18 Leading Consultancy Firms for Nonprofits in 2024

Nonprofit consultants provide guidance on everything from fundraising strategies to project management, helping organizations operate more effectively.
In 2025, staying ahead of new challenges is critical for nonprofits, and you can navigate these changes with the right consultant and continue serving your community.
In this guide, we’ll cover nonprofit consulting, the mistakes to avoid, and the top firms in the field.
Nonprofit consulting brings specialized expertise to help organizations overcome challenges and achieve their missions more effectively. Consultants provide strategic guidance across fundraising, operations, and program development to maximize social impact.
These experienced consultants work alongside nonprofit teams to implement sustainable solutions that strengthen organizational capacity and drive long-term success.
Nonprofit strategic consultants enhance operations and team efficiency, helping nonprofits define long-term goals and create actionable plans.
Here’s how consultants help with strategic planning:
Fundraising consultants help nonprofits create data-driven strategies to engage donors, optimize campaigns, and build sustainable revenue streams for greater mission impact. They bring proven methodologies to transform how organizations connect with supporters and secure vital funding.
Here’s how nonprofit consulting firms help with fundraisers:
Nonprofit financial consultants help organizations with planning and budgeting to ensure sound fund management and long-term sustainability.
Here’s how these nonprofit consulting firms can help:
Board development consultants strengthen nonprofit leadership by implementing tested governance frameworks and fostering strategic decision-making. They help boards develop clear accountability measures while building the skills needed to guide organizations toward their missions effectively.
Here’s how a leading nonprofit consulting firm can help:
A nonprofit consultant creates marketing and communication plans to enhance visibility and support through effective messaging.
Here’s how consultants can help the nonprofit sector:
Nonprofit consultants help organizations test program effectiveness and measure impact to ensure they achieve their goals.
Here’s how a nonprofit consulting firms helps:
Nonprofit consultants assist organizations in attracting and retaining talent through effective HR practices.
Here’s how the top nonprofit consulting firms help with HR:
Grant writing consultants transform nonprofit missions into compelling funding proposals that resonate with foundations and institutional donors. They combine thorough research with powerful storytelling to help organizations secure grants that advance their cause.
Here’s how:
The Bridgespan Group helps nonprofits plan for the future and grow stronger by focusing on leadership development and organizational strategies. Their clients include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Save the Children.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Bridgespan works with some of the largest nonprofits to solve complex problems. Their data-driven approach helps organizations achieve long-term success and make smart choices.
Aly Sterling Philanthropy helps nonprofits strengthen their fundraising strategy and strategic planning. They focus on building relationships with donors and securing large funds, aiming to create long-term growth strategies.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Aly Sterling takes a holistic approach to consulting, addressing immediate fundraising needs while building sustainable practices that strengthen the organization.
Bristol Strategy Group helps nonprofits with long-term planning and makes boards more effective. They focus on aligning goals with the nonprofit's mission to drive success.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Bristol Strategy Group uses its SMART Way method, a tailored approach with targeted questions identifying gaps in a nonprofit's fundraising strategy.
Janet Cobb Coaching offers strategic planning services tailored to smaller nonprofits, helping them develop long-term goals and improve leadership.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Janet Cobb uses a coaching approach to empower nonprofit leaders through visioning, strategic planning, and effective fundraising strategies.
DNL OmniMedia offers nonprofits full-service technology and strategy consulting, helping them use tech solutions to improve their operations and outreach.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
DNL OmniMedia focuses on tech strategies that help nonprofits grow and engage their audiences. They work on various aspects, from website development to digital fundraising.
Zobrio provides financial and accounting support to nonprofits, helping them manage their budgets and stay financially healthy.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Zobrio provides expert technical support for top fund accounting platforms, including setup, configuration, and integration services.
BWF specializes in fundraising strategies that help nonprofits grow, including building strong annual giving programs and managing major gifts.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
BWF supports nonprofits with large and small fundraising efforts, helping them plan campaigns and build strong relationships with donors.
Averill Fundraising Solutions helps nonprofits with annual funds, capital campaigns, and planned giving.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Averill helps nonprofits plan and execute comprehensive fundraising strategies that build long-term sustainability.
Campbell & Company specializes in capital campaigns and major donor strategies, helping nonprofits raise significant funds for critical projects.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Campbell & Company has experienced nonprofit consultants offering a wide range of services, teamwork, diverse skills, and commitment to inclusion.
Greater Mission works with religious nonprofit organizations. It offers board development and governance services to Catholic charities and similar groups.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Through programs like Amen Generosity, Greater Mission fosters a culture of giving within congregations, linking financial support to their spiritual missions.
Harbor Compliance helps nonprofit boards with legal and compliance issues, guiding them through complex regulations.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Harbor Compliance supports all 29 types of 501(c) nonprofit organizations recognized by the IRS, helping them navigate complex rules and regulations effectively.
Nexus Marketing specializes in digital marketing for nonprofits, helping them connect with a wider audience.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Nexus Marketing focuses only on mission-driven organizations such as nonprofits, schools, and faith-based groups. This specialization lets them create marketing strategies that fit the unique needs and challenges of these sectors.
