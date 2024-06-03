Find the Ideal Fundraising Consultant: Ultimate Guide for Nonprofits [2024]

As a nonprofit leader, you understand the challenge of raising funds to achieve your mission. Hiring a fundraising consultant can provide fresh insights and effective strategies to overcome these hurdles.

Consultants evaluate your current fundraising efforts using proven strategies, then craft a tailored plan for success. Partner with a fundraising consultant to enhance donor engagement, streamline campaigns, and maximize your fundraising potential.

In this comprehensive guide, we explore the top 10 fundraising consultants to take your nonprofit to new heights.

‍

Who are Fundraising Consultants?

Fundraising consultants are experienced professionals hired by nonprofits to improve fundraising efforts. Consultants offer deep knowledge and Skills. They offer advice, fresh ideas and support for nonprofits.

A fundraising consultant helps nonprofits connect with donors in new ways and run smoother campaigns. They focus on helping the nonprofit raise more funds to achieve its goals.

A fundraising consulting firm offers services such as:

Donor research and wealth screening:

‍Identifying potential donors using wealth and philanthropy screening tools to find individuals who have the capacity to support your case.

‍

Fundraising strategy development:

Creating comprehensive fundraising plans, outlining goals, target audiences, campaigns, and tactics. They can help you create a fundraising calendar and organize fundraising initiatives.

Capital campaign guidance and support:

Planning and executing capital campaigns for large scale investments from start to finish.

‍

Training on fundraising strategy:

Conducting sessions for your staff and guiding them on the best strategies, skills, and advice for hosting fundraising events.

‍

Development support to replace or hire in-house staff:

Filling roles or assisting in recruiting permanent staff for the organization.

‍

Board development and training:

Providing training on governance, fundraising responsibilities, and strategies for effective board engagement.

‍

Benefits of Working with a Fundraising Consultant

1. Expertise and Experience

With experience across nonprofits, fundraising consultants develop an understanding of effective fundraising strategies.

They have experts with diverse marketing, fundraising, and nonprofit management backgrounds. With these experts, you can avoid common pitfalls and boost the effectiveness of your fundraising campaign.

‍

2. Objective Assessment

A fundraising consultant can offer an unbiased assessment of your current fundraising operations. They identify areas of improvement, offer constructive criticism, and suggest innovative approaches.

‍

3. Access to a Strong Network and Resources

Fundraising consultants have a strong network within the philanthropic community. They can connect you with potential donors, corporations, foundations, and key stakeholders.

They help you save time spent looking for donors and finding ways to connect with them. Consultants can introduce you to people likely to donate to your cause.

‍

4. Capacity Building

Fundraising consultants can train your team and volunteers in best practices and skills. They can even help you find and hire the right person for a specific job, minimizing your workload and time spent recruiting employees.

Many nonprofit consulting firms offer nonprofit board leadership solutions. Fundraising consultants provide guidance and help strengthen your team’s skills, setting a solid foundation for your organization. This ensures that even after their engagement ends, your team can continue to build and sustain your fundraising capacity effectively.

‍

5. Tailored Strategies

Every charitable organization is different in its goals, target donors, strengths, and limitations. A professional nonprofit consultant understands this and develops customized strategies. These are targeted toward your specific donors and tailored to your mission and goals.

Check out Zeffy’s ultimate guide on tailored fundraising strategies for nonprofits here →

‍

5 Steps to Hire the Best Fundraising Consulting Firm

‍

1. Consider Your Needs and Goals

Before seeking a nonprofit consultant, assess your organization's needs, goals, and where you need support.

Determine what exactly you need to hire a consultant for, whether it’s for specific issues to solve or boost your fundraising efforts. Being unclear about your requirements will only make it difficult to find the best person for your specific needs. The consultants will find it difficult to provide you with relevant solutions as well.

What is the project or funding program you're working on?

There are different fundraising options, from large capital campaigns to peer-to-peer fundraising to events. Define the fundraising campaign your nonprofit needs to implement to achieve its goals.

‍

What are your strengths and weaknesses?

