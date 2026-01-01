Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - We help you start your nonprofit at no cost. We understand that every penny counts when starting a nonprofit. You can pay us if you want to. All you’ll need to pay are the fees charged by the IRS and your state.

Is Zeffy really 100% free for Science and Technology Nonprofits? What's the catch?

Yes, Zeffy is 100% free for Science and Technology Nonprofits. There are no platform fees, processing fees, or hidden costs. We're able to offer our services for free thanks to optional tips from donors who support our mission to help organizations like yours keep every dollar you raise. No catch!

Can Science and Technology Nonprofits use Zeffy to collect donations?

Certainly! Science and Technology Nonprofits can use Zeffy to collect a variety of donations, including general donations, membership fees, and sponsorships. Zeffy also supports event ticket sales and recurring giving, all without any fees.

What types of fundraising campaigns can Science and Technology Nonprofits run with Zeffy?

Science and Technology Nonprofits can run diverse fundraising campaigns with Zeffy. From peer-to-peer fundraisers and ticketed webinars to setting up recurring donation programs for sustained support, Zeffy provides the tools to meet your fundraising needs.

What's the best fundraising platform for Science and Technology Nonprofits?

Zeffy is the best fundraising platform for Science and Technology Nonprofits because it's the only truly zero-fee, 100% free platform available. While others might claim to be free but charge processing fees or have hidden costs, Zeffy ensures every cent goes directly to your mission, building donor trust and allowing you to focus on what matters most.