Diversifying Nonprofit Revenue Streams for Growth in 2024

Nonprofits thrive on passion, but they survive on funds. As traditional donation models shift, organizations must explore new avenues to ensure financial stability and continued growth.
In this article, we’ll take you through 10 practical revenue streams that are reshaping nonprofit funding in 2024. We'll delve into each option's potential, providing real-world examples and actionable implementation strategies tailored to organizations of various sizes and missions.
Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge to make informed decisions about which revenue streams align best with your organization's unique needs and objectives.
Diversifying your nonprofit's revenue streams is crucial for long-term sustainability and growth. Multiple income sources provide a buffer against economic fluctuations and donor fatigue, ensuring your organization can weather financial challenges.
Diversification also broadens your support base, engaging different stakeholder groups and potentially attracting new supporters. It allows for greater financial flexibility, enabling your nonprofit to pursue innovative programs or respond quickly to emerging needs in your community.
Diverse revenue streams can also enhance your organization's credibility with grantmakers and major donors, who often view financial stability as a key indicator of effective management.
Over 80% of all donations to nonprofits come from individuals, making them a key part of your revenue stream. Individual donors can make one-time or recurring donations and give in different ways: online and offline, through events, silent auctions, planned giving, and more.
To maximize revenue, your nonprofit should tap into all types of individual donors, including:
Grants are funding provided by government entities (at federal, state, or local levels) and private foundations. They are awarded in the form of money, accelerator programs, or free resources such as professional legal services, software, etc.
Often, grants are restricted to a specific location, sector, or program, and they will have specific guidelines on how funds should be spent. Given these constraints, conducting thorough research and applying for grants aligned with your mission and project goals is crucial.
Several platforms exist to help nonprofits identify grant opportunities and improve application success:
Since grant funding is a bit tricky, here are a few tips to help you increase your chances of success:
Corporate giving, or "corporate philanthropy," refers to businesses' efforts to create social impact, including facilitating donations to charitable causes.
When exploring corporate giving as a funding option, look for companies that share your nonprofit's values. With the same beliefs, you're more likely to secure their support for your initiative. Corporate giving can take various forms, including:
Fundraising events, whether in-person or virtual, are powerful tools for generating revenue and fostering community engagement. However, it’s essential to plan your budget carefully to maximize profits and ensure expenses don't eclipse funds raised. Nonprofits can explore a range of event ideas, from cost-free to low-budget options, to suit their resources.
Partnering with local businesses for sponsorships, venues, catering, and entertainment can significantly reduce overhead costs. While ticket sales often form the primary revenue stream, organizations can diversify income by selling branded merchandise and strategically placing donation signage throughout the venue.
For larger-scale events, incorporating elements like silent auctions or ticketed dinners can further boost fundraising potential, creating a multi-faceted approach to revenue generation.
Unlike traditional donations, crowdfunding campaigns are time-bound initiatives that leverage social sharing and progress tracking to create urgency. These campaigns typically focus on specific projects or goals, using storytelling and regular updates to engage large numbers of small-dollar donors who feel connected to the immediate outcome.
Here's how crowdfunding campaigns usually work:
Successful crowdfunding campaigns usually have an inspiring story that resonates with the public and compels them to share your campaign with their networks.
Peer-to-peer fundraising leverages the power of your supporters' networks, exponentially expanding your donor base. This strategy empowers your advocates to become active fundraisers, reaching out to their friends, family, and colleagues for donations.
The personal connection inherent in these appeals often leads to higher response rates, as people are more likely to contribute when asked by someone they know and trust.
Here's how a peer-to-peer campaign works:
By selling merch, you offer supporters something valuable and unique to your nonprofit in return for their financial support. Limited editions or unique merch can attract supporters who want something meaningful tied to the cause they care about.
Branded merchandise is also a nonprofit funding source that doubles as a promotional opportunity. When your supporters wear or use your merchandise, it increases the visibility of your nonprofit.
Memberships and subscriptions work well for nonprofits such as museums, art organizations, and environmental advocacy groups. They offer exclusive benefits to members, creating a reliable, recurring income stream.
This approach supports ongoing projects and activities while fostering donor engagement, building long-term loyalty, and cultivating a dedicated community of supporters. Consider this option if your nonprofit can provide unique perks to members.
