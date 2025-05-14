Nonprofit Website Builders: 9 Best Options

We live in an online world, which has shaped how a nonprofit organization thinks about engaging supporters and donors. 94% of consumers/donors say that their first impression of a brand is based on its website's design. For nonprofits, this means leveraging effective website builders that offer strong online visibility, donation form functionality, and affordability.

But for small, grassroots organizations with limited budgets and time, creating a website can be daunting.

In this article, we’ll cover all your questions about the necessity of a website, as well as compare the top nine free or low-cost website builders, highlighting features, pricing, and more.

Does your nonprofit actually need a website?

If you’re running a small or grassroots nonprofit, building a traditional website might sound like the first step, but it’s often not the most effective use of your time or budget. Between web design, domain hosting, ongoing updates, and security, a full website can quickly become a financial and logistical burden, especially when your real focus should be on building a community and raising funds.

Here’s the good news: you don’t need a full-blown website to start making an impact.

Platforms like Zeffy are designed specifically for nonprofits, giving you everything you need to fundraise, manage events, collect donations, send emails, and communicate with your supporters—all in one place. Instead of juggling multiple tools (or investing in custom website development), you can use Zeffy to:

Launch branded donation pages and ticketed events in minutes



Immediately collect donations



Send email campaigns and updates to donors



Automate receipts and thank-you messages



Track donations and donor info from one simple dashboard



And unlike many website builders or fundraising platforms, Zeffy doesn’t charge you platform or transaction fees—meaning 100% of every donation goes toward your mission.

9 Best Website Builders for Nonprofits Compared

Website builder Best for Highlight Feature Accepting Online Donations Nonprofit discount Pricing Rating How quickly can you build a website? Zeffy Creating a simple donation page or e-commerce store for your nonprofit 100% free (no platform or transaction fees) Yes Everything is free forever 100% free 5 out of 5 You can build donation forms instantly! Wix Nonprofits looking for an easy and quick website builder Drag and drop editor Yes 70% off for 2-year Wix Premium plan with TechSoup membership Paid plans start at $17 a month 4.4 out of 5 About an hour, depending on complexity Squarespace Nonprofits in need of e-commerce and community-building services Membership site Yes No, but nonprofits can get 10% off their first payment Paid plans start at $16 a month 4.6 out of 5 In a few hours Shopify Nonprofits looking for robust e-commerce tools How-to guides Yes Yes. NPO Lite and NPO Full plans range from $29-$99/month Paid plans start at $29 a month 4.5 out of 5 In a few hours GoDaddy Nonprofits looking for an affordable website builder AI website designer Yes No, but there are many affordable plans Paid plans start at $10.99 a month 4.2 out of 5 In about an hour WordPress Nonprofits looking for a free website builder with lots of flexibility Entirely flexible and customizable Yes No Plans start at $4/month, but you must pay for third-party domain name and hosting services 4.6 out of 5 Few hours or days depending on customization and complexity Duda Nonprofits looking for a simple website builder Drag and drop editor Yes There is a free trial, but no nonprofit discounts Annual paid plans start at $19 a month 4.6 out of 5 In a few hours, depending on the complexity Site 123 Nonprofits looking for a free and simple website builder Simple and free tool Yes Yes. SITE123 offers a 40% discount on all paid plans for non-profit websites. Paid plans start at $12.80 a month 4.3 out of 5 Under an hour Morweb Nonprofits looking for a website builder tailored to nonprofit organization Tailored nonprofit modules (blogs, event calendars, fundraising) Yes Yes Paid plans start at $149 a month 4.8 out of 5 About an hour

1. Zeffy – Best nonprofit website builder for accepting donations online

‍

Unlike other website builders, Zeffy offers features like a free online store, donation pages, and lots of other free donation tools. These features may eliminate the need for a separate website for nonprofits.

This is especially powerful for grassroots and small nonprofits, many of which operate solely through a social media presence. These organizations often don’t have the time, budget, or technical skills to create and maintain a full-fledged website—yet they still need professional tools to fundraise effectively.



