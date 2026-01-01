Button Text

Keep 100% of your women's empowerment nonprofit’s donations — no fees, ever

Most fundraising platforms quietly take 5–10% of every donation in fees. Zeffy is the only zero-fee solution built for Women Empowerment Nonprofits, so every dollar goes to your mission, not fundraising fees.

Sign up for free
Decorative

Trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits — including hundreds of Women Empowerment Nonprofits

Zero-fee fundraising for Women Empowerment Nonprofits

How Zeffy helps Women Empowerment Nonprofits raise money

Women Empowerment Nonprofits use Zeffy to fund everything from scholarship funding to artisans marketplace—without losing a cent to fees. Here's how:

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"

Scholarship Empowerment Drive

Collect fee-free donations to fund educational scholarships for women and girls, providing a simple, shareable donation form that highlights impact and engages supporters.

data-usecase-cta="donation_form"

data-usecase-icon="recurring_donations"

Sister Circles Monthly Giving Program

Build a steady support network by inviting donors to commit to monthly giving circles, ensuring reliable funding for ongoing mentorship and community workshops.

data-usecase-cta="recurring_donations"

data-usecase-icon="peer_to_peer"

Mentor Match Peer-to-Peer Campaign

Empower ambassadors to raise funds on behalf of your mentor-match initiative, using personalized pages to drive peer support and expand your reach.

data-usecase-cta="peer_to_peer"

data-usecase-icon="event"

Empowerment Gala & Networking Event

Sell tickets to an evening gala featuring keynote speakers and networking opportunities, handling RSVPs and payments seamlessly.

data-usecase-cta="event"

data-usecase-icon="store"

Artisans of Change Online Market

Showcase and sell crafts made by program participants, generating income for women entrepreneurs and fundraising for your mission—100% fee-free.

data-usecase-cta="store"

data-usecase-icon="membership"

Champions Circle Membership

Offer tiered membership with exclusive updates and access to leadership workshops, turning one-time donors into committed community champions.

data-usecase-cta="membership"

⚠️ Other platforms charge $2,500 in fees for every $50,000 your women's empowerment nonprofit raises.

With Zeffy, you keep every cent.

Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead

__wf_reserved_inherit

🎓 10 vocational training scholarships

So women gain the skills they need to build stable, independent futures

__wf_reserved_inherit

🛡️ 50 self‐defense classes

Empowering participants with confidence and safety in their daily lives

__wf_reserved_inherit

👩‍💻 25 microbusiness startup kits

Providing tools and guidance for women launching their own small enterprises

__wf_reserved_inherit

🧠 100 mental health counseling sessions

Offering vital emotional support to women healing from trauma and stress

__wf_reserved_inherit

🤝 5 community empowerment events

Bringing women together for workshops, networking, and lifelong mentorship

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Try the fee calculator

How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Women Empowerment Nonprofits

Fees
You keep
You lose
Decorative
0% platform & processing fees
Decorative
$50,000
Decorative
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
Decorative
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
Decorative
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
Decorative
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
Decorative
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
Decorative
-$1,440
Open as an image

100% free, always.

Try the fee calculator
How is Zeffy free?

Top 6 fundraising ideas for Women Empowerment Nonprofits

🏃‍♀️ EmpowerHer Run

Host a 5K fun run/walk in your community, inviting supporters to sponsor laps while empowering women's education and wellness outdoors.

🌸 Yoga for Her

Offer donation-based outdoor yoga classes led by women instructors, promoting wellness, community and donations to support programs for female survivors.

📚 Women's Book & Brew

Ticketed pop-up book club pairing local female authors with coffee tastings. Builds community, sparks conversation and raises funds through ticket sales.

🚴‍♀️ Cycle for Sisterhood

Bring together riders for a virtual/hybrid cycling challenge, collecting per-mile pledges to fund women's leadership workshops and peer support networks.

🎨 Paint Her Future

Host outdoor painting workshops led by female artists. Attendees donate to join, creating artworks that will be auctioned to support women's creative programs.

📱 #HerStory Challenge

A month-long social media campaign where supporters share empowering women's stories with #HerStory, unlocking matched donations and inspiring peer giving.

Want more inspiration?

Explore 40+ free Women Empowerment Nonprofits fundraising ideas

Browse all women's empowerment nonprofit fundraising ideas

Top grants for Women Empowerment Nonprofits in 2025

Unlock funding with top grants tailored to your women's empowerment nonprofit. These options are a great place to start.

__wf_reserved_inherit

The Women's Fund of North Carolina Grants

The Women's Fund of North Carolina

$1,500 to $5,000

Supports nonprofit organizations and programs serving women and girls, with a focus on housing security. Applications open on July 25, 2025, and close on August 26, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

AAUW Community Action Grants

AAUW

Up to $75,000

Supports nonprofits and educational institutions that help girls in grades K-12 build STEM confidence, skills, and identity. The Letter of Interest deadline is in October 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

Amber Grant

WomensNet

$2,000 to $25,000 annually

Awards monthly funding to women-owned businesses to support their growth. The application cutoff for the next $10,000 grant is June 30, 2025.

Apply now

__wf_reserved_inherit

S/GWI Grant Opportunity

Grants.gov

Not specified

Seeks applicants whose work fosters women's leadership in preventing and mitigating conflict. Specific funding amounts are not detailed in the provided information.

Apply now

Find more women's empowerment nonprofit grants

Top companies that donate to Women Empowerment Nonprofits in 2025

Looking for corporate partners that support your women's empowerment nonprofit’s mission? These companies offer grants, matching gifts, and in-kind donations to help churches expand their outreach and sustain long-term growth.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Walmart

Supports local grants, round-ups, registries, and space requests for nonprofits through its Spark Good program.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

The Coca-Cola Foundation

Invests in social and economic programs, including economic empowerment, youth development, and education for communities.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Tory Burch Foundation

Supports women entrepreneurs with grants, low-interest loans, education, and community to increase economic power.

Get in touch

__wf_reserved_inherit

Global Fund for Women

Funds women-led organizations that are working to advance gender equality and human rights.

Get in touch

Frequently asked questions

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Women Empowerment Nonprofits? What’s the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Women Empowerment Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to support nonprofits like yours. No catch!

Can Women Empowerment Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?

Absolutely! Women Empowerment Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect donations, run peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar raised goes directly to advancing your mission.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Women Empowerment Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

You can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where your community can rally for your cause, manage ticketed events with ease, or set up monthly giving programs for consistent support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy is here to help without any fees.

What’s the best fundraising platform for Women Empowerment Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the best and only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Women Empowerment Nonprofits. Unlike others that have hidden fees or charge for processing, Zeffy ensures every cent of your donations supports your cause, building trust with donors and maximizing your impact.

How to get funding for…

Community and Economic Development Programs

Ready to fundraise with zero fees?

Sign up – it’s free forever!
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.