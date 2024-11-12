How is Zeffy free?
Nonprofit guides

How to Leverage YouTube for Nonprofit Fundraising in 2024

November 12, 2024

YouTube is more than just a video platform; it's a powerful tool for nonprofit fundraising, storytelling, and audience engagement. With billions of active users, YouTube offers nonprofits a unique chance to reach global audiences, inspire action, and drive donations like never before.

Whether through live events, impact stories, or how-to videos, nonprofits can use YouTube’s interactive features to engage their audiences and amplify their message. 

In this blog, we’ll cover how to set up your nonprofit on the platform and use its fundraising tools. By adding YouTube to your fundraising efforts, your nonprofit can make a bigger impact and connect with new donors.

Table of contents

How is YouTube a powerful tool for nonprofits?

4 simple steps to set up your nonprofit on YouTube

What is the YouTube nonprofit program?

5 steps to set up online donations on YouTube

3 ways to link your fundraisers directly from your channel

How to use YouTube fundraising tools effectively

Final words on YouTube for nonprofits

FAQS on YouTube for Nonprofits

How is YouTube a powerful tool for nonprofits?

YouTube has a huge audience, with over 2 billion users worldwide, which gives nonprofits a special chance to connect with many different supporters. Videos grab attention fast, making them perfect for telling stories, raising awareness, and encouraging people to take action. 

Nonprofits can use YouTube to show the human side of their work, share success stories, and ask for donations.

For example, Charity: Water created a video series called The Journey that helped people understand how they provide clean water to communities. The series garnered millions of views, led to a 40% increase in monthly donors, and inspired thousands of viewers to start their own fundraising campaigns. This demonstrates how powerful YouTube can be in deeply inspiring and engaging people while driving concrete action.

4 simple steps to set up your nonprofit on YouTube

Creating a YouTube channel for your nonprofit is straightforward.

  1. Sign in to YouTube: Use a Google account to log in
  2. Create a YouTube channel: Click on your profile icon, select “Your Channel,” then “Create Channel”
  3. Customize your channel: Add a profile picture (like your logo), write a compelling channel description that explains your mission, and include links to your website and social media
  4. Upload content: Start posting videos that highlight your cause, share stories, and engage your audience

Draw inspiration from successful nonprofit channels like Stand Up to Cancer

They effectively communicate their message and engage supporters through powerful video content.

What is the YouTube Nonprofit Program?

The YouTube Nonprofit Program offers features to help organizations raise funds and connect with supporters more effectively, making fundraising easier through several tools:

For example, Kiva uses the YouTube Nonprofit Program to fulfill their mission of helping people lend funds to low-income entrepreneurs and students worldwide. By sharing stories and engaging their community, they can reach more people and increase loans.

How to enroll in the YouTube Nonprofit Program

If you want to take advantage of these features, follow these four simple steps to enroll:

  1. Check eligibility: Your nonprofit organization must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States
  2. Apply for the program: Visit the YouTube Nonprofit Program website and fill out the application form with your nonprofit’s details
  3. Submit required documents: Provide documents showing your nonprofit status, like your IRS determination letter
  4. Wait for approval: After you apply for the YouTube Giving program, you will receive confirmation about your application status in about 2 -14 days

After joining the YouTube for Nonprofit Program, set up a donation button to easily receive contributions.

5 steps to set up online donations on YouTube

To add a donate button to your YouTube videos, follow these steps:

  1. Access YouTube Studio: Log in to your YouTube nonprofit account and head over to YouTube Studio
  2. Select videos: Click on the “Content” tab to see all your uploaded videos
  3. Edit video: Choose the video where you want to add the donate button and click “Edit.”
  4. Enable donations: Set up a YouTube Giving fundraiser in the “Monetization” section. Pick your nonprofit and add the donate button to your video
  5. Save changes: Don’t forget to save your changes before you leave the page

Once you activate it, the donate button will appear on your video, encouraging viewers to contribute.

3 ways to link your fundraisers directly from your channel

  1. Add links in video descriptions: When you upload or edit a video, include links to your fundraisers in the description box. This makes it easy for viewers to click and donate.
  2. Use channel homepage links: Go to your channel homepage settings. You can add links to your fundraisers in the “Links” section so visitors can easily find and support your campaigns.
  3. Highlight fundraisers in playlists: Create playlists for specific fundraising campaigns. Include videos that explain the cause and encourage donations.

By linking to fundraisers effectively, you make it easier for your audience to support your nonprofit’s mission.

How to use YouTube fundraising tools effectively

1. Create a branded channel

Make sure your YouTube channel looks and feels like your nonprofit. Use the same colors, logos, and messages so people can easily recognize you.

2. Optimize video titles and descriptions

Use simple and clear titles that explain what your video is about. You should use keywords to optimize your video to rank for the right people.

3. Make engaging content

Example: The World Wildlife Fund's Earth Hour campaign used strong video storytelling and clear messages to encourage donations and get lots of people involved.

4. Create clear calls to action

Mention the action you want your donors to take. For example, say, "If you donate $10, you can help feed a hungry child." This makes it clear how their donation will help.

5. Make your videos shareable

Create content that makes people feel something and want to share it with their friends on social media.

Example: Comic Relief's Red Nose Day campaign makes funny yet meaningful videos that entertain people while asking for donations. This shows how relatable content can work well.

6. Collaborate with YouTube creators and partners

Team up with popular YouTubers or organizations to reach more people.

Example: The Make-A-Wish Foundation worked with well-known YouTubers, which helped them reach more viewers and get more donations.

Read our nonprofit influencer marketing guide to find the best creators for your cause

7. Promote your YouTube fundraisers on other platforms

To get more people to see your fundraising videos, share them everywhere:

By using these strategies, you can make sure more people see your YouTube fundraisers and want to help.

Final words on YouTube for nonprofits

YouTube's vast reach and interactive features make it an essential platform for nonprofit storytelling and donor engagement. To harness this potential effectively, success on YouTube demands strategic content planning, consistent community engagement, and effective use of fundraising tools.

Focus on creating authentic stories that showcase your impact, optimize your content for discovery, and maintain regular interaction with your supporter base.

While YouTube offers powerful fundraising capabilities, consider integrating it with comprehensive fundraising tools that can handle multiple campaign types. Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits helps manage donations efficiently across all channels.

FAQS on YouTube for Nonprofits

Use YouTube Analytics to track views, watch time, engagement rates, and donation metrics. This data helps you understand what works and how to improve.

Content that tells emotional stories and showcases real-life impacts works well with the nonprofit audience. It should also highlight community involvement, which tends to resonate well and encourage donations.

Google for Nonprofits offers free access to tools like Google Workspace for collaboration, grants for Google ads, and features from the YouTube Nonprofit Program Partner.

These resources boost your outreach, enhance fundraising, and help communicate your mission effectively.

Written by
Camille Duboz