Kwala offers graphic design services for nonprofit organizations, helping them create visuals that strengthen their mission.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Kwala offers a subscription model, letting nonprofits pay a fixed monthly fee for unlimited design requests and revisions, ensuring budget-friendly access to professional services.
Getting Attention specializes in Google Ad grant management for nonprofits, helping them gain visibility through effective online advertising.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Getting Attention helps nonprofit organizations apply for and manage Google Ad Grants, which provides $10,000 in monthly ad credits to boost online visibility.
Foundation Source offers grant management services that assist nonprofits with compliance and foundation administration.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Foundation Source helps nonprofits manage their grant funding effectively, ensure compliance, and secure funding for their programs.
RealHR Solutions offers tailored consulting for nonprofits, helping them with recruitment, talent management, and HR strategy.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
RealHR Solutions provides flexible engagement options, including project-based support, advisory roles, and full outsourcing of HR functions.
Astron Solutions is known for its nonprofit consulting services, which focus on fair and competitive employee pay and benefits.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Astron Solutions helps nonprofits design compensation plans that motivate employees while staying within budget.
Nonprofit HR focuses on DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and talent management for nonprofits, ensuring a diverse and inclusive workplace.
Top services:
Why does this nonprofit consulting firm stand out?
Nonprofit HR helps organizations build diverse teams and a positive culture by addressing challenges like employment law compliance, budget constraints, and mission focus.
Nonprofit consultants provide specialized knowledge and expertise to tackle complex challenges. They have experience in various fields and can offer insights that might not be available within the organization.
For example, a nonprofit consulting firm with expertise in fundraising can help create and run a successful campaign to raise funds, while one specializing in strategic planning can assist your NPO with long-term goals.
This expertise helps nonprofits tackle challenges and make informed decisions that advance their mission.
Professional consultants help nonprofits optimize their operations by implementing streamlined processes and identifying opportunities to reduce administrative burdens.
Through careful analysis of existing systems, they introduce cost-effective solutions that allow organizations to redirect more resources toward their mission-critical programs.
Capacity building is key for a nonprofit organization’s lasting success. Consultants help develop the skills and resources needed to thrive, such as training staff, boosting finances, and improving governance.
By strengthening their capacity, nonprofits can tackle future challenges and keep making a positive impact in their communities. With expert guidance, they can enhance operations, reach their goals, and secure ongoing success.
A big mistake is not having clear goals before hiring a consultant. It’s crucial to define the ‘why’ behind hiring a nonprofit consulting firm. This clarity helps the consultant understand your needs and offer the best solutions.
Without clear goals, it can be difficult for your team and stakeholders to get a positive outcome out of the partnership.
Nonprofits should communicate openly and regularly with their consultants to conduct meetings, give feedback, and be ready to answer questions.
Good communication keeps everyone on the same page and helps the project stay on track.
Sometimes, nonprofits ignore consultants’ advice because they resist change or don’t fully trust their expertise. It’s important to remember that you hired the consultants for their specialized knowledge.
Ignoring their recommendations can lead to missed opportunities for improvement.
Involving key stakeholders, like board members, staff, and volunteers, is important in the consulting process, as their input and support are vital for the project's success.
Failing to involve them can lead to resistance and a lack of buy-in for the changes suggested by the consultant.
Once the consultant has completed their work, review the outcomes and ensure the recommendations are implemented. Regular follow-ups help maintain improvements and keep benefiting from the consultant's expertise.
By avoiding these pitfalls, nonprofits can maximize their consulting partnerships and achieve their goals more effectively.
Choose nonprofit consultants who have successfully worked with organizations like yours. Their experience can offer valuable insights and customized solutions, ensuring they have the right fundraising strategy or board development expertise.
The consultant’s values should match your nonprofit’s mission and culture to build a strong, collaborative relationship. Choose someone who listens, communicates clearly, and responds to the needs of your nonprofit organization.
Ask for referrals and read testimonials from past clients of their nonprofit consulting services. Positive feedback from similar organizations shows a good fit, and reviewing their previous projects can reveal a strong track record of success.
Decide if you need a local consultant for on-site help or a remote one for a wider perspective. Ensure the consultant has the time and resources to meet your project's needs and timeline.
Use an RFP (request for proposal) process to collect detailed proposals from potential consultants to compare their approaches, methods, and pricing. You can also conduct interviews to gauge their understanding of your nonprofit's challenges and goals.
Carefully examine these factors to find a consultant who not only has the right expertise but also fits your organization’s culture, ensuring a successful partnership.
Nonprofit consulting opens doors to new possibilities for organizations ready to grow their impact.
The right consultant brings fresh perspectives and proven solutions that help nonprofits serve their communities more effectively. They guide organizations through challenges while staying focused on what matters most - the mission.
Successful consulting relationships give nonprofits the tools and confidence to tackle big challenges. By learning from experts who understand the nonprofit world, organizations can make better decisions about their future.