Zeffy bridges that gap. In just minutes, you can launch a branded donation page, start selling tickets to your next fundraiser, or even open an online store for merch—all without a website and all completely free.

What makes Zeffy a great nonprofit website builder?

Zeffy is an all-in-one fundraising platform that allows nonprofits to easily:

Set up a seamless online donation page

Manage events

Create and sell raffle tickets

Utilize nonprofit-specific features

Con:

Nonprofits can’t build a fully fledged website with Zeffy. Instead, they can publish unlimited branded donation and campaign pages, run events, track donations, and more.

Pricing:

‍100% free

Zeffy Reviews

“Creating and adding the giving form on our website was easy and well laid out, integration with our bank accounts and options for when deposits happen are ok. Really have not had to spend much time managing” - Mark C.

2. Wix – Easiest option to create a nonprofit website in minutes

Wix makes website development simple with a simple interface and templates. You can add numerous web pages and an e-commerce store to your nonprofit organization's website.

What makes Wix a great website builder for your nonprofit?

Drag and drop editor

Mobile optimized

Event registration

A basic donation form is available

Apps available

Customized colors and fonts

Easily connect third-party integrations

Con:

‍Customer service is difficult to reach

Templates:

‍Multiple templates to create a beautiful website for nonprofits

Pricing:

‍The Wix website builder has paid plans that start at $17 a month when billed annually (includes a free one-year domain)

Review

“I've designed about two dozen websites for clients using Wix. Very easy to use. Templates are excellent. New features are cutting edge. Customer service is a bit more difficult to reach, but once you've got them, they are top-notch. Shop app is more than adequate. Follow up features and automations are more than adequate. Very satisfied. I use it basically every day. Integrations with other software programs seems adequate so far.” - Cathy G.

Wix nonprofit FAQs

Is Wix free for nonprofits? TechSoup members can purchase a one-year Premium plan for 70% off and a free one-year domain registration.

‍

Can I accept donations through Wix? Wix integrates with PayPal and other online donation tools to collect donations. Donation forms are only available using old Wix Forms and require a Premium plan, which does not offer many nonprofit-specific features.

‍

Do you need additional platforms and tools to fundraise? Yes. While Wix lets you build a website and accept payments with certain paid plans, it doesn’t come with built-in nonprofit fundraising tools like peer-to-peer fundraising, event ticketing, or donation receipts tailored for tax purposes.

Can you start raising funds in seconds? Not really. First, you’ll need to set up your Wix site, choose a pricing plan that supports payments, and connect a payment provider (like Stripe or PayPal). Then, you'll need to embed a donation form or install a fundraising app. This setup takes time—so it’s not ideal for grassroots or small nonprofits that need to start quickly.

Are design skills required? Somewhat. Wix offers templates and a drag-and-drop editor, but designing a professional-looking donation page or nonprofit site can still be overwhelming if you don’t have web design experience. Without design skills, it’s easy to end up with a cluttered or ineffective site, especially when trying to add fundraising elements.

‍

3. Squarespace – Best nonprofit website builder for e-commerce integration and community-building services

Squarespace is one of the top website builders with robust capabilities. It also supports e-commerce integration and community-building services.

What makes Squarespace a great website builder for nonprofits?

Online store options

Membership site

Website builder's dashboard

Blogs

Numerous mobile-responsive templates

Analytics for website performance

Built-in search engine optimization (SEO) tools

Con:

‍Costly service may be unaffordable for some nonprofits

Templates

Multiple templates for a mobile-optimized website are available for nonprofits

Pricing:

‍Paid plans start at $16 when billed annually (includes a free custom domain)

Review

“The functionality is so intuitive—so much better than WordPress which is what we used before. We made the switch because we wanted things to look modernized, streamlined, and we all know that people judge "books by their cover" or "businesses by their website." If you don't have a good looking website, you won't be taken seriously, and now we do, and that's the best part about it.” - Alyssa N.

Squarespace nonprofit FAQs

‍

Is Squarespace free for nonprofits? No, but there is a nonprofit discount. Nonprofit organizations can get 10% off their first payment.

