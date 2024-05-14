Nonprofit Website Best Practices and Examples

Your nonprofit website can make or break a visitor’s decision to take action. Whether people want to donate, volunteer, fundraise, or attend events, your website is likely their initial point of contact.
Attracting high website traffic requires the right balance of a professional appearance, exceptional user experience, and intuitive navigation. It will take some creativity to stand out in a digital landscape populated by over one billion websites worldwide.
Fortunately, you don’t need extensive coding knowledge or a substantial financial investment to make it happen. Your nonprofit organization website can thrive by effectively engaging supporters, building trust, and inspiring involvement.
So, what makes a great nonprofit website? We've covered everything you need to know below, including:
Your nonprofit website is the foundation of an increasingly important online presence. The Internet's global reach allows you to engage with donors, partners, and volunteers anywhere.
On average, nonprofits see excellent traction from their websites, with 12,708 visitors. Focusing on the impression you’re making with every page and word choice is the simplest way to build your connection to your community, build awareness, and drive your mission forward.
Your nonprofit website can capture traffic from a variety of channels, such as:
Getting a supporter to land on your site through marketing and promotions for your nonprofit website is a great first step. The ultimate goal is to deliver an experience that keeps them there to engage with your content and take action.
An excellent nonprofit organization website experience can help you:
Whether you're considering revamping your site or creating one for the first time, we've got you covered. Let's jump into the factors that make a nonprofit organization's website stand apart.
Accessibility: Your nonprofit website should make everyone feel welcome and included throughout their experience. Thinking about those who have disabilities or impairments can help you design pages that encourage their full engagement.
Accessibility broadens avenues for visitors to interact with your website, from accessing vital resources to participating in events to making donations. This is a simple yet largely impactful priority, given that only 22% of nonprofits have websites designed for those with visual and hearing disabilities.
A thoughtful design: Your website is like a window into your nonprofit, so the look and feel matter. You want supporters to understand your organization's personality and human touch while building trust through a professional brand.
As you describe your work, goals, and story, you can introduce a layout that's easy to follow and keeps readers on the page.
Simple navigation: When considering design, think about functionality alongside aesthetics. After all, people can't engage with what they can't find.
Navigation on your nonprofit's website should help people find the most essential information, such as a donation form, volunteer application, or about page, without struggle. This is where your menu, buttons, headers, and footers will play (more on that below).
It’s helpful to see the most common website sections to choose which to focus first. Here are a few that can help you see the most value from your online presence.
We called on our team of experts to expand on website best practices shared in our recent webinar, Online Fundraising: How to Raise the Most on Your Website, Social Media, and More.
The easiest way to capture donations is to add an easy-to-find donate button when someone lands on your site. Consider featuring a donation button in areas like your header or the first section of your home page.
When someone arrives on your website, you want them to know where to give without getting too lost in other content. People may only abandon your site partially with a straightforward way to give, resulting in a lost opportunity to raise more.
Tips for a strong donation button:
Help people quickly understand your cause and why their support matters. Any ambiguity can risk confusion or uncertainty about where donations go, so be sure to offer clarity and be proud of what you’re doing.
When discussing your impact, avoid using vague terms or overexplaining. It's best to be concise and provide details that help people envision their dollars being transformed into the change they hope to see.
A good rule of thumb is to include:
You can also display your impact through visuals that bring even more clarity to your readers.
Think about design elements such as:
Almost 66% of online traffic came from mobile devices in February 2024. Having an online presence requires an assumption that most visitors will access your nonprofit's website from a mobile device at one point or another.
Especially when you think about a website for nonprofits that drives traffic from social media, a mobile-optimized experience is a must.
Tips to mobile-optimize your website:
When you've designed your site or added new elements, testing it on several phones and browsers is always a good idea. That way, you can catch bugs before they become barriers to your supporters' actions.
After you've hooked people, it's time to show them why their donation matters. Donors get involved with charitable causes to make an impact, so it's important to clarify that on all pages.
While you can tell potential donors about the impact they can make, it's much better to show them. Help visitors envision the outcome of each dollar they contribute to foster deeper connection.
A few creative ways to display your impact:
When your visitors are ready to give, the last step is to ensure they have plenty of options. The more opportunities you offer, the more likely they will be to take action and join your community.
