Host a virtual dinner where participants donate to receive a meal kit and connect over a shared Shabbat experience online.
Create a digital campaign during the High Holidays encouraging members to give through compelling storytelling and video appeals.
Organize an art fair showcasing local artists with a portion of sales supporting synagogue programs, enhancing community engagement.
Host a hands-on event where community members can donate to participate in building and decorating the synagogue's Sukkah.
Collect and compile community members' favorite recipes into a published book sold to raise funds while celebrating culinary traditions.
Launch an online store selling synagogue-themed apparel and items, promoting community spirit while generating unrestricted funds.
Create a program that encourages families to donate in honor of their ancestors, promoting giving through personal connections.
Partner with local businesses to create a matching gift program, doubling donations made by employees during specific periods.
Offer a community gift-wrapping service during the holiday season for donations, providing convenient help while raising funds.
Launch a social media challenge with community members sharing personal fundraising goals, encouraged by hashtags and peer support.
Organize an event with activities for all ages, such as games, food stalls, and entertainment, generating income through ticket sales.
Host a weekend retreat focused on spiritual and physical wellness, charging a fee while promoting community connections and engagement.
Organize a community barbecue during a summer sunset, where attendees can enjoy food, live music, and games while donating to the cause.
Supporters create personalized donation pages honoring a maternal figure, with stories and images shared across social media. Tied to Mother’s Day (May 11, 2025).
An elegant in-person fundraising dinner set in a botanical garden or park, featuring live music, local chefs, and silent auctions.
Supporters donate gently used items to be auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting your cause. Promotes decluttering and sustainable giving.
Jewish organizations can host cultural dinners, family-friendly events, matching challenges and galas to support synagogues and community programs.
Synagogues can host festive dinners, Torah study sponsorships, and holiday appeal campaigns to support religious services and community programs.
Mosques raise funds through community iftars, charity bazaars, and donation campaigns supporting upkeep, youth programs, and outreach.
Religious student groups thrive on coffeehouse nights, donation-based worship concerts, faith-themed merch sales, and small group meal fundraisers.
Religious educational institutions boost funding with holiday bazaars, faith-themed auctions, scripture study dinners, and sponsored scholarship drives.
Religious organizations can host community potlucks, choir concerts, and holiday bazaars to raise funds for outreach, missions, and facility upkeep.
Before diving into fundraising, it's essential to evaluate your synagogue's nonprofit capacity. Use this self-assessment questionnaire as a starting point:
Once you've assessed your organization's capacity, consider these fundraising ideas tailored for synagogues:
|Fundraising Idea
|Feasibility
|Community Engagement
|Potential Revenue
|Challah Bake Fundraiser
|High
|High
|Medium
|Art & Music Festival
|Medium
|High
|High
|Educational Seminars
|High
|Medium
|Medium
|Annual Gala Dinner
|Medium
|High
|High
Develop a clear timeline to keep your fundraising efforts on track. Here’s a sample timeline for a Challah Bake Fundraiser:
Budget planning is crucial for fundraising success. Here’s how to break it down:
Understanding the potential risks involved in your fundraising efforts can help you prepare better:
By following these steps, you can find a fundraising idea that not only suits your synagogue's mission but also engages your community effectively. Good luck!