‍

What is the nonprofit discount code for Squarespace? Use coupon code PARTNER10

‍

Can you collect donations with Squarespace? Squarespace has an advanced feature that allows nonprofits to receive donations online. Using a donation form on Squarespace requires a Business, Commerce, Professional, or Premium plan.

‍

Do you need additional platforms and tools to fundraise? Yes. Squarespace is a website builder first—it doesn’t offer built-in nonprofit fundraising features like donation receipts, peer-to-peer fundraising, or donor management.

‍

Can you start raising funds in seconds? No. You’ll need to set up your Squarespace website, choose a paid plan that includes commerce features, and connect a payment processor (Stripe, PayPal, or Square). Only then can you embed a donation form or fundraising tool, so it’s not instant—and likely too time-consuming for small or grassroots nonprofits.

‍

Are design skills required? ‍To some extent. Squarespace is known for beautiful templates, but customizing them (especially for fundraising needs) can be tricky without design experience. Even minor layout changes or embedding third-party donation tools may require a learning curve or tech support, especially for busy nonprofits without a web designer.

4. Shopify – Best e-commerce platform for nonprofits

Shopify is well known in the website building world as a user-friendly e-commerce platform. There are many features that smaller organizations and small business owners love to build an online store.

What makes Shopify a great website builder for your nonprofit?

Custom branding

How-to guides

Sell online and in person

Sell internationally

Email marketing

Social media integrations

Custom domain name

Email marketing

Nonprofit logo design

Con:

‍While Shopify does offer a 3-month $1 plan, the cost goes up to $39 a month and may be too much for many nonprofits.

Templates:

‍Shopify offers 12 free template themes, but none specifically for nonprofits

Pricing:

‍Shopify offers a nonprofit discount with the NPO Lite and NPO Full plans. Plans start at $29 monthly when billed annually plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction.

Review

“Our fundraising events for our nonprofit, the Young Survival Coalition, are bike rides that span across three days. With this moving event, we have moving merchandise as well and having a laptop accessible at all times is difficult. Shopify has the easiest navigating and helpful app on your phone to make events on the go possible. The app allows us to let riders purchase merchandise wherever we are. We also enjoy how you can add products on-site to the app to then begin to sell. For example, one of our finale days was getting rain and we decided to start selling one of our incentives, the raincoat. Having this feature allowed us to keep track of what was sold as well as take credit cards. We love how you can take a picture of the credit card without always having to have a card swipe.” - Danielle A.

Shopify nonprofit FAQs

‍

Can nonprofits use Shopify? ‍Yes. Shopify offers NPO Lite and NPO Full for $29 and $99 monthly plus transaction fees.

‍

Can you use Shopify for online fundraising? ‍Yes. Nonprofits in the US and Canada can accept donations through Shopify Payments. Instead of a robust donation form, users will use a Shopify form.

‍

Do you need additional platforms and tools to fundraise? ‍Yes. Shopify is designed for e-commerce, not nonprofit fundraising. While you can sell merchandise, you’ll need third-party apps to accept donations, track donors, or create donation forms.

‍

Can you start raising funds in seconds? ‍No. Setting up a Shopify store takes time—you'll need to create product listings, customize your theme, and integrate donation apps. It also requires a paid plan and payment setup before you can begin collecting funds. It’s not ideal for nonprofits that need a fast, plug-and-play donation setup.

‍

Are design skills required? ‍‍Generally, yes. While Shopify offers templates, customizing them for nonprofit purposes—like showcasing campaigns or adding donation options—often requires some design skill or help from a developer. Managing apps and modifying layouts can also get complicated for teams without technical support.

‍

5. GoDaddy – Best domain registrar and professional-looking website for nonprofits

GoDaddy is the world's largest domain registrar and hosting provider. GoDaddy also offers e-commerce solutions, email marketing, and website building.

What makes GoDaddy a great website builder for your nonprofit?

