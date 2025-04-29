How to Run a Nonprofit Board Meeting (2025)

What is an agenda for board meetings?

An agenda for board meetings, which is usually organized by the board secretary, is like a roadmap guiding the discussions and decisions that take place during a board meeting about how to run your nonprofit. It's a structured outline of topics to be covered, ensuring that the meeting stays focused, productive, and efficient.

By providing a clear agenda in advance of the meeting, board members can come prepared, contribute meaningfully to discussions, and ensure that important topics are addressed within the allotted time. Plus, a board agenda template is generally a great tool for fostering transparency, accountability, and effective governance within the nonprofit organization.

‍

Why are board meeting agendas important?

Board meeting agendas are important for several reasons:

Organization: An agenda provides structure to the meeting, ensuring that discussions stay on track and relevant topics are addressed. It helps prevent tangents and keeps the meeting focused on achieving its objectives.

Efficiency: With a well-planned agenda, board meetings are more likely to be efficient and productive. Board members know what to expect and can come prepared, leading to smoother discussions and quicker decision-making.

Transparency: An agenda communicates to all stakeholders, including board members, staff, and constituents, what will be discussed and decided upon during the meeting. This transparency builds trust and ensures that everyone is informed and engaged in the organization's governance process.

Accountability: An agenda holds board members accountable for their roles and responsibilities by setting clear expectations for each meeting. It also provides a framework for tracking progress on action items and following up on previous decisions.

Preparation: Board members can use the agenda to prepare for the meeting by reviewing relevant materials, researching topics, and formulating questions or comments. This preparation leads to more informed discussions and better decision outcomes.

Documentation: An agenda serves as a record of what was discussed and decided during the meeting. It provides a framework for meeting minutes and ensures that important information is documented for future reference.

‍

Who sets the agenda for board meetings?

The responsibility for setting the agenda for board meetings typically falls on the shoulders of the board chair or president, in collaboration with the executive director or CEO of the nonprofit organization.

‍

Structure of a typical board meeting agenda

Every nonprofit is different—and so is its board. But a good board meeting agenda usually includes:

Welcome: The board chair or president calls the meeting to order, welcomes attendees, and sets the tone.

Approval of previous meeting minutes: Any successful board meeting first covers the minutes from the previous board meeting are reviewed and approved by the board. Any corrections or amendments may be made before approval.

Reports from officers and committees:

Chair's report: The board chair provides updates on board activities, initiatives, and upcoming events. Executive Director's report: The executive director or CEO reports on organizational operations, achievements, challenges, and strategic priorities. Committee reports: Chairs of board committees (e.g., finance, governance, fundraising) provide updates on committee work, recommendations, and action items.





Old business: Discussion and follow-up on previously tabled or ongoing agenda items. Any unresolved issues or action items from previous meetings are addressed.

New business: Introduction and discussion of new agenda items. This may include proposed actions, decisions, or initiatives that require board approval.

Financial reports: Presentation and review of financial statements, budget updates, and other financial matters. Board members may ask questions or seek clarification on financial performance and projections.

Strategic discussions: Discussion of strategic priorities, long-term planning, and organizational goals. This may include updates on strategic planning initiatives, program evaluations, and performance metrics.

Announcements and next steps: Any additional announcements, upcoming events, or action items for board members to follow up on. This is an opportunity to communicate important information and clarify expectations.

‍

‍

How to create an agenda for a board meeting

1. Identify meeting objectives: Clarify meeting purpose and specific objectives.

2. Review previous meeting minutes: Identify unresolved issues or action items.

3. Gather input: Seek input on agenda items from stakeholders.

4. Prioritize agenda items: Rank items based on importance and relevance.

5. Structure the agenda: Organize items logically for efficient discussion.

6. Include supporting materials: Attach relevant documents or reports.

7. Set realistic timeframes: Allocate sufficient time for each item.

8. Communicate the agenda: Distribute the agenda and meeting details in advance.

9. Review and finalize: Ensure completeness and accuracy of the agenda.

‍

How do you run a successful nonprofit board meeting?

