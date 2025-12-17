Top 7 PayPal Alternatives for PTAs (Zero Fees)

If you're running a PTA on a tight budget with a rotating team of parent volunteers, you don't have time to juggle multiple platforms or watch fundraising dollars chip away due to payment processing fees. This guide walks you through ten PayPal alternatives built for small nonprofits like yours, comparing real costs, features, and which tools actually save you time instead of creating more work.

PTAs lose hundreds or thousands of dollars each year to PayPal's transaction fees, complicated payout schedules, and missing fundraising features. Here’s what’s at stake: PayPal charges PTAs 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction, even with nonprofit discounts. That means a PTA raising $10,000 loses $200 or more in fees

Most PayPal alternatives like Square, Stripe, and Venmo still charge 1.9–2.9% per transaction, plus extra fees

Zeffy is the only zero-fee payment processing and all-in-one fundraising platform built specifically for nonprofits like PTAs

Zeffy includes everything PTAs need: event ticketing, donor management, tax receipts, QR check-in, and Tap to Pay—without charging fees

The right platform saves PTAs time and money by replacing disconnected tools with one simple solution

Table Of Contents

Why PTAs Are Exploring PayPal Alternatives

Most PTAs use PayPal because it’s familiar and easy to set up. But even with PayPal’s nonprofit discount, you’re still paying 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction every time someone donates or pays for an event ticket.

These fees add up fast. A PTA raising $10,000 annually loses $200–$250 to PayPal fees alone each year. That’s enough to buy classroom supplies for three teachers, fund jerseys for the basketball team, or provide 50+ meals at a school event.

PayPal wasn’t built for PTA fundraising. Here’s where it falls short:

No built-in event ticketing: You need separate tools for fall festivals, book fairs, and fun runs

You need separate tools for fall festivals, book fairs, and fun runs Complex payout schedules: Funds are held for days, which disrupts cash flow when you need to pay vendors quickly

Funds are held for days, which disrupts cash flow when you need to pay vendors quickly No donor management: You can’t track parent contributions across multiple fundraisers or send thank-you emails easily

You can’t track parent contributions across multiple fundraisers or send thank-you emails easily Limited recurring payment options: Collecting membership dues becomes a manual process every month

Collecting membership dues becomes a manual process every month No tax-deductible receipts: You must manually generate and send 501(c)(3) receipts to donors

PayPal pros: Recognized by parents, easy initial setup, mobile app available

PayPal cons: High fees that cut into fundraising, no fundraising features beyond basic payments, confusing reconciliation across campaigns, limited nonprofit support

How Zeffy Solves What PayPal Can't

Zeffy is a zero-fee platform for PTAs. No platform fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs—ever.

When parents donate or buy tickets through Zeffy, they have the option to leave a small tip to keep Zeffy free for organizations like yours. It’s completely voluntary. You keep every dollar you raise.

Here’s how Zeffy is different:

All-In-One Platform: Run ticketing, donations, memberships, and raffles from one dashboard

Run ticketing, donations, memberships, and raffles from one dashboard Fast Payouts: Funds are deposited weekly with no holds or extra charges

Funds are deposited weekly with no holds or extra charges Built-In Donor CRM: Track parent engagement and send automated thank-you emails

Track parent engagement and send automated thank-you emails Automatic Tax Receipts: IRS-compliant receipts are sent instantly to every donor

IRS-compliant receipts are sent instantly to every donor Event Management Tools: QR check-in and Tap to Pay make book fairs and events easy for volunteers

If your PTA raises $10,000 through a fall festival, here’s what you keep:

Platform Transaction Fees Platform Fees Total Cost What You Keep Zeffy $0 $0 $0 $10,000 PayPal $199+ $0 $199+ $9,801 Square $260+ $0 $260+ $9,740 Stripe $290+ $0 $290+ $9,710

That extra $200–$300 could fund a classroom library, cover field trip scholarships for five students, or buy new playground equipment.

