Nonprofit Board President: Essential Duties, Skills, and Salary Insights

A strong board president is crucial for a thriving nonprofit. Serving as the face of your organization, they play a vital role in helping you achieve your vision.

Board presidents manage a diverse array of responsibilities, from setting strategic goals to overseeing policy implementation and representing the organization publicly. While their core duties are outlined in the nonprofit bylaws, the role evolves as the organization grows.

This article covers the nonprofit board president's responsibilities and key skills. Whether you're creating a new board or replacing an outgoing president, understand what this role entails.

‍

Table of contents

Overview of the nonprofit board president’s responsibilities

5 essential qualities and skills for a nonprofit board president

Nonprofit board president salary

Nonprofit president job description template

Final thoughts on the role of a nonprofit board president

FAQs on the nonprofit board president’s role

‍

Overview of the nonprofit board president’s responsibilities

The president is the head of your nonprofit board, ensuring that it operates efficiently and fulfills its duties. Working with the executive director and board members, they guide the nonprofit's growth. The president sets short-term and long-term goals that align with the organization's vision.

Their responsibilities generally fall into three key areas:

‍

Leadership and governance

Leads the board in fulfilling its governance responsibilities, such as setting policies, ensuring accountability, and aligning decisions with the nonprofit's mission

Ensures the board adheres to its fiduciary duties stated in the organization's bylaws

Takes the lead on the annual performance evaluation of executive directors and board members

Serves on committees and guides organization members through clear goal-setting and regular feedback

Works with the founder to identify and choose board members with diverse skills and perspectives

Oversees the functioning of the nonprofit, ensuring that its compliance with IRS regulations

Works with the other board directors to decide on compensation for paid employees

‍

Strategic Planning

Works with the executive director to develop and execute the strategic plan of action

Monitors the organization’s progress toward its strategic goals and makes necessary adjustments

Appoints board committees and selects leaders for each committee

Increases efficiency and consistency throughout the organization by developing and implementing standardized programs for internal operations

Presides over all board meetings, reviews the meeting agendas, and leads the discussions to achieve long-term and short-term objectives

‍

Fundraising and advocacy

Represents the organization at fundraisers or community events and in front of donors and media

Advocates for the organization's mission and initiatives to stakeholders, partners, and the general public

Offers guidance and advice in fundraising efforts and donor cultivation strategies

Supports the organization by helping identify and collect major gifts from foundations, institutions, and individuals

‍

5 essential qualities and skills for a nonprofit board president

1. Passion for the cause

People who believe in your mission will bring genuine enthusiasm to the role. You can teach skills, but deep care for your cause - be it feeding the hungry or saving animals - must come from within.

2. Communication skills

The president must be able to convey ideas clearly to members through strong verbal and written communication. Equally important, they should be excellent listeners and attentive to members' concerns. The president must foster a collaborative environment by acknowledging diverse opinions and incorporating them into the decision-making process.

3. Advocacy and networking

The president should champion the organization's mission and mobilize support for key initiatives. They must have the ability to build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with corporations, community leaders, and other nonprofits. You will be able to build a network of support that enhances the organization's impact.

4. Conflict resolution

A president skilled in conflict management can effectively navigate tensions to create a positive workplace. They must understand diverse perspectives, identify underlying issues, and guide stakeholders toward mutually beneficial resolutions.

5. Decision-making

A president needs to analyze problems, weigh options, and pick the best one for the nonprofit. They should be able to balance what's needed now with what's best for the future, ensuring that their decisions help the organization reach its goals.

‍

Nonprofit board president salary

In many nonprofits, especially smaller ones, the board president position is a volunteer role and does not come with a salary. The president may receive meeting fees, retainer fees, or equity in the form of shares. Presidents may receive reimbursement for reasonable expenses such as travel costs, meeting attendance, and conference fees.

In larger nonprofits, board presidents might receive a salary. According to ZipRecruiter, as of August 2024, nonprofit presidents in the US typically earn between $115,000 and $261,500 annually, with salaries ranging from $29,500 to $368,500 in extreme cases.