Giving options might include:
Depending on your fundraising strategy, you can choose the most impactful ways people can get involved and elevate those across several places on your website.
Here are some ways to showcase your giving options:
With any giving options, you want to ensure supporters have a consistent and straightforward path to complete a donation or transaction.
Here's a brief checklist to make sure you capture every interested donor as a completed donation for your cause:
The best way to spark creativity is to see examples from other nonprofits. From the best nonprofit website design to content that pulls on our heartstrings, the following examples are sure to inspire.
1. Kids Cancer Care’s engaging nonprofit website
2. Dear Future’s impact-driving nonprofit website
3. True North Housing Alliance’s personalized nonprofit website
4. Bee University’s simple-to-navigate nonprofit website
5. Outreach 360's mobile-optimized nonprofit website
6. Noelle's Gift to Children's heartfelt nonprofit website
7. #YesSheCanCampaign's empowering nonprofit website
8. Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin's storytelling nonprofit website
9. Y’all’s bright and welcoming nonprofit website
10. Community Music School of Santa Cruz's people-centric nonprofit website
Anyone visiting Kids Cancer Care's website can instantly find options to give.
If someone is ready to give or start a peer-to-peer fundraiser at any point in their experience on Kids Cancer Care's website, they can immediately click to take action. They can also navigate the menu with a personalized experience for both families and supporters.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
Within seconds of visiting Dear Future's website, you're instantly greeted by a pop-up that prompts you to participate in the organization's priority campaign. A strong image and an enticing donation button help people see what the most impactful action might be.
If you opt out of the pop-up window and continue exploring their homepage, Dear Future does an excellent job of showing which programs are taking place and how many individuals have benefitted from them.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
True North Housing Alliance invites visitors in with thoughtful and personal imagery that simultaneously showcases why this work matters and pulls on emotions.
A strong headline and can't-miss donation button with thoughtful text help to prompt gifts immediately.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
Bee University welcomes website visitors with creative branding that draws you down each page to learn more. Among these well-designed pages is the About page, where simple language meets proof of concept with a featured Platinum Transparency award from Candid.
The pairing of simple language and color blocks drives engagement, which helps people continue scrolling and absorb everything on the page.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
Anyone, on any device, can share the engaging experience of Outreach360's website. There's no doubt about where to take action on this site, with call-to-action buttons that jump off the page and a header full of go-to links.
Visitors can read a few simple words in Outrach360's header to gain all the clarity they need about the organization's work.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
Arriving on Noelle's Gift to Children's home page is like meeting a new friend. The tone is friendly and inviting, helping people feel the importance of their role in the organization's mission to improve the lives of children.
Instead of flooding their home page with information and lengthy text, Noelle's Gift to Children uses a personal video that introduces the mission's purpose.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
#YesSheCanCampaign's website is a unique surprise of pink that calls you in on the home page. The color palette lends itself to a softer, more inviting feel that carries through to their shop and donation forms.
The website delivers an approachable learning experience. Visitors can find the campaign's key focus areas, programs, and impressive corporate partners without leaving the home page.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
It's hard not to gravitate towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of St. Thomas-Elgin's website with intentional imagery and a sleek feel. The choice to open the site with a black-and-white image of a child and bright buttons makes this site action-oriented from the jump.
Below the header, visitors can explore unique elements such as the latest news about the organization and stories from the community. By featuring real-time storytelling, supporters have a first-hand encounter with the impact they're contributing to.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
It only makes sense that Y'all has a website that's as inviting and diverse as its mission: to make affirming care accessible to all and to support and encourage authentic living. This website greets you with an animated header and a video that brings fun energy and an unforgettable experience.
Y'all use bright colors and unique branding to call people in and show them how to make an impact with clear action buttons. From donating to attending events and shopping, visitors can find every way to get involved with a few scrolls.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
Community Music School of Santa Cruz chose a header image for its website that reiterates the people who make its mission possible and the longevity of its organization. Visitors can learn about the rich history they're about to participate in through various learning paths.
Community Music School's upcoming events are prominently displayed for people to engage with and build relationships. They also share testimonials that prompt people to a dedicated reviews page to hear directly from people involved in the programs.
Inspiration for your nonprofit website:
