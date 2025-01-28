Nonprofit Influencer Marketing: A Comprehensive Guide

Untapping the power of social media influencers is the key to enhancing digital marketing for nonprofits. Every day, over 5 billion people turn to their social media apps to connect, catch up on news, and learn.
Love it or hate it, nonprofit influencer marketing is a creative and proven strategy. But don't jump in head first without knowing the basics.
This comprehensive guide is your go-to resource for building a nonprofit influencer campaign yielding the largest return on investment (ROI) possible.
Good question! An influencer is an individual, sometimes an organization, who impacts other people's opinions, behaviors, and decisions. Influencers have always existed in some form, but today, they're most commonly known for their social media presence, thought leadership, reputation, or expertise on a niche topic.
Over the past few years, the role of an influencer went from product endorsement to a trusted source of information, trends, and advocacy for various causes. The rise of micro and nano influencers with far less of a following also showcases the power of personalized connections online.
Influencers play a huge role in consumer culture, which is why over 80% of marketers created a budget to work with them. The more a online fans relate to an influencer and sees themselves in their lifestyle, the more willing they are to trust them.
Well, depending on who you ask, influencer marketing is:
“… businesses partnering with individuals with a significant social media presence to market their products and services.” - Mailchimp (Intuit)
or
… a collaboration between popular social-media users and brands to promote brands' products or services. - McKinsey & Co.
and
… a brand collaborating with an online influencer to market one of its products or services. - Influencer Marketing Hub
It's worth noting that it can be hard to define “significant social media presence.” Also, just because an influencer has a “significant social media presence” doesn't mean they have an engaged audience.
These things matter, which we'll dive into next.
Influencer marketing for nonprofits is a collaboration that helps charitable organizations connect with a big audience, amplify a message, raise money, and inspire action through donations or fundraising support, without paid advertising.
In 2024, the influencer industry will be worth $21.1 billion. You might understand the possibilities of nonprofit influencer marketing but still feel a bit skeptical about whether it can work for you.
Below, we'll explore specific benefits and outcomes for nonprofits.
We put together a few questions organizations working with top nonprofit influencers to to evaluate which person is the best fit for their social media strategy.
It's important to find a balance between an influencer who can speak to those interested in your cause and one who can attract a new audience of prospective donors. Ideally, you're looking for an influencer with at least 9% of their follower base having interests that match your nonprofit's cause directly or indirectly.
The more specific you can be about the area your online entrepreneur specializes in, the more likely you'll be to reach your ideal audience with their content. But, you'll also want to partner with an influencer that has access to diverse communities, too, to spread your mission as far as possible.
Some common influencer niches you might want to start your search with include:
Influencers have become known for many types of content. Understanding what you want to focus on will help you narrow your list.
A few content categories influencers can fall into include:
It's always a good idea to start looking through any prospective influencer's content to see how it may feel as a viewer. You'll know pretty soon if things feel aligned or if you see any red flags.
Authenticity is always key to making sure the content feels natural and comes from a genuine place instead of one that seems more like a sales pitch. You also want to look at post frequency.
Influencers post a greater proportion of original content tend to stand out more, attract more attention, and appear more knowledgeable and authentic. That's why they earn a 15.5% higher ROI.
Not all social media platforms perform similarly, and that's okay because they each serve a different audience and purpose.
The following stats will help you get an overview of the social landscape today:
Influencers are often categorized by their reach, and there's no wrong type. Each has its benefits and set backs that help you determine what may be best for your nonprofit.
Ready to reach out? You can contact influencers you want to work with similarly to how you'd engage a prospective donor. Check out tips on email marketing for nonprofits to master your relationship-building skills and kickstart your campaign.
Finding influencers for your nonprofit is one thing, but developing a strong nonprofit influencer marketing campaign is another. Let's discuss the 5 essential steps to bring everything we've covered into an actionable game plan.
When you know exactly who you're trying to reach, you can be more specific about choosing an influencer, message, and platform to focus on.
Start by noting the demographics of your target audience, such as:
As you nail down the persona of your specific audience, you can break out even more audience segments to address in your marketing campaign.
Segment examples for charity influencer campaigns:
Now you know exactly who you're speaking to with your nonprofit social media influencer campaign. The next step is to understand where you can reach your desired audience.
You can go about this in a few ways:
Having a social media plan to lean on helps you identify when and where you might need an influencer's support. Think before fundraising events, at the launch of a peer-to-peer campaign, Giving Tuesday, and other big moments.
Your social media plan should clearly outline:
Now, you're ready to focus on building a social media campaign and develop strategies with your influencer. Creating a campaign brief is the best way to share your vision with any influencer(s) you'll contact.
Here are a few aspects of a compelling influencer campaign:
It's always smart to lead social media campaigns for your nonprofit website to make a strong first impression and give visitors everything they need to learn and take action.
Influencers can support many causes, from awareness to fundraising. Let's discuss best practices for influencer marketing in the nonprofit sector.
Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) launched an influencer marketing campaign to support its mission of working toward food equity. The campaign employed nutritionists and healthy food micro-influencers to share their best tips for encouraging kids and parents alike to eat more vegetables.
The campaign aimed to increase awareness of the Veggies Early and Often Initiative. each influencer's unique spin created multiple collaborative Instagram posts that reached new audiences.
Check them out:
Active Minds took its influencer marketing campaign to the next level by partnering with Batiste, a U.K.-based haircare brand. Noting their target audiences were similar, they created a collaborative campaign that sought the help of influencers in the self-care niche.
The campaign's mission was to reach Gen Z and Millennial supporters and spread awareness. Dr. Courtney Tracy, an influencer with 1.8 million TikTok followers, led the content creation and brought an entirely new generation into Active Minds' community.
Palestine Children's Relief Fund gained the partnership and advocacy of a newly formed influencer group, Creators for Palestine. This group of Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and TikTok users actively share about PCRF's mission and ask followers to donate when they can.
The result? Over 1.5 million dollars were raised one weekend for relief efforts in Gaza. These influencers had the creative freedom to share authentic messages with their followers, which paid off.