Look at past projects and engagement data to identify where you shine and where you often fall short.

‍

Are you prepared to work with a consultant?

Ensure you have time and budget to dedicate to this partnership. Meet your board and development committee to gain their approval and align requirements.

‍

2. Research Top Nonprofit Consulting Firms

Once you've defined why you need to partner with a top fundraising consulting firm, start by conducting prospect research. Here’s how you can find your potential nonprofit consultants and firms.

‍

Steps to shortlist top consulting firms:

Search by specialty:

‍Look for nonprofit consulting firms specializing in the areas or services you need help with.

For instance, if you need help with capital campaigns, look for a nonprofit consultancy with expertise in feasibility studies and pre-campaign assessments. Ensure they’ve experience in launching major gift campaigns. This combination will make them an ideal fit for your needs.

‍

Tap into your network:

Ask for recommendations for consulting firms in your network and peers.

‍

Ask for recommendations for consulting firms in your network and peers. ‍ Location-based search:

‍While both in-town and remote firms can get the job done, locally situated ones are more reachable. These firms are more familiar with your community and can work with your team one-on-one.

‍

3. Meet With Potential Consultants and Request Proposals

Now that you've a list of potential options, set up a face-to-face meeting, phone, or video conference.

Evaluate how well the consultant’s professional ethics and practices fit into your nonprofit's culture and how interested they are in your cause.

Request for a proposal:

Request proposals from the fundraising consultants to learn their consulting process. This will help you clearly understand their approach to your project, strategic planning, and logistical know-how.

‍

Explore past projects:

‍Check their past projects and understand the approach for successful fundraising campaigns.

‍

Ask for referrals:

Any consultant you’re considering should provide referrals that align with the consulting work you’re looking for. Contact these past clients directly and learn about the potential consultant’s experience.

‍

Determine personality match:

‍Interviewing your candidates one-on-one will give you a sense of which personalities match your nonprofit’s. You should choose someone you feel comfortable working with who shares a passion for your nonprofit’s mission.

‍

4. Review Your Proposals and Make a Choice

Pick a fundraising consultancy that meets your needs and lays out actionable plans to achieve your goals. You should also discuss the timeline and budget with the potential consultant partners for your nonprofit.

Dedicate time to assess every proposal properly. Here are some questions to guide your decision-making process:

Did they offer a solution specific to your project goals?

Were they confident in their ideas and solutions?

Did they offer any case studies or stats to back up their suggestions?

Have they offered a tight timeline for the project?

Are costings within budget?

‍

5. Sign a Contract with the Chosen Consultant

Once you've settled on the desired nonprofit consultant, discuss any changes to the initial proposal. Straighten out the logistics and establish clear guidelines. This is the right time to have a legal review of the documents and sign the contract to solidify the partnership.

Your contract must clearly outline the given details:

Timeframe:

Determine the length of the consulting project. Be clear about your timelines, whether it's a few weeks, several months, or years for initiatives like capital campaigns. Establish specific dates for progress updates and discuss benchmarks to measure success.

‍

Cost:

Clarify how the consulting firm will be compensated through a retainer fee, flat fee, or hourly rate structure.

‍

Services:

Specify the exact services you require from the fundraising consultant. If you’re seeking specific services or additional offerings beyond a standard package, clearly define them.

‍

Roles and responsibilities:

Ensure the consulting firm and your nonprofit have well-defined roles and responsibilities. It's crucial to understand how your organization will support the consultants and what services you'll rely on them to provide.

‍

Goals:

‍The contract should clearly outline the specific goals and objectives of the partnership. Documenting these goals makes it easier to maintain focus, measure progress, and evaluate results as you move forward.

A thorough and clear contract minimizes the potential for misunderstandings. Your partnership can focus more on planning successful fundraising campaigns for your nonprofit.

‍

3 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Partnership With Nonprofit Consultants

1. Prioritize Experience and Relevant Skills

Look for consultants who have worked with organizations similar to yours in size, mission, and fundraising needs.

