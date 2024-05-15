Webinar- Online Fundraising: How to Raise the Most on Your Website, Social Media, and More

Reach more donors with a standout online presence

Welcome to your go-to webinar for online fundraising in today’s digital era. It’s no secret that people are increasingly looking to engage on their phones and social media, but how do you know when and how to make your outreach count?

We’ll break down the essentials for an online presence that amplifies your nonprofit’s impact and reaches broader audiences to help you raise more. Whether you’re a seasoned pro looking for new ideas or completely overwhelmed by the options and channels to engage donors, we’ve got you covered.

Join us as we explore what’s working across email, social media, and nonprofit websites that convert people into loyal donors. From telling your story in a way that resonates to leveraging the latest trends and tools, you’ll feel refreshed and inspired to connect with your community in a whole new way.

Dive into the webinar to learn:

How to optimize your nonprofit website to raise more with each visit

How to craft personalized and strategic emails that supporters interact with

Social media tips and tricks to share campaigns and grow your community

Questions to ask when selecting a fundraising platform to complete your online presence

Why over 25,000 nonprofits lean on Zeffy as the only 100% free fundraising platform

Catch the highlights we broke out for you with a quick scroll below, or experience the entire webinar here:

Webinar highlight reel: Our favorite moments

The importance of a website built for today’s mobile-first donors

Learn more tips to mobile-optimize your nonprofit website.

How to offer more giving options to convert donors and a nonprofit website example

How to write an engaging email subject line and examples

The best time and day to send emails for high-interaction

Free hacks and tools to maximize social media productivity

When to post on social media to reach the widest audience

Questions to ask yourself when selecting the best fundraising software to tie together your donor experience

An inside look into Zeffy’s free fundraising platform

About your hosts

This webinar is hosted by Gaspard Vie, Charity Success Manager at Zeffy, and Sammy Goyette, Brand & UX designer at Zeffy. We hope you enjoyed this topic and can’t wait to continue delivering the best practices that help you grow and bring more fundraising to your cause.