AI website builder

Email and social media marketing

24/7 customer support

Branded content creation

Share educational resources

Mobile-friendly

Performance tracking

Payment processing

SEO tools

Con:

‍There are limited customizing options

Templates:

‍Over 11 nonprofit templates

Pricing:

Custom domain names

SEO

Online store

Email and text reminders

Accept online payments

List products for free on Google Shopping

Review

“Godaddy is a popular choice among small and medium-scale enterprises. Its affordable plans bundled with offers and features attract many. Godaddy has a great resource library of tutorials for beginners. Godaddy provides customer support 24x7. Godaddy's domain search tool and domain name generator tool etc come in handy at needy times. Godaddy has its own website builders tool and it can be used to develop professional-looking websites in no time. Godaddy's ready-to-launch websites templates are another good feature. Godaddy also allows WordPress hosting. Godaddy has reliable and affordable WordPress hosting plans. Godaddy's setup is very easy and you can get your site online in under 1 hour.” - Samuel J.

GoDaddy nonprofit FAQs

‍

Does GoDaddy offer a nonprofit discount pricing? ‍‍While GoDaddy's prices are lower than most (limited free plan), they do not offer nonprofit discounts.

‍

Can you set up a donation form on GoDaddy? ‍‍You can use GoDaddy forms and a donation button to fundraise however, the functionality is limited.

‍

Do you need additional platforms and tools to fundraise? ‍‍Yes. GoDaddy is primarily a website builder and hosting platform, so it lacks dedicated fundraising features for nonprofits.

‍

Can you start raising funds in seconds? ‍‍No. GoDaddy allows you to build a website quickly, but setting up donation functionality takes additional steps. You’ll need to integrate external tools (e.g., PayPal buttons or a third-party donation form) to begin accepting donations, which means it’s not instant.

‍

Are design skills required? ‍‍Not necessarily, but helpful. GoDaddy provides templates that are easy to customize without much design experience. However, if you want a more personalized look or need to integrate donation features smoothly, some basic design knowledge or assistance may be required.

6. WordPress – Best free open source website builder for nonprofits

WordPress for nonprofits is a free, open-source website builder. It is also one of the most popular website builders.

You can install your web hosting provider and entirely customize dynamic websites.

What makes WordPress a great website builder for your nonprofit?

Free website builder

Flexible and customizable

SEO tools

Various plugins for monetization, event registration, e-commerce, and more

Create a membership site

Include ads

Con:

‍While you won't need coding knowledge, Wordpress.org is open source;it can get complicated and is not necessarily a beginner's tool.

Templates:

‍Over 29 nonprofit templates

Pricing:

‍WordPress went from being a free website builder to $4/month, and you must purchase a domain and hosting with a third-party vendor

Review

“WordPress is a simple enough platform, especially for first-time users who may not be used to navigating the backend of websites. WordPress also pairs well with most plugins, allowing users to solve a number of business goals using this platform. There is a learning curve with WordPress; however, there is a large online community of blogs and discussion boards. The few issues that I have had thus far in more than four years of using this platform I have been able to resolve independently using this community of online help.” - Anna I.

Wordpress nonprofit FAQs

‍

Can you set up a donation form on WordPress? ‍‍You can collect donations through WordPress using their donation form widget, which uses Stripe to process payments and may be subject to transaction fees. Many popular nonprofit tools may integrate with WordPress at an additional cost.

‍

‍Do you need additional platforms and tools to fundraise? ‍‍Yes. While WordPress is a versatile website builder, it doesn’t have native fundraising tools. You’ll need to install plugins to provide customizable donation forms, recurring donations, and other nonprofit features.

‍

‍Can you start raising funds in seconds? ‍‍No. Setting up a WordPress site and integrating a donation plugin requires some setup time. You’ll need to install WordPress, choose a theme, customize it, and configure a donation plugin to start accepting funds.

‍

‍Are design skills required? ‍‍Not necessarily, but they can be helpful. WordPress offers both free and premium themes that make it easy to build a site without extensive design skills. However, customizing a theme or donation form may require some technical know-how.

‍

7. Duda – Best website builder for simple nonprofit websites

Duda is an excellent tool for website design and building. You don't have to know coding to create a simple website for your nonprofit.

