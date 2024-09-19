WordPress for Nonprofits: A Complete Guide [2024]

Whether you need to spread awareness, raise donations, or build a community, a good nonprofit website can make all the difference. Your website serves as a virtual front door, allowing supporters to connect with your mission and support its growth.
WordPress is a user-friendly content management system (CMS) that allows anyone to create and manage a powerful web presence.
Read on to understand how to make the most of WordPress for your nonprofit. Discover how it benefits your organization, steps to create a WordPress website, tips to maintain it, and the best themes and plugins tailored to nonprofit needs.
Table of contents
Why nonprofits should use WordPress
WordPress features nonprofits should use
WordPress pricing for nonprofits
How to use WordPress for your nonprofit?
8 best nonprofit WordPress themes (Free + Paid)
5 best nonprofit WordPress plugins
Top 5 tips to maintain a healthy WordPress website
5 great alternatives to WordPress for nonprofits
Concluding thoughts on WordPress for nonprofits
FAQs on WordPress for nonprofits
WordPress provides a budget-friendly website builder for nonprofits. The platform features a wide range of attractive templates and powerful plugins, enabling you to create visually appealing and functional websites – all for free.
With WordPress, nonprofits can create and manage websites without needing extensive technical knowledge. The block-based Gutenberg editor makes creating and formatting content intuitive and allows easy addition of text, images, videos, and custom layouts.
WordPress also has a vast community and numerous online resources, providing support and tutorials for nonprofit users at all levels. Many WordPress developers volunteer for nonprofits to create or maintain your website for free.
WordPress offers incredible flexibility and customization options, allowing you to create any type of website—from personal charity blogs and fundraising portfolios to professional organization websites. With many resources in the WordPress repository, you can tailor your site to meet specific needs.
WordPress simplifies donation management through your website. Its array of fundraising tools allows you to accept contributions, organize campaigns, and monitor their progress effectively.
Plugins like WP forms on WordPress allow you to create sign-up forms to recruit volunteers. These forms can also appear as pop-ups on your website to encourage visitors to sign up for newsletters or learn more about them.
Beyond static pages and blog posts, WordPress enables you to create custom post types. These include events, projects, volunteer opportunities, or team members – each with its own structure and display options.
WordPress's built-in system allows users to effortlessly upload and drag and drop media content. You can create your photo galleries, and embed audio, video, and documents. Basic editing tools are available within the platform to edit your visuals.
With WordPress, easily connect your website with popular social media platforms and automatically share new posts and create short links and social icons. You can also send your posts as email newsletters automatically.
WordPress sites have easy and constant codes, which makes them suitable for Google's indexing. It features robust SEO tools, including everything from meta tags to site maps, to help you drive relevant traffic.
WordPress offers a wide range of free and premium charity themes that can be easily customized with a few clicks.
Access 50,000+ nonprofit-related plugins to extend the functionality of your website without extensive coding. These cover event management, donation forms, payment processing, and more.
WordPress's built-in commenting system fosters community engagement on your website. Visitors can easily interact with your content, leaving feedback on blog posts or creations.
The user-friendly dashboard allows you to manage comments, respond to feedback, and build relationships with your audience.
Best for: New and smaller nonprofits
Best for: Small to medium size nonprofit organizations
Price: $25/month
Best for: Nonprofits with a broad national or international reach
Price: $45/month
Think of your domain name as a street address, guiding visitors to your website, while your hosting provider is the actual building where your site's files reside. Both elements are essential: the domain directs traffic, while the hosting provider allocates a place on the server to store your web content.
Since WordPress is a self-hosted platform, you need to choose your own hosting provider for your WordPress website. Some popular options include Bluehost, SiteGround, and WP Engine. A good WordPress hosting will help you with domain name management, server management, and website backup.
Your domain name is what the visitors type in browsers to access your website. <example-nonprofit.com>.
When deciding the name, ensure that it is:
After selecting your hosting provider and setting it up, look for a WordPress installer on the platform. You will find it under the "website" section or the “application.” Follow the prompts to download the software and provide essential details about the admin username, password, and domain name.
Once you've signed in, open the WordPress dashboard. Click on the "My Site" tab in the upper right corner. Then, select the "Create Site" button to initiate the website creation process.
The next step is to browse the WordPress themes available on the platform and pick the one that best suits your needs.
WordPress features many pre-built templates designed specifically for nonprofit and charity organizations.
You can preview the theme to visualize how it will make your organization look. Take into note the overall design, layout, and features. Choose a theme that offers customization options and support for plugins essential for your nonprofit activities.
Once you've decided on the WordPress theme, click on "install" and press "activate."
Now that your theme is selected, it's time to customize the template according to your organization's needs and branding to make your website an extension of your identity. Here's how you can customize the website:
Now that your website is ready, it is time to publish it. Make sure you regularly update and maintain your web presence to keep it relevant and fresh. Consistently publish blog posts, news updates, or impact reports to engage supporters and improve your SEO.
This free WordPress theme stands out for its vibrant and modern design, helping you make a bold statement. It features a responsive layout, ensuring your website looks good on all devices, from smartphones to desktops.
Features include:
Benevolent is an excellent charity WordPress theme for small nonprofits or grassroots initiatives. It features a modern homepage with a user-friendly customizable panel, a beautiful slider, and four custom widgets.
Features include:
Charity House is a thoughtful and versatile nonprofit WordPress theme with a sleek design and user-friendly features. It makes it easy to showcase your organization's goals, ongoing work, and achievements.
The theme comes with the necessary tools to collect donations, engage supporters, and raise awareness effortlessly.
Features include:
The VW Charity NGO theme is highly adaptable, allowing nonprofits to highlight their mission, maintain a blog, or create a portfolio of activities. With its modern and versatile design, the theme supports a dynamic online presence across all browsers and devices.
