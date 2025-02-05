Securing Your First Grants: A Guide for New 501(c)(3) Nonprofits

Congratulations on obtaining your 501(c)(3) status! Now it's time to explore grant funding. Here's how to approach this opportunity strategically and successfully.
Before submitting your first application, ensure you have:
Pro Tip: Keep these documents updated and readily accessible for quick application submissions.
Zeffy offers a comprehensive grant search tool designed specifically for nonprofits.
This tool will help you to find grants matching your mission or localization
Clear, concise description of who you help and how
Use a simple tracking system to record the following information:
Grant Name | Amount | Deadline | Status | Follow-up Date | Notes
Grant success isn't just about winning funds – it's about building lasting relationships with funders who believe in your mission. Start small, be thorough, and grow strategically.
