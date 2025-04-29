How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors.
How to Run a Nonprofit Board Meeting (2025)
Nonprofit guides

How to Run a Nonprofit Board Meeting (2025)

April 29, 2025

What is an agenda for board meetings?

An agenda for board meetings, which is usually organized by the board secretary, is like a roadmap guiding the discussions and decisions that take place during a board meeting about how to run your nonprofit. It's a structured outline of topics to be covered, ensuring that the meeting stays focused, productive, and efficient.

By providing a clear agenda in advance of the meeting, board members can come prepared, contribute meaningfully to discussions, and ensure that important topics are addressed within the allotted time. Plus, a board agenda template is generally a great tool for fostering transparency, accountability, and effective governance within the nonprofit organization.

Why are board meeting agendas important?

Board meeting agendas are important for several reasons:

Who sets the agenda for board meetings?

The responsibility for setting the agenda for board meetings typically falls on the shoulders of the board chair or president, in collaboration with the executive director or CEO of the nonprofit organization.

Structure of a typical board meeting agenda

Every nonprofit is different—and so is its board. But a good board meeting agenda usually includes:

How to create an agenda for a board meeting

How do you run a successful nonprofit board meeting?

Preparation:

Facilitation:

Follow-up:

Tips for planning a nonprofit board agenda

Planning a nonprofit agenda requires careful consideration to ensure that meetings are productive and aligned with organizational goals. Here are some tips to help you plan an effective agenda:

Where can I find a free nonprofit board meeting agenda template?

Need a template to help you get started? We’ve got just the thing!‍

Download our free nonprofit board meeting agenda template to stay organized, encourage participation, and drive better results.

Nonprofit board agendas: FAQs

At the start of a board meeting, it's essential to set a positive tone and ensure everyone feels welcome and focused. Here’s a suggestion for how you might begin:
"Good [morning/afternoon/evening] everyone. I hope you're all doing well today. Welcome to our [monthly/quarterly] board meeting. Before we dive into our agenda, let's take a moment to acknowledge our collective goals and the important work ahead of us. Please feel free to share any initial thoughts or updates you have. [Optional: Let's start by reviewing the minutes from our last meeting to ensure we're all aligned.]"

The frequency of nonprofit board meetings depends on the organization's size, mission, and legal requirements. That said, a common cadence is:

  • Quarterly meetings (4x/year): This is typical for many nonprofits and provides a good balance between staying informed and respecting board members' time.
  • Monthly or bi-monthly meetings: These are more common for newer organizations or those managing a major campaign or transition.
  • Annual meetings: Some boards only meet once per year, but this is rare and usually supplemented with committee work or executive team updates.

    • Typically, the Board Chair (or President) is responsible for leading board meetings. Their responsibilities include:

  • Setting the agenda (often with the Executive Director/CEO)
  • Facilitating the meeting to keep things on track
  • Encouraging participation and discussion
  • Ensuring the board fulfills its governance duties

    Written by
    François de Kerret

