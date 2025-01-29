How is Zeffy free?
How to Start an Annual Giving Program in 9 Steps
Nonprofit guides

How to Start an Annual Giving Program in 9 Steps

January 29, 2025

Recurring giving programs are the foundation of sustainable nonprofit operations. While project-specific campaigns fund individual initiatives, annual giving provides the unrestricted funding needed to maintain staff, cover utilities, and support day-to-day operations.

Organizations with strong annual giving programs are better positioned to weather economic uncertainties and respond to community needs. These programs create predictable revenue streams while building a pipeline of engaged donors who understand and support your core mission.

In this guide, we’ll explore proven strategies to launch and grow an annual giving program that ensures your nonprofit's financial stability.

Table of Contents 

What is annual giving?

9 steps to plan a successful annual giving campaign

6 ways to enhance your annual giving program

Final words on the annual giving campaigns

FAQs on annual fundraising campaigns

What is annual giving?

Annual giving, or an annual fund campaign, creates a steady stream of unrestricted funding that covers your nonprofit's essential operating costs throughout the year. 

Unlike project-specific campaigns, these programs focus on securing recurring donations that give you the flexibility to address your organization's most pressing needs - from staff salaries to facility maintenance.

By combining various fundraising strategies across the year, annual giving builds a reliable donor base while providing the financial foundation for your nonprofit's growth and sustainability.

A carefully planned annual giving strategy offers your nonprofit several key advantages:

9 steps to plan a successful annual giving campaign

Step 1: Define SMART goals

Step 2: Choose a theme 

Step 3: Map out your annual giving strategies

Step 4: Identify your donors

Step 5: Create a multichannel communication strategy 

Step 6: Develop your campaign calendar

Step 7: Choose a free online fundraising platform

Step 8: Launch and monitor your annual giving campaign

Step 9: Acknowledgment and follow-up

1. Define SMART goals 

Your ultimate goal with annual giving is to build your fundraising pipeline and strengthen donor relationships. Consider setting goals for:

Set an overall fundraising goal, then break it down into specific objectives for each annual giving strategy. For example, you can aim to raise 15% of your 25,000 annual funds from online fundraising, or you can look for 15% to come from offline fundraising events.

Read our guide on nonprofit fundraising goals to understand how to define your goal 

2. Choose a theme 

Since annual appeals focus on operational funding rather than specific projects, you need a compelling theme to drive donations. Here's how you can pick an impactful theme:

3. Map out your annual giving strategies 

Plan your annual giving efforts ahead of time by mapping out your fundraising strategies. Early planning lets you focus on building donor relationships instead of rushing through last-minute logistics. Evaluate your available resources, like time and money, to choose suitable approaches.

Combine online and offline methods effectively to maximize reach. For instance, consider hosting one or two community events while running online campaigns throughout the year. There are plenty of cost-effective fundraising options, so pick what works best for your nonprofit.

4. Identify your donors 

Identify your ideal donors and group them by shared characteristics like donation amounts, frequency, and how they prefer to be contacted. This focused approach helps you craft messages that connect with each group personally. 

Start by reaching out to your existing donors, then expand your outreach to bring in new supporters.

5. Create a multichannel communication strategy 

To spread the word about your annual giving campaign, make use of multiple channels, incorporating both digital and traditional channels into your approach, including:

Keep your message consistent across all channels - whether it's an Instagram post or email. Increase your outreach efforts during peak giving seasons like Giving Tuesday and the holiday period. 

At this time, engage donors through behind-the-scenes glimpses of your work, volunteer spotlights, and real-time progress updates. Try to create urgency through matching gift challenges, where donations are doubled for a limited time.

6. Develop your campaign calendar 

A clear campaign calendar helps align your staff and volunteers on donation requests and donor stewardship activities. Since your annual giving strategy comprises several fundraising efforts, your calendar must include:

You can also add relevant holidays and special dates to boost your fundraising appeal. For example, if you're an environmental nonprofit, you might want to plan something special for Earth Day when people are already thinking about environmental causes.

7. Choose a free online fundraising platform

With the right fundraising software, you can make your annual giving effective and expand your outreach. A fundraising tool lets you monitor campaign results, donor information, and giving patterns so you can adapt and improve. 

Here are some key features to look for:

With Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform, you get all these features at no cost. It's a free platform that lets you run multiple fundraising campaigns without any fees.

8. Launch and monitor your annual giving campaign

Launch your annual giving campaign with an engaging kick-off event - like a concert or community lunch - and promote it across your digital channels and local media.

Clearly communicate your fundraising goals and the impact you aim to achieve, showing donors how their support will help you make a meaningful difference.

Keep donors invested by sharing regular updates on your progress and celebrating achievements like hitting 25% or 50% of your goal. You can use a fundraising thermometer to keep your campaign active and maintain donor interest, leading to stronger support.

Track your annual giving progress and donor engagement. Using this data, you can see what works and what needs tweaking. For instance, if phone calls bring in more donations, allocate more resources to that channel to optimize results.

