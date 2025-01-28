How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Nonprofit Influencer Marketing: A Comprehensive Guide
Nonprofit guides

Nonprofit Influencer Marketing: A Comprehensive Guide

January 28, 2025

Untapping the power of social media influencers is the key to enhancing digital marketing for nonprofits. Every day, over 5 billion people turn to their social media apps to connect, catch up on news, and learn.

Love it or hate it, nonprofit influencer marketing is a creative and proven strategy. But don't jump in head first without knowing the basics. 

This comprehensive guide is your go-to resource for building a nonprofit influencer campaign yielding the largest return on investment (ROI) possible. 

What's an Influencer?

Good question! An influencer is an individual, sometimes an organization, who impacts other people's opinions, behaviors, and decisions. Influencers have always existed in some form, but today, they're most commonly known for their social media presence, thought leadership, reputation, or expertise on a niche topic.

Over the past few years, the role of an influencer went from product endorsement to a trusted source of information, trends, and advocacy for various causes. The rise of micro and nano influencers with far less of a following also showcases the power of personalized connections online.

Influencers play a huge role in consumer culture, which is why over 80% of marketers created a budget to work with them. The more a online fans relate to an influencer and sees themselves in their lifestyle, the more willing they are to trust them. 

A well-rounded view: what is influencer marketing?

Well, depending on who you ask, influencer marketing is:

“… businesses partnering with individuals with a significant social media presence to market their products and services.” - Mailchimp (Intuit)

or

… a collaboration between popular social-media users and brands to promote brands' products or services. - McKinsey & Co.

and

… a brand collaborating with an online influencer to market one of its products or services. - Influencer Marketing Hub

It's worth noting that it can be hard to define “significant social media presence.” Also, just because an influencer has a “significant social media presence” doesn't mean they have an engaged audience. 

These things matter, which we'll dive into next.

What is influencer marketing for nonprofits?

Influencer marketing for nonprofits is a collaboration that helps charitable organizations connect with a big audience, amplify a message, raise money, and inspire action through donations or fundraising support, without paid advertising.

Nonprofit influencer marketing can help you enhance:

Grab our guide to crafting a successful fundraising plan to see where influencers come in.

Why Influencer Marketing is Effective for Nonprofit Organizations

In 2024, the influencer industry will be worth $21.1 billion. You might understand the possibilities of nonprofit influencer marketing but still feel a bit skeptical about whether it can work for you. 

Below, we'll explore specific benefits and outcomes for nonprofits.

The benefits of working with influencers for nonprofit professionals

Grab 8 actionable strategies to boost digital marketing for nonprofits.

How to Choose the Right Influencer for Your Nonprofit

Identifying the right influencers

We put together a few questions organizations working with top nonprofit influencers to to evaluate which person is the best fit for their social media strategy.

Does the influencer's follower base relate to your nonprofit's cause?

It's important to find a balance between an influencer who can speak to those interested in your cause and one who can attract a new audience of prospective donors. Ideally, you're looking for an influencer with at least 9% of their follower base having interests that match your nonprofit's cause directly or indirectly.

What influencer niche would best serve your nonprofit?

The more specific you can be about the area your online entrepreneur specializes in, the more likely you'll be to reach your ideal audience with their content. But, you'll also want to partner with an influencer that has access to diverse communities, too, to spread your mission as far as possible.

Some common influencer niches you might want to start your search with include:

What type of content does the influencer typically create?

Influencers have become known for many types of content. Understanding what you want to focus on will help you narrow your list.

A few content categories influencers can fall into include:

How original is an influencer's content?

It's always a good idea to start looking through any prospective influencer's content to see how it may feel as a viewer. You'll know pretty soon if things feel aligned or if you see any red flags.

Authenticity is always key to making sure the content feels natural and comes from a genuine place instead of one that seems more like a sales pitch. You also want to look at post frequency.