While a relevant educational background can be a plus, it's not the only factor to consider. Practical experience, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the nonprofit space are often more valuable than degrees alone.

Key skills to look for in a fundraising consultant include:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Expertise in developing and executing fundraising strategies.

Proficiency in data analysis and donor research.

Adaptability and creative problem-solving abilities.

Passion for and alignment with your nonprofit's mission.

This approach also promotes diversity and inclusivity, recognizing that valuable expertise can come from various backgrounds and experiences.

‍

2. Commit to Regular and Open Communication

Clear communication ensures smooth operations and the success of the partnership.

Consultants should offer regular updates throughout the project, while your nonprofit should be responsive and collaborative. To maintain open and frequent communications, try to:

Schedule regular check-ins

Express concerns early on

Ask questions when unsure about something

Choose a dedicated channel for communication

Assign the responsibility of checking in with the firm to a specific member

‍

3. Be Open to New Ideas and Strategies

Fundraising consultants offer a fresh, expert perspective and propose unique strategies tailored to your nonprofit's needs and challenges.

If you’re bringing in someone experienced, trust their suggestions and be open to new ideas. A willingness to experiment with novel approaches can ultimately lead to greater impact in furthering your mission.

‍

Top 10 Nonprofit Fundraising Consulting Firms

‍

1. Aly Sterling Philanthropy: Best Full-Service and Partnership-Driven Consulting Firm

‍Aly Sterling Philanthropy is a full-service fundraising consulting firm that helps nonprofits improve their fundraising and financial strategies. Their Philanthropy Blueprint focuses on securing major and legacy donations. They do this while diversifying and improving annual fundraising efforts through strategic donor communications.

The firm has partnered with notable nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Legal Aid Foundation, Friends of the Animals, United Cancer Services, and more.

‍

Aly Sterling Fundraising Consulting Services

Fundraising assessments and strategies

Strategic planning for organizational growth

Board management and optimization

Capital Campaign Feasibility Study and planning support

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

Aly Sterling takes a comprehensive approach, tailoring services and recommendations to each nonprofit client's unique needs. Their strategies help organizations better understand donor motivations, cultivate personalized relationships, and raise more funds.

‍

2. Klein & Roth Consulting: Best Fundraising Consultant for Small Organizations

Klein & Roth Consulting Firm focuses on helping small to mid-size nonprofits improve and strengthen their fundraising and communication strategies.

Klein & Roth has experience working in marginalized, underprivileged communities and with new organizations. They have worked with legal, arts, immigrant rights, and social service organizations across the US and internationally.

The firm offers a 20-minute free consultation call to clarify your needs and determine mutual fit.

‍

Klein & Roth Consulting Services

Training on all aspects of community-based fundraising

Fundraising coaching

Developing individual donor programs

Keynote addresses

Support with planned giving, major gifts, capital and endowment campaigns

Website creation for small nonprofits

Development Director job searches

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

Each fundraising consultant at Klein & Roth has in-depth knowledge of planned giving, capital campaigns, major gifts, individual donor programs, and more. Your nonprofit secures specialized and focused consulting based on the fundraising aspects where you need help.

‍

3. Graham-Pelton: Best Fundraising Consulting Firm for Large Nonprofits

With U.S. and European offices, Graham-Pelton provides nonprofits with the resources, knowledge, and expertise to address major challenges and drive their missions forward. They offer strategic consulting and on-site staffing support for the partnering organization’s needs.

Graham-Pelton works with nonprofits in healthcare and higher education, with independent schools and professional services, faith-based organizations, and more. The University of Oxford and the American Psychiatric Association Foundation are two of their notable clients.

‍

Graham-Pelton Consulting Services

Campaign planning and feasibility studies

Annual fund optimization

Growth planning

Case for support

Development assessments

Database optimization

Board development

Major gifts

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

Graham-Pelton works with organizations worldwide to create and implement high-level campaigns and helps them secure major gifts.

Throughout your partnership with them, you can provide feedback through surveys and discussions to understand how the collaboration is going, what results are being achieved, and areas where the company needs to work differently to deliver valuable results.

‍

4. The Alford Group: Best Firm for Corporate Partnership Consulting

Alford Group is a national, full-service consultancy firm for nonprofits committed to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion. It serves organizations in nearly every state and has partnered with more than 3,000 nonprofits.

The consulting firm offers various nonprofit consulting services, including development strategic planning and general fundraising services. It especially stands out due to its work with corporate philanthropy.

The Alford Group assists corporations in defining and achieving their philanthropic goals through strategic corporate giving programs. They guide organizations in securing donations from businesses aligned with their cause.

‍

Alford Group Consulting Services

Volunteerism

Workplace giving programs

Strategic planning and fundraising

Assessment and analytics

Leadership development

Event participation

Promotional partnerships

Sponsorships

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

Alford Group places a significant emphasis on corporate sponsorships for nonprofits. The consultancy works with both for-profit companies and nonprofits, hoping to make a strong impact on causes aligning with their values.

‍

5. Brian Lacy and Associates: Best Consulting Firm for Annual Giving

Brian Lacy and Associates (BL&A) is a top consulting firm with over 30 years of experience. They have helped over 400 organizations raise more than $1 billion in philanthropic contributions.

BL&A begins by conducting a thorough audit of your existing annual giving strategy. They then develop new tactics by refining your annual fundraising plan's leadership, marketing, digital, and donor stewardship components.

The firm has partnered with nonprofits across sectors, from religious organizations to higher education institutions. Some of the leading nonprofits they have worked with include the MIT Alumni, The University of Iowa, and The Art Institute of Chicago.

‍

Brian Lacy and Associates Consulting Services

Annual giving

Data services

Prospect identification

E-solicitation

Marketing and communications

Consulting and Audits

Fundraising and data services

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

BL&A assists nonprofits of all sizes by creating data-driven fundraising solutions. They provide access to detailed donor profiles and develop tailored strategies to effectively reach and cultivate an engaged base of consistent supporters.

‍

6. Grant Plus: Best Consulting Firm for Grant Research

Grant Plus has a proven track record of helping charities secure grant funding. Since 2007, the firm has supported nonprofits across the country to secure $300 million in grant funding from corporate, private, and government funders.

The Grant Plus team is highly skilled and trustworthy in finding grant opportunities and building stronger relationships with major donors.

They craft compelling grant proposals with supporting materials like letters of support and logic models tailored to the specific requirements.

The team handles the full application process on your behalf. Their services also include review and revisions to ensure your written proposals are technically sound and highly competitive.

‍

Grant Plus Consulting Services

Grant Prospect Research

Federal Grant Writing

Grant Writing Support

Partner Plan

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

Grant Plus takes time to understand your unique needs to identify the most likely grant prospects for your nonprofit, create persuasive proposals, and achieve your grant goals.

You will have access to a range of resources, including interactive training programs and virtual coaching sessions, to empower your fundraising team.

‍

7. CCS Fundraising: Best Fundraising Consulting Firm for Campaign Management

CCS is a strategic fundraising consulting firm specializing in campaign planning and management. Their integrated and hands-on approach is ideal for nonprofits new to the fundraising landscape or ones needing a push in their fundraising efforts.

The firm assists with campaigns of all sizes and scopes, helping hundreds of nonprofits plan and manage endowment, capital, and comprehensive campaigns.

The consultants work shoulder-to-shoulder with your organization to offer a dedicated focus on strategic guidance. CCS fundraising will offer a full-time campaign director whose major focus is your project.

‍

CCS Fundraising Consulting Services

Training and leadership development

Interim development management

Specialized development projects

Strategic planning

Audits and assessments

Data analytics, systems, and research

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

CCS Fundraising provides data-driven recommendations tailored to each nonprofit's needs, resources, and capabilities.

Through audits and assessments, they identify untapped opportunities and develop fundraising strategies aligned with the organization's current position and existing approach.

‍

8. Gail Perry Group: Best Fundraising Consultant for Capital Campaigns

The Gail Perry Group is a leading nonprofit consulting firm with extensive expertise in capital campaigns and major gift programs.