9. Acknowledgment and follow-up

Build lasting relationships through thoughtful donor appreciation. Send personalized thank-you messages within 48 hours of receiving a gift, emphasizing how their support strengthens your organization's foundation.

Create a structured follow-up plan that includes:

For new donors, offer clear pathways to deeper engagement through volunteer opportunities, member programs, or advisory committees.

6 ways to enhance your annual giving program

1. Personalize your outreach

When you personalize your outreach, your donors are more likely to engage with your cause. Address them by name in every communication and reference past interactions to show your appreciation for their support.

Look at your donor data to learn: Which campaigns get them interested? How do they prefer to be contacted? How do they give? When do they usually donate? Use these insights to deliver tailored messages through their preferred channels, timed to align with their donation habits.

2. Define customized giving levels 

Strategic giving levels make it easier for donors to choose contribution amounts that match their capacity. Create clear tiers on your donation page with preset amounts and a custom field option. 

Most importantly, show the impact of each level - for example, '$50 maintains our helpline for a day' or '$100 trains a new volunteer.' This approach guides donor decisions while connecting every gift to tangible outcomes, helping you systematically work toward your annual target.

3. Focus on the end-of-the-year appeal 

Keeping donors excited about annual fund campaigns can be tricky since you're asking for general support rather than funding specific projects.

Many supporters feel moved to donate during this time, partly for tax benefits before the year closes. Use this moment to create holiday-themed campaigns or join Giving Tuesday initiatives.

Your year-end appeal gives you a perfect chance to showcase your nonprofit's impact over the past year and inspire further support. Create a compelling appeal by sharing a real story about how you've helped your community.

Read our guide on year-end giving campaigns to make the most out of your donor’s generosity 

4. Promote matching gifts 

Matching gifts can significantly boost your annual fund, with research showing that 84% of donors are more likely to contribute when a match is available. This program lets companies double their employees' donations to your cause through corporate donation matching.

When running your annual giving strategy, highlight matching gift options on your donation pages and in your outreach materials.

Read our guide to learn about donation-matching programs for nonprofits

5. Put a pledge program in place 

Not every supporter can make an immediate gift to your annual fund, even when they want to help. This is where a pledge program proves invaluable - it lets donors commit to a specific gift amount they can fulfill over time.

This approach helps secure more annual funding while giving donors the flexibility they need to plan their giving. Create a pledge program that covers the following:

6. Use peer-to-peer fundraising 

In peer-to-peer fundraising, your supporters create personal online giving pages and collect donations from their networks on your behalf. When supporters share your mission and campaigns, your message reaches new donors, as people are more likely to give when asked by their friends and family.

To make your peer-to-peer fundraising effective:

Final words on the annual giving campaigns

Annual giving is crucial to your mission - it keeps your operations running while you serve your community.

Creating a successful annual giving program takes planning, but it doesn't need to be complex or expensive. Focus on a compelling theme, reach out to donors personally, and make it clear how funds will be used.

Give your supporters multiple ways to help through online fundraising, matching gifts, pledges, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Keep donors engaged throughout your annual campaign by sharing progress and acknowledging their impact.

Choose Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising platform for your annual giving campaigns. Zeffy provides all your comprehensive tools for free - every dollar you raise goes directly to your cause, helping you make the most of your donors' generosity.

FAQs on annual fundraising campaigns

The key difference between major gifts and annual giving lies in the donation amount and donor type. For major gifts, donors mostly make larger donations, often $10,000 or more, to support specific projects. These are often used to make endowments or build long-term capacity.

Annual giving, on the other hand, focuses on a broader base of donors who contribute smaller amounts throughout the year. It helps organizations cover operational expenses and identify loyal supporters.

Note that annual giving and major gifts are not mutually exclusive but rather work together. By cultivating relationships with your annual supporters, you can identify individuals with the capacity to give more and become major donors.

Check out our guide on major donor fundraising to maximize major gifts

An annual giving officer is responsible for planning, managing, and growing a nonprofit's annual fundraising efforts. This includes leading year-round campaigns and solicitations to different constituents. Here's what their primary role requires:

  • Creating and implementing campaigns to encourage annual contributions, such as email appeals, direct mail, and social media outreach
  • Building and maintaining relationships with donors and community stakeholders
  • Attending community events on behalf of the organization
  • Monitoring and analyzing annual giving campaigns and generating reports to evaluate campaign effectiveness
  • Working with marketing, development, and other teams to align annual giving goals with the organization's broader mission and objectives

Annual giving focuses on collecting donations throughout the year to support a nonprofit's operational needs. These contributions often come through campaigns, events, or regular donor appeals.

Planned giving, in contrast, involves larger gifts arranged through estate plans, wills, or trusts, typically made by major donors.

While annual giving ensures immediate funding, planned giving builds the nonprofit's financial capacity. Both approaches are essential, with annual giving supporting ongoing donor relationships and planned giving helping to ensure lasting impact through legacy contributions.

Written by
Camille Duboz

