Fundraise with zero fees.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits. Used and loved by over 50,000 organizations. No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

No transaction fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
100% free forever. No hidden fees.
Zero

credit card fees.

monthly fees.

platform fees.

fees. Period.

1: Create your fundraising form

Collect donations, sell tickets, host raffles, and more! Customize every detail—100% free.
2: Collect payments in one click

Make giving easy with credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH transfers—always fee-free.

3: Keep 100% of what you raise

Receive all funds—no fees attached. Every dollar supports your mission, not payment processors.
Zeffy makes money exclusively from optional tips from your donors

Will I ever have to pay to use Zeffy?
How does Zeffy make money?
What if my donors don't leave a tip?

Trusted by over 50,000 nonprofit organizations

Friends of Rescue Animals has saved $1,700 in fees by fundraising on Zeffy.

Kids Cancer Care has saved $195,000 in fees by fundraising on Zeffy.

Kimball Camp YMCA has saved over $7,500 fundraising on Zeffy.

Nantucket Boys and Girls club has saved over $4,000 fundraising on Zeffy.

SPCALL saved $7,000 in transaction fees using Zeffy's fundraising platform

Outreach360 has saved over $6,000 in fees by switching from Classy to Zeffy.

Supporting your fundraising efforts from start to finish

Sell more tickets for your next fundraising event with frictionless ticketing forms.

Offer your website visitors an efficient and intuitive way to give to your cause.

Make it easy for your community to participate in your fundraising efforts.

Diversify your fundraising by opening on online store for your nonprofit.

Easily launch a raffle with our numbered ticketing options.

Diversify your fundraising by inviting your donors to bid on items.

Make it easy for your supporters to register as a member to your cause.

Engage with the right donors at the right time with seamless donor management.

Kudos from fundraisers like you

Zeffy is a dream solution for our fundraising.

“Working alongside the Zeffy team, we’ve had our two best fundraising years in our agency’s 60-year history! Our reps spent time getting to know our agency and its goals; it's obvious that they care about our success. As far as integrity goes, every promise Zeffy made has been delivered.”

Sarah Cassidy,
Corporate Services Coordinator
Easy to use and suits our needs!

“Prior to 2021, SAT was soliciting very few donations annually. With Zeffy's unique payout method that allows us to keep 100% of our donations, we started our very first annual fundraising campaign. Zeffy has been an essential partner in the success of our campaigns. In one year, we raised over $100,000 in donations!”

Jean-Philippe Alepins,
Director of Public and Private Finance
Zeffy allows us to collect 100% of our donations!

“Simple, intuitive and attractive. In a few clicks, we are able to customize our page to follow our organization’s brand. If we ever have trouble setting things up, it is so simple to get support! The staff is always helpful and provides regular follow up.”

Camille Nineuil,
Psychometrician
We highly recommend Zeffy!

“We have been using Zeffy for some time now for donations and ticket sales for our benefit events. It's a simple and pleasant platform to use. Plus, the customer service is fast and courteous. We highly recommend it.”

Yves Gauthier,
Executive Assistant
We are truly under Zeffy's spell!

“Zeffy is really easy to use, while offering many features that really meet our needs. It's a lot of fun to use! Above all, it is completely free and without transaction fees. This allows our organization to better support our mission of promoting the well-being of young people.”

Joudie Dubois
Executive Director

Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center ditched Bloomerang’s expensive monthly subscription. Now it saves hundreds with Zeffy.

Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center chose Zeffy’s zero-fee fundraising over Bloomerang’s expensive subscription, add ons, and clunky software—and saved hundreds.

Virtue in Solace Wished for a platform that included membership and marketing tools. Plus, they wanted every penny to go towards their mission.

Virtue in Solace wanted more donor data and a monthly giving program. Zeffy helped them do all this–and raise over $25,000.

How Zeffy Helped the Dearborn Educational Foundation Save $2,812 and Simplify Events.

With Zeffy, the Dearborn Education Foundation spends less time on admin and less money on PayPal fees. Now, that margin goes straight to Dearborn students.

Ready to get started for free?