Preparation:

Create an agenda: Use a pre-existing board meeting agenda sample, or develop your own structured agenda that outlines the topics to be discussed and the order in which they will be addressed. Share the agenda with board members in advance of the meeting.

Gather materials: Collect any relevant reports, documents, or presentations that will be needed for the meeting. Distribute these materials to board members ahead of time to allow for thorough review.

Set meeting logistics: Choose a convenient time and location for the meeting, ensuring that all board members can attend. If the meeting will be held virtually, provide clear instructions for accessing the online platform.

Clarify roles and responsibilities: Clearly define the roles of the board chair, executive director, and other meeting participants. Assign tasks such as taking board meeting minutes, leading discussions, and managing technology.

‍

Facilitation:

Start on time: Begin the meeting promptly at the scheduled start time, respecting the time commitments of all participants.

Review the agenda: Briefly review the agenda at the beginning of the meeting to set expectations and outline the flow of discussion.

Encourage participation: Foster an inclusive environment where all board members feel comfortable sharing their perspectives and ideas. Encourage active participation by asking open-ended questions and soliciting input from quieter members.

Facilitate decision-making: Guide the board through the decision-making process by summarizing key points, clarifying options, and facilitating consensus-building when necessary.

‍

Follow-up:

Document decisions: Assign someone to take minutes during the meeting, capturing key decisions, action items, and follow-up tasks. Distribute the minutes to board members promptly after the meeting for review and reference.

Follow-up on action items: Ensure that action items are assigned to responsible individuals and that deadlines are clearly defined. Follow up between meetings to track progress and provide support as needed.

Evaluate meeting effectiveness: Reflect on the success of the meeting and identify areas for improvement. Consider conducting a post-meeting survey or debrief session with board members to gather feedback and insights.

‍

Tips for planning a nonprofit board agenda

Planning a nonprofit agenda requires careful consideration to ensure that meetings are productive and aligned with organizational goals. Here are some tips to help you plan an effective agenda:

Define meeting objectives: Effective board meetings first clearly articulate the purpose of the meeting and the specific outcomes you hope to achieve. This is essential for having productive discussions.

Organize agenda items: Structure the agenda in a logical sequence, starting with routine items (e.g., approval of minutes) and progressing to more substantive discussions. Group related items together to streamline discussions.

Encourage participation: Create opportunities for all board members to contribute to discussions and decision-making. Foster an inclusive environment where diverse perspectives are valued.

Facilitate discussion: Assign a skilled facilitator to guide discussions, keep the meeting on track, and ensure that the board addresses every agenda item. Encourage respectful communication and active listening among board members. Note that some nonprofits might discuss some topics within an executive session, or a more private meeting for confidential matters.

Review and revise: Continuously evaluate the effectiveness of your agenda format and content. Solicit feedback from board members and make adjustments as needed to improve future meetings.

Where can I find a free nonprofit board meeting agenda template?

Need a template to help you get started? We’ve got just the thing!‍

‍

‍

Nonprofit board agendas: FAQs

‍

What do you say at the beginning of a board meeting? At the start of a board meeting, it's essential to set a positive tone and ensure everyone feels welcome and focused. Here’s a suggestion for how you might begin:

"Good [morning/afternoon/evening] everyone. I hope you're all doing well today. Welcome to our [monthly/quarterly] board meeting. Before we dive into our agenda, let's take a moment to acknowledge our collective goals and the important work ahead of us. Please feel free to share any initial thoughts or updates you have. [Optional: Let's start by reviewing the minutes from our last meeting to ensure we're all aligned.]"

‍

How often should a nonprofit board meet? The frequency of nonprofit board meetings depends on the organization's size, mission, and legal requirements. That said, a common cadence is: Quarterly meetings (4x/year): This is typical for many nonprofits and provides a good balance between staying informed and respecting board members' time. Monthly or bi-monthly meetings: These are more common for newer organizations or those managing a major campaign or transition. Annual meetings: Some boards only meet once per year, but this is rare and usually supplemented with committee work or executive team updates.

‍