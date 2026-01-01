Button Text

Keep 100% of your community development program’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Community and Economic Development Programs, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Community and Economic Development Programs

Zero-fee fundraising for Community and Economic Development Programs

How Zeffy helps Community and Economic Development Programs raise money

Community and Economic Development Programs use Zeffy to fund everything from neighborhood revitalization fund drive to artisan cooperative storefront—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Revitalize Neighborhood Fund Drive

Launch a targeted campaign to raise funds for street repairs, lighting upgrades, or public space beautification with a simple online donation form. Donors can see exactly where their contributions go and help transform their own community.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Community Investment Club

Encourage local supporters to commit to monthly giving for job training, youth outreach, or small business grants. Automated recurring gifts ensure a steady stream of resources to sustain long-term projects.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Local Heroes Peer-to-Peer Challenge

Empower volunteers and neighborhood leaders to fundraise on your behalf. Each participant creates a personalized page to rally friends and family around economic development initiatives in their own block.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Workforce Development Workshop

Sell tickets to hands-on skills training events, job fairs, or financial literacy seminars. Streamlined ticketing and attendee management keep registration smooth and fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Artisan Cooperative Storefront

Support local entrepreneurs by selling handmade goods, crafts, or fresh produce online. Profits go directly back into community business grants—no transaction fees deducted.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Community Champions Membership

Offer tiered memberships that grant special perks like exclusive reports, project briefings, or volunteer priority. Membership dues provide reliable funding for ongoing development programs.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your community development program raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🛠️ 50 micro‐loans for new entrepreneurs

Empowering locals to launch small businesses and support their families.

__wf_reserved_inherit

📈 10 financial literacy workshops

Teaching essential budgeting and saving skills for lasting economic stability.

__wf_reserved_inherit

🌱 100 community garden plots

Providing fresh produce and hands‐on nutrition education in food deserts.

__wf_reserved_inherit

🖥️ 25 digital inclusion kits

Ensuring low‐income families get access to computers and internet training.

__wf_reserved_inherit

🎓 5 job‐training scholarships

Opening doors for residents to gain in‐demand skills and secure steady employment.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Community and Economic Development Programs

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Community and Economic Development Programs

🌳 Community Green Fair

Invite neighbors to eco-workshops, local vendors, and live demos; raise funds through booth fees and donations while promoting local sustainability.

🚴 Ride for Revitalization

A community bike tour highlighting revitalized neighborhoods; riders gather pledges per mile to fund local economic development projects.

📱 Local Biz Spotlight

Share weekly digital profiles of small businesses; supporters donate to vote for favorites, boosting community commerce and program funds.

🎥 Movie Night Under Stars

Host a ticketed outdoor film screening in a neighborhood park; partner with vendors for snacks, raising funds and community spirit.

🤝 Skills Swap Social

Organize a summer evening social where professionals swap mini-workshops; attendees pay a fee, supporting skills-building and fundraising.

💡 Micro-Grant Pitch Fest

Invite community members to pitch micro-grant ideas online; supporters donate to vote for winners, directly funding local projects.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Community and Economic Development Programs fundraising ideas

Browse all community development program fundraising ideas

Top grants for Community and Economic Development Programs in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your community development program. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Development Grant (CDG) Awards - Small

City of Chicago

Up to $250,000

Supports eligible commercial, mixed-use, and light manufacturing projects; applications are open with a deadline of August 15, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Development Grant (CDG) Awards - Medium

City of Chicago

$300,001 to $5 million

Supports office, retail, cultural, industrial, institutional, and mixed-use projects; applications are open with a deadline of August 15, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Rural Community Development Initiative Grants

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development

$50,000 - $500,000

Awards grants to non-profit housing and community development organizations, low-income rural communities, and federally recognized tribes to support housing, community facilities, and community and economic development projects in rural areas; electronic application deadline is August 7, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Community Economic Development (CED) Program

Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Office of Community Services (OCS)

Approximately $15.2 million in total

Expands employment for individuals with low income by investing in community development corporations (CDCs) that create and expand businesses and job opportunities; FY2024 funding has closed, and the FY2025 NOFO will be released on Grants.gov.

Apply now

Find more community development program grants

Top companies that donate to Community and Economic Development Programs in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your community development program’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports nonprofits through local grants and the Spark Good program.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Amazon

Supports economic impact in communities, affordable housing, and skills training.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Chevron

Supports economic development and environmental sustainability through grants and partnerships.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

US Bank

Supports nonprofit sponsorships in education, economic development, and arts and culture.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community and Economic Development Programs? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Community and Economic Development Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We maintain our fee-free model through optional donor tips. This lets you keep every dollar raised for your community projects.

Can Community and Economic Development Programs use Zeffy to collect tithes?

Absolutely! Community programs like churches can collect tithes, manage event tickets, set up recurring donations, and more with Zeffy, all at zero cost. Every dollar you collect with Zeffy directly supports your community initiatives.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Community and Economic Development Programs run with Zeffy?

Community and Economic Development Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and ongoing donation programs. Whether you're fundraising for an annual gala or setting up a monthly giving program, Zeffy supports your efforts without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Community and Economic Development Programs?

Zeffy is the best option for Community and Economic Development Programs because it's the only truly fee-free fundraising platform. Other platforms might claim to be free but sneak in processing fees or hidden costs. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your mission, fostering trust and maximizing the impact on your community activities.

How to get funding for…

Women Empowerment Nonprofits

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.