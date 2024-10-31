The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Bylaws (+Templates!)

What are nonprofit bylaws?

Nonprofit bylaws can be thought of as a set of rules and procedures that govern the operations of a nonprofit.

In essence, bylaws outline the structure of a nonprofit organization. This includes the roles and responsibilities of its leadership and members, and the processes for decision-making and governance. They typically cover topics such as details about the board of directors, the duties of officers, meeting procedures, membership criteria, and procedures for amending the bylaws (answering questions like, "Do I need majority vote?").

In general, regardless of the kind of organization you run, nonprofit bylaws help ensure transparency, accountability, and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

What's the purpose of bylaws?

While bylaws are not public documents, they serve several important functions:

Legal compliance: Bylaws establish procedures and policies to help the nonprofit corporation maintain its tax-exempt status and comply with legal requirements.

Organizational structure: Bylaws define the roles and responsibilities of key stakeholders such as voting members, board of directors, officers, and committees.

Operational guidelines: Bylaws provide procedures for conducting meetings, making decisions, handling finances like grant monies, and managing conflicts of interest.

Accountability and transparency: Bylaws provide channels for oversight, reporting, and accountability to stakeholders, such as members, donors, and the public.

Protection: Bylaws protect the rights and interests of the organization, its members, and other stakeholders by outlining procedures for membership, elections, voting, and dispute resolution.

Flexibility and adaptability: Bylaws help accommodate changes in the organization's needs and role in the community.

Overall, bylaws serve as a foundational document that guides the organization's activities and decision-making processes. Like establishing internal policies for a for-profit business, nonprofit bylaws promote effective and responsible management within a nonprofit.

What to include in nonprofit bylaws

While every nonprofit is different, there are a few necessary components that all nonprofits should include in their bylaws:

Name and purpose: Best practices suggest that nonprofits clearly state the name of the organization and its charitable purpose, outlining the specific goals and activities it intends to pursue.

Membership: Define the criteria for membership, including eligibility requirements, rights, and responsibilities of members, and procedures for admission, termination, and resignation.

Board of Directors: Specify the composition, duties, and powers of each board member on the board of directors, including the number of directors, qualifications, terms of office, election procedures, and responsibilities for governance and oversight.

Officers: Outline the roles and responsibilities of officers, such as the president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer, including details about electing directors, terms of office, duties, and authority.

Meetings: Detail the procedures for board meetings, including frequency (i.e. annual meetings), notice requirements, quorum, voting procedures, and the conduct of meetings.

Committees: Define the establishment, composition, powers, and responsibilities of standing and ad-hoc committees, including their appointment, duties, and reporting requirements.

Financial management: Establish financial policies and procedures for the management of the organization's funds, including budgeting, accounting, financial reporting, and oversight of financial transactions.

Conflict of interest: Adopt policies and procedures to identify, disclose, and manage conflicts of interest among board members, officers, and key personnel, ensuring transparency and integrity in decision-making.

Amendments: Specify the process for amending the bylaws, including the authority to amend, notice requirements, and voting procedures.

Dissolution: Address procedures for the dissolution of the organization, including the distribution of assets in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Indemnification: Include provisions for the indemnification of directors, officers, and volunteers to protect them from liability incurred in the course of their duties.

Non-discrimination: Affirm the organization's commitment to non-discrimination and compliance with applicable laws and regulations regarding equal opportunity and accessibility.

Records and reports: Outline requirements for record-keeping, reporting, and transparency, including the maintenance of corporate records, financial statements, and annual reports.

Miscellaneous provisions: Include any additional provisions necessary such as insurance, liability, insurance, and other matters.

How to write nonprofit bylaws

Writing nonprofit bylaws can seem overwhelming, but with the right guidelines and tips, creating them can be simple.

Collaborate: Involve key stakeholders, such as board members, staff, and legal experts, in the drafting process.

Keep it concise: Write in clear and straightforward language, avoiding unnecessary legalese or jargon. Use bullet points, headings, and formatting to improve readability and comprehension.

Be comprehensive: Cover all essential aspects of governance and operations, including membership, board structure, officer roles, decision-making processes, financial management, and conflict resolution.

Review regularly: Regularly assess and update the bylaws to ensure they remain relevant and effective.

Seek legal advice: For extra support, consult with legal counsel to help avoid potential legal issues or conflicts down the road.

Make sure bylaws are mission-aligned: Ensure that the bylaws reflect the organization's values and strategic priorities.

Promote transparency: Clearly outline your bylaws and make them accessible to all stakeholders.

Nonprofit Bylaws Template

Use these sample nonprofit bylaws to create your own operating rules.

Article I: Name

The name of this organization shall be [Organization Name], hereinafter referred to as the "Organization."

Article II: Purpose

The purpose of the Organization shall be [state the charitable purpose or mission statement].

Article III: Membership

1. Membership Eligibility: Membership in the Organization shall be open to [describe eligibility criteria].

2. Types of Membership: The Organization shall offer [list types of membership, if applicable].

3. Rights and Responsibilities: Members shall have the right to [list membership rights] and shall be responsible for [list membership responsibilities].