Reasons We Win:

Zero fees on every transaction

All-in-one fundraising and payment tools

Simple setup for any volunteer

QR code and Tap to Pay support (iPhone and Android)

Mobile-first, accessible design for busy parents

“This is our first year using an electronic form of payment. We hosted our first form last week and the feedback was incredible. Everyone is loving an electronic option and we can do away with the paper trail! Win-win for both!” — Cait Gilbert, Shrewsbury Elementary PTO

“With Zeffy, we saved over $600 in fees at just one event. That’s money we put directly towards teacher appreciation.” — [Jessica Lin, PTA Treasurer, Maple Grove Elementary]

PayPal Alternative Comparison Table For PTAs

Here’s how the top payment platforms compare for PTA fundraising needs:

Platform Monthly Fees Transaction Fees Platform Fees PTA-Specific Features Best For Key Limitation Zeffy $0 $0 $0 Ticketing, recurring donations, tax receipts, donor CRM, QR check-in, Tap to Pay (iPhone & Android) PTAs wanting to keep every dollar raised None PayPal $0 1.99% + $0.49 $0 Basic payment processing Quick setup with familiar brand No fundraising features, high fees Square $0 2.6% + $0.10 $0 POS for in-person sales, inventory tracking Frequent in-person sales like book fairs No donor management or tax receipts Stripe $0 2.9% + $0.30 $0 Subscription management, website integration Tech-savvy PTAs with custom websites Requires technical setup Venmo $0 1.9% + $0.10 (instant) $0 Social payment features, QR codes Casual, small-scale collections Limited business features Apple Pay $0 $0 (debit) $0 Instant payments Quick, simple transactions Apple devices only Donorbox $0 2.2% + $0.30 2.95% Recurring donations, donation forms Online donation campaigns High combined fees, limited event tools PTOffice Varies Varies Varies PTA-specific accounting PTAs needing accounting integration Additional costs for payment processing MoneyDolly Varies Varies Varies School fundraising campaigns Product-based fundraisers Not ideal for event ticketing VerticalRaise Varies Varies Varies Mobile fundraising campaigns Large fundraising campaigns Complex pricing structure

Best PayPal Alternatives For PTAs

These ten platforms offer different approaches to payment processing and fundraising. Each serves different needs, but we’ll show you exactly what you’re getting and what you’re giving up.

1. Zeffy

Zeffy is a zero-fee fundraising platform built just for nonprofits like PTAs. You’ll never pay monthly fees, transaction fees, or upgrade charges to get the features you need.

What PTAs get with Zeffy:

Zero fees on everything: Keep 100% of what you raise from ticket sales, donations, memberships, and raffles

Keep 100% of what you raise from ticket sales, donations, memberships, and raffles Event ticketing: Sell tickets online and in-person with group ticket options and QR code check-in

Sell tickets online and in-person with group ticket options and QR code check-in Mobile payments: Accept payments at events using Tap to Pay on your iPhone or Android device

Accept payments at events using Tap to Pay on your iPhone or Android device Fundraising tools: Run silent auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns from one platform

Run silent auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns from one platform Donor management: Track parent engagement, send automated thank-you emails, and manage your supporter database

Track parent engagement, send automated thank-you emails, and manage your supporter database Automatic tax receipts: IRS-compliant receipts are sent instantly to every donor

IRS-compliant receipts are sent instantly to every donor Accessibility: Mobile-first design, QR codes for easy payments, and Tap to Pay support for both iPhone and Android

Zeffy's unified dashboard allows PTAs to manage ticket sales, donations, and donor receipts in one view.

Best for: PTAs that want to maximize every dollar raised while keeping fundraising simple for volunteers

A PTA raising $10,000 annually saves $200–$300 compared to PayPal, Square, or Stripe. That’s enough to fund classroom supplies, sponsor field trips, or provide sports equipment.

“With Zeffy, we save hundreds of dollars every year. That money goes straight into field trip scholarships.” — [Amanda Reyes, PTA President, Oak Valley Elementary]

Compare Zeffy to PayPal

2. Square

Square charges 2.6% + $0.10 per transaction. A PTA raising $10,000 pays about $260 in fees, which is $60 more than PayPal’s nonprofit rate.

What Square offers:

Strong POS system: Accept credit cards at book fairs, bake sales, and events with card readers

Accept credit cards at book fairs, bake sales, and events with card readers Inventory tracking: Manage merchandise sales and track what’s selling

Manage merchandise sales and track what’s selling Quick setup: Start accepting payments within minutes

Start accepting payments within minutes Familiar interface: Many parents already use Square for other purchases

Square offers a polished interface for in-person payments but lacks nonprofit-specific fundraising tools.

