18 Leading Consultancy Firms for Nonprofits in 2024

Nonprofit consultants provide guidance on everything from fundraising strategies to project management, helping organizations operate more effectively.

In 2025, staying ahead of new challenges is critical for nonprofits, and you can navigate these changes with the right consultant and continue serving your community.

In this guide, we’ll cover nonprofit consulting, the mistakes to avoid, and the top firms in the field.

‍

Top 18 nonprofit consulting firms to check out

1. The Bridgespan Group

2. Aly Sterling Philanthropy

3. Bristol Strategy Group

4. Janet Cobb Coaching

5. DNL OmniMedia

6. Zobrio

7. BWF

8. Averill Fundraising Solutions

9. Campbell & Company

10. Greater Mission

11. Harbor Compliance

12. Nexus Marketing

13. Kwala

14. Getting Attention

15. Foundation Source

16. RealHR Solutions

17. Astron Solutions

18. Nonprofit HR

‍

What is nonprofit consulting?

Nonprofit consulting brings specialized expertise to help organizations overcome challenges and achieve their missions more effectively. Consultants provide strategic guidance across fundraising, operations, and program development to maximize social impact.

These experienced consultants work alongside nonprofit teams to implement sustainable solutions that strengthen organizational capacity and drive long-term success.

‍

8 types of nonprofit consulting services

1. Strategic planning and organizational development

Nonprofit strategic consultants enhance operations and team efficiency, helping nonprofits define long-term goals and create actionable plans.

Here’s how consultants help with strategic planning:

Conduct SWOT analyses to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats

Conduct workshops to engage staff and stakeholders in planning

Assist nonprofits in adapting to changing regulations and community needs

‍

2. Fundraising and development consulting

Fundraising consultants help nonprofits create data-driven strategies to engage donors, optimize campaigns, and build sustainable revenue streams for greater mission impact. They bring proven methodologies to transform how organizations connect with supporters and secure vital funding.

Here’s how nonprofit consulting firms help with fundraisers:

Plan events, apply for grants, and manage capital campaigns

Strengthen donor relations by fostering strong connections

Train staff and volunteers on effective fundraising techniques

Create donor databases to track contributions and manage relationships

Help diversify funding sources, including corporate sponsorships and online campaigns

‍

3. Financial management and budgeting

Nonprofit financial consultants help organizations with planning and budgeting to ensure sound fund management and long-term sustainability.

Here’s how these nonprofit consulting firms can help:

Track income and expenses, fostering sustainable financial practices

Provide financial literacy training for staff and board members

Develop financial policies to protect assets and ensure compliance

Prepare for audits and financial reviews, ensuring transparency for donors and stakeholders

‍

4. Board development and governance

Board development consultants strengthen nonprofit leadership by implementing tested governance frameworks and fostering strategic decision-making. They help boards develop clear accountability measures while building the skills needed to guide organizations toward their missions effectively.

Here’s how a leading nonprofit consulting firm can help:

Recruit and train board members, fostering strong governance practices

Organize retreats and training sessions to build teamwork

Develop succession plans for leadership continuity

Create evaluation processes for regular board assessment and improvement

‍

5. Marketing and communication strategies

A nonprofit consultant creates marketing and communication plans to enhance visibility and support through effective messaging.

Here’s how consultants can help the nonprofit sector:

Develop key messages and materials, including brochures and social media content

Conduct market research to personalize messages for the target audience

Create branding strategies for a consistent and recognizable image

Assist in crisis communication planning to address negative events

‍

6. Program evaluation and impact measurement

Nonprofit consultants help organizations test program effectiveness and measure impact to ensure they achieve their goals.

Here’s how a nonprofit consulting firms helps:

Develop systems for data collection and analysis

Create logic models and theories of change to outline desired outcomes

Design dashboards and reports to communicate program impact

Provide training on data collection and analysis methods for staff empowerment

‍

7. Human resources consulting

Nonprofit consultants assist organizations in attracting and retaining talent through effective HR practices.

