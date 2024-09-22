The Ultimate Guide to Swag for Nonprofits

Nonprofits have a unique opportunity to improve their reach and impact through promotional items (swag) and sellable merchandise (merch). While swag typically refers to free promotional items used for brand awareness, merch is sold to raise funds. Both play crucial roles in nonprofit marketing and fundraising strategies.

In recent years, nonprofit promotional strategies have evolved beyond simple branded t-shirts and cups. Organizations now use a diverse range of creative and personalized items to engage supporters and boost fundraising efforts.

This guide will explore different merchandise options available for nonprofit organizations. As you read, you'll learn how to choose the right products and market your swag.

Table of Contents

What is nonprofit swag?

Top recommended products for nonprofit merchandise

How to choose the right swag for your nonprofit

7 ideas for packaging your nonprofit swag

Final thoughts on nonprofit merch

FAQs on nonprofit merch

What is nonprofit swag?

Nonprofit organizations utilize both swag and merchandise to promote their cause and generate support. While these terms are often used interchangeably, they serve slightly different purposes:

Swag : Free promotional items used to raise brand awareness and engage supporters

: Free promotional items used to raise brand awareness and engage supporters Merchandise (Merch) : Products sold to raise funds and support the organization

: Products sold to raise funds and support the organization Freebies: Complimentary items given away at events or as thank-you gifts

Both swag and merchandise play crucial roles in spreading awareness and gathering support for your nonprofit's mission. When people wear or use these items, they become walking advertisements, creating a sense of community around your cause.

Freebies, another term you might encounter, are complimentary items given away at events or as thank-you gifts. Offering branded merchandise as freebies helps show appreciation to your team of volunteers and donors, acknowledging their contributions and keeping them engaged.

To maximize the impact of your swag and merchandise, consider personalizing items by including recipients' names. This personal touch can make supporters feel valued and inspire their continued involvement with your organization.

By strategically using swag, merchandise, and freebies, nonprofits can create a fun and effective way to get people involved and excited about their cause while also generating additional support and revenue.

Top 3 recommended options for nonprofit merchandise

1. Popular custom products

Custom promotional products designed for practical use can significantly boost your nonprofit's visibility.

Items like personalized mouse pads, desk organizers, blankets, and throw pillows serve daily functions while keeping your organization's logo and message in front of supporters.

2. Budget-friendly merch options

For cost-effective merchandise, consider custom notepads and sticky notes. These practical items are economical and useful for daily tasks.

Reusable shopping bags are another budget-friendly option, promoting environmental sustainability while providing long-term visibility for your nonprofit.

Branded calendars offer year-round exposure at a reasonable cost, featuring your organization's mission and activities each month.

3. High-impact items

To make a lasting impression, consider elegant and durable water bottles that align with eco-conscious values while boosting visibility.

Custom journals provide a useful tool for supporters while subtly reinforcing your organization's presence. They offer a practical way for people to take notes during events or meetings related to your cause, keeping your nonprofit top-of-mind.

Stylish tote bags are versatile, cost-effective, and provide ample space for branding, making them ideal for spreading awareness and showcasing your nonprofit's message.

How to choose the right swag for your nonprofit

Selecting the right swag begins with understanding your audience. Identify whether your recipients are donors, volunteers, beneficiaries, or community members, and choose items that resonate with their interests and values.

When selecting merchandise, prioritize quality and sustainability. High-quality, eco-friendly items create a better impression, last longer, and demonstrate your commitment to environmental responsibility. This approach can ultimately save costs and align with supporters' values.

Consider the context in which you'll distribute your swag. Nonprofit merchandise typically falls into four categories based on the type of event or campaign:

Event-specific items : Choose products that match the event theme, such as seasonal accessories or branded essentials like water bottles and t-shirts.

: Choose products that match the event theme, such as seasonal accessories or branded essentials like water bottles and t-shirts. Fundraiser products : Offer appealing, purchasable items like unique tote bags, custom apparel, or themed accessories to encourage donations and engagement.