Gail Perry conducts in-depth prospect research to identify opportunities and risks. They develop detailed action plans for capital campaigns.

Their ongoing consultancy provides skilled campaign management, troubleshooting challenges, revising strategies, identifying new major donor prospects, and closing major gifts to help clients achieve fundraising goals.

‍

Gail Perry Group Fundraising Consulting Services

Fundraising assessments and planning

Conducts in-depth feasibility studies

Develop customized capital campaigns

Major gift program creation

Training programs and board workshops

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

As a boutique fundraising consulting firm, Gail Perry takes a deeply customized approach to capital campaign planning. They offer hands-on campaign strategy coaching and board workshops to help clients improve their skills and empower their board members.

‍

9. Averill Fundraising Solutions: Best for Capacity Building

With over 75 years of experience, Averill Fundraising Solutions has extraordinary capacity building, fundraising counsel, and strategic direction competency.

The firm works with nonprofit organizations in all sectors: education, healthcare, faith-based, human-service, civic, and social groups.

‍

Averill Fundraising Consulting Services

Campaign Direction

Campaign Planning & Feasibility Studies

Annual Fund Direction

Embedded Staffing

Leadership Learning

Executive Search

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

Averill takes a goal-oriented, hands-on approach to every partnership, to secure a healthy return on investment in your fundraising.

They stand out with their goal-focused approach. They respect your organization's unique culture while collaborating with integrity. Averill takes shared responsibility for delivering tailored strategies that drive strong fundraising results.

‍

10. Ter Molen Watkins & Brandt: Best for Executive Team Development

Ter Molen Watkins & Brandt (TWB) is a nonprofit consulting establishment with over 500 clients across the United States. Their clients are nationally ranked universities, social justice foundations, K-12 schools, faith communities, and well-known hospitals.

While their services include research and analytics, fundraising counsel, government funding, and volunteer training, the firm shines in its work with nonprofit leadership.

TWB particularly specializes in enhancing the organizational and leadership development of nonprofits. They evaluate the whole internal operations and discover which areas are holding you back from achieving your goals.

TWB develops a plan to get your nonprofit functioning at its highest capacity. The firm helps you find, screen, and place talented, experienced, and passionate candidates about your mission.

‍

Ter Molen Watkins & Brandt Consulting Services

Campaign planning

Fundraising counsel

Development assessment

Annual, major giving, and planned giving

Corporations and foundations

Government funding

Development communications

Volunteer training

‍

Why This Consulting Firm Stands Out

TWB Fundraising staff is prepared to step and serve in leadership or executive roles, managing members and ensuring the fundraising process continues smoothly. The firm has a variety of consulting services to address your short-term assistance or long-term partnership needs.

‍

Final Thoughts on Fundraising Consultants

Working with fundraising consultants provides invaluable expertise and tailored strategies addressing fundraising issues. Maximizing your fundraising efforts means using the right tools to make every penny count. Zeffy is the only 100% free (zero fees) fundraising software for nonprofits.

Combining expert advice from consultants with Zeffy's easy-to-use fundraising tools will help power up your nonprofit's fundraising.

‍

FAQs on Choosing a Fundraising Consulting Firm

How much do fundraising consultants charge?

Fundraising consultant charges will depend on the scope and complexity of the project or services. Most charge between $100 and $250 per hour and up to $1000 to $2,500 per day.

Your fundraising consultant charges will also depend on the size and experience level of the nonprofit consulting firm. Evaluate and talk to a handful of potential consultant partners. Get an idea of how they will craft your fundraising strategy and what they would charge for the work.

‍

Do fundraising consultants need to register?

It's essential nonprofits are aware of the state laws for hiring fundraising consultants. Some states require nonprofit/fundraising consultancy firms to register with the state before any solicitation activity.

If your nonprofit operates in a state with a registration requirement and hires a consultant who is not registered, you may be subject to fines/penalties.

‍

What additional fees can arise when working with a consultant?

When hiring a nonprofit consultancy, it's essential to consider potential additional fees that could come up.