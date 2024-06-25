Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Project Management in 2024

Nonprofits tackle complex challenges that require careful planning and execution. From fundraising campaigns to community outreach programs, each project demands a strategic approach to ensure maximum impact. That's where project management comes in.

By leveraging specialized nonprofit project management software and proven techniques, you can boost efficiency and effectiveness. This guide explores the world of nonprofit project management, covering essential stages, key benefits, and best practices.

We'll also showcase seven powerful software tools designed to streamline processes, foster collaboration, and drive results.

Table of Contents

What is project management for nonprofits?

5 stages of project management for nonprofits

Why do nonprofits need project management tools?

Top 7 project management software for nonprofits

How to choose the best project management software for your nonprofit

Project management best practices for nonprofit organizations

Final words on nonprofit project management

Nonprofit project management FAQs

What is project management for nonprofits?

Project management is about getting things done efficiently. It's the art of guiding a team to achieve specific goals within set time frames and budgets. It involves leading a team to achieve specific goals within defined constraints, such as time, budget, and scope.

For nonprofits, effective project management is essential to running your nonprofit successfully. It helps nonprofits turn their ideas into reality, making sure every project pushes their mission forward and benefits the communities they serve.

5 stages of project management for nonprofits

1. Conception

The first stage nurtures an idea into a clear vision. It involves brainstorming, feasibility studies, and defining the outcomes you want to achieve. Your nonprofit must determine why it is undertaking this project and how it will benefit your organization.

In this initial stage, project objectives are defined alongside the scope of work and desired outcomes.

2. Planning

The next phase is to create a blueprint that will serve as a roadmap guiding you throughout the project. It involves breaking down your project into manageable tasks and putting them in a logical sequence. You define project budgets and develop a comprehensive plan.

Project managers often lay out their plans using a Gantt chart. It offers a visual representation of the entire project schedule and scope. Some Gantt charts can automatically highlight the most critical tasks that directly impact the project's timeline.

3. Launch

The launch phase is when you kick off the project and get to work. During this phase, project managers may need to reallocate resources or adjust time or tasks as needed. They also identify and mitigate risks, deal with any challenges, and oversee execution.

4. Monitoring

This phase involves tracking the project performance against the plan to ensure it's on schedule. The project manager also monitors each person or team's progress.

5. Closing

Finally, your project comes to an end, and you turn in the final deliverables. In this end phase, you acknowledge all team members' support and efforts. It is a good practice to conduct a retrospective analysis of the project. This helps to identify best practices and errors, and capture lessons learned for future projects.

Why do nonprofits need project management tools?

1. Strategic planning

The key benefit of a project management solution is that you can automate planning and scheduling. Powered by AI, these solutions provide insights into project timelines, challenges, and deliverables.

You can create a strategic plan for your fundraising event within a specified timeframe and budget. Project management tools will update your plans and track progress against your baseline.

2. Enhanced transparency

There are hundreds of moving parts at nonprofits, and the executive team needs a way to keep track of multiple initiatives at once. Project management solutions offer the transparency they need to run essential projects easily.

With features like portfolio or summary views, nonprofits can enhance team-wide transparency and decrease unnecessary back-and-forth.

3. Improved team collaboration

Another great benefit of using a project management system is that it offers an excellent way for teams to collaborate. It keeps all the communication related to a project in a centralized place. You can access insights like project timelines, task progress, and status updates. It also allows you to share information, coordinate, and discuss tasks in real-time.

4. Simpler file access and sharing

Project management solutions offer storage for all essential files. Team members can make changes, leave feedback, and annotate documents.

5. Easy reporting

Your major supporters and stakeholders want evidence of the impact of their investment. Project management systems offer reporting features that automatically generate detailed impact reports for donors.

Top 7 project management software for nonprofits

1. Asana

Best for: Nonprofits looking for a comprehensive task and project management tool

‍Asana offers a versatile platform for nonprofits to juggle multiple projects, regardless of their size or complexity.

With Asana, you can create different boards for various programs, such as fundraising campaigns, event planning, and grant management. Within each board, define different tasks, assign responsibilities, set deadlines, and watch progress.

Asana gives you a head start on your projects with custom templates. You get real-time updates on the state of each project, so you can troubleshoot any possible error. The software allows you to create automation rules to streamline workflows.

For instance, you could set up a rule to automatically assign high-priority tasks to specific team members when managing a major donor campaign.