What makes Duda a great website builder for your nonprofit?

Drag and drop editor

Built in features for an e-commerce store

Online payments and donations (includes recurring payments)

Event management

Members only pages

‍

‍Only for simple websites

‍

‍Several nonprofit templates

Pricing:

‍Basic plans start at $19 a month when purchased annually (includes one site and hosting)

Review

“I have been using Duda for approximately 3 years for small business and non-profit websites and I absolutely LOVE it! What I love most is the customer focus and support. Duda clearly cares about their clients and they have an outstanding support system, something I feel is greatly lacking on competitor platforms. I also love that they are focused on always improving the platform and seek feedback and ideas from developers and agency owners.” - Lori O.

Duda nonprofit FAQs

‍

‍Is Duda free for nonprofits? ‍‍There is a free trial, but no discounts for nonprofits

‍

‍Can you set up a donation form on Duda? ‍‍It is challenging to create a donation form on Duda without integrations. However, several options exist for nonprofits looking to build online fundraising capabilities with third-party tools.

‍

‍Do you need additional platforms and tools to fundraise? ‍‍Yes. While Duda provides excellent website building capabilities, it doesn’t include native fundraising tools.

‍

‍Can you start raising funds in seconds? ‍‍No. Setting up fundraising on Duda requires some configuration. You’ll need to design your site, select a template, integrate third-party donation tools, and customize donation forms.

‍

‍Are design skills required? ‍‍No, but they help. Duda is known for its intuitive drag-and-drop website builder, and offers pre-built templates that are easy to customize. However, for advanced customization or if you want a unique design, some design knowledge or assistance from a developer might be necessary.

‍

8. SITE123 – User-friendly website builder for small nonprofits

SITE123 is user friendly and free. This site includes an intuitive website editor, free web hosting, and tools to support search engine rankings.

What makes SITE123 a great website builder for your nonprofit?

Drag and drop editor

Variety of templates

Several free features

Easy to set up

E-commerce store

Mobile responsiveness

SEO tools

Con:

‍Limited customization options

Templates:

‍Over 29 free templates could be used for your nonprofit website, but they are not specifically for nonprofits

Pricing:

‍SITE123 offers a free plan and a paid plan that costs $12.80 a month and offers a free domain for one year and an e-commerce store

Review

“It is very easy to use, the predesigned templates are nice and adapt to most small businesses. It has a library of free images pretty good. It has basic SEO options and allows you to customize the language and regional settings successfully. You can use it for free for simple websites, with payment plans you can add more functionality, hosting space, bandwidth and custom domain. The website that is built automatically adjusts to mobile devices.” - Ana H.

SITE123 nonprofit FAQs

‍

‍Is SITE123 free for nonprofits? ‍‍There is a free plan and a 40% discount on paid plans for nonprofits.

‍

‍Can you set up a donation form on SITE123? ‍‍Yes. To raise funds, you can create a donation order form and customize it to your fundraising campaign or donation page.

‍

‍Do you need additional platforms and tools to fundraise? ‍‍Yes. SITE123 provides an easy-to-use website builder but lacks built-in fundraising tools. To start fundraising, you'll need to integrate external platforms.

‍

‍Can you start raising funds in seconds? ‍‍No. You'll need to set up and connect donation forms, payment gateways, and any additional fundraising tools, which can take time to configure.

‍

‍Are design skills required? ‍‍No. SITE123 is designed to be user-friendly, with a drag-and-drop builder and pre-made templates that require no design skills.

9. Morweb - website builder designed specifically for nonprofits

Morweb is a simple CMS platform that allows nonprofits to build beautiful, functional websites with the right tools and designs to inspire donors.

What makes Morweb a great website builder for your nonprofit?