Influencers post a greater proportion of original content tend to stand out more, attract more attention, and appear more knowledgeable and authentic. That's why they earn a 15.5% higher ROI.

Identifying the right platform

Not all social media platforms perform similarly, and that's okay because they each serve a different audience and purpose. 

The following stats will help you get an overview of the social landscape today:

Read next: The complete guide to Facebook for nonprofits

The 4 Types of Influencers

Influencers are often categorized by their reach, and there's no wrong type. Each has its benefits and set backs that help you determine what may be best for your nonprofit.

Pros and cons of the 4 types of influencers

Pros Cons

Mega influencers
(over 1 million followers)

- Wide reach and exposure
- High credibility and widespread recognition
- Involvement can often attract media coverage

- High cost
- Lower engagement rates
- Lack of personal touch
- In-depth contracts and content approval processes
- Time-consuming

Macro influencers
(Between 100,000 and 1 million followers)

- Broad audience
- Specialized niches
- Cost may be more affordable than macro-influencers

- Cost can still be a significant investment
- Engagement rates vary
- Limited personalization

Micro-Influencers
(between 10,000 and 100,000 followers)

- High engagement rates
- Loyal and targeted audiences
- Cost-effective
- Authentic content that relates to the audience

- Limited reach
- Potential challenges to managing several micro-influencers at once
- Niche audiences may be so specialized that it’s harder to find an exact fit

Nano-Influencers
(less than 10,000 followers)

- High engagement rates with a close-knit follower base
- Highly authentic and relatable
- Low-budget friendly
- Great to start your nonprofit influencer program and grow in time

- Minimal reach per post
- Time-intensive relationship management
- Potential lack of experience
- Lower conversion potential per post

Ready to reach out? You can contact influencers you want to work with similarly to how you'd engage a prospective donor. Check out tips on email marketing for nonprofits to master your relationship-building skills and kickstart your campaign.

Automate emails for 100% free with Zeffy's fundraising tools.

Creating a Successful Influencer Marketing Campaign: 4 Essential Steps

Finding influencers for your nonprofit is one thing, but developing a strong nonprofit influencer marketing campaign is another. Let's discuss the 5 essential steps to bring everything we've covered into an actionable game plan.

Step 1: Know your audience

When you know exactly who you're trying to reach, you can be more specific about choosing an influencer, message, and platform to focus on.

Start by noting the demographics of your target audience, such as:

As you nail down the persona of your specific audience, you can break out even more audience segments to address in your marketing campaign. 

Segment examples for charity influencer campaigns:

Learn how donor management can support segmentation.

Step 2: Decide which platform(s) you'll focus on

Now you know exactly who you're speaking to with your nonprofit social media influencer campaign. The next step is to understand where you can reach your desired audience.

You can go about this in a few ways:

Step 3: Make a social media plan for your nonprofit

Having a social media plan to lean on helps you identify when and where you might need an influencer's support. Think before fundraising events, at the launch of a peer-to-peer campaign, Giving Tuesday, and other big moments.

Your social media plan should clearly outline:

Learn more about best practices and tips for nonprofits looking to master social media.

Step 4: Develop a compelling influencer marketing campaign 

Now, you're ready to focus on building a social media campaign and develop strategies with your influencer. Creating a campaign brief is the best way to share your vision with any influencer(s) you'll contact.

Here are a few aspects of a compelling influencer campaign:

It's always smart to lead social media campaigns for your nonprofit website to make a strong first impression and give visitors everything they need to learn and take action.

Grab nonprofit website best practices to be ready when traffic flows in.

Measuring the Success of Your Influencer Marketing Efforts

Key metrics to measure influencer marketing performance

5 Ways to Raise More with Influencers

Influencers can support many causes, from awareness to fundraising. Let's discuss best practices for influencer marketing in the nonprofit sector.