Pros and cons

nonprofit project management Pros Cons Different options for project views including list, calendar, and more

A centralized dashboard for teams to collaborate and learn about the project's progress

Forms to help streamline requests from team members

Workload trackers to handle overall resourcing Steep learning curve for new users

Automation functionalities only available with the paid version

Pricing

Eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations get a 50% discount from Asana.

Personal: Free version; suited to individuals and small teams

Free version; suited to individuals and small teams Starter: $10.99; suited to growing teams to track their progress and hit deadlines

$10.99; suited to growing teams to track their progress and hit deadlines Advanced: $24.99; suited for larger organizations

2. Notion

Best for: Nonprofits looking for all-in-one workspace to manage tasks, projects, and information

‍Notion is an all-in-one tool for your team to stay connected and organized. It allows you to create, manage, and collaborate on various content, including notes, documents, to-do lists, and more.

With its AI capabilities, Notion allows you to create higher-quality project documents faster. You can create a project's first draft in seconds or ask AI to make your plan more effective. Notion AI functionality suggests the next steps and recommends solutions. It automates tedious tasks related to projects to optimize outcomes.

Pros and cons

nonprofit project management Pros Cons Ability to organize projects into different views

Supports real-time collaboration between team members via chat and comments

Comes with great functionality for taking notes

Organizes important resources and makes them readily available Basic features related to project management

Limited mobile and app integrations

No built-in tool for reporting

Pricing

501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations secure 50% off on Notion’s Plus Plan. Other plans include:

Free: Invite up to 10 users

Invite up to 10 users Plus: $4 instead of $8 per month and invite 100 users

$4 instead of $8 per month and invite 100 users Business: $15 per month and invite 250 users

$15 per month and invite 250 users Enterprise: Contact the sales team for pricing

3. Monday.com

Best for: Nonprofits that need a flexible and visual project tracking tool

‍Monday is a simple and versatile project management tool suitable for a wide array of projects. With user-friendly, customizable templates, you can plan, track, and organize fundraising easily.

Your organization can visualize its entire donation pipeline. It shows where donations are going and automates personalized fundraising texts and emails. The platform is also an excellent option for recruiting volunteers and assigning tasks. You can embed recruitment forms, assign volunteer shifts, and visualize their availability and capacity.

Pros and cons

nonprofit project management Pros Cons Offers over 200 project management templates for teams

Integrates with tools like Google Drive, Gmail, and Trello

Workflows have built-in analytics to offer data-driven insights Time tracking is available to premium users only

The initial setup of the software can be time-consuming

Pricing

Free plan: For nonprofits with up to 10 team members

For nonprofits with up to 10 team members Business: For nonprofits looking for enterprise-grade control and support. Prices are available upon request

4. Trello

Best for: Small nonprofits looking for a simple and visual tool for project management

Trello is a free project management software designed for teams seeking a simple solution. Similar to a Kanban board, it presents tasks as customizable cards with due dates, labels, assignees, and attachments. With an intuitive drag-and-drop feature, Trello makes it easy to create boards, lists, and cards.

Trello offers dedicated support for grant management. Its custom fields allow you to identify grant types and sizes and manage them from planning to execution.

Pros and cons

nonprofit project management Pros Cons Add commands, rules, and buttons to automate every action

Ability to set reminders and due dates

Switch between a timeline, spreadsheet, or calendar view

Easy-to-use templates to organize your projects Task allocation is limited to only one board or project

The UX can become cumbersome as projects and workload increases

Pricing

Trello has special discounts (up to 75%) for nonprofits and educational institutions.

Free plan: For teams or individuals looking to organize a project

For teams or individuals looking to organize a project Standard: $5 per month for small teams that need to manage work and enhance collaboration

$5 per month for small teams that need to manage work and enhance collaboration Premium: $10 per month for teams that need to track and visualize many projects

$10 per month for teams that need to track and visualize many projects Enterprise: $17.50 per month for up to 50 users; for more, the price varies

5. ClickUp

Best for: Nonprofits looking for a customizable project management tool

ClickUp is known for its customizable interface and flexibility. It allows you to adapt the platform to address your specific requirements and preferences. You have 15+ project views to suit your project needs. These include views like Kanban boards for simple task organization and Gantt charts for detailed milestone tracking.

The platform offers docs, an AI writing assistant tool, budget management, goal tracking, and even an inbox.