Here’s how the top nonprofit consulting firms help with HR:

Create job descriptions and post ads to attract the right candidates

Conduct interviews and assist in the selection process

Design and implement training programs for staff development

Develop HR policies to maintain a positive workplace culture

‍

8. Grant writing and management

Grant writing consultants transform nonprofit missions into compelling funding proposals that resonate with foundations and institutional donors. They combine thorough research with powerful storytelling to help organizations secure grants that advance their cause.

Here’s how:

Research funding sources and understand grant requirements

Write compelling proposals that align with organizational goals

Manage awarded grants, including budgeting and expense tracking

Ensure compliance with grant terms for maximum impact

‍

Best management consulting firms

1. The Bridgespan Group

The Bridgespan Group helps nonprofits plan for the future and grow stronger by focusing on leadership development and organizational strategies. Their clients include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Save the Children.

Top services:

Strategic planning for nonprofits

Leadership coaching and development

Research and data analysis to support decision-making

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Bridgespan works with some of the largest nonprofits to solve complex problems. Their data-driven approach helps organizations achieve long-term success and make smart choices.

‍

2. Aly Sterling Philanthropy

Aly Sterling Philanthropy helps nonprofits strengthen their fundraising strategy and strategic planning. They focus on building relationships with donors and securing large funds, aiming to create long-term growth strategies.

Top services:

Fundraising evaluations and strategy development

Strategic planning to drive organizational growth

Board management and enhancement

Feasibility assessments and planning for capital campaigns

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Aly Sterling takes a holistic approach to consulting, addressing immediate fundraising needs while building sustainable practices that strengthen the organization.

‍

Nonprofit strategy consulting

3. Bristol Strategy Group

Bristol Strategy Group helps nonprofits with long-term planning and makes boards more effective. They focus on aligning goals with the nonprofit's mission to drive success.

Top services:

Strategic planning for nonprofits

Board development and governance support

Mission alignment and goal-setting

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Bristol Strategy Group uses its SMART Way method, a tailored approach with targeted questions identifying gaps in a nonprofit's fundraising strategy.

‍

4. Janet Cobb Coaching

Janet Cobb Coaching offers strategic planning services tailored to smaller nonprofits, helping them develop long-term goals and improve leadership.

Top services:

Strategic planning for small nonprofits

Leadership coaching and development

Organizational growth strategies

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Janet Cobb uses a coaching approach to empower nonprofit leaders through visioning, strategic planning, and effective fundraising strategies.

‍

Nonprofit business consultant

5. DNL OmniMedia

DNL OmniMedia offers nonprofits full-service technology and strategy consulting, helping them use tech solutions to improve their operations and outreach.

Top services:

Technology strategy for nonprofits

Digital transformation and tech solutions

Website and CRM development

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

DNL OmniMedia focuses on tech strategies that help nonprofits grow and engage their audiences. They work on various aspects, from website development to digital fundraising.

‍

6. Zobrio

Zobrio provides financial and accounting support to nonprofits, helping them manage their budgets and stay financially healthy.

Top services:

Financial planning and budgeting for nonprofits

Accounting support and software solutions

Financial reporting and compliance

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Zobrio provides expert technical support for top fund accounting platforms, including setup, configuration, and integration services.

‍

Nonprofit fundraising and development consulting

7. BWF

BWF specializes in fundraising strategies that help nonprofits grow, including building strong annual giving programs and managing major gifts.

Top services:

Annual giving program strategy

Major gift planning and donor engagement

Capital campaign management

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

BWF supports nonprofits with large and small fundraising efforts, helping them plan campaigns and build strong relationships with donors.

‍

8. Averill Fundraising Solutions

Averill Fundraising Solutions helps nonprofits with annual funds, capital campaigns, and planned giving.

Top services:

Annual fund planning and execution

Capital campaign strategy

Planned giving program development

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Averill helps nonprofits plan and execute comprehensive fundraising strategies that build long-term sustainability.

‍

9. Campbell & Company

Campbell & Company specializes in capital campaigns and major donor strategies, helping nonprofits raise significant funds for critical projects.

Top services:

Capital campaign strategy and planning

Major gift cultivation and donor relations

Fundraising assessments

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Campbell & Company has experienced nonprofit consultants offering a wide range of services, teamwork, diverse skills, and commitment to inclusion.