How 4 Brands Are Achieving Real Results With Nonprofit Influencer Marketing

Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA)

Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) launched an influencer marketing campaign to support its mission of working toward food equity. The campaign employed nutritionists and healthy food micro-influencers to share their best tips for encouraging kids and parents alike to eat more vegetables.

The campaign aimed to increase awareness of the Veggies Early and Often Initiative. each influencer's unique spin created multiple collaborative Instagram posts that reached new audiences.

Check them out:

Active Minds' Mega Collaboration

Active Minds took its influencer marketing campaign to the next level by partnering with Batiste, a U.K.-based haircare brand. Noting their target audiences were similar, they created a collaborative campaign that sought the help of influencers in the self-care niche.

The campaign's mission was to reach Gen Z and Millennial supporters and spread awareness. Dr. Courtney Tracy, an influencer with 1.8 million TikTok followers, led the content creation and brought an entirely new generation into Active Minds' community.

PCRF Palestine Children's Relief Fun

Palestine Children's Relief Fund gained the partnership and advocacy of a newly formed influencer group, Creators for Palestine. This group of Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and TikTok users actively share about PCRF's mission and ask followers to donate when they can.

The result? Over 1.5 million dollars were raised one weekend for relief efforts in Gaza. These influencers had the creative freedom to share authentic messages with their followers, which paid off.

FAQ

To start finding the right influencers to work with, you can follow the below steps:

  • Research influencers in your niche.
  • Define your social media strategy.
  • Prep your campaign brief.
  • Set your goals and determine how they align with your mission.
  • Look for authenticity and a true alignment with your nonprofit organization.

    • Nonprofit organizations can do affiliate marketing just like for-profit brands. Influencers and advocates can receive discount codes for merchandise, fundraising event tickets, and educational materials that benefit your cause.

    Give influencers the easiest way to collect donations with Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform.

    The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

    Sign up for free
    Written by
    Jessica Woloszyn

    Keep learning (our sources):

    1. Influencer Marketing Statistics (2024)

    2. [STUDY] Social Media Industry Benchmarks 2023 Reveal How TikTok's Engagement Rate Is Decreasing.

    3. What Is Influencer Marketing?

    4. What is influencer marketing? - McKinsey & Company

    5. What is Influencer Marketing? – The Ultimate Guide for 2023.

    6. 109 Social Media Demographics Marketers Need to Know in 2023.

    Keep reading :

    Nonprofit guides
    A Comprehensive Nonprofit Marketing Guide [2024]

    Marketing for nonprofits helps to raise awareness and drive impact. Learn key nonprofit marketing strategies and access our template to grow your organization.

    Read more
    Nonprofit guides
    The Ultimate Guide to Nonprofit Content Marketing in 2024

    Content marketing drives nonprofits' visibility through storytelling and value-driven content. Explore actionable nonprofit content strategies and tips for 2024.

    Read more
    Nonprofit guides
    Guide to Marketing Jobs in the Nonprofit Sector

    Nonprofits thrive with strong marketing strategies. Learn about the best marketing jobs for nonprofits with our guide - skills, salary, and job description.

    Read more

    Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

    Sign up for free
    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

    Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

    Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

    Thank you! Your submission has been received!
    Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

    Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

    Sign up for freeLearn more

    Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

    Get fundraising ideas

    Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

    Find your grant

    Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

    Start your nonprofit

    Ready to get started for free?

    Sign up for free
    Solutions
    Features
    COMPANY
    Fundraising Tips
    Support

    © 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

    Start fundraising
    Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
    Sign up and start fundraising for free today
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
    Did you know
    Sign up for free
    Question
    Cost :
    $
    $$
    Effort :
    1
    23
    Fun :
    ★★

    Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

    Quick wins for you:

    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
    • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

    See our Guide for Mission Statements

    How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
    $1,715
    saved
    1
    new hire
    2500+
    finished textile projects
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.
    • This is some text inside of a div block.

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Heading

    Always Say Thanks
    Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.