Pros and cons

nonprofit project management Pros Cons Drag-and-drop editor for easy task management

Calendar view to schedule meetings and volunteer tasks

Reporting capabilities for precise evaluation of projects and programs

Pre-designed layouts to manage fundraising and volunteer coordination The wide array of features can mean a steep learning curve

The app comes with limited functions

Pricing

Nonprofits can apply for a discount on paid plans by submitting a form on the ClickUp website.

Free plan: Best for personal use

Best for personal use Unlimited: $7; best for small teams

$7; best for small teams Business: $12; best for mid-sized teams

$12; best for mid-sized teams Enterprise: Best for large teams — contact the sales team for a quote

6. Hive

Best for: Nonprofits looking for an all-one project and campaign management tool

‍Hive's features allow nonprofits to tackle multiple complex projects simultaneously. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to set and track milestones, ensuring your team stays aligned with organizational goals.

You can align with both full-team members and part-time volunteers to brainstorm initiatives as a team and get on a Zoom call with Hive.

Hive offers flexible project views, which include Kanban, Gantt, Table View, and Portfolio. Each team member can choose to view projects in the chart type they prefer.

Pros and cons

nonprofit project management Pros Cons Automatically or manually track your time by action

Chat and tagging functionalities for collaboration

Portfolio and summary views to assess progress across campaigns and projects

Streamline project activity through agile scoring and sprints Has a significant learning curve before using full functionalities

The app is not as responsive as the desktop

Cannot create recurring tasks that depend on other tasks within a project

Pricing

Hive offers nonprofit discounts of 10% on its plans.

Free plan: Up to 10 workspace members for light project management

Up to 10 workspace members for light project management Starter: For $5/annually, with up to 10 workspace users for entry-level management

For $5/annually, with up to 10 workspace users for entry-level management Teams: For $12/annually, with up to 50 workspace members with no limits on features and customization

For $12/annually, with up to 50 workspace members with no limits on features and customization Enterprise: Contact sales team for pricing

7. Wrike

Best for: Large nonprofits with complex project management needs

Wrike is project management software with advanced functionalities. It can help nonprofit project managers streamline workflows, automate tasks, and predict risks. You can also create Gantt charts and customizable dashboards to view project progress and roadblocks.

The software features complex project templates to break even the largest project into manageable stages. It also allows users to assign tasks and track progress. You can customize Wrike to meet different project and team needs.

Pros and cons

nonprofit project management Advantages Limitations Integrates with 400+ applications including Slack, Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, and more

Customizable dashboards to view project progress and roadblocks

Offers insights and reporting for you to understand workflows better

AI content creation, editing, and risk predictions on projects Less affordable for small and medium-sized nonprofits

A bit difficult to understand the interface

Can fail to deliver essential notifications

No discounts are available to nonprofits

Pricing

Free: For simple project and task management

For simple project and task management Team: $9.80 per month per user for growing teams

$9.80 per month per user for growing teams Business: $24.80 per month per user for all teams across an organization

$24.80 per month per user for all teams across an organization Enterprise: Prices are available upon request

How to choose the best project management software for your nonprofit

1. Features and requirements

Project management software varies from simple to complex, offering features like to-do lists or Kanban boards. Assess your needs based on project size, team size, and preferred method.

For detailed functions like work breakdown structure and budgeting, choose a tool like Asana. For visualizing tasks on a Kanban board, consider Trello.

2. Consider budget and cost

Consider your budget when choosing project management software as there are both free tools and pricier options with additional features. As a nonprofit, you may want to search for software with different pricing plans, nonprofit discounts, or free options.

A basic, free project management tool can create checklists, assign tasks, and track progress. A paid version offers advanced features like budgeting and workflow automation.

‍

3. Ease of use

Some project management systems can be complicated to operate and require several days of training for your team to learn how to use them well. Not all nonprofits need such complex tools, especially those with smaller teams. In that case, you should look for a simple interface with the features you need.

4. Integration with tools

Ensure that project management software integrates with other tools your nonprofit uses. This could include accounting software for nonprofits like QuickBooks and communication tools like Gmail and Google Drive.

Project management best practices for nonprofit organizations

1. Align projects with your mission

Before launching any initiative, ask yourself: "How does this project advance our mission?" Make this connection clear to all stakeholders. When projects closely align with your nonprofit's purpose, you'll see increased engagement and better outcomes.

