A Comprehensive Nonprofit Marketing Guide [2024]

Nonprofit marketing allows organizations to amplify their mission, engage supporters, and drive meaningful change in society. In today's digital age, effective marketing strategies are essential for nonprofits to stand out and attract donors and volunteers.

We’ll explore the core elements of nonprofit marketing, from crafting compelling messages to leveraging diverse channels. You'll discover actionable insights to increase your visibility, build stronger relationships with supporters, and ultimately boost your impact.

By mastering these marketing techniques, nonprofits can transform their outreach efforts and create lasting connections with their communities.

Table of Contents

What is a nonprofit marketing plan?

6 benefits of effective marketing strategies for nonprofits

6 components of an effective nonprofit marketing plan

4 steps to create an effective nonprofit marketing plan

6 best practices in nonprofit marketing

6 marketing ideas for nonprofits on a budget

Nonprofit marketing plan template [Downloadable]

Final words on nonprofit marketing strategy

FAQs on marketing strategy for nonprofits

What is a nonprofit marketing plan?

A nonprofit marketing plan outlines how an organization will communicate its mission, engage supporters, and achieve its goals. It includes a detailed analysis of target audiences, key messages, chosen marketing channels, and performance metrics.

This plan serves as a guiding document, ensuring all your marketing efforts are aligned with the nonprofit's mission and objectives. By creating a comprehensive nonprofit digital marketing plan, organizations can effectively allocate resources, maintain consistency in their messaging, and measure the success of their outreach efforts.

6 benefits of effective marketing strategies for nonprofits

1. Raising awareness for your mission

Effective marketing amplifies your nonprofit's voice, bringing your cause to a wider audience.

Through strategic marketing campaigns across various channels, you can educate people about your mission, the issues you address, and the impact of your work. This increased visibility not only attracts potential donors and volunteers but also sparks important conversations about your cause.

By consistently sharing your story and achievements, you create a ripple effect of awareness that can lead to greater support for your nonprofit.

2. Simplifying fundraising

By conveying the need for donations and showcasing their impact, marketing helps build trust with donors and encourages donations and recurring support. It ensures that your nonprofit can continue to serve its mission.

Many digital platforms have integrated donation features, allowing supporters to contribute directly through social media, websites, or dedicated fundraising apps.

3. Growing the donor base

Marketing creates a bridge between your organization and donors and allows you to reach people interested in your cause. Cultivate donor relationships with effective communication strategies and engaging content. You can inform donors about your initiatives, reminding them why they should support your nonprofit.

4. Attracting volunteers

Volunteers are the backbone of many nonprofits, providing crucial support and expertise.

Effective marketing helps attract passionate individuals by showcasing volunteer opportunities and the impact of their contributions. It also helps retain current volunteers by recognizing their efforts and demonstrating how their work supports the organization's mission.

By highlighting volunteer stories and experiences, nonprofits can inspire others to get involved and foster a strong, committed volunteer community.

5. Strengthening partnerships

Marketing opens doors for collaborations with other organizations that share your values.

Creating a strong online presence across different channels can attract like-minded organizations and individuals to collaborate with you. It also helps to show potential partners what kind of work you're doing, establishing trust and credibility.

6. Promoting your programs

A strategic marketing plan helps nonprofits showcase their programs and demonstrate their impact. By effectively communicating the value and promoting your fundraisers, you can attract more participants, beneficiaries, and supporters.

This increased visibility can lead to greater participation in your programs and broader recognition of your nonprofit's contributions to society.

Comic Relief Inc.'s Red Nose Day campaign showcases innovative nonprofit marketing. They leveraged Snapchat's lenses and geofilters to raise awareness about child poverty. This approach demonstrates how nonprofits can use popular platforms creatively, even with limited budgets.

6 components of an effective nonprofit marketing plan

1. Marketing goals

Marketing goals are specific, measurable objectives that guide your nonprofit's outreach efforts. These goals should align with your organization's overall mission and strategic plan.

Examples include increasing monthly donations by a certain percentage, growing your volunteer base, or improving engagement rates on social media.

Well-defined marketing goals provide direction for your campaigns, help allocate resources effectively, and offer benchmarks to measure success. Regularly reviewing and adjusting these goals ensures your marketing efforts remain focused and impactful.

2. Brand guidelines

When promoting across different marketing channels, you need to maintain consistency to make yourself easily recognizable.

