Why Nonprofits Need To Diversify Their Funding to Protect Their Mission
Nonprofit life

Why Nonprofits Need To Diversify Their Funding to Protect Their Mission

January 31, 2025

The federal funding freeze is lifted for now, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty. Nonprofits face delays, disruptions, and financial risks. 

As difficult as this situation is, it’s also a wake up call—relying on one funding source is risky.

More than 90% of U.S. nonprofits depend on one funding source, like government grants or corporate donations. Even with multiple revenue streams, they can still be vulnerable when funding shifts.

We’re not saying to abandon your main funding source—it’s helped you grow. But adding another revenue stream can help protect your mission from sudden changes.

For example:

The takeaway? Don’t wait for a funding crisis to act. 

Have Nonprofits Faced Funding Cuts Before?

If enacted, potential upcoming cuts could be deeper than ever, but funding can shift with any administration:

Every time, nonprofits had to scramble to stay afloat. With multiple revenue sources, you're better equipped to navigate potential funding cuts and unexpected shifts.

6 Secondary Funding Sources to Explore

Here are a few options to consider to get at least two sources of revenue:

How to Strengthen Your Nonprofit’s Finances

Diversifying doesn’t mean you have to completely change your nonprofit overnight. Start small with these steps:

Use the Right Tools—Without the Fees

At Zeffy, we believe nonprofits should keep every dollar they raise. That’s why we offer 100% fee-free fundraising software—so your nonprofit can grow without losing money to transaction or processing fees.

Diversifying your funding isn’t just about making more money. It’s about protecting your mission and growing your impact long-term. 

The bottom line? More funding sources = more stability. By expanding your revenue streams and using the right tools, your nonprofit can stay strong—no matter what challenges come your way.

Written by
François de Kerret

