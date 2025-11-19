Zeffy Proves a Valuable Tool for the Jefferson County Democrats

In 2018, the Jefferson County Democrats began using Stripe to accept donations and process membership fees. But when the managing volunteer left and the Treasurer, Deborah, was tasked with taking over, she found Stripe challenging to learn. The donor information Stripe retained was limited to email addresses, and Deborah had to create multiple spreadsheet databases as a workaround.

Ideally, she wanted an affordable, centralized platform. She’d used Brown Paper Tickets in the past, but the fees amounted to almost 20 percent of their membership revenue. She’d also tried Act Blue for accepting donations, but was disappointed there was no option for annual contributions–recurring donations were limited to a monthly and quarterly basis.

When the Jefferson County Democrats updated their website in 2023, Deborah found their new website builder was incompatible with Stripe and their spreadsheet formats. The team was finally forced to make a change.