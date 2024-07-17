10 Best Budget Software Solutions for Nonprofits

How is Zeffy free?
Budgeting software simplifies financial planning and maximizes limited resources for nonprofits. These modern tools streamline budget management, reduce manual work, and increase accuracy. They help organizations navigate challenges like fluctuating inflation, limited funding, changing markets, and regulations. 

In this guide, we'll explore the importance of budgeting tools and highlight the top 10 solutions for nonprofits of all sizes, enabling them to effectively gather, organize, and use financial data to minimize expenses and optimize resources.

Top 10 budget software tools for your nonprofit

budget software for nonprofits
Budgeting Software Picks Best For Free Trial/Product Demo Pricing
Vena All-on-one budgeting solution for all-size nonprofits 7-day product review Upon request
Budgyt Comprehensive budgeting needs Free trial and demo are both available Upon request
Xero Project budgeting 30-day free trial Starter: $29/month
Standard: $46/month
Premium: $62/month
(Offers 25% discount on nonprofits)
FreshBooks Expense tracking and management 30-day free trial Lite Plan: $19/month
Plus Plan: $33/month
Premium Plan: $60/month
Select Plan: Pricing available on demand
Software4Nonprofits Small nonprofits with basic needs 30-day Free trial ACCOUNTS standard: $129/year
ACCOUNT on-demand: $199/per Year
BudgetPak Forecasting budgets Sign up for the demo Upon request
Intuit QuickBooks Cash flow management 30-day free trial Quickbooks essentials: $18/month
Quickbooks online plus: $27/month
Quickbooks advanced accounting plan: $60/month
Blackbaud Financial Edge Large and growing nonprofits Sign up for a customized demo and the first six months are free for users Upon request
Araize FastFund Mid-Size nonprofit organizations 30-day free trial Standard program: $45/Month
Advanced plan: $100/Month
Questica Cloud-based solution for remote financial management Upon request product demo On contact

Importance of budgeting software for nonprofit organizations

Budget software for nonprofits is crucial for meeting financial goals. Unlike error-prone spreadsheets, the right software streamlines budget management, saving time and reducing unnecessary expenses. Here are the top benefits of using  nonprofit budget software:

By using these features, nonprofits can confidently manage their finances, reduce administrative burdens, and focus on their core mission. 

1. Vena: Best for all-in-one budgeting software 

Vena combines the familiarity of Excel's interface with enterprise-level financial planning software to help nonprofits streamline and enhance their financial processes. It allows you to create budgets based on any requirement.

The platform offers access to pre-built templates for planning revenues, operating expenses, and much more. With Vena, secure insights about your future by utilizing data from your plans to see how changes to your organization's drivers will influence financial projections.

Top features

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Cloud-based model to access data from anywhere
  • Scales with your organization’s growth
  • Uses Excel on the front end making it easier to use the software
  • Flexible modeling capabilities to create customized financial models
  • Not specifically designed for nonprofit organizations
  • Implementation takes time

Pricing

Vena doesn’t offer monthly pricing information. Request a demo or take a seven-day trial of their software to decide whether you want to commit.

2. Budgyt: Best comprehensive budgeting software 

Budgyt is a user-friendly platform that allows users to lock down features and controls like formatting, formulas, and links, helping reduce budget errors and maintain audit compliance.

On a centralized dashboard, it stores and displays important budgets, reports, and views for easy access and collaboration. You can organize budget reports automatically by region, department, time, group, and much more.

Top features

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Prevents human error with unbreakable formulas and links
  • Seamlessly navigate your budget and drill down to the details
  • Integrates with several third-party tools and software
  • Turns all of your financial spreadsheets into organized databases
  • 5-10 days implementation for most organizations
  • Downloading detailed reports takes time

Pricing

Budgyt offers discounts to nonprofits. To know about their prices, you’ll have to reach out.

3. Xero: Best for project budgeting and reporting 

Xero is one of the best pieces of accounting software with specific tools for tracking project expenses. With Xero’s job tracker, you can easily create a project and seamlessly link costs to specific tasks and jobs. 

The platform offers insights into exactly where every dollar goes while executing a project. You can view project accounting metrics and monitor progress on a specific initiative against its budget. 

You can access a summary of multiple past projects on a single dashboard to make better budgetary decisions for new ones.