: Offer appealing, purchasable items like unique tote bags, custom apparel, or themed accessories to encourage donations and engagement. Volunteer appreciation : Focus on practical, useful items such as branded toolkits, water bottles, or custom badges to show appreciation and support the work of volunteers.

: Focus on practical, useful items such as branded toolkits, water bottles, or custom badges to show appreciation and support the work of volunteers. Awareness campaign materials: Select items that easily spread your message, like custom magnets, informational brochures, or wearable items with clear calls-to-action.

7 ideas for packaging your nonprofit swag

1. Custom printed boxes

Suitable for: Major fundraising events, donor appreciation packages

Custom-printed boxes are ideal for large items like apparel, mugs, or gift sets. You can design these boxes with your nonprofit’s logo, colors, and messaging.

The visual appeal of these custom-printed boxes can create a memorable unboxing experience for the receiver and help reinforce your nonprofit’s identity.

2. Eco-friendly wraps

Suitable for: Environmental awareness campaigns

Using eco-friendly wraps is a great choice for nonprofits that focus on environmental conservation and sustainability. By choosing to use sustainable wraps as packages, you demonstrate your commitment to environmental responsibility to your supporters.

A few examples of these types of wraps are recycled kraft paper or cellophane. An eco-friendly wrap is ideal for smaller items like stickers or buttons.

3. Padded envelopes

Suitable for: All types of fundraising events and campaigns

Use padded envelopes for delicate items like jewelry or tech accessories.

They are a good choice because they protect while being cost-effective. Embellish your envelopes with a custom sticker or label to showcase your brand’s identity.

4. Cardboard tubes

Suitable for: Art exhibitions, educational workshops

Cardboard tubes are ideal for packaging rolled-up items like posters, artwork, or educational brochures.

They provide protection and can be branded with custom labels or designs. If your nonprofit owns a museum, we highly recommend using this type of packaging to distribute your merchandise.

5. Canvas pouches

Suitable for: Advocacy campaigns, educational workshops

A canvas pouch is a small, zippered bag that is both versatile and reusable, making it ideal for holding items like small gadgets, accessories, or promotional items.

Consider customizing these pouches with your nonprofit’s logo as it adds a personal touch and increases the perceived value of the merchandise inside.

6. Clear plastic sleeves

Suitable for: Educational campaigns

Use clear plastic sleeves for items like bookmarks, informational brochures, or small prints as they are affordable and practical. They keep merchandise protected and visible, allowing your supporters to see exactly what they’re getting.

During packaging, include a branded card to provide additional context about your nonprofit and encourage better engagement.

7. Customized canisters

Suitable for: Charity galas

Customized canisters are cylindrical containers designed to hold and protect items like special recognition certificates for donors, volunteers, or partners, branded candles, and practical toolkits.

These versatile containers offer a unique and elegant way to present your nonprofit's merchandise or awards at formal events.

Final thoughts on nonprofit merch

Choosing the right merchandise for your nonprofit requires understanding your audience, aligning with your mission, and prioritizing quality. Effective swag can boost revenue, increase awareness, and strengthen supporter engagement.

FAQs on nonprofit merch

Where can I hand out these promotional giveaways? Your merchandise can be distributed at conferences or on a tradeshow stand, as these events present your organization with networking opportunities. Community meetings also provide good locations for merchandise distribution. Other popular distribution centers include fundraising campaign galas, schools, and colleges. We recommend handing them out in high-traffic areas such as shopping centers or parks. This can help increase visibility. An online store giveaway through social media platforms is another effective option for organizations with nonprofit stores.

What swag should I use for a charity event? Consider using these popular options: Reusable items : Branded water bottles, tote bags, or coffee mugs

: Branded water bottles, tote bags, or coffee mugs Wearables : T-shirts, hats, and wristbands with your charity’s logo or a catchy slogan

: T-shirts, hats, and wristbands with your charity’s logo or a catchy slogan Stationery : Notebooks, pens, and calendars

: Notebooks, pens, and calendars Healthy snacks: Branded snacks or energy bars, especially if your event includes physical activities.