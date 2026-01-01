Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

How is Zeffy's fundraising page free?

Zeffy is a fundraising platform funded by optional donor tips, not platform fees. Your nonprofit pays $0 — no subscriptions, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. Donors can choose to tip Zeffy at checkout, but it's completely optional.

How is a fundraising page different from a website builder?

Traditional website builders require ongoing maintenance — updating links, adding new pages, fixing broken content, paying hosting fees. Your Zeffy fundraising landing page updates itself automatically. Create a new campaign and it appears instantly. End an event and it archives itself. Zero maintenance, zero cost — a simpler alternative to website builders for nonprofits focused on fundraising.

Can I use this fundraising page instead of a website builder?

Absolutely. Many nonprofits use their Zeffy fundraising page as a simple alternative to expensive website builders. It gives you a professional online presence for all your fundraising activities without the cost or complexity of building a full website. You can also share this fundraising page on your website if you already have one.

Can I add this fundraising landing page to my existing website?

Yes! Link to your Zeffy fundraising page from your website's "Donate" button. Many nonprofits find it easier than embedding donation forms or constantly updating their website builder every time they launch something new.

How customizable is the fundraising page?

You can add your logo, brand colors, mission statement, images, and contact info. Choose which campaigns to display on your fundraising landing page, set a default donation link, and collect email subscriptions for your newsletters. The result looks professional and on-brand — without hiring a designer or learning how to use a website builder.

Can I see a real nonprofit fundraising page example?

Yes! View a live fundraising page to see exactly what your donors will experience.