4. Admission Procedures: Prospective members shall apply for membership by [describe application process].

5. Termination and Resignation: Membership may be terminated or resigned under [state termination and resignation procedures].

Article IV: Board of Directors

1. Composition: The affairs of the Organization shall be managed by a Board of Directors/executive committee consisting of [number] members.

2. Duties and Powers: The Board of Directors shall have the duty to [list board duties] and the power to [list board powers].

3. Election and Terms: Directors shall be elected by [describe election process] and shall serve for a term of [number] years.

4. Meetings: The Board shall meet [frequency] and special meetings may be called by [describe procedures for calling meetings].

5. Committees: The Board may establish committees as necessary and shall define their composition, duties, and authority.

Article V: Officers

1. Titles and Duties: The officers of the Organization shall include a President, Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer, each with specified duties and responsibilities.

2. Election and Terms: Officers shall be elected by [describe election process] and shall serve for a term of [number] years.

3. Vacancies: Vacancies in officer positions shall be filled by [describe procedures for filling vacancies].

Article VI: Meetings

1. Annual Meeting: The Organization shall hold an annual meeting of members for the purpose of [state purpose of annual meeting].

2. Special Meetings: Special meetings may be called by [describe procedures for calling special meetings].

3. Notice: Notice of meetings shall be given to members [describe notice requirements].

4. Quorum: A quorum for meetings shall consist of [describe quorum requirements].

Article VII: Finances

1. Budget: The Board shall approve an annual budget and financial plan.

2. Fiscal Year: The fiscal year of the Organization shall be [specify fiscal year].

3. Financial Records: The Treasurer shall maintain accurate financial records and present financial reports to the Board.

4. Audits: An annual audit or financial review shall be conducted by [describe procedures for audits].

Article VIII: Amendments

These bylaws may be amended by [describe amendment process], provided that such amendments are consistent with the Organization's exempt purposes.

Article IX: Dissolution

In the event of dissolution, the assets of the Organization shall be distributed to [describe distribution of assets].

Article X: Miscellaneous

1. Indemnification: The Organization shall indemnify and hold harmless directors, officers, and volunteers to the fullest extent permitted by law.

2. Non-Discrimination: The Organization shall not discriminate on the basis of [list protected categories] in its programs, activities, or employment practices.

Article XI: Effective Date

These bylaws shall become effective upon adoption by the Board of Directors

Nonprofit bylaws FAQs

How do I write nonprofit bylaws? To write nonprofit bylaws, follow these general steps: 1. Start with a template or sample: Begin with a template or sample bylaws provided by reputable sources such as state nonprofit associations, legal assistance organizations, or online resources. Customize the template to fit the specific needs and characteristics of your organization. 2. Identify provisions: Determine the key provisions that need to be included in your bylaws, such as membership, board structure, officer roles, meeting procedures, financial management, and amendments. 3. Collaborate with stakeholders: Involve key stakeholders, such as board members, staff, and legal experts, in the drafting process. Solicit input and feedback to ensure that the bylaws reflect the organization's needs and comply with relevant laws and regulations. 4. Be clear and concise: Write the bylaws in clear and straightforward language, avoiding unnecessary legalese or jargon. Use headings, subheadings, and bullet points to improve readability and comprehension. 5. Include required elements: Ensure that your bylaws include all required elements, such as the organization's name, purpose, membership criteria, board composition, officer roles, meeting procedures, amendment process, and dissolution provisions. 6. Review and revise: Review the draft bylaws carefully to identify any inconsistencies, ambiguities, or omissions. Revise as needed to ensure accuracy, clarity, and completeness. 7. Get a legal review: Consult with legal counsel or experts in nonprofit law to review the bylaws and ensure compliance with relevant federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Legal guidance can help avoid potential legal issues or conflicts down the road.

How do you format bylaws? The format of nonprofit bylaws typically follows a standard structure that includes sections or articles covering key aspects of the organization's operations.

Each section may include specific provisions addressing topics such as the organization's name and purpose, membership, and miscellaneous provisions. These should be organized with clear headings and subheadings so it's as easy to read as possible.

How do I find nonprofit bylaws? You can find nonprofit bylaws through various sources, including: State nonprofit associations: Many state nonprofit associations offer resources, templates, and sample bylaws to assist nonprofit organizations in drafting their own bylaws. Online resources: Numerous online resources and templates are available for nonprofit bylaws, including websites of nonprofit support organizations, legal websites, and nonprofit management resources. Professional advisors: Consult with legal counsel, nonprofit consultants, or other professional advisors who specialize in nonprofit law and governance. They can provide expert guidance in drafting bylaws.

Are bylaws filed with the IRS? No, nonprofit bylaws are not typically filed with the IRS. While the IRS requires nonprofit organizations to maintain certain organizational documents, such as articles of incorporation and tax-exempt status application materials (e.g., Form 1023 or Form 1024), bylaws themselves are not required to be filed with the IRS. It's important to note, too, that the IRS does not specific language in bylaws either.

‍