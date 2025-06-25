How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
A Guide to Nonprofit Succession Planning: Keep Your Small Nonprofit Running Smoothly
A Guide to Nonprofit Succession Planning: Keep Your Small Nonprofit Running Smoothly

June 25, 2025

If you're running a small nonprofit, you're probably wearing six hats, working unpaid overtime, and holding the entire operation in your head. The thought of stepping back might seem unthinkable.

Here's what you aren't being told: succession planning for small nonprofits isn't about hiring fancy executives or building corporate leadership programs. What happens when you're the password keeper, the one retaining donors, and the person who knows where everything is?

The reality is stark. Research shows 95% of nonprofit leaders express concerns about burnout, and 60% report feeling "used up" at the end of each workday. Small organizations are especially vulnerable because they depend on one or two key people.

Your personal relationships are the donor relationships, and most of the critical knowledge lives in one brain.

Succession planning for small nonprofits isn't about replacing yourself. It's about building resilience so your mission survives, whether you burn out, get sick, or simply need to step back.

In this guide, you'll find practical steps, timelines, and proven strategies to create a succession plan for small NPOs that keeps your org strong during challenging times.

Table of contents:

What is a nonprofit succession plan?

5 reasons why small nonprofits can't afford NOT to have a succession plan

What your nonprofit succession plan should include - 10 quick essentials

Nonprofit succession plan timeline

Who does what in small nonprofit succession planning

6 simple steps for small nonprofit succession planning

Final thoughts on nonprofit succession planning

FAQs on nonprofit succession planning

What is a nonprofit succession plan?

For small nonprofits, a succession plan isn't about corporate leadership development or governance committees. It's about answering one terrifying question: What happens to your mission if you can't do this anymore?

A realistic succession plan for small nonprofits covers three basic scenarios:

Check out our guide on nonprofit governance to smoothly navigate the leadership transition

5 reasons why small nonprofits can't afford NOT to have a succession plan

1. It protects against the single-point-of-failure crisis

Small nonprofits typically depend on one person who holds all the relationships, passwords, and institutional knowledge. When that person leaves suddenly, the organization can collapse within weeks. 

Research shows that nonprofits with "autocratic and self-focused founders" almost never survive when the leader steps down, as everything runs through one person.

2. It preserves deeply personal donor relationships

Unlike large nonprofits, where donors give to the institution, small nonprofit donors often give because they trust you personally. They know your name, your story, and your passion. 

Without a plan to transition these relationships, donors disappear when you do. A succession plan helps gradually introduce donors to your mission beyond just your personality.

3. It prevents the "password keeper" nightmare

You likely have access to bank account information, website login credentials, grant portal passwords, and board member phone numbers stored in your personal accounts. If something happens to you, your team can't even access basic operational tools. This isn't about governance - it's about basic organizational survival.

4. It stops mission drift when you're overwhelmed

Small nonprofit founders often burn out because they have no one to delegate to. Everyone depends on your decisions, approval, and expertise. 

A basic succession plan requires you to document processes and cross-train others. This actually reduces your daily burden and prevents the exhaustion that leads to poor decision-making.

5. It builds credibility with funders who worry about sustainability

Grant makers and donors increasingly ask about organizational sustainability. They want to know what happens if you get hit by a bus. 

Small nonprofits that can demonstrate leadership continuity planning, even if it's just a basic plan, are more likely to receive funding. This is mainly because they appear more stable and professionally managed.

What your nonprofit succession plan should include - 10 quick essentials

Small organizations often rely on a handful of key people, usually the Executive Director, Board Chair, and Development or Program Lead. Here’s how smaller teams can build a strong plan without overcomplicating it:

  1. Map every critical role:
    List who runs programs, pays bills, answers donors, posts on social, and files reports.
  2. Name an emergency backup:
    Pick someone who can reach the bank, cover expenses, and alert your leadership circle - co-founder, hands-on board member, or someone else.
  3. Centralize logins:
    Store banking, CRM, website, and grant-portal credentials in one secure, shared folder.
  4. File key documents:
    Add bylaws, insurance policies, vendor contracts, and IRS or CRA letters to the same folder.
  5. Write out recurring tasks:
    Note payroll dates, grant deadlines, and reporting cycles so nothing slips.
  6. Cross-train teammates:
    Make sure at least two people, staff, board, or volunteers, know how to handle each core duty.
  7. Set spending safeguards:
    Pre-authorize who can sign checks or approve online payments and at what limits.
  8. Draft a 30-day comms plan:
    Specify who emails donors, updates social channels, and reassures partners during a transition.
  9. Review and test yearly:
    Add the plan to an annual board agenda; keep it as a living Google Doc for easy updates.
  10. Leverage all-in-one tools:
    Platforms like Zeffy centralizes your fundraising data, donation forms, and campaign tools all in one place — so if someone leaves, nothing is lost.

Nonprofit succession plan timeline

Succession planning doesn’t need to be complicated, especially for small nonprofits with limited staff. The key is to prioritize emergencies, cross-train your team, and review your plan annually. Here’s a practical timeline for staying ready without overburdening your organization.