Read our full Square comparison

Best for: PTAs with frequent in-person sales events like book fairs or spirit wear sales

What’s missing: No donor management tools, no automatic tax receipts, no built-in fundraising features like raffles or auctions. You’ll need separate tools for donor tracking and event management.

Compare Zeffy to Square

3. Stripe

Stripe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. A PTA raising $10,000 pays about $290 in fees, which is nearly $100 more than PayPal’s nonprofit rate.

What Stripe provides:

Website integration: Embed payment forms directly into your PTA website

Embed payment forms directly into your PTA website Subscription management: Automate monthly or annual membership dues collection

Automate monthly or annual membership dues collection Developer-friendly: Customize payment flows if you have technical expertise

Customize payment flows if you have technical expertise Global payments: Accept international donations if you have supporters abroad

Stripe offers powerful developer tools but often requires technical knowledge to set up for PTAs.

See how Zeffy compares to Stripe

Best for: Tech-savvy PTAs with custom websites and volunteers who can manage integrations

What’s missing: Requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance. No built-in donor CRM, event ticketing, or fundraising campaign tools.

Compare Zeffy to Stripe

4. Venmo

Venmo charges 1.9% + $0.10 for instant transfers to your PTA’s bank account. Standard transfers are free but take 1–3 business days. For a PTA raising $10,000, instant transfer fees would cost about $190.

What Venmo offers:

Social payment features: Parents already use Venmo for personal payments

Parents already use Venmo for personal payments QR codes: Share a QR code at events for quick payments

Share a QR code at events for quick payments Simple interface: Easy for parents to send money from their phones

Easy for parents to send money from their phones No monthly fees: Pay only when you receive money

Venmo's familiar mobile interface is popular for casual payments, though it lacks specific tools for nonprofit management.

See how Zeffy compares to Venmo

Best for: Casual, small-scale collections like class party contributions or small fundraisers

What’s missing: Not designed for nonprofit fundraising. No tax receipts, no donor management, no event ticketing.

Compare Venmo alternatives

5. Apple Pay

Apple Pay doesn’t charge fees for debit card transfers, but credit card transactions go through your payment processor (like Square or Stripe) and incur their standard fees.

What Apple Pay provides:

Instant payments: Parents can pay immediately using their iPhone or Apple Watch

Parents can pay immediately using their iPhone or Apple Watch Secure transactions: Built-in security features protect payment information

Built-in security features protect payment information No app required: Works through Messages, Safari, and other apps

Works through Messages, Safari, and other apps Fast checkout: One-touch payment reduces friction

Apple Pay simplifies the donation process for parents by using stored payment credentials.

Best for: Quick, simple transactions when parents are already using Apple devices

What’s missing: Only works for Apple device users, which excludes Android parents. No standalone fundraising features, donor management, or tax receipts.

Accept Apple Pay and digital wallets with Zeffy

6. Donorbox

Donorbox charges a 2.95% platform fee plus payment processing fees. If you use Stripe as your processor, you’ll pay 2.95% + 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction. For a PTA raising $10,000, that’s over $515 in combined fees.

The Pro plan costs $150 per month and reduces platform fees to 1.75–2%, but you’ll still pay processing fees on top of the subscription.

What Donorbox offers:

Donation-focused forms: Create customizable donation pages that embed on your website

Create customizable donation pages that embed on your website Recurring giving: Set up monthly donor programs for sustained support

Set up monthly donor programs for sustained support QR codes: Generate QR codes for in-person donation collection

Generate QR codes for in-person donation collection Multi-currency support: Accept donations in 43 currencies

Donorbox provides customizable donation forms optimized for recurring giving.

See how Zeffy compares to Donorbox

Best for: Online donation campaigns focused on recurring giving

What’s missing: Event ticketing is secondary to donations. No Tap to Pay, no in-person check-in tools, no auction or raffle features.

Compare Zeffy to Donorbox

7. PTOffice

PTOffice is accounting and management software designed for PTAs. It handles budgeting, financial reporting, and membership tracking, but requires separate payment processing tools.