Top features 

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Real-time view of all projects in one place with detailed cost breakdown
  • Supports an unlimited number of project creation
  • Helps to allocate resources more efficiently
  • 24/7 live and online chat support
  • No nonprofit-specific features
  • Limited bill tracking in the first-tier plan
  • No analytics in lower-tiered plans

Pricing

Xero offers a 30-day free trial. Once that ends, it’s available in three plans:

Registered charities and nonprofits have access to 25% discounts on their Xero subscription.

4. FreshBooks: Best for expense tracking and management 

FreshBooks stands out with its ability to offer unlimited expense tracking and estimates. This makes it easy for your organization to track spending and revenue streams. 

You can categorize expenses within the software, mark them as billable, and automatically pull them into an invoice.

With a high-tier plan, you can automate expense tracking, set up recurring donations, and track project profitability and accounts payable.

Top features

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Easy-to-read summary of your spending to help you stay on budget
  • Generate professional invoices with ease based on the tracked time and expenses
  • Saves time by automating many routine tasks like expense tracking
  • Available as a mobile app to manage finances from anywhere
  • Not suited for large nonprofits and may lack the specialized features required by large nonprofits
  • Extra cost to add a new member
  • Limited customization

Pricing

30-day free trial available, and prices are: 

5. Software4Nonprofits: Best for smaller nonprofit organizations 

ACCOUNTS from Software4Nonprofits is a nonprofit accounting software solution designed specifically for small-scale organizations like churches and community charities. It allows you to track income and expenses, monitor fund balances, and create monthly and annual budgets. 

You can get nonprofit financial statements like income statements by fund or composite, balance sheets, and transaction details. 

Top features

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Used for accounting for up to 5 organizations at no additional cost
  • Designed specifically for smaller nonprofit organizations
  • Unlimited reporting and receipts
  • Available on any device
  • Purchase a separate program to track donors
  • Comes with basic accounting functions
  • Only one user at a time can do data entry with the standard version

Pricing

ACCOUNTS offers a 60-day free trial and has two plans:

6. BudgetPak: Best for budget forecasting 

BudgetPak is an accounting solution providing stand-alone budgeting and forecasting. Its budgeting capabilities can be customized to meet your organization's unique needs.

The forecasting functionality allows your finance teams to share high-level or detailed forecasts with their members. 

You can create custom projection formulas based on financial and non-financial drivers for high-level estimates of future years. With BudgetPak, fully understand all potential expenses with what-if scenarios. 

Top features

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Supports continuous forecasting by updating forecasts periodically
  • Enables multiple stakeholders to participate in the forecasting process
  • Integrates with various data sources to ensure forecasts are based on updated information
  • Provides robust reporting and analytics tools to visualize data
  • Steep learning curve and implementation process
  • Expensive for smaller nonprofits

Pricing

Available upon request

7. Intuit QuickBooks: Best for nonprofit cash flow management

Using Intuit QuickBooks, your nonprofit can closely track each project’s cash flow via the Cash Flow Dashboard. Access historical cash flow to understand where you need to spend more and where you need to save. 

With pre-built and free budget templates, create a spending roadmap and maintain a healthy cash flow. 

Intuit QuickBooks allows you to track donations and expenses, budget by program and compare to actuals, and create grant and donor reports. 

Top features

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Nonprofit-specific tools and features
  • Online backup and protection of your data
  • Auto-track your transactions by defining certain rules
  • Offers insights into which projects are bringing money and which are costing you
  • Limited users in each plan
  • Nonprofit useful features available with high-paid plans
  • No workflow automation features in low-priced plans

Pricing

8. Blackbaud Financial Edge: Best for large nonprofit organizations 

Blackbaud Financial Edge is specifically designed for large nonprofit organizations. It comes with many best-in-class capabilities to help organizations with significant accounting tasks, employees, and a large donor base.

Use the solution to create budgets, handle cash flow, and manage the general ledger. It comes with expanded budgeting capabilities, allowing you to forecast different scenarios and create budgets across fiscal years. 

With automated routine tasks and intuitive workflows, you can save time and make decisions faster.  

Top features

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Cloud-based software for remote fund accounting
  • Offers easy-to-understand visual representation of financial performance
  • Supports compliance with regulations and nonprofit reporting requirements
  • Provides a holistic view of operational and financial data across the organization
  • Extra charges for integrations and customizations
  • Navigation can be difficult with multiple steps to perform tasks

Pricing

Available on request

9. Araize FastFund: Best for mid-size nonprofit organizations 

Araize FastFund accounting platform combines accounting with fundraising and payroll services. You can use the solution to generate accounting reports, manage budgets, and handle bank reconciliations. 

