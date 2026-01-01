Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community and Economic Development Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Community and Economic Development Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We maintain our fee-free model through optional donor tips. This lets you keep every dollar raised for your community projects.

Can Community and Economic Development Programs use Zeffy to collect tithes?

Absolutely! Community programs like churches can collect tithes, manage event tickets, set up recurring donations, and more with Zeffy, all at zero cost. Every dollar you collect with Zeffy directly supports your community initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Community and Economic Development Programs run with Zeffy?

Community and Economic Development Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and ongoing donation programs. Whether you're fundraising for an annual gala or setting up a monthly giving program, Zeffy supports your efforts without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Community and Economic Development Programs?

Zeffy is the best option for Community and Economic Development Programs because it's the only truly fee-free fundraising platform. Other platforms might claim to be free but sneak in processing fees or hidden costs. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your mission, fostering trust and maximizing the impact on your community activities.