Custom website design

Non-technical Content Management System (CMS)

Tailored nonprofit modules (blog, events, fundraising)

Website Hosting

Google Analytics

Blogging tools

‍

‍Limited customization options

‍

Templates:

‍Over 12 nonprofit templates

Pricing:

‍Morweb's paid plans start at $149 a month

Review

"I liked the flexibility to customize our needs and wants into a clean, fresh, and easy-to-navigate website. We were able to share our mission, services, impact, and story with our community in an easy-to-navigate website. They worked with us to clean up things from our old site and helped guide us through using best practices." - Nathan S.

Morweb nonprofit FAQs

‍

‍Can you set up a donation form on Morweb? ‍‍Morweb supports secure and branded donation forms that help donors give back on any device. The fundraising module can support general donations, campaigns, and special events.

‍

‍Can I accept donations through the platform? ‍‍Yes, with Morweb, you can accept donations directly.

‍

‍Do you need additional platforms and tools to fundraise? ‍‍No. Morweb is a nonprofit website builder that includes integrated fundraising features. Nonprofits can accept donations directly on their websites without the need for additional platforms.

‍

‍Can you start raising funds in seconds? ‍‍Yes. Morweb allows nonprofits to set up donation pages quickly using customizable templates. You can start fundraising almost immediately once your website is up and running.

‍

‍Are design skills required? ‍‍No. Morweb is designed with nonprofits in mind and offers an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop website builder. Its templates are customizable without needing any coding or design skills.

Characteristics of excellent nonprofit website builders

While the perfect nonprofit website builder looks different for every organization, a few key features can distinguish the best. The following areas of research and asking the right questions will help you establish your nonprofit's online presence.​​

‍

Pricing

Cost is often a primary concern for nonprofit organizations. An affordable website builder and online fundraising tools are critical for nonprofits. If you can't find a free website builder, look for ones that offer nonprofit discounts to get your money's worth.

Ease of Use

Most nonprofits are volunteer-run and lack IT staff or technical expertise. Therefore, it's essential to find website builders that are user-friendly and don't require you to dig into your website's code. Overly complicated website builder software may require freelancers or agency support to help set up.

Number of Templates

Nonprofit website builders should offer various visually appealing templates for website design. Within these templates, you'll need additional plugins like event calendars, online fundraising forms, etc.

Domain Name

Custom domain names for your nonprofit website are crucial for SEO, branding, and trustworthiness. Credibility is a critical factor for donors. Your organization's domain name helps donors trust your brand and eliminates roadblocks for collecting donations.

‍

Accepts nonprofit donations

Speaking of nonprofit donations, you'll need a website builder that offers its online donation platform or integrates with third-party tools like Zeffy. Online donations have become a significant funding source for nonprofits. This includes both one-time and recurring donations.

In 2022, online donations dropped from the highest point in 2020, but recurring donations jumped by 11%, making up 28% of online revenue. So, if your nonprofit website does not include an online donation page to collect one-time and recurring donations, you're missing out on significant funds.

How to create a nonprofit website that stands out

Authentic storytelling

Nonprofits have more stories at their fingertips than most organizations. Your nonprofit can develop a storytelling culture and collect stories from donors, volunteers, and beneficiaries that share your nonprofit's impact.

Make sure your nonprofit website shares these stories with text and videos whenever possible.

Personalized Content

Your website's content is more than stories. Content includes text on your home pages, about pages, landing pages, images, videos, infographics, calls to action, testimonials, and blogs or newsletters. Effective content is not just about having these features but how they're presented, organized, and tailored to your target audience.

Creative design

Website design is the first thing visitors notice. Your chosen website builder should offer unique templates for nonprofits that can help you meet your site visitors' expectations and inspire them to give.

Beyond what design looks like, a good website builder provides accessibility features that support mobile responsiveness, make it easy to navigate in just a few clicks, and align to anyone with disabilities.

Innovative features

The addition of AI has created several innovative features you can add to your website, including:

Chatbots

Personalization Tools based on user behavior

Recommended articles and campaigns

Voice search

Volunteer matching platforms

Impact calculators

These and other traditional tools like surveys can help you personalize your website visitors' experience.

Strong Community Engagement

Community engagement is another tool that inspires donors to give. Including a discussion board, community groups, membership opportunities, or donor testimonials on your website and donation forms will help supporters feel like partners in your mission.

