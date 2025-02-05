How is Zeffy free?
Securing Your First Grants: A Guide for New 501(c)(3) Nonprofits
How to start a nonprofit

Securing Your First Grants: A Guide for New 501(c)(3) Nonprofits

February 5, 2025

Congratulations on obtaining your 501(c)(3) status! Now it's time to explore grant funding. Here's how to approach this opportunity strategically and successfully.

Start with Strong Foundations

Before submitting your first application, ensure you have:

Pro Tip: Keep these documents updated and readily accessible for quick application submissions.

Setting Realistic Goals

For new nonprofits:

Finding the Right Opportunities

Use Zeffy's Grant Finding Tool

Zeffy offers a comprehensive grant search tool designed specifically for nonprofits.

This tool will help you to find grants matching your mission or localization

Access Zeffy's grant finding tool here

Focus on These Sources First:

Key Components Of Your Applications

Mission Statement (50 words max)

Clear, concise description of who you help and how

Impact Metrics:

Budget Overview:

The Smart Application Strategy

Month 1-2:

Month 3-4:

Common Pitfalls to Avoid

Don't:

Tracking Your Grant Journey

Use a simple tracking system to record the following information:

Grant Name | Amount | Deadline | Status | Follow-up Date | Notes

Learning from Each Submission

After each application:

Moving Forward

Build Your Grant Portfolio:

Keys to Long-term Success

Remember:

Grant success isn't just about winning funds – it's about building lasting relationships with funders who believe in your mission. Start small, be thorough, and grow strategically.

Written by
Michel Ferry