Here are different types of membership programs nonprofits can focus on:
Streamline your membership process with Zeffy’s 100% free membership management tool that tracks members, manages dues, automates renewals, and sends reminders—all at no cost.
Program-related investments (PRI) are a type of funding used by foundations to support their mission. Like grants, PRIs provide funding support to organizations that align with their values. However, unlike grants, PRIs are repaid, often at low interest rates.
This revenue stream is ideally suited for nonprofits that don't fall under IRS Code 501(c)(3). Most US government or private foundations give grants to only organizations under this status. PRIs offer funding to all kinds of charitable entities, including social enterprises.
PRIs are generally available as loans, deposits, or equity investments. They can help with:
Strategic investments provide nonprofits with a powerful tool for long-term financial growth and stability. As 501(c)(3) organizations, nonprofits benefit from tax-exempt status on investment gains and dividends, maximizing returns.
While not an immediate revenue generator, a well-managed investment portfolio builds substantial reserves over time. These assets serve as a crucial financial buffer, ensuring operational continuity during periods of funding volatility or economic downturns.
By diversifying into carefully selected investments, nonprofits can create a sustainable financial foundation, supporting their mission and programs for years to come. Nonprofits can invest in a variety of assets to grow their financial resources.
Here are some common investment options:
Conduct a thorough analysis of your nonprofit's financial health, examining primary revenue sources, overhead costs, and financial projections. This assessment will help reveal funding gaps, identify effective and underperforming revenue streams, and highlight areas where your organization may be overly dependent on specific income sources.
By uncovering these financial vulnerabilities, you can pinpoint where diversification is most critical. This will help you lay the groundwork for a more resilient and balanced funding strategy tailored to your organization's specific needs and challenges.
It's time to brainstorm with your team and come up with new ways to generate revenue. Get creative and think outside the box.
What's working in your mission-related area that you haven't tried yet?
Research successful revenue strategies from other nonprofits and consider adapting them to your organization. Ask your volunteers if they have any ideas, and consult your board.
Select two or three promising revenue models from your assessment and develop a comprehensive strategic plan for each. Outline clear goals, realistic timelines, and specific success metrics to guide implementation. Craft tailored communication strategies for different stakeholders, including sponsors and donors, to maximize engagement and support.
Evaluate your organizational capacity to manage these new revenue streams effectively, as major gifts, corporate sponsorships, and investment management often require dedicated personnel. Assess whether your current staff can absorb these responsibilities or if you need to hire additional experts.
Consider leveraging skilled volunteers for specific tasks to balance resource allocation and cost-effectiveness in your diversification efforts.
Collaborate with other organizations, companies, or influencers who share your mission. Partnerships provide access to new donors, in-kind donations, or shared resources.
Build long-term relationships by showing how their contributions impact your cause. Be proactive in networking at events, conferences, and through industry groups. Aligning with the right partners leads to new funding sources and expands visibility.
Implement a systematic approach to regularly evaluate the performance of your diversified revenue streams. Conduct quarterly assessments to analyze each stream's contribution to your overall financial health, considering factors such as growth rate, cost-effectiveness, and alignment with your mission.
Use data-driven insights to identify trends, challenges, and opportunities for optimization. Be prepared to adjust your strategy based on these evaluations. Stay informed about emerging fundraising trends and be open to incorporating new methods that align with your organization's goals and capacity.
The Parkdale Community Food Bank was able to effectively diversify its sources of revenue thanks to Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform. They've created targeted campaigns using Zeffy’s donation forms and event ticket management platform, such as the Monthly Grocery Support Program, Emergency Food Relief Fund, Holiday Meal Initiatives, etc.
Through Zeffy's zero-fee platform, PCFB has processed over $1.3 million in donations while saving more than $66,000 in processing and platform fees. These savings go directly toward their mission to provide barrier-free access to nutritious food for all, empowering community members with compassion, dignity, and respect.
In today's ever-changing nonprofit space, diversifying revenue streams is not just a strategy—it's a necessity for long-term sustainability and impact. By carefully selecting and implementing a mix of funding sources tailored to your organization's mission and capacity, you create a resilient financial foundation for growth.
As you explore different streams to raise funds, consider leveraging tools that can streamline your fundraising efforts and maximize your resources.
Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform designed to support nonprofits in managing multiple revenue streams efficiently. From processing donations to event management and donor communications, our tools can help you implement and track your diversified funding strategy without incurring additional costs.