What PTOffice provides:

PTA-specific accounting: Built-in budget templates and financial reports that match PTA needs

Built-in budget templates and financial reports that match PTA needs Membership management: Track member information and dues payments

Track member information and dues payments Compliance tools: Help PTAs meet state and national PTA requirements

Help PTAs meet state and national PTA requirements Financial oversight: Multiple approval levels for spending and transactions

Best for: PTAs needing robust accounting and financial management integration

What’s missing: Payment processing requires third-party integration with additional fees. Not designed as a fundraising platform.

PTOffice specializes in accounting and membership management but requires external payment processors.

See how Zeffy compares to PTOffice

Compare Zeffy to PTOffice

8. MoneyDolly

MoneyDolly specializes in product-based school fundraisers like cookie dough sales, gift wrap campaigns, and catalog fundraisers. It’s not a payment platform, but a fundraising vendor.

What MoneyDolly offers:

Product fundraisers: Access to catalogs of products families can purchase

Access to catalogs of products families can purchase Online ordering: Parents can order and pay online instead of handling cash

Parents can order and pay online instead of handling cash Profit tracking: See how much your PTA earns from each campaign

See how much your PTA earns from each campaign Delivery coordination: Help manage product distribution

Best for: PTAs running traditional product-based fundraisers

What’s missing: Not a payment platform or event ticketing solution. Limited to specific fundraising campaigns.

Compare Zeffy to MoneyDolly

9. VerticalRaise

VerticalRaise focuses on mobile fundraising campaigns where participants share personalized fundraising pages with their networks. Pricing is not publicly listed and varies by campaign size.

What VerticalRaise provides:

Mobile-first campaigns: Participants fundraise from their phones

Participants fundraise from their phones Social sharing: Easy sharing to social media and contacts

Easy sharing to social media and contacts Leaderboards: Gamification to encourage participation

Gamification to encourage participation Campaign support: Dedicated support team helps plan and execute campaigns

VerticalRaise uses mobile-first campaigns designed for social sharing.

Read our full VerticalRaise comparison

Best for: Large fundraising campaigns where students or families actively fundraise

What’s missing: Complex pricing structure that’s not transparent. Not designed for event ticketing, in-person sales, or general payment processing.

Compare Zeffy to VerticalRaise

10. Authorize.Net

Authorize.Net charges $25 per month plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. For a PTA raising $10,000 annually, you’d pay $300 in monthly fees plus about $290 in transaction fees, totaling nearly $600.

What Authorize.Net offers:

Enterprise-level security: Advanced fraud detection and security features

Advanced fraud detection and security features Payment gateway: Process payments through your website or app

Process payments through your website or app Recurring billing: Automate membership dues and recurring donations

Automate membership dues and recurring donations Multiple payment methods: Accept credit cards, e-checks, and digital payments

Authorize.Net provides a robust payment gateway but requires technical setup and monthly fees.

Best for: Large PTAs with significant fundraising volume and technical resources

What’s missing: Requires technical integration with your website. High monthly fees make it expensive for small to medium PTAs.

How To Choose A PayPal Alternative For Your PTA

The right payment platform depends on your PTA’s size, fundraising goals, and volunteer capacity.

Calculate your total costs. A platform charging 2.9% might seem reasonable, until you realize it costs $290 on a $10,000 fundraiser. Multiply that across multiple events, and you’re losing thousands annually.

List your must-have features before comparing platforms:

Do you need event ticketing for your fall festival?

Do you need recurring payments for membership dues?

Do you need automatic tax receipts for donors?

Do you need donor management to track parent contributions?

Consider volunteer complexity. Can parent volunteers learn the platform quickly, or will it require training? The simpler the tool, the less time you’ll spend teaching people how to use it.

Check integration needs. Does the platform work with your PTA website? Can it connect to your email system? The more integrations you need, the more complicated setup and maintenance become.

Evaluate support availability. Is help available during evening PTA events when you’re most likely to need it?