Highlight Collaborations and Partnerships

Another way to excite donors and sponsors is by highlighting collaborations with corporations and other nonprofits on your website. Use your website to promote matching gift campaigns, events, and joint projects with these organizations.

Highlight Donor Impact

Donors give because they want to make a difference. Highlighting your donors' influence and impact on your programs and beneficiaries will strengthen their support. You can do this with storytelling, statistics, infographics, and impact reports.

Pro Tip: Nonprofits should provide supporters with annual reports that share details on their impact and how your programs will help fulfill your mission. You can embed your annual report on a dedicated web page, add a PDF download, create a mobile-friendly format for your app, or add it to your newsletter.

Active Communication

Active communication can help you foster donor engagement, build trust and credibility, strengthen your community, and gather feedback from supporters. You can add a blog or newsletter to increase active communication on your website. You should also provide a contact page where visitors can ask questions and quickly receive a response.

Essential checklist for creating a nonprofit website and encouraging donations

Compelling mission and vision statements

It's crucial to articulate your nonprofit's mission and goals clearly. A compelling mission statement communicating who you help, why, and how will help donors understand your organization's purpose and excite them enough to learn more.

Exciting content

Remember to add impactful stories and testimonials throughout your website to inspire trustworthiness and commitment to your organization's mission.

Call to action buttons

You must also have brightly colored and eye-catching Call to Action buttons on your web pages to make them user-friendly for donors.

Various ways to give

Another important donation feature is to give supporters several ways to support your organization on a professional-looking website. You can do this by accepting various payment methods, volunteer opportunities, and ways to fundraise for your organization with peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns.

‍

Trust is essential for donor support. You can build and strengthen trust and transparency with impact reports, trust badges from third-party reviewers, and by adding your IRS 501(c)3 employer identification number (EIN).

‍

Search engines like Google are where you'll find most new donors. This is why SEO tools are so critical to your organization's marketing and website. Ensure your website content includes relevant keywords to improve visibility on search engines. You must also provide internal and external links to improve your Google ranking.

‍

Your nonprofit should have social media accounts on tools like Google, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Your website should include social media sharing buttons so supporters can share your cause with friends and family.

‍

Before going live, you must test your website to ensure there are no broken links or misspellings. It's also important to provide continued maintenance and regularly update your website based on behavior and supporters' feedback.

How much does it cost to create a website for nonprofit organizations?

The cost of website development and management can vary based on several factors.

Size and Complexity

The size and complexity of your website will play a significant role in price. A simple website with complex features like donation portals, user accounts, and interactive tools will cost less than one.

Design and Customization

Depending on the website builder, custom designs, templates, and branding elements may cost more.

Functionality

Online payment processing, event management, volunteer sign-ups, and management can all add to your website costs unless you can find free tools for nonprofits like Zeffy.

‍

You can develop content for your website or hire a freelancer or agency to help create a professional site with compelling content that drives donations.

External help can cost more initially, but they are often cheaper than full-time staff.

Third-party integrations

A good nonprofit website needs several complex features to collect donations, support volunteer management, and collect donor data. Third-party services can be extra expensive, but free tools like Zeffy can make these additions possible for smaller organizations.

Wrapping up: Choosing your nonprofit website builder

If you're a nonprofit looking to start raising funds immediately, Zeffy offers a completely free, easy-to-use platform that allows you to start accepting donations in seconds — no website required. Whether you’re a grassroots organization with just a social media presence or a small nonprofit looking to maximize your resources, Zeffy provides free donation pages, ticket sales, and even a free online store to help you raise funds right away.

For those nonprofits that want a more elaborate website, Zeffy’s donation forms integrate seamlessly into any existing site, allowing you to raise funds for free with no fees on donations or transactions.

Top nonprofit website builders: Additional FAQs

Can I create a free website for a nonprofit? Few website builders are free, but several options exist for nonprofits and small organizations. While these platforms are limited in features and scope, they can help organizations build professional-looking websites and support fundraising efforts.