‍

Board development and governance consulting

10. Greater Mission

Greater Mission works with religious nonprofit organizations. It offers board development and governance services to Catholic charities and similar groups.

Top services:

Board development for religious organizations

Strategic planning for Catholic charities that promote sustainable impact

Governance services to strengthen leadership and support missions

Coaching to improve nonprofit leaders' skills and decisions

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Through programs like Amen Generosity, Greater Mission fosters a culture of giving within congregations, linking financial support to their spiritual missions.

‍

11. Harbor Compliance

Harbor Compliance helps nonprofit boards with legal and compliance issues, guiding them through complex regulations.

Top services:

Nonprofit legal compliance and reporting

Board governance support

Registration and licensing assistance

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Harbor Compliance supports all 29 types of 501(c) nonprofit organizations recognized by the IRS, helping them navigate complex rules and regulations effectively.

‍

Marketing and communications consulting for nonprofits

12. Nexus Marketing

Nexus Marketing specializes in digital marketing for nonprofits, helping them connect with a wider audience.

Top services:

Digital marketing strategy development

Search engine optimization (SEO)

Content creation and management

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Nexus Marketing focuses only on mission-driven organizations such as nonprofits, schools, and faith-based groups. This specialization lets them create marketing strategies that fit the unique needs and challenges of these sectors.

‍

13. Kwala

Kwala offers graphic design services for nonprofit organizations, helping them create visuals that strengthen their mission.

Top services:

Nonprofit graphic design services

Branding and visual communication

Print and digital design solutions

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Kwala offers a subscription model, letting nonprofits pay a fixed monthly fee for unlimited design requests and revisions, ensuring budget-friendly access to professional services.

‍

Grant management consulting

14. Getting Attention

Getting Attention specializes in Google Ad grant management for nonprofits, helping them gain visibility through effective online advertising.

Top services:

Google Ad grant management and optimization

Digital advertising strategy

Grant reporting and compliance

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Getting Attention helps nonprofit organizations apply for and manage Google Ad Grants, which provides $10,000 in monthly ad credits to boost online visibility.

‍

15. Foundation Source

Foundation Source offers grant management services that assist nonprofits with compliance and foundation administration.

Top services:

Grant management and reporting

Foundation compliance support

Strategic planning for foundations

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Foundation Source helps nonprofits manage their grant funding effectively, ensure compliance, and secure funding for their programs.

‍

Human resources nonprofit consulting firms

16. RealHR Solutions

RealHR Solutions offers tailored consulting for nonprofits, helping them with recruitment, talent management, and HR strategy.

Top services:

Nonprofit HR strategy development

Recruitment and talent management

HR policy development

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

RealHR Solutions provides flexible engagement options, including project-based support, advisory roles, and full outsourcing of HR functions.

‍

17. Astron Solutions

Astron Solutions is known for its nonprofit consulting services, which focus on fair and competitive employee pay and benefits.

Top services:

Compensation planning and analysis

Employee benefits consulting

Performance management strategies

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Astron Solutions helps nonprofits design compensation plans that motivate employees while staying within budget.

‍

18. Nonprofit HR

Nonprofit HR focuses on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and talent management for nonprofits, ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Top services:

DEI strategy development

Talent acquisition and management

Organizational culture consulting

Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?

Nonprofit HR helps organizations build diverse teams and a positive culture by addressing challenges like employment law compliance, budget constraints, and mission focus.

‍

Why do nonprofit organizations need consulting services?

1. Expert guidance on complex issues

Nonprofit consultants provide specialized knowledge and expertise to tackle complex challenges. They have experience in various fields and can offer insights that might not be available within the organization.

For example, a nonprofit consulting firm with expertise in fundraising can help create and run a successful campaign to raise funds, while one specializing in strategic planning can assist your NPO with long-term goals.

This expertise helps nonprofits tackle challenges and make informed decisions that advance their mission.

‍

2. Improved efficiency and cost savings

Professional consultants help nonprofits optimize their operations by implementing streamlined processes and identifying opportunities to reduce administrative burdens.

Through careful analysis of existing systems, they introduce cost-effective solutions that allow organizations to redirect more resources toward their mission-critical programs.