2. Establish a consistent communication schedule

Clear and open communication is key in nonprofit project management, whether with stakeholders or your team. Without it, collaboration and trust can suffer. Ensure you develop a schedule for effective communication while working on your project.

Your project management platform should also boost collaboration among team members and stakeholders. It should have features like discussion boards, chats, and file sharing. This will help your team limit confusion and keep everyone in the loop.

‍

3. Prepare and plan for potential setbacks

In an ideal world, your project will be completed within a specified timeline. In reality, even the best-laid plans face setbacks, so you should prepare for the unexpected. You should adopt a flexible project management approach that addresses unforeseen changes.

‍

4. Record lessons learned

Making a note of lessons learned is crucial for continuous improvement in nonprofit project management.

After each project phase or milestone, schedule a brief team meeting to discuss what worked well and what didn't. Document these insights in a shared, easily accessible format.

Include both successes and challenges, along with specific recommendations for future projects. This practice helps prevent repeated mistakes, allows for knowledge transfer between teams, and contributes to your organization's long-term growth and effectiveness.

Final words on nonprofit project management

As your organization grows and tackles more complex initiatives, you'll likely need integrated solutions that go beyond project management. Consider exploring comprehensive platforms that combine project management with fundraising and donor management capabilities. This holistic approach can streamline operations and maximize your impact, allowing you to focus more on your mission and less on administrative tasks.

Effective project management is the backbone of successful nonprofit initiatives. By implementing the strategies and tools discussed in this guide, you'll be better equipped to tackle complex projects, maximize resources, and drive meaningful change.

Managing growth can be challenging for nonprofits, and that’s where efficient tools become essential to handle increased fundraising and donor management needs. Zeffy, a 100% free platform, supports nonprofits with comprehensive tools without adding financial burden. Combine project management features with Zeffy's fundraising platform to reduce administrative overhead and focus more energy on your core mission.

Nonprofit project management FAQs

Do nonprofits need project managers? While project managers can be valuable assets for nonprofits, many smaller organizations successfully manage projects without dedicated project management staff. Team members often wear multiple hats in these cases, with leadership or program coordinators taking on project management responsibilities. The key is to have clear processes and use tools that allow for effective planning, coordination, and execution of projects regardless of team size or structure. Project management skills can be developed within existing teams, empowering organizations to achieve their goals efficiently and effectively.

What does a project manager in a nonprofit do? Some of the key roles and responsibilities of a project manager in a nonprofit include: Plan and develop the project idea

Create and lead your team

Track project progress and set deadlines

Solve any issues that arise during project phases

Communicate with stakeholders and keep them updated

What features should your nonprofit look for in project management software? Each organization will have unique needs when it comes to project management software. Here are some key functionalities every organization should focus on: Team collaboration: Look for real-time chat, task mentions and comments, and file-sharing abilities. These features keep your team, volunteers, and stakeholders connected.

Look for real-time chat, task mentions and comments, and file-sharing abilities. These features keep your team, volunteers, and stakeholders connected. Volunteer management: Every nonprofit has a certain number of volunteers. Simplify their coordination with a solution supporting volunteer management. It should have features like volunteer recruiting forms, scheduling tools, and time tracking.

Every nonprofit has a certain number of volunteers. Simplify their coordination with a solution supporting volunteer management. It should have features like volunteer recruiting forms, scheduling tools, and time tracking. Task management: Find software that lets you break down projects into actionable tasks. It helps assign responsibilities to members, set deadlines, and track progress.

Find software that lets you break down projects into actionable tasks. It helps assign responsibilities to members, set deadlines, and track progress. Scheduling and time management: It should allow you to focus on project activities based on their urgency. It should create the most efficient team schedules without overburdening anyone.

It should allow you to focus on project activities based on their urgency. It should create the most efficient team schedules without overburdening anyone. Documentation and files: It must offer a place to store project-related files. It should make it simple to share documents between teammates.

What's the best project management software for nonprofits? The best project management software for nonprofits depends on your organization's specific needs, size, and budget. Popular options include: Asana for its comprehensive features

Trello for its simplicity

ClickUp for its customizability For smaller nonprofits or those on a tight budget, free options like Asana's basic plan can be excellent starting points. Consider factors like ease of use, integration capabilities, and scalability when choosing the right software for your nonprofit.