Define your brand identity in your marketing plan through verbal elements (such as tone and messaging). Include visual elements (such as logo, fonts, and color scheme) to keep marketing materials consistent across platforms.

3. Audience overview

Identifying your diverse supporter bases helps tailor your marketing efforts effectively. Nonprofits often have multiple audience segments, such as seniors, young families, corporate partners, or student volunteers.

Understanding each group's unique characteristics and motivations allows you to create targeted, resonant content and choose appropriate channels for outreach.

Determine audience demographics, concerns, needs, and what channels they frequent. Create audience personas for the different supporters you’ll market to, including volunteers, donors, and beneficiaries.

4. Mission statement

Reiterate your mission statement in the marketing plan to ensure that your efforts bring growth and success to your nonprofit. Every step brings a positive difference to your purpose and the community you serve.

5. Marketing channels

Depending on your audience and goals, highlight marketing channels that you will use to reach out to your donors.

For example, when aiming to increase donations, consider your audience's online behavior and preferences. Develop a multi-channel strategy that might include targeted social media campaigns, search engine marketing, email nurture sequences, and content marketing.

Analyze data to understand which platforms yield the best results for different audience segments and adjust your strategy accordingly.

6. Key performance indicators (KPIs)

KPIs are quantifiable metrics that measure the effectiveness of your marketing efforts. They help track progress towards specific goals and provide insights for strategy refinement.

For nonprofits, important KPIs might include:

Donation metrics : Total amount raised, average donation size, donor retention rate

: Total amount raised, average donation size, donor retention rate Engagement metrics : Email open rates, social media interaction rates, website visit duration

: Email open rates, social media interaction rates, website visit duration Awareness metrics : New newsletter subscribers, social media follower growth, media mentions

: New newsletter subscribers, social media follower growth, media mentions Volunteer metrics : Number of sign-ups, hours contributed, retention rate

: Number of sign-ups, hours contributed, retention rate Event metrics: Attendance numbers, fundraising totals, participant satisfaction scores

4 steps to create an effective nonprofit marketing plan

Step 1: Understand your audiences

Step 2: Craft compelling messages

Step 3: Choose the right marketing channels

Step 4: Analyze your marketing performance

Step 1: Understand your audiences

Unlike for-profit businesses, nonprofits often have diverse stakeholder groups, including donors, volunteers, beneficiaries, and community partners. To connect with each group effectively:

Conduct thorough research using surveys, focus groups, and data analysis

Create detailed audience personas for each group, including demographics, motivations, and preferences

Analyze how different audiences interact with your organization and what drives their engagement

Identify the channels and messaging that resonate most with each group

Continuously gather feedback and update your audience profiles to ensure relevance

By deeply understanding your audiences, you can tailor your marketing strategies to effectively engage and motivate each group.

Step 2: Craft compelling messages

Crafting compelling messages is essential for cutting through the noise and resonating with your audiences. Your messaging should:

Articulate your mission and values

Highlight the specific impact of your work

Use emotional storytelling to connect with supporters

Be concise, clear, and jargon-free

Include strong calls-to-action

Adapt tone and content for different audience segments and platforms

Consistency is key – ensure your core message remains uniform across all channels while tailoring the delivery to suit each platform and audience. Test different messages and refine them based on audience response to maximize engagement and effectiveness.

The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) created 17 endangered animal emojis, donating 10 cents towards endangered animals each time one was tweeted. The campaign saw over 200 million uses in a year.

You should engage on social media by creating unique, impactful content that leads and changes the conversation.

Step 3: Choose the right marketing channels

Selecting the right marketing channels is crucial for reaching your target audiences effectively. Consider these factors when choosing your channels:

Audience preferences : Where do your supporters spend their time?

: Where do your supporters spend their time? Resource availability : Which channels can you manage effectively with your current team and budget?

: Which channels can you manage effectively with your current team and budget? Content type : Which platforms best showcase your message and content?

: Which platforms best showcase your message and content? Goals: Which channels align with your specific marketing objectives?

Some notable channels to focus on in your marketing plan include:

Email

Email marketing has the highest ROI of any nonprofit marketing channel. 33% of donors say that email is the platform that most inspires them to contribute. You can use emails to ask for donations, share updates on your cause, and inform about upcoming events.

Social media

Access to toilets is a human right.#WorldToiletDay pic.twitter.com/Nb9DRmO3ZM — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) November 19, 2021

Social media is perfect for cultivating a community of dedicated and loyal supporters. By publishing content related to your cause and impact, you can educate the audience and develop interest in your nonprofit.

