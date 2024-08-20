10 Innovative Thanksgiving Fundraising Ideas for Nonprofits

Thanksgiving offers nonprofits a unique opportunity to engage donors and boost fundraising efforts. As families gather and communities reflect on gratitude, people are often more inclined to give back.

We’ve compiled ten innovative Thanksgiving fundraising ideas to capture the season's spirit while maximizing your nonprofit's impact. From virtual events to community-centered activities, these holiday fundraising ideas will help you connect with supporters, raise funds effectively, and spread your mission during this season of giving.

‍

‍

10 Thanksgiving fundraising ideas to raise money

‍

1. Thanksgiving-themed virtual silent auction or raffle

Host a Thanksgiving-themed virtual silent auction or raffle to engage supporters from anywhere.

Keep the holiday spirit alive by featuring Thanksgiving-themed items made from donated merchandise. For auctions, offer holiday-themed items like gift baskets, decorations, or experiences. Raffles can feature high-value prizes such as a catered Thanksgiving dinner or a weekend getaway.

Use Zeffy’s 100% free online auction software or online raffle platform to manage bids, ticket sales, and payments seamlessly. This free tool allows you to customize your event page, track bids in real time, and process transactions securely, making it easier to focus on your fundraising goals.

‍

2. Thanksgiving fitness or circuit training session

A Thanksgiving fitness session combines holiday spirit with healthy activity to raise funds. Participants join themed workout stations like 'Turkey Trot Treadmill' or 'Pumpkin Pie Push-ups'.

Pro tips:

Charge an entry fee and offer sponsorship opportunities for local businesses

Set up donation stations where participants can give extra as they complete circuits

Consider a 'Burn the Bird' challenge, where donors pledge based on calories burned, promoting health while generating funds for your cause

Example: The LAB—Las Vegas Athletics of Basketball—sold tickets for its Thanksgiving Elite Skills Clinic, a two-day basketball training workshop. Using Zeffy’s 100% free event ticketing system, the LAB raised $3,730 and saved $186 in fees.

‍

3. Thanksgiving talent show

A Thanksgiving talent show is a fun way to get families involved in an activity together. Some well-known talent show ideas for fundraising include solo or group singing performances, dance routines, magic tricks, and lip sync battles.

For this type of event, choose a venue that can comfortably accommodate the anticipated number of guests. To get people into the holiday spirit, we recommend using a school auditorium, a church hall, or an outdoor space decorated in a Thanksgiving theme.

Ways to raise funds in a Thanksgiving talent show:

Charge an admission fee for spectators

Ask performers to pay a small fee to enter the competition

Allow the audience to vote for their favorite acts by making donations

Secure local business sponsorships for the event or individual performance categories

Offer Thanksgiving-themed snacks and beverages

Sell advertising space in the event program to local businesses

Sell branded items like t-shirts or tote bags

‍

4. Thanksgiving giveaway on social media

A Thanksgiving giveaway is an online campaign in which donors and supporters can win prizes for making a donation or sharing your page on social media to raise awareness for your organization.

There are many creative ideas for a Thanksgiving campaign, including a Holiday feast basket giveaway. These baskets are often filled with traditional holiday foods and treats, pet grooming products, or wellness kits with items such as gratitude journals, candles, and other relaxation products. They could also contain non-perishable foods, seasonal decorations, and personal care products.

Plan to host your giveaway on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or X (formerly Twitter).

Increase visibility by creating a unique hashtag for your giveaway campaign and encouraging participants to use it when sharing their entries. Engage with participants by responding promptly to comments, questions, and inquiries.

‍

5. Classic Thanksgiving dinner

A classic Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser brings communities together while raising money. Sell tickets for a full holiday meal, complete with turkey and traditional sides. Seek food donations from local restaurants or grocers to minimize costs.

Create a festive atmosphere with autumn-themed decorations and include activities like a silent auction or raffle. Offer different ticket tiers, including a 'sponsor a family' option for donors to provide meals for those in need.

Pro tip: Offer early-bird discounts and online ticketing options to encourage people to buy tickets to the dinner before the event date.

‍

6. Booth at a Thanksgiving community event

Look for Thanksgiving-themed community events, such as fall festivals or holiday markets, and inquire about securing a booth space. When you approach event organizers, emphasize how your nonprofit's participation can contribute to the spirit of gratitude and giving.

Decorate your booth with autumn colors and Thanksgiving motifs. Offer activities that align with the holiday, such as a "Gratitude Wall" where visitors can share what they're thankful for, or a "Turkey Toss" game to attract families.

Provide Thanksgiving-themed informational materials about your cause. Sell small, holiday-appropriate items like pumpkin pies, autumn wreaths, or Thanksgiving cards.

If possible, arrange to speak briefly about how your organization embodies the Thanksgiving spirit of community and giving back. Use this opportunity to share heartwarming stories of your impact. This approach allows you to tap into the generous mood of the season while raising awareness and funds for your cause.

