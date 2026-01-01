FEATURE

Create a free fundraising landing page for your nonprofit

Build a professional fundraising page in minutes — no website or design skills needed. Showcase your mission, events, campaigns, and collect newsletter subscribers. A simpler alternative to traditional website builders. 100% free, forever.

Choose your template and add your mission

STEP 1

Customize your nonprofit fundraising page

Add your mission, logo, and colors, upload images, and personalize your URL — no design skills required. Unlike complex website builders, your fundraising landing page is ready to share in minutes, not weeks.

STEP 2

All your campaigns appear on your fundraising page

Donation forms, events, memberships, raffles — everything you create in Zeffy shows up on your fundraising landing page instantly. Launch a new campaign and it's live. No copy-pasting links, no updating your website. You control which campaigns to display.

STEP 3

One fundraising page link to share everywhere

Post your nonprofit fundraising page on Instagram, add it to your email signature, pin it on Facebook, or use it as a website builder alternative. One URL that always shows your latest campaigns — no need to update links every time you launch something new.

Common questions about nonprofit website building

How is Zeffy's fundraising page free?

Zeffy is a fundraising platform funded by optional donor tips, not platform fees. Your nonprofit pays $0 — no subscriptions, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. Donors can choose to tip Zeffy at checkout, but it's completely optional.

How is a fundraising page different from a website builder?

Traditional website builders require ongoing maintenance — updating links, adding new pages, fixing broken content, paying hosting fees. Your Zeffy fundraising landing page updates itself automatically. Create a new campaign and it appears instantly. End an event and it archives itself. Zero maintenance, zero cost — a simpler alternative to website builders for nonprofits focused on fundraising.

Can I use this fundraising page instead of a website builder?

Absolutely. Many nonprofits use their Zeffy fundraising page as a simple alternative to expensive website builders. It gives you a professional online presence for all your fundraising activities without the cost or complexity of building a full website. You can also share this fundraising page on your website if you already have one.

Can I add this fundraising landing page to my existing website?

Yes! Link to your Zeffy fundraising page from your website's "Donate" button. Many nonprofits find it easier than embedding donation forms or constantly updating their website builder every time they launch something new.

How customizable is the fundraising page?

You can add your logo, brand colors, mission statement, images, and contact info. Choose which campaigns to display on your fundraising landing page, set a default donation link, and collect email subscriptions for your newsletters. The result looks professional and on-brand — without hiring a designer or learning how to use a website builder.

Can I see a real nonprofit fundraising page example?

Yes! View a live fundraising page to see exactly what your donors will experience.

Why nonprofits choose a Zeffy fundraising page over traditional website builders

One fundraising landing page for everything — donations, events, memberships, merch

Your branding — logo, colors, and mission story

Zero maintenance — no plugins, no updates, no hosting fees like website builders charge

Newsletter signup — grow your email list automatically

Works with your website — or replaces it if you don't have one

Custom URL — zeffy.com/yournonprofit

Mobile-friendly — 70% of donors give from their phones

Contact info — social links, address, and website

Impress donors — a professional fundraising page without the website builder learning curve

Tax receipts — sent automatically to every donor

Create your free nonprofit fundraising page

The simplest alternative to a nonprofit website builder. One fundraising landing page for all your campaigns, events, and newsletter subscriptions — always up to date. Free forever.

100,000 nonprofits fundraise with Zeffy

Zeffy has been supporting nonprofits for the last 7 years. Providing 100% free and user friendly fundraising tools.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

Ready to get started for free?