‍

A website is a non-negotiable component of any marketing strategy. Your website serves as the central hub for all your initiatives, provides essential information about your mission, and establishes credibility.

‍

Step 4: Analyze your marketing performance

As you put your marketing plan in place, you will need to stop and reflect on your performance and check if you're reaching your goals.

You must establish KPIs that align with your marketing goals and channels to understand which channels are yielding good results and which are wasting resources.

Some KPIs on different marketing channels and strategies include:

Marketing for Nonprofits Marketing Strategy/Channel Performance Indicator Email Open rates or click-through rates Social media Likes, shares, and comments Website Page views, traffic sessions Video Video views and likes SMS Delivery, click-through, and conversion rates

6 best practices in nonprofit marketing

1. Run A/B tests to understand what drives more traffic

A/B testing, also called split testing, lets you compare the performance of two different versions of a marketing message. You can conduct A/B tests on various elements in your marketing campaigns, such as:

Email subject lines

Storylines in appeals

Types of visual content

Call-to-action prompts

Number of donation form fields

Elements of the donate button

A/B testing helps identify which option provides more engagement and highlights opportunities to refine your nonprofit marketing campaign for better outcomes.

2. Use peer-to-peer fundraising

Peer-to-peer fundraising empowers your supporters to become fundraisers, expanding your reach and credibility.

Provide branded fundraising pages, social media posts, email templates, and scripts to help your fundraisers succeed. Ensure their efforts align with your overall campaign for consistency and maximum impact.

3. Turn to public speaking

Public speaking is another great marketing strategy for establishing authority and trust in your organization. People believe in other people and not products. The same can be said about your nonprofit. If potential supporters believe in the people working behind your organization, they're more likely to trust your cause and offer their support.

Your nonprofit leaders and representatives can attend various events, or you can host a multi-day conference yourself. The aim will be the same: telling a compelling story to an audience unfamiliar with your cause.

Public speaking offers the opportunity to not only put the spotlight on your mission and programs but also on your leadership.

4. Use videos to tell your story

With more than 244 million video viewers in the United States, video marketing is a sure-shot way to garner interest and support.

To unleash the real potential of video marketing, move beyond simple numbers and facts. Focus on creating visual content that tells powerful stories about the people your nonprofit helps, the challenges you address, and the positive change you try to bring.

For instance, check out the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, which creates emotionally-driven videos that focus on animal rescue stories and the work it does.

While YouTube remains a popular platform for video content, the trend is shifting towards short-form videos. Platforms like TikTok and Instagram Reels offer opportunities for nonprofits to create engaging, bite-sized content. Consider developing a mix of long-form content for YouTube and shorter, more dynamic videos for TikTok and other social media platforms to maximize your reach and engagement.

To maximize visibility, you can tailor your videos for other platforms. For instance, you can shorten your videos for social media channels while making them more in-depth for your website. Use platform-specific tools such as captions and calls to action to enhance reach.

Social media channels like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram enable you to add a ‘donate now’ button to your videos.

5. Offer branded merchandise

Turn your donors and volunteers into walking ads with branded merchandise. It creates a win-win situation: You raise money for your cause and receive free advertising, while your supporters get to show what they believe in.

Your nonprofit can team up with a graphic design company to bring their branded merch to life. You can sell them at your charity events or fundraisers. T-shirts are a good idea for branded merchandise, but you could also go with bags, totes, mugs, or caps, depending on your audience preference.

‍

6. Leverage social media fundraising

Most social media platforms offer built-in fundraiser options for nonprofits. You can begin a donation drive directly on Facebook or add a donate sticker to your stories on Instagram.

Many fundraising platforms, including social media platforms, charge transaction fees that can reduce the donations your nonprofit receives. For all organizations, regardless of size, maximizing the impact of every dollar is crucial.

Using fundraising platforms that minimize or eliminate transaction fees ensures that more of your donors' contributions directly support your mission. With Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform, you can eliminate any such fees and get all of your donations.

6 marketing ideas for nonprofits on a budget

1. Harness user-generated content

User-generated content (UGC) is a powerful tool for authenticity and engagement.

Encourage supporters to share their experiences with your nonprofit through photos, videos, or testimonials. This content not only provides social proof but also creates a sense of community around your cause. To gather UGC:

Run social media contests asking supporters to share their stories

Create a unique hashtag for your campaigns and events

Feature volunteer experiences on your website and social channels

Invite beneficiaries to share how your nonprofit has impacted their lives

UGC humanizes your organization, builds trust, and can significantly extend your reach at little to no cost.