‍

7. Turkey Trot fundraising event

Turkey Trots are quite popular. They’re a fun run or foot race held on or around Thanksgiving Day. Avid runners and walking enthusiasts come together to take part in five-mile races.

Choose an outdoor location, such as a park or community center, and ensure you check local regulations and obtain all necessary permits. We also recommend securing event insurance for liability coverage.

Your primary focus for this event should be to create a safe and easily accessible race route. Set up first aid, water, and rest stations at regular intervals along the route, and make sure you have medical personnel on standby in case of emergencies.

Decide how you plan on selling registration tickets and offer early bird discounts. Create an online registration system for easy registration.

Create event t-shirts and race bibs for participants and encourage them to dress up in Thanksgiving-themed costumes. Include activities for families with children, such as face painting or a pumpkin carving contest.

‍

8. Thanksgiving-themed "Give and Get" campaign

Launch a "Give and Get" campaign that combines holiday shopping with charitable giving. Create a list of Thanksgiving-themed items that supporters can purchase, with proceeds going to your nonprofit.

Offer products such as:

Artisanal cranberry sauce or pumpkin butter

Thanksgiving-themed aprons or oven mitts

Fall-scented candles or home decor

Locally sourced honey or maple syrup

Handcrafted table centerpieces

Partner with local artisans or small businesses to source unique items, supporting the community while fundraising. Create appealing gift bundles, like a "Thanksgiving Host Package" or a "Gratitude Gift Set."

Set up an easy-to-use online store, ensuring a smooth purchasing process, and include the option for buyers to send items as gifts, complete with personalized Thanksgiving messages.

‍

9. Thanksgiving bake sale

A Thanksgiving Bake Sale is a wonderful way to engage the community, support local businesses, and raise funds for your cause. Add a unique touch by offering a variety of baked treats, including traditional pumpkin and apple crisps, creative cookies, and handmade breads.

To run a successful bake sale, check local regulations and secure all necessary permits.

Reach out to local bakeries and cafes to explore collaboration opportunities and encourage them to contribute a variety of baked goods, including pies, cookies, cakes, and pastries. Sell booth spaces to businesses, offering them a platform to showcase their products while also supporting the community.

Examples of baked goods you can sell include chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, oatmeal raisin cookies, peanut butter cookies, snickerdoodles, classic brownies, and sweet potato pies.

‍

10. Pumpkin painting contest

A pumpkin painting fundraiser is a creative and family-friendly activity for the fall season as participants compete by decorating pumpkins using different techniques.

The decorated pumpkins are judged based on various criteria, such as originality, creativity, and overall presentation.

A pumpkin painting fundraising contest is usually open to individuals of all ages. To ensure fair competition for everyone, divisions should be created based on age group. Choose a panel of judges to evaluate the entries and offer prizes to winners in the different categories.

Provide the participants with pumpkins as part of their entry fee. If you cannot provide this, request that they bring their own. You must provide them with tools for painting, such as paints, brushes, markers, and other decorating materials.

After judging, auction off the decorated pumpkins to raise additional funds. You can also consider a 'People's Choice' award where attendees can vote with donations.

On the day of the event, create photo booths or face-painting activities to engage attendees.

‍

Case study: How The Papillion Center's Thanksgiving dinner event raised $18,000 using Zeffy

‍The Papillion Center is a faith-based counseling and therapy center. For its 2023 Thanksgiving Dinner fundraiser, it leveraged sponsorship opportunities, offering tiered sponsorship packages, from event sponsorships to supporting sponsor roles.

By using Zeffy's 100% free event ticketing system, The Papillion Center raised an impressive $18,000 for its cause while saving $900 in fees. This success demonstrates how the right tools and strategies can significantly boost a nonprofit's Thanksgiving fundraising efforts.

‍

‍

Final thoughts on Thanksgiving fundraiser ideas

Should I make Thanksgiving a part of my nonprofit fundraising campaign? Yes, nonprofits should consider making Thanksgiving a part of their fundraising campaign. This season of gratitude and giving is a perfect time to connect with supporters. Many people are more inclined to donate or participate in charitable activities during this time. By tapping into the Thanksgiving spirit, you can create meaningful connections with potential donors. Whether you’re hosting a festive gathering or a virtual event, the holiday season can boost community engagement and foster a spirit of generosity. This can significantly boost your fundraising efforts and strengthen your relationship with your supporters.

How can I incorporate gratitude into my Thanksgiving fundraiser? Incorporating gratitude into your Thanksgiving fundraiser enhances its impact and aligns with the holiday spirit. Create a 'Gratitude Wall' where donors can share what they're thankful for.

Offer 'Gratitude Grams' for purchase, allowing supporters to send thank-you messages to others.

Include a brief gratitude practice or reflection in your event.

Share stories of how donations have made a difference, expressing your organization's gratitude. These elements not only raise funds but also reinforce the giving spirit of Thanksgiving.