If you decide to compensate your nonprofit board members, ensure your bylaws clearly outline the salary determination and payment processes. Some other factors to consider when paying your board are as follows:

Conflict of interest: The IRS requires an independent committee to set board pay. This group excludes the president and those with personal relationships with board members.

The IRS requires an independent committee to set board pay. This group excludes the president and those with personal relationships with board members. Overcompensation: Provide only reasonable compensation in return for the services and labor.

Provide only reasonable compensation in return for the services and labor. Financial position: Prior experience working with a nonprofit is highly beneficial, as it equips candidates with the leadership skills and decision-making experience crucial for the role.

Prior experience working with a nonprofit is highly beneficial, as it equips candidates with the leadership skills and decision-making experience crucial for the role. Employment status: Report board compensation over $600 on IRS Form 1099 Misc. to maintain compliance and transparency.

‍

Nonprofit president job description template

Check the sample job description to bring on board the right person for your nonprofit.

Job Description: President Position: President (Name of the nonprofit organization) Location: [Specify location or indicate if remote] Position Overview: The president will be the leader of the nonprofit board, working collaboratively with other members and key leaders to lead the transformation of XYZ nonprofit to deliver on its long-term vision. They will be responsible for ensuring the board fulfills its governance responsibilities and oversees the implementation of the organization's mission and strategic plan. Key Responsibilities: Work collaboratively with board members and the executive director to set organizational goals.

Offer support and advice to the executive director on developing a professional development plan and assisting with client issues and concerns.

Assist in finding and recruiting qualified new board members for the organization.

Serve as the nonprofit spokesperson and meet with donors and corporate supporters to seek support.

Create and monitor special interest committees geared toward fundraising, community outreach, marketing, and youth development.

Oversee the organization’s financial condition and check the progress of the strategic plan to grow organizational capacity. Qualifications: Prior professional working experience, ideally within a nonprofit organization.

Bachelor's degree in business administration, social work, or relevant field.

Master's degree, doctorate, or related advanced degree.

Commitment to the mission and values of the organization.

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Strong understanding of nonprofit governance, finance, and strategic planning. Board Terms/Participation: Board members will be required to serve a [specify the duration of the service] to be eligible for re-appointment for one extra term. Board meetings will be conducted [specify meeting frequency], and committee meetings will be held in coordination with the full board meetings. Application Process: To apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your interest and qualifications to [Contact Person’s Email] by [Application Deadline]. Why Join Us? Joining our board means being part of a passionate team dedicated to making a meaningful impact. You'll have the opportunity to lend your expertise and leadership, shape our strategic direction, and help drive our mission forward. Together, we will bring real change to our community.

‍

Final thoughts on the role of a nonprofit board president

Leading the nonprofit board demands more than qualifications and experience. The president must be a skilled strategist, communicator, and passionate advocate for your mission. A great president helps the team to handle challenges, inspires them, and drives your nonprofit forward.

Seek individuals who inspire others and have a genuine passion for your cause. Choose wisely and define the clear expectations of every board member, including the president. With the right leader at the helm, your nonprofit will make a lasting positive impact.

For more useful insights, check out Zeffy's nonprofit blog. You'll find expert tips and best practices on nonprofit management, board leadership, and fundraising to help your organization grow.

‍

FAQs on the nonprofit board president’s role

How is a board president different from the executive director in a nonprofit? In a nonprofit, the board president handles governance, while the executive director oversees management. The president leads the board, presides over meetings, and supervises the board's affairs. They have general supervision and control over the organization. The executive director focuses on the organization's day-to-day initiatives. They work with employees, volunteers, and other staff to achieve the organization's mission.

What qualifications should a nonprofit board president have? Nonprofit board presidents usually need a bachelor’s degree in business. Many have an MBA, MPA, or a related advanced degree, too. They should have at least 15 to 20 years of experience working in high-level positions. Prior experience working with a nonprofit is highly beneficial, as it equips candidates with the leadership skills and decision-making experience crucial for the role.