body, outline the roles and responsibilities of officers, specify voting processes, and describe all other decision-making processes.
The purpose of bylaws is to ensure transparency, accountability, and adherence to legal requirements.
Minutes of meetings are legally required for government audits and serve to maintain corporate records for legal purposes.
Minutes document the proceedings and decisions made during the church's organizational meetings. Key details to include in minutes are the names of all attendees, the resignation or appointment of new staff, and all other conversations that occur during board meetings.
A conflict of interest policy specifies all guidelines for board members, officers, and church employees regarding disputes.
The document ensures decisions are made in the best interests of the church and its mission.
Depending on the activities of your church, additional documents, such as a child protection policy, financial policies, and governance policies may be needed.
The purpose of these policy documents is to ensure ethical conduct, financial stewardship, accountability, and transparency.
All churches must comply with state-specific requirements for nonprofit organizations. Depending on the state's regulations, these requirements may include permits, licenses, or registrations.
A major step to launching any successful organization is holding regular organizational meetings that help you make plans with the founding or launch team.
Conducting an initial organizational meeting involves:
An EIN is a nine-digit number assigned to businesses operating within the United States. The IRS provides these unique numbers after the filing and processing of all necessary documents.
With an EIN, your church can open bank accounts and carry out financial transactions.
All online applications must be completed in a single session, which will automatically expire after 15 minutes of inactivity..
Upon completing the application, the system will validate your information. After complete validation, your EIN will be given to you immediately.
The IRS considers churches to be eligible for tax exemption because they are classified as nonprofit organizations. As such, they automatically qualify for tax-exempt status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.
You can apply to claim tax exemption by using either Form 1023 or Form 1023-EZ.