Choose by PTA size:

Small PTAs (under $5,000 annual fundraising): Zeffy eliminates fees entirely and provides all features in one place

Zeffy eliminates fees entirely and provides all features in one place Medium PTAs ($5,000–$25,000 annual fundraising): Zeffy saves $500–$2,500 annually while simplifying operations

Zeffy saves $500–$2,500 annually while simplifying operations Large PTAs (over $25,000 annual fundraising): Zeffy saves thousands in fees and reduces volunteer burnout

Choose by primary need:

If saving money is priority #1: Zeffy eliminates all fees

Zeffy eliminates all fees If you run frequent in-person sales: Zeffy’s Tap to Pay works for book fairs and events (supports iPhone and Android)

Zeffy’s Tap to Pay works for book fairs and events (supports iPhone and Android) If you need simple online donations: Zeffy provides donation forms with automatic tax receipts

Zeffy provides donation forms with automatic tax receipts If you host multiple events annually: Zeffy handles ticketing, check-in, and donor tracking in one platform

Common Payment Platform Mistakes PTAs Can Avoid

Learning from other PTAs’ experiences can save you time, money, and frustration.

Using multiple platforms creates reconciliation headaches. When you use PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for ticket sales, and Square for in-person payments, you’ll spend hours every month matching transactions to bank deposits. One platform means one reconciliation process.

Ignoring total fee impact costs programs. A 2.9% fee seems small until you calculate what it represents. On $10,000 raised, that’s $290 lost to fees. That’s enough to fund art supplies for every classroom or sponsor ten students for a field trip.

Manual receipt generation wastes volunteer hours. If you’re copying donor information into a spreadsheet and manually creating tax receipts, you’re spending hours on work that could be automated.

No donor data backup risks losing years of information. If your payment platform shuts down or you lose access to your account, can you export your donor list? Always choose platforms that let you own and export your data.

Choosing without testing leads to buyer’s remorse. Run a small pilot with any new platform before committing to it for your biggest fundraiser.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can PTAs Export Their PayPal Transaction History Before Switching Platforms?

Yes, you can export your PayPal transaction history before switching platforms. Most alternatives, including Zeffy, let you import donor data so you keep your records and can continue engaging with supporters.

What Specific Fees Do PTAs Avoid By Switching From PayPal To A Zero-Fee Platform?

PayPal charges 1.99% + $0.49 per transaction even with nonprofit discounts. On $10,000 raised, that’s over $200 in fees. Zeffy eliminates these fees entirely, while other alternatives like Square (2.6% + $0.10) and Stripe (2.9% + $0.30) actually charge more than PayPal.

Which Payment Platform Works Best For PTA Book Fairs And In-Person Fundraising Events?

Zeffy’s Tap to Pay lets you accept credit card payments using just your iPhone or Android device, with QR codes for quick check-in. Unlike Square’s card readers that cost $50–$300, Zeffy’s mobile payment tools are completely free and work without additional hardware.

How Do PTAs Generate Tax Receipts For Donors When Using Payment Alternatives?

Zeffy automatically generates and sends IRS-compliant tax receipts to every donor right after their contribution. The built-in CRM tracks all donor activity across events, making year-end reporting simple. PayPal and most payment processors don’t offer this feature.

Do PTAs Need Technical Expertise To Switch From PayPal To Another Payment Platform?

No technical expertise is required to switch to Zeffy. The platform is designed for volunteer-run organizations with simple setup, intuitive interfaces, and unlimited support from real people who understand PTA needs.

Which PayPal Alternative Should Your PTA Choose

The best PayPal alternative for your PTA comes down to one question: do you want to keep 100% of what you raise while simplifying your operations?

If your answer is yes, Zeffy is built for you. It’s the only platform that eliminates all fees while providing everything PTAs need: event ticketing, donor management, automatic tax receipts, QR check-in, Tap to Pay, and unlimited support.

Here’s what the fee savings mean in real terms. A PTA raising $10,000 annually saves $200–$300 by switching from PayPal to Zeffy:

Fund classroom supplies for three teachers for an entire year

for three teachers for an entire year Sponsor field trip scholarships for five students

for five students Buy new playground equipment that benefits hundreds of kids

that benefits hundreds of kids Provide 50+ meals at school events

at school events Purchase jerseys for an entire sports team

The alternatives charge fees that add up fast. Square takes $260, Stripe takes $290, and Donorbox takes over $500 from that same $10,000.

Beyond the money, Zeffy saves volunteer time. Instead of juggling PayPal for donations, Eventbrite for tickets, and spreadsheets for donor tracking, you manage everything from one simple dashboard.