Free AI-powered tool
Generate fresh ideas for your next fundraising campaigns. Describe your nonprofit to receive personalized suggestions that match your fundraising goals and audience.
Engage followers by sharing stories and challenges related to legal aid issues, encouraging donations with a matching gift from sponsors.
Host online training sessions for volunteers, charging a small fee that supports legal aid services while enabling community involvement.
Organize a fun-run or walking event where participants raise funds through sponsorships, with all proceeds supporting legal aid programs.
Host a trivia competition at a local venue, charging entry fees to fund legal services while fostering community engagement.
Create and sell branded merchandise like tote bags and mugs that educate about legal rights while raising funds for legal aid.
Compile a cookbook featuring recipes from clients and staff, selling it to raise awareness and funds for legal services.
Engage local law firms to sponsor specific programs, creating a win-win partnership that increases visibility and funding for legal aid.
Encourage employees to donate and match their contributions through employer programs, doubling the impact for legal aid efforts.
Share impactful stories monthly from beneficiaries, encouraging small donations and highlighting the value of legal aid in the community.
Host events and informational sessions together with local partners, raising funds and awareness through community participation.
Use platforms like GoFundMe to share real legal aid cases, encouraging donations directly tied to client needs and success stories.
Launch targeted fundraising campaigns during holidays or tax season, emphasizing the urgent need for legal aid support.
Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.
Supporters create personalized donation pages honoring a maternal figure, with stories and images shared across social media. Tied to Mother’s Day (May 11, 2025).
An elegant in-person fundraising dinner set in a botanical garden or park, featuring live music, local chefs, and silent auctions.
Supporters donate gently used items to be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting your cause. Promotes decluttering and sustainable giving.
LGBTQ rights organizations boost funds through drag brunches, pride runs, inclusive art auctions, merch sales, and community sponsorships.
Host drag brunches, pride-themed runs, art auctions, and peer-to-peer crowdfunding to support LGBTQ+ advocacy and safe spaces.
Native American organizations thrive with heritage dinners, artisan craft markets, powwow fundraisers and sponsorship drives to support community programs.
LGBTQ advocacy groups can host drag brunches, pride walks, and ally sponsorships to fund outreach, education, and support services.
Civil rights organizations can rally supporters with freedom walks, letter-writing campaigns, and benefit dinners to fund advocacy work.
Political groups can host candidate meet-and-greets, grassroots crowdfunding campaigns, and membership drives to fund outreach and voter education.
Host inclusive mixers, crowdfunding campaigns, and advocacy dinners to fund transgender rights education, legal support, and community outreach.
Political action committees raise money with grassroots email appeals, donor meet-and-greets, targeted mail drives, and campaign dinners.
Voter education groups raise funds through ticketed candidate panels, paid civic workshops, registration drives, and grassroots donor appeals.
Legal Aid Societies can host know-your-rights workshops, sponsor-a-case drives, and benefit dinners to fund free legal services.
Social justice organizations thrive on benefit dinners, public art auctions, and grassroots donor challenges to support advocacy and outreach.
“Civil Rights and Advocacy groups host community forums, legal workshops, and grassroots donor drives to fuel equality campaigns.”
Tell us about your nonprofit and your goals — our 100% free, AI-powered tool will instantly generate tailored fundraising ideas.
Browse through personalized suggestions and choose the ideas that best match your mission.
Bring your idea to life with Zeffy — create your fundraising form and start raising funds today.
Before diving into fundraising, it's essential to evaluate your legal aid society's nonprofit capacity. Use this self-assessment questionnaire as a starting point:
Once you've assessed your organization's capacity, consider these fundraising ideas tailored for legal aid societies:
Fundraising IdeaFeasibilityCommunity EngagementPotential RevenueLegal Workshop SeriesHighHighMediumCrowdfunding CampaignMediumMediumHighCharity Golf TournamentMediumHighHighLegal Aid Information FairHighHighMedium
Develop a clear timeline to keep your fundraising efforts on track. Here’s a sample timeline for a Charity Golf Tournament:
Budget planning is crucial for fundraising success. Here’s how to break it down:
Understanding the potential risks involved in your fundraising efforts can help you prepare better:
By following these steps, you can find a fundraising idea that not only suits your legal aid society's mission but also engages your community effectively. Good luck!
No matter your fundraising needs, Zeffy has you covered. Trusted by over 50,000 nonprofits, our fundraising solutions are completely free—forever.