Features include
Divi is the most popular and modern WordPress theme for creating websites of any kind. It features several nonprofit-focused layouts and demos alongside elements and modules to make your online presence interactive and attractive. It's also SEO-friendly, helping your organization's site rank well in search engines.
Features include:
Grassroots is an excellent WordPress theme designed for local movements and community organizations. Its warm and grounded design creates a welcoming feel that nurtures a strong connection with supporters.
This theme has a user-friendly, intuitive setup that enables you to navigate the customization options easily.
Features include:
From ThemeForest, this WordPress theme stands out with its integrated donation system, which removes the need for additional WordPress plug-ins. It features attention-grabbing animation effects and is optimized for faster page loads.
Features include:
Maisha is a feature-rich theme with a dedicated space on the homepage to highlight three key initiatives. The WordPress theme includes a customizable header slider with video options and an adaptable events calendar, helping organizations keep their supporters informed about upcoming activities.
Features include:
This plugin has everything you need to accept donations on your website. It comes with custom donation forms, donor management systems, reporting features, and payment processing capabilities. It also has a paid version that includes extra functions such as recurring donations, PDF receipt generations, and integration with email marketing platforms.
The pricing for the plugin starts at $149 per year. Although GiveWP has a free plan, you’ll still have to cover the cost of a payment gateway such as Stripe or PayPal. In contrast, Zeffy allows you to add a donate button on your website for 100% free and even covers transaction fees.
The events calendar plugin allows you to create and display events on the website. For added functionality, you can download event tickets, a free add-on that enables RSVP and ticket-selling features on your WordPress website.
WP Charitable is a popular WordPress plugin that allows you to create goal-based fundraisers. It integrates with leading payment processors like Stripe, PayPal, and more to securely accept donations online. With WP Charitable, you can manage unlimited fundraising campaigns and tailor them to your nonprofit needs.
The plugin also offers a paid version with features like crowdfunding, peer-to-peer, and recurring donations. However, with Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising software, you can do all of this for free.
The Yoast plugin helps your nonprofit create SEO-friendly content to drive quality traffic from search engines. It helps with writing meta titles, managing redirects, creating a solid internal link structure, and other SEO-related suggestions.
These two highly recommended security plugins for WordPress websites offer essential protection by implementing key measures. They prevent brute force attacks, enhance login security, and scan themes and plugins for vulnerabilities, allowing proactive addressing of potential security risks.
While plugins can improve your website, some may impact its performance or usability. Research your plugin options carefully and make sure that you're adding a valuable plugin that serves a purpose on your website.
Pre-built themes and plugins receive updates from time to time to improve features and provide better security. Refresh your themes and plugins at regular intervals, such as on a quarterly basis, to stay updated with new releases and ensure your nonprofit's website remains secure and functional.
Adding elements like images, video, and audio can help break down text blocks and offer visitors different ways to engage with your website. Use visuals that feature people's faces to form an emotional connection.
Include captions for videos, alternative text for images, strong color contrast, and bold lettering in your content. Focus on making your nonprofit website and content easy to understand and interact with.
Integrate your WordPress website with analytical tools to get insights into donor behavior and site performance. You can use Google Analytics to get a comprehensive insight into traffic, user behavior, page views, and more.
Open an online store free of charge with Zeffy's 100% online store for nonprofits. Unlike other tools, its features are built for nonprofits and go beyond standard online stores. You can seamlessly integrate online donations, automate receipt sharing, and send thank-you messages – all at no cost.
Make the store an extension of your brand by customizing the color scheme, logo, and other identifiers. With Zeffy's user-friendly dashboard, you can easily track sales, manage inventory, and keep tabs on your supporters all in one place.
Pricing
100% free online store builder with no hidden fees.
With a wide range of templates and user-friendly design features, Wix is another great alternative to creating a professionally designed website.
Using its advanced drag-and-drop editor, you can easily customize each element of your website to match your brand's aesthetics. You can also import your content from a document or existing website to speed up the launch.
Pricing
A free basic plan is available, but it includes a large Wix logo at the bottom of every webpage. The paid plans are as follows:
Squarespace offers a range of modern, visually appealing website themes. Its collection includes minimalist templates, with some designs specifically tailored for nonprofit organizations.
You don't need to juggle multiple plugins; Squarespace comes with templates, domain names, hosting, and email marketing.
Pricing
A 14-day free trial is available with prices starting from:
Wild Apricot is a comprehensive membership management platform that features a website builder tailored for nonprofits.
Wild Apricot widgets allow you to embed event calendars, membership applications, donation forms, and more on any website. You can also add blogs or news articles to your website, and set up online discussion forums to engage and interact with your community.
Pricing
A free trial is available, and pricing is based on the number of contacts:
Weebly is the easiest-to-use website builder for your nonprofit. It packs several pre-made free themes, impressive blogging tools, and a drag-and-drop builder into a beginner-friendly platform.
It even offers a WYSIWYG (what you see is what you get) editor that shows you what your nonprofit website will look like as you create it, before it gets published.
Pricing
A free plan is available, while paid versions start at:
WordPress allows nonprofits of all sizes to design powerful, impactful websites without coding expertise. While WordPress itself is free, additional costs for premium themes, plugins, and e-commerce can add up. There is also a certain learning curve involved for those unfamiliar with website development.
Nonprofits looking to create an online store will be better suited with Zeffy. As a 100% free platform, it allows you to build a store for your nonprofit with simple steps without spending a dime from your pocket.
With Zeffy’s 100% free fundraising software, you can access comprehensive tools for donor management, fundraisers, ticket sales, and much more.
