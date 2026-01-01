Zero-fee fundraising for Community and Economic Development Programs

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Revitalize Neighborhood Fund Drive
Launch a targeted campaign to raise funds for street repairs, lighting upgrades, or public space beautification with a simple online donation form. Donors can see exactly where their contributions go and help transform their own community.
data-usecase-cta="donation_form"
data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"
Community Investment Club
Encourage local supporters to commit to monthly giving for job training, youth outreach, or small business grants. Automated recurring gifts ensure a steady stream of resources to sustain long-term projects.
data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"
data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"
Local Heroes Peer-to-Peer Challenge
Empower volunteers and neighborhood leaders to fundraise on your behalf. Each participant creates a personalized page to rally friends and family around economic development initiatives in their own block.
data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"
data-usecase-icon="event"
Workforce Development Workshop
Sell tickets to hands-on skills training events, job fairs, or financial literacy seminars. Streamlined ticketing and attendee management keep registration smooth and fee-free.
data-usecase-cta="event"
data-usecase-icon="store"
Artisan Cooperative Storefront
Support local entrepreneurs by selling handmade goods, crafts, or fresh produce online. Profits go directly back into community business grants—no transaction fees deducted.
data-usecase-cta="store"
data-usecase-icon="membership"
Community Champions Membership
Offer tiered memberships that grant special perks like exclusive reports, project briefings, or volunteer priority. Membership dues provide reliable funding for ongoing development programs.
data-usecase-cta="membership"
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🛠️ 50 micro‐loans for new entrepreneurs
Empowering locals to launch small businesses and support their families.
📈 10 financial literacy workshops
Teaching essential budgeting and saving skills for lasting economic stability.
🌱 100 community garden plots
Providing fresh produce and hands‐on nutrition education in food deserts.
🖥️ 25 digital inclusion kits
Ensuring low‐income families get access to computers and internet training.
🎓 5 job‐training scholarships
Opening doors for residents to gain in‐demand skills and secure steady employment.
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Community and Economic Development Programs
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Community and Economic Development Programs
🌳 Community Green Fair
Invite neighbors to eco-workshops, local vendors, and live demos; raise funds through booth fees and donations while promoting local sustainability.
🚴 Ride for Revitalization
A community bike tour highlighting revitalized neighborhoods; riders gather pledges per mile to fund local economic development projects.
📱 Local Biz Spotlight
Share weekly digital profiles of small businesses; supporters donate to vote for favorites, boosting community commerce and program funds.
🎥 Movie Night Under Stars
Host a ticketed outdoor film screening in a neighborhood park; partner with vendors for snacks, raising funds and community spirit.
🤝 Skills Swap Social
Organize a summer evening social where professionals swap mini-workshops; attendees pay a fee, supporting skills-building and fundraising.
💡 Micro-Grant Pitch Fest
Invite community members to pitch micro-grant ideas online; supporters donate to vote for winners, directly funding local projects.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Community and Economic Development Programs fundraising ideas
Top grants for Community and Economic Development Programs in 2025
Community Development Grant (CDG) Awards - Small
City of Chicago
Up to $250,000
Supports eligible commercial, mixed-use, and light manufacturing projects; applications are open with a deadline of August 15, 2025.
Community Development Grant (CDG) Awards - Medium
City of Chicago
$300,001 to $5 million
Supports office, retail, cultural, industrial, institutional, and mixed-use projects; applications are open with a deadline of August 15, 2025.
Rural Community Development Initiative Grants
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development
$50,000 - $500,000
Awards grants to non-profit housing and community development organizations, low-income rural communities, and federally recognized tribes to support housing, community facilities, and community and economic development projects in rural areas; electronic application deadline is August 7, 2025.
Community Economic Development (CED) Program
Administration for Children and Families (ACF), Office of Community Services (OCS)
Approximately $15.2 million in total
Expands employment for individuals with low income by investing in community development corporations (CDCs) that create and expand businesses and job opportunities; FY2024 funding has closed, and the FY2025 NOFO will be released on Grants.gov.
Top companies that donate to Community and Economic Development Programs in 2025
Walmart
Supports nonprofits through local grants and the Spark Good program.
Amazon
Supports economic impact in communities, affordable housing, and skills training.
Chevron
Supports economic development and environmental sustainability through grants and partnerships.
US Bank
Supports nonprofit sponsorships in education, economic development, and arts and culture.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Community and Economic Development Programs? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is truly 100% free for Community and Economic Development Programs! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We maintain our fee-free model through optional donor tips. This lets you keep every dollar raised for your community projects.
Can Community and Economic Development Programs use Zeffy to collect tithes?
Absolutely! Community programs like churches can collect tithes, manage event tickets, set up recurring donations, and more with Zeffy, all at zero cost. Every dollar you collect with Zeffy directly supports your community initiatives.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Community and Economic Development Programs run with Zeffy?
Community and Economic Development Programs can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. This includes peer-to-peer fundraisers, ticketed events, and ongoing donation programs. Whether you're fundraising for an annual gala or setting up a monthly giving program, Zeffy supports your efforts without any fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Community and Economic Development Programs?
Zeffy is the best option for Community and Economic Development Programs because it's the only truly fee-free fundraising platform. Other platforms might claim to be free but sneak in processing fees or hidden costs. With Zeffy, every dollar raised goes directly to your mission, fostering trust and maximizing the impact on your community activities.