‍

3. Capacity building and long-term sustainability

Capacity building is key for a nonprofit organization’s lasting success. Consultants help develop the skills and resources needed to thrive, such as training staff, boosting finances, and improving governance.

By strengthening their capacity, nonprofits can tackle future challenges and keep making a positive impact in their communities. With expert guidance, they can enhance operations, reach their goals, and secure ongoing success.

‍

5 common pitfalls to avoid when working with nonprofit consultants

1. Lack of clear goals

A big mistake is not having clear goals before hiring a consultant. It’s crucial to define the ‘why’ behind hiring a nonprofit consulting firm. This clarity helps the consultant understand your needs and offer the best solutions.

Without clear goals, it can be difficult for your team and stakeholders to get a positive outcome out of the partnership.

‍

2. Poor communication

Nonprofits should communicate openly and regularly with their consultants to conduct meetings, give feedback, and be ready to answer questions.

Good communication keeps everyone on the same page and helps the project stay on track.

‍

3. Ignoring consultant recommendations

Sometimes, nonprofits ignore consultants’ advice because they resist change or don’t fully trust their expertise. It’s important to remember that you hired the consultants for their specialized knowledge.

Ignoring their recommendations can lead to missed opportunities for improvement.

‍

4. Not involving key stakeholders

Involving key stakeholders, like board members, staff, and volunteers, is important in the consulting process, as their input and support are vital for the project's success.

Failing to involve them can lead to resistance and a lack of buy-in for the changes suggested by the consultant.

‍

5. Overlooking the importance of follow-up

Once the consultant has completed their work, review the outcomes and ensure the recommendations are implemented. Regular follow-ups help maintain improvements and keep benefiting from the consultant's expertise.

By avoiding these pitfalls, nonprofits can maximize their consulting partnerships and achieve their goals more effectively.

‍

How to choose the right nonprofit consultant

Evaluate experience and expertise

Choose nonprofit consultants who have successfully worked with organizations like yours. Their experience can offer valuable insights and customized solutions, ensuring they have the right fundraising strategy or board development expertise.

‍

Assess cultural fit

The consultant’s values should match your nonprofit’s mission and culture to build a strong, collaborative relationship. Choose someone who listens, communicates clearly, and responds to the needs of your nonprofit organization.

‍

Check references and track record

Ask for referrals and read testimonials from past clients of their nonprofit consulting services. Positive feedback from similar organizations shows a good fit, and reviewing their previous projects can reveal a strong track record of success.

‍

Consider logistics

Decide if you need a local consultant for on-site help or a remote one for a wider perspective. Ensure the consultant has the time and resources to meet your project's needs and timeline.

‍

Use a structured selection process:

Use an RFP (request for proposal) process to collect detailed proposals from potential consultants to compare their approaches, methods, and pricing. You can also conduct interviews to gauge their understanding of your nonprofit's challenges and goals.

Carefully examine these factors to find a consultant who not only has the right expertise but also fits your organization’s culture, ensuring a successful partnership.

‍

Final thoughts on nonprofit consulting services

Nonprofit consulting opens doors to new possibilities for organizations ready to grow their impact.

The right consultant brings fresh perspectives and proven solutions that help nonprofits serve their communities more effectively. They guide organizations through challenges while staying focused on what matters most - the mission.

Successful consulting relationships give nonprofits the tools and confidence to tackle big challenges. By learning from experts who understand the nonprofit world, organizations can make better decisions about their future.

‍

Nonprofit consulting FAQs

How long does a consulting engagement typically last? A consulting engagement usually lasts one to six months. The time depends on the complexity of the problem, as simple problems might take just one month. More complicated problems can take up to six months. This gives consultants enough time to understand the nonprofit's needs and find the best solutions.

What should nonprofits expect from a consulting partnership? A strong consulting partnership delivers tailored solutions that address your organization's unique challenges while building internal capacity for sustainable growth. Professional consultants bring deep nonprofit expertise, proven methodologies, and fresh perspectives to help your team implement lasting positive changes. Through collaborative engagement, they transfer knowledge and skills that continue benefiting your organization long after the partnership ends.