UQROP Saved Over $9,000 in Fees After Switching from CanadaHelps to Zeffy

UQROP's Mission

Doing good isn’t just for the birds. At l'Union québécoise de réhabilitation des oiseaux de proie (UQROP), doing good is at the heart of its mission. Founded in 1987, UQROP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to rehabilitating injured and sick birds of prey and educating people of all ages. In order to help an average of 400 birds per year, UQROP relies heavily on donations from the public.

UQROP hosts a few key programs that are essential to the organization. The Chouette à voir! facility, located in Saint-Jude, Quebec is where the organization houses healing birds and allows the public to get a closer look at them. UQROP also brings ambassador birds – which are patients that cannot be reintroduced into the wild for various reasons – into schools and other educational programs where children can learn more about birds of prey and their importance to the environment.