2. Apply for Google Ad Grants

Google offers grants to help charitable organizations expand their reach through ads on its platform. You'll need to qualify for a Google for Nonprofits account to access these benefits. This account provides access to Google Workspace, YouTube's charitable program, and other valuable tools for nonprofits.

Once your organization is approved for the Google Ad Grants Program, you receive up to $10,000 per month in search ads on Google.

With Google ads, you can expand your outreach and attract a variety of supporter groups to your nonprofit.

3. Focus on content marketing

Content marketing revolves around creating and sharing relevant, valuable, and consistent content. It is effective because instead of promoting your nonprofit, it aims to educate the public and establish your organization as a trusted resource. Additional benefits of content marketing include:

Informing your supporter base about your cause, mission, and beneficiaries

Attracting new visitors, leads, subscribers, and donors through search engine optimization

Being easily repurposed into various media formats, saving time and money

When it comes to deciding what kind of content to create, your organization can focus on:

Creating a visually engaging impact report to show how you're going to use funds

Releasing special research and investigations related to your cause

Coming up with blog posts and e-books on issues relevant to your cause

Hosting Live events, such as webinars, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions

Setting up craft challenges and producing recipe books

Read our detailed guide on how to leverage content marketing for nonprofits [To be linked]

4. Hosting virtual events

Virtual events offer a cost-effective way to engage supporters globally and raise funds. They provide flexibility and accessibility, allowing participants to join from anywhere.

Your nonprofit can host:

Webinars or online workshops related to your cause

Virtual galas or auctions

Live-streamed performances or talks

Online challenges or competitions

Use interactive features like live chats, polls, and Q&A sessions to boost engagement. Ensure you have a reliable streaming platform and promote the event across your digital channels.

Don't forget to follow up with attendees afterward to maintain the connection and potentially convert them into long-term supporters.

5. Create flyers

Flyers remain an effective, budget-friendly marketing tool for nonprofits. They allow you to convey key information about your organization or events in a compact, visually appealing format.

Design eye-catching flyers using free online tools and distribute them at local businesses, community centers, or events.

Pro tip: Include a QR code on your flyers linking to your donation page or website. This bridges the gap between print and digital, making it easy for people to take immediate action or learn more about your cause with a simple smartphone scan.

‍

6. Launch co-marketing campaigns

This campaign marketing idea is a great way to cut the cost of your promotional efforts and involves working together with another organization to benefit both parties. By tapping into the reach and relationship of the partner, co-marketing delivers more awareness and leads with less work.

The key to success is choosing an organization with a similar audience to yours and a solid reputation. Together, you can host a webinar session or an in-person event and collaborate on content such as e-books or research.

Download our nonprofit marketing plan template

To get started with your marketing plan, download our template.

Final words on nonprofit marketing strategy

If you want to reach the right people and secure tangible ROI, select strategies based on your goals, target supporters, and resources.

Experiment with a few different nonprofit marketing strategies and channels. It helps to understand what resonates with your audience and works for your nonprofit. Develop an effective and scalable marketing plan based on tactics that deliver results.

Ensure you analyze your strategies to refine your approach based on what's working. You can also partner with a nonprofit marketing agency to leverage their expertise.

FAQs on marketing strategy for nonprofits

How much should a small nonprofit spend on marketing? Experts recommend nonprofits allocate 5% to 15% of their total budget to marketing efforts. For smaller nonprofits, this percentage should be on the higher end to ensure proper visibility and engagement. Instead of focusing on spending a certain percentage, your nonprofit should focus on what specific, measurable objectives you want to achieve with your marketing. Set a marketing goal, determine how to measure success, and allocate the necessary funds to achieve it.

What are common marketing mistakes nonprofits should avoid? Nonprofits have to learn and master new strategies, platforms, and technologies all at the same time. It's easy to make common mistakes. These include: Failing to understand who your donor base is or trying to reach everyone can result in ineffective messaging and misplaced efforts.

Inconsistent branding can confuse donors about your nonprofit and weaken your brand identity.

Neglecting search engine optimization can make it challenging for potential supporters to find your nonprofit online.

Relying heavily on a single marketing channel can be risky. Diversifying your marketing efforts can reach a broader audience.

Not tracking key marketing metrics can result in missed opportunities for improvement, like posting at the wrong times or to the wrong segments.