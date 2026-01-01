Zero-fee fundraising for Women Empowerment Nonprofits

data-usecase-icon="donation_form"
Scholarship Empowerment Drive
Collect fee-free donations to fund educational scholarships for women and girls, providing a simple, shareable donation form that highlights impact and engages supporters.
Sister Circles Monthly Giving Program
Build a steady support network by inviting donors to commit to monthly giving circles, ensuring reliable funding for ongoing mentorship and community workshops.
Mentor Match Peer-to-Peer Campaign
Empower ambassadors to raise funds on behalf of your mentor-match initiative, using personalized pages to drive peer support and expand your reach.
Empowerment Gala & Networking Event
Sell tickets to an evening gala featuring keynote speakers and networking opportunities, handling RSVPs and payments seamlessly.
Artisans of Change Online Market
Showcase and sell crafts made by program participants, generating income for women entrepreneurs and fundraising for your mission—100% fee-free.
Champions Circle Membership
Offer tiered membership with exclusive updates and access to leadership workshops, turning one-time donors into committed community champions.
With Zeffy, you keep every cent.
Here’s what that $2,500 can fund instead
🎓 10 vocational training scholarships
So women gain the skills they need to build stable, independent futures
🛡️ 50 self‐defense classes
Empowering participants with confidence and safety in their daily lives
👩💻 25 microbusiness startup kits
Providing tools and guidance for women launching their own small enterprises
🧠 100 mental health counseling sessions
Offering vital emotional support to women healing from trauma and stress
🤝 5 community empowerment events
Bringing women together for workshops, networking, and lifelong mentorship
How Zeffy compares to other fundraising platforms for Women Empowerment Nonprofits
Fees
You keep
You lose
0% platform & processing fees
$50,000
$0
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,400
-$1,600
2.2% + $0.30 + ~2.35% platform fees
$47,500
-$2,500
2.9% + $0.30/transaction
$48,350
-$1,650
3.7% + $1.79/ticket + 2.9% processing
$46,550
-$3,450 (est.)
1.99% + $0.49
$48,560
-$1,440
100% free, always.
Top 6 fundraising ideas for Women Empowerment Nonprofits
🏃♀️ EmpowerHer Run
Host a 5K fun run/walk in your community, inviting supporters to sponsor laps while empowering women's education and wellness outdoors.
🌸 Yoga for Her
Offer donation-based outdoor yoga classes led by women instructors, promoting wellness, community and donations to support programs for female survivors.
📚 Women's Book & Brew
Ticketed pop-up book club pairing local female authors with coffee tastings. Builds community, sparks conversation and raises funds through ticket sales.
🚴♀️ Cycle for Sisterhood
Bring together riders for a virtual/hybrid cycling challenge, collecting per-mile pledges to fund women's leadership workshops and peer support networks.
🎨 Paint Her Future
Host outdoor painting workshops led by female artists. Attendees donate to join, creating artworks that will be auctioned to support women's creative programs.
📱 #HerStory Challenge
A month-long social media campaign where supporters share empowering women's stories with #HerStory, unlocking matched donations and inspiring peer giving.
Want more inspiration?
Explore 40+ free Women Empowerment Nonprofits fundraising ideas
Top grants for Women Empowerment Nonprofits in 2025
The Women's Fund of North Carolina Grants
The Women's Fund of North Carolina
$1,500 to $5,000
Supports nonprofit organizations and programs serving women and girls, with a focus on housing security. Applications open on July 25, 2025, and close on August 26, 2025.
AAUW Community Action Grants
AAUW
Up to $75,000
Supports nonprofits and educational institutions that help girls in grades K-12 build STEM confidence, skills, and identity. The Letter of Interest deadline is in October 2025.
Amber Grant
WomensNet
$2,000 to $25,000 annually
Awards monthly funding to women-owned businesses to support their growth. The application cutoff for the next $10,000 grant is June 30, 2025.
S/GWI Grant Opportunity
Grants.gov
Not specified
Seeks applicants whose work fosters women's leadership in preventing and mitigating conflict. Specific funding amounts are not detailed in the provided information.
Top companies that donate to Women Empowerment Nonprofits in 2025
Walmart
Supports local grants, round-ups, registries, and space requests for nonprofits through its Spark Good program.
The Coca-Cola Foundation
Invests in social and economic programs, including economic empowerment, youth development, and education for communities.
Tory Burch Foundation
Supports women entrepreneurs with grants, low-interest loans, education, and community to increase economic power.
Global Fund for Women
Funds women-led organizations that are working to advance gender equality and human rights.
Frequently asked questions
Is Zeffy really 100% free for Women Empowerment Nonprofits? What’s the catch?
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Women Empowerment Nonprofits! There are no platform fees, no processing fees, and absolutely no hidden costs. We stay free thanks to optional tips from donors who believe in our mission to support nonprofits like yours. No catch!
Can Women Empowerment Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?
Absolutely! Women Empowerment Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect donations, run peer-to-peer fundraisers, sell event tickets, and set up recurring giving—all without paying a single fee. Every dollar raised goes directly to advancing your mission.
What types of fundraising campaigns can Women Empowerment Nonprofits run with Zeffy?
You can run a variety of fundraising campaigns with Zeffy! Organize peer-to-peer fundraisers where your community can rally for your cause, manage ticketed events with ease, or set up monthly giving programs for consistent support. Whatever your fundraising needs, Zeffy is here to help without any fees.
What’s the best fundraising platform for Women Empowerment Nonprofits?
Zeffy is the best and only truly 100% free fundraising platform for Women Empowerment Nonprofits. Unlike others that have hidden fees or charge for processing, Zeffy ensures every cent of your donations supports your cause, building trust with donors and maximizing your impact.