Short-term (0-6 months): Prepare for emergencies

Small nonprofits are particularly vulnerable to sudden leadership changes. The risk increases if the Executive Director (ED) wears multiple hats. Your emergency plan should be a 1–2 page document that answers:

Mid-term (6-12 months): Identify & cross-train internal talent

You don’t need a full HR department to build leadership resilience. Instead, identify a few team members, board members, or volunteers who could step up in a pinch. Then:

Long-term (12+ months): Develop and onboard leaders

If you're planning a leadership transition in the next year or two (e.g., a founder retiring), start formalizing:

Ongoing reviews: Keep the plan relevant

Treat succession planning as an ongoing process and not a one-time task. Review your emergency plan and leadership pipeline once a year, ideally during:

Add a calendar reminder so your team reviews the plan, updates it, and confirms backups each year.

Who does what in small nonprofit succession planning

In small nonprofits, you don't have HR departments or governance committees. You have people wearing multiple hats, trying to keep things running. Here's who actually handles succession planning:

Emergency Planning Table
Who What they actually do
You (the founder/ED) Create the emergency plan, document your processes, identify backup people, and train someone to cover critical tasks.
Your most reliable board member Know where the emergency plan is stored, have access to bank accounts, be ready to step in for basic decision-making, and communicate with donors if something happens to you.
Your backup person Learn how to handle your most critical daily tasks, know who to call in emergencies, be prepared to keep things running for 30-60 days, and understand they're not replacing you permanently.
Your accountant/bookkeeper Have backup access to financial accounts, know how to process payroll and pay bills, understand grant reporting requirements, be available during emergencies.

6 simple steps for small nonprofit succession planning

1. Map your critical functions (not roles)

Stop thinking about job titles. Instead, list what actually keeps your nonprofit running: who writes grants, manages donor relationships, handles finances, runs programs, and deals with crises. In most small nonprofits, you do 4-6 of these things. Write down what happens if you can't do each one for a month.

2. Identify your 3 most important relationships

Your nonprofit probably depends on a handful of key people: your biggest donor, most reliable volunteer, supportive board member, or community partner. These relationships are often personal to you. 

Figure out how to gradually introduce these people to your mission beyond just your personality.

3. Document the basics that keep you alive

Forget fancy leadership development. Focus on practical survival: 

Create a simple document that someone could use to keep things running for 30 days without you.

4. Train one person to be your backup

This doesn't mean grooming a successor. Pick someone (staff member, reliable volunteer, or board member) who could handle your most critical tasks temporarily. They don't need to know everything. They just need to know enough to prevent disaster.

5. Plan for the worst-case scenario

What if you leave and no one can replace you? Many small nonprofits face this reality. Document how to wind down operations responsibly: how to return unused grant funds, transfer client relationships, dispose of assets, and notify stakeholders. It's not giving up - it's being responsible.

6. Update your plan when life changes

Review your succession plan twice a year. When key people leave, when your role changes, when you're feeling burned out, or when your organization grows. Keep it simple - a Google Doc that you actually update is better than a fancy plan that sits unused.

Final thoughts on nonprofit succession planning

For small nonprofits, succession planning isn’t about building a corporate HR machine—it’s about protecting the mission when challenges arise.

Whether it’s a sudden resignation, family emergency, or well-deserved retirement, leadership transitions can either stall your progress or showcase your resilience. What makes the difference? A plan that’s clear, simple, and revisited regularly.

Don’t wait until a key person leaves to realize no one else has the login, knows your major donors, or can approve expenses. Even a lightweight plan - a Google Doc with names, backups, and passwords - can give your team the confidence to keep things moving.

Most importantly, succession planning is not about replacing people — it’s about preserving purpose.

Zeffy helps you stay ready. By centralizing your fundraising tools, donor records, and event data in one 100% free platform, Zeffy ensures that when transitions happen, your momentum doesn’t stop.

Sign up for Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

FAQs on nonprofit succession planning

The 5Ds framework helps nonprofits prepare for both planned and unplanned leadership changes:

  • Death: Having contingencies for unexpected loss of key leaders
  • Disability: Planning for temporary or permanent incapacity
  • Departure: Managing voluntary exits like retirement or resignation
  • Disgrace: Preparing for forced removals due to misconduct
  • Decline: Addressing performance deterioration that necessitates leadership change

Each of the 5 Ds calls for a different plan and timeline. Preparing for all of them helps your organization stay strong during leadership changes.

The 9-box grid is a tool that rates staff on how well they perform today and how ready they are to lead in the future. It puts people into nine categories to help you spot future leaders and plan for training where it's needed.

Using this grid helps you see who's ready for a leadership role, who needs more training, and where your team has gaps. It makes your succession planning stronger and helps you rely less on outside hires.

Succession planning means taking time to find and grow future leaders from within your organization. Transition planning, on the other hand, focuses on the actual handover period when leadership changes occur.

Succession planning builds a pipeline of future leaders. Transition planning focuses on how the actual handoff happens when a leader steps down.

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