It allows you to create budgets for each grant, program, and department with automatic roll-ups for funds and organizational totals.

With the solution, you can generate all the data required to complete IRS Form 990. Araize FastFund generates audit-ready and compliant financial statements to meet the reporting requirements of government and private funding sources.

Top features 

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Includes monthly training webinars and online video training
  • Track several funds and grants separately
  • Quick access to important financial metrics
  • Ensures compliance with nonprofit-specific accounting standards and reporting requirements
  • Limited integrations with third-party apps
  • Lack of scalability and customizations

Pricing

Araize offers two programs that you can buy separately or bundle with accounting software programs. Fundraising is available at $45/month or $85/month, and payroll services are priced depending on employees.

10. Questica: Best cloud-based software solution 

Questica is a cloud-based budgeting software for organizations that want complete remote access. It allows you to automatically develop, track, and plan cost allocation plans and indirect cost rates in one centralized system.

With Questica, you can emphasize multi-year budgeting to manage funds easily through a period of growth or change. It offers what-if scenarios to help you forecast your budget and make smarter decisions related to fund allocation. 

Top features

Pros and cons

budget software for nonprofits budget software for nonprofits
Pros Cons
  • Offers detailed operating and capital budgeting abilities
  • Support for fund accounting
  • Interactive dashboard to visualize data in an understandable way
  • Facilitates collaboration among stakeholders on organization finances and budget
  • Takes more time and effort to learn how to use the software
  • Limited customization and integration challenges
  • Lack of responsive chat or phone support

Pricing

Available on contact

How to choose budgeting software for your nonprofit?

Create a list of features

Understand your nonprofit's essential budgeting needs. List must-have features like budget creation, expense tracking, forecasting, restricted fund allocation, or cash flow planning. 

Then, compile a secondary list of desirable but optional features such as scenario planning, donor management, and more. This approach ensures you select software that meets your core requirements while considering extra benefits.

Look for a produce demo/free trial

To find the ideal software, seek product demos or free trials. This provides hands-on experiences with the product, allowing you to check if the solution meets your organization's needs, assess its user-friendliness, and check compatibility with your existing tools.

Clarify pricing

Most software providers specify the prices of their products, while others usually inform upon request. There is also no one standard prize. Some have subscription-based pricing plans, while others offer features as add-ons on chargers.

When looking for a budgeting software solution, clarify how each pricing plan is structured and offered. See what features each tier comes with and whether that's what your organization needs.

Consider also how much you're willing to spend on a budgeting tool. Look for a free version or companies offering nonprofit discounts.

Check out this guide on companies offering nonprofit discounts

Access to training resources and support

Your nonprofit staff might not be accustomed to using budgeting software. Even if the tool that you buy is simple to follow, it is a good idea to provide some basic-level training to your members. 

Check if the software provider offers training resources like webinars, tutorials, or a knowledge base.

Concluding thoughts on nonprofit budgeting software

Selecting the ideal budgeting software for your nonprofit is key to success. It helps you make smart decisions and stay financially healthy, even in a constantly changing market. Some tools even automate report creation and expense tracking for faster budget preparation and decision-making.

We've highlighted a range of options, from dedicated budgeting tools to comprehensive accounting solutions. Consider your current needs and future financial goals as you make the choice to transform your nonprofit's financial strategy.

FAQs on budget software for nonprofits

To create a budget for your nonprofit organization, follow these steps:

  • Identify and assess your potential income sources such as grants, donations, fundraising events, and more
  • List down all expected expenses including rent, utilities, project costs, and operating expenses
  • Consider fluctuations in income and expenses
  • Focus on programs, tasks, and jobs based on the organization's goals
  • Use a customizable nonprofit budget template to define priorities, divide funds, and track goals
  • Regularly review the budget and make adjustments along the way to maintain the financial health of your nonprofit

Nonprofits need to file the following financial statements:

  • Statement of financial position (balance sheet): Shows the organization's assets, liabilities, and net assets
  • Statement of activities (income statement): Highlights revenue, expenses, and changes in net assets
  • Statement of cash flows: Details cash outflows and inflows from operating and financing activities
  • Statement of functional expenses: List down expenses by function (e.g., program services, management, fundraising)

The best nonprofit accounting software for an organization will depend on its size and requirements. Most large and growing nonprofits use QuickBooks, Sage, and Zoho. For smaller organizations with limited accounting needs, Wave Accounting, Xero, and Money Minder seem to be a good choice.

