Zero-fee fundraising for Women Empowerment Nonprofits

Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Women Empowerment Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Women Empowerment Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to support nonprofits like yours. No catch!

Can Women Empowerment Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Women Empowerment Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect donations, run peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar raised goes directly to advancing your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Women Empowerment Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

You can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where your community can rally for your cause, manage ticketed events with ease, or set up monthly giving programs for consistent support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy is here to help without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Women Empowerment Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the best and only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Women Empowerment Nonprofits. Unlike others that have hidden fees or charge for processing, Zeffy ensures every cent of your donations supports your cause, building trust with donors